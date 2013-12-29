Trending

Cant prevails at Superprestige Diegem

Lechner second, Anderson makes first Euro podium for third

Image 1 of 2

Elite women's podium at Superprestige Diegem (L-R): Eva Lechner, Sanne Cant and Elle Anderson

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 2

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) triumphed at Superprestige Diegem

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:37:05
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:00:08
3Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:10
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:00:37
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:41
6Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:01:44
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:50
8Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:01:55
9Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:01:59
10Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:02:17
11Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:02:48
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:03:04
13Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:03:10
14Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:03:37
15Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Tempo-Bruns0:03:52
16Cindy Bauwens (Bel) Prov. Afd. West-Vlaanderen WBV0:04:05
17Ayako Toyooja (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:04:43
18Maud Kaptheyns (Ned) TWC De Kempen0:05:00
19Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic0:05:09
20Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant0:05:20
21Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:05:32
22Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women0:05:43
23Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:05:54
24Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:05:55
25Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:06:23
26Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof0:06:37
27Francine Meehan (Irl) Team Aquablue0:06:49
28Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger) Team Betram & Romer0:07:19
29Trixie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange0:07:29
30Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW0:07:38
31Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:07:44
32Mara Schwager (Ger) LP Muhlenbach0:07:56
33Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant0:08:14
34Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Cyclo Bike Limburg0:08:25
35Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS-1lap
36Sandie Verriest (Bel) ASFRA Racing Team
37Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT-2laps

