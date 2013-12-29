Cant prevails at Superprestige Diegem
Lechner second, Anderson makes first Euro podium for third
Elite Women: -
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:37:05
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:00:08
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:10
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:41
|6
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:44
|7
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|8
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:01:55
|9
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:01:59
|10
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:02:17
|11
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:02:48
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|13
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:03:10
|14
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|0:03:37
|15
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Tempo-Bruns
|0:03:52
|16
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel) Prov. Afd. West-Vlaanderen WBV
|0:04:05
|17
|Ayako Toyooja (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|0:04:43
|18
|Maud Kaptheyns (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|0:05:00
|19
|Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic
|0:05:09
|20
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|0:05:20
|21
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:05:32
|22
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:05:43
|23
|Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|24
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:05:55
|25
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:06:23
|26
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof
|0:06:37
|27
|Francine Meehan (Irl) Team Aquablue
|0:06:49
|28
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger) Team Betram & Romer
|0:07:19
|29
|Trixie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:07:29
|30
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
|0:07:38
|31
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:07:44
|32
|Mara Schwager (Ger) LP Muhlenbach
|0:07:56
|33
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
|0:08:14
|34
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Cyclo Bike Limburg
|0:08:25
|35
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
|-1lap
|36
|Sandie Verriest (Bel) ASFRA Racing Team
|37
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
|-2laps
