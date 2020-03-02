Grasshopper series: Stetina wins in Super Sweetwater
By Cyclingnews
Ex-Trek pro triumphs ahead of Floren in round 2
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina
|3:05:35
|2
|Sandy Floren
|0:00:10
|3
|Colin Joyce
|0:00:34
|4
|Brennan Wertz
|0:01:11
|5
|Geoff Kabush
|0:01:41
|6
|Nate English
|0:02:05
|7
|Tyler Williams
|8
|Chris Baird
|0:02:38
|9
|Jonathan Baker
|0:02:44
|10
|Dominik Cinka
|0:02:47
|11
|John Borstelmann
|0:03:10
|12
|Jovanni Stefani
|0:03:26
|13
|Gavin Murray
|0:04:00
|14
|Zach Morvant
|0:04:13
|15
|Naveen Molloy
|0:05:37
|16
|Kirk Carlsen
|0:05:39
|17
|Tyler Ackerson
|0:05:50
|18
|Keelan Ontiveros
|0:07:25
|19
|Christopher Craig
|0:08:06
|20
|Lucas Paz
|0:08:31
|21
|Erik Hammerquist
|0:13:10
|22
|Ben Delaney
|0:13:11
|23
|Kyle Schirrmacher
|0:13:26
|24
|Jordan Kestler
|0:14:48
|25
|Caleb Holtzinger
|0:17:17
|26
|Chaz Christiensen
|0:20:13
|27
|Ryan Wei
|0:20:27
|28
|Greg Mccullough
|0:28:29
|29
|Michael van de Hann
|0:29:12
|30
|Max Korus
|0:29:14
|31
|Creighton Gruber
|0:29:15
|32
|Ariel Herrmann
|0:31:01
|33
|Tym Lang
|0:33:58
|34
|Nicholas Kupiak
|0:36:44
|35
|Jackson Duncan
|0:37:01
|36
|Marshall Opel
|0:47:48
|37
|Noah Hayes
|0:53:33
|38
|Nick Jenkins
|0:54:52
|39
|Jd Bergmann
|1:05:16
|40
|Alvin Escajeda
|1:06:51
|41
|Matt Hornland
Grasshopper series: Stetina wins in Super SweetwaterEx-Trek pro triumphs ahead of Floren in round 2
