Trending

Grasshopper series: Stetina wins in Super Sweetwater

By

Ex-Trek pro triumphs ahead of Floren in round 2

Image 1 of 17

The podium: Peter Stetina, Sandy Floren and Colin Joyce

The podium: Peter Stetina, Sandy Floren and Colin Joyce (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 2 of 17

The peloton rolls out for the start

The peloton rolls out for the start (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 3 of 17

The riders start their race

The riders start their race (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 4 of 17

Another shot of the start

Another shot of the start (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 5 of 17

A mini-peloton out on the road

A mini-peloton out on the road (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 6 of 17

Views on the course

Views on the course (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 7 of 17

Stetina heads down a descent

Stetina heads down a descent (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 8 of 17

Riders tackle a descent

Riders tackle a descent (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 9 of 17

Descending down to the sea

Descending down to the sea (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 10 of 17

More riders on the road

More riders on the road (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 11 of 17

Another group heads downhill

Another group heads downhill (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 12 of 17

A group tackle a climb on course

A group tackle a climb on course (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 13 of 17

Junior winner Taj Krieger on the move

Junior winner Taj Krieger on the move (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 14 of 17

Another descent

Another descent (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 15 of 17

A rider climbs from the beach

A rider climbs from the beach (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 16 of 17

A view of the countryside

A view of the countryside (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 17 of 17

Riders head up a climb

Riders head up a climb (Image credit: Brian Tucker)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina 3:05:35
2Sandy Floren 0:00:10
3Colin Joyce 0:00:34
4Brennan Wertz 0:01:11
5Geoff Kabush 0:01:41
6Nate English 0:02:05
7Tyler Williams
8Chris Baird 0:02:38
9Jonathan Baker 0:02:44
10Dominik Cinka 0:02:47
11John Borstelmann 0:03:10
12Jovanni Stefani 0:03:26
13Gavin Murray 0:04:00
14Zach Morvant 0:04:13
15Naveen Molloy 0:05:37
16Kirk Carlsen 0:05:39
17Tyler Ackerson 0:05:50
18Keelan Ontiveros 0:07:25
19Christopher Craig 0:08:06
20Lucas Paz 0:08:31
21Erik Hammerquist 0:13:10
22Ben Delaney 0:13:11
23Kyle Schirrmacher 0:13:26
24Jordan Kestler 0:14:48
25Caleb Holtzinger 0:17:17
26Chaz Christiensen 0:20:13
27Ryan Wei 0:20:27
28Greg Mccullough 0:28:29
29Michael van de Hann 0:29:12
30Max Korus 0:29:14
31Creighton Gruber 0:29:15
32Ariel Herrmann 0:31:01
33Tym Lang 0:33:58
34Nicholas Kupiak 0:36:44
35Jackson Duncan 0:37:01
36Marshall Opel 0:47:48
37Noah Hayes 0:53:33
38Nick Jenkins 0:54:52
39Jd Bergmann 1:05:16
40Alvin Escajeda 1:06:51
41Matt Hornland

Latest on Cyclingnews