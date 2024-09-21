Filippo Baroncini solos to Super 8 Classic victory

UAE Team Emirates rider takes first pro win ahead of Rick Pluimers, Rui Oliveira

Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2024 Super 8 Classic
Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2024 Super 8 Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)
Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates) scored the first win of his professional career at the Super 8 Classic, soloing to glory from a select lead group late in the 198km race.

The Italian crossed the line alone 21 seconds ahead of Rick Pluimers (Tudor Pro Cycling), who struck out from the chase in the final 2km. Rui Oliveira made it two on the podium for UAE Team Emirates with a third-placed finish, 31 seconds down.

