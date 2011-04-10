Trending

Image 1 of 26

Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 2 of 26

Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis) on the attack.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 3 of 26

Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 4 of 26

Pure Black Racing rode aggressively all night.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 5 of 26

Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) and Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 6 of 26

Christian Parrett (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 7 of 26

Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 8 of 26

Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 9 of 26

Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 10 of 26

Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 11 of 26

Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 12 of 26

Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 13 of 26

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) bides his time.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 14 of 26

Pure Black Racing riders fly through a turn.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 15 of 26

Andy Crater (AeroCat Cycling)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 16 of 26

Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) and Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-hour Energy) on the attack.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 17 of 26

The men's peloton heads into the first turn.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 18 of 26

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) leads through the start/finish line.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 19 of 26

Australia criterium champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes the win.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 20 of 26

Chad Andrews interviews men's winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia).

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 21 of 26

Men's podium (l-r): Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace), Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) and Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing).

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 22 of 26

Men's top three (l-r): Rahsaan Bahati, 3rd; Jonathan Cantwell, 1st; Michael Northey, 2nd.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 23 of 26

Men's champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) with his trophy.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 24 of 26

Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 25 of 26

Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) and Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling) in action.

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Image 26 of 26

Frank Travieso (RealCyclist.com)

(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)

Australia National Criterium Champion, Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) brought his team its first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victory of the season at the Sunny King Criterium held on Saturday in Anniston, Alabama. He won the bunch sprint to the line ahead of Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) in second and Rahsaan Bahati (Pista Palace) in third.

"This is really important for our team," Cantwell, who competed in the first NRC stage race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic last week. "We tried really hard in Redlands to get a couple of wins but were second and third on the podium. To come out and get the top step tonight is great. We love coming to Anniston to do the Sunny King Criterium."

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis) sprinted into third place at the finish line but was removed from the official results. Keough rode into to the mechanic's pit with six laps to go with a flat tire where race officials gave him a wheel change and pushed him back in with the field with five laps to go. However, there were no free laps with six laps to go and officials rendered him as one lap down at the finish line.

Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell) and Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) made an early move in the Pro-Cat 1 men's 60-lap criterium. Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis) was the next to go but his efforts were short lived and he was reabsorbed into the peloton after three laps.

The most threatening breakaway of the day included Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) and Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-hour Energy) that gained roughly 30 seconds on the field for eight laps. Attacks from Pure Black Racing, Bissell, Team Mountain Khakis, AeroCat Cycling, Global Bike Racing, Chipotle Development Team and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth eventually reeled the two escapees back into the bunch.

Pure Black Racing and Kenda/5-hour Energy were arguably the two most aggressive teams of the night sending riders on the attack each lap. "It was our goal to be aggressive because I'm not exactly a full on sprinter," Northey said. "We wanted one of our riders up the road and we keep attacking and trying but nothing stuck."

"After that we figured that we had to give the sprint a nudge," he added."I had a teammate up there with me to keep the pace high so that I could hold position. I was in the right place out of the last turn."

A 10-rider group split off the front of the field with roughly 10 laps remaining that caused some panic for the sprinters including Cantwell.

"There was a decisive move with under 30 minutes to go and I thought that was going to be it because there were 11 or 12 guys in the break," Cantwell said. "There weren't full teams here with six or eight guys to really control the race, just three guys. I'm surprised a break didn't go tonight."

Tom Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) counter attacked and soloed for five laps picking up lucrative primes along the way. He too was reabsorbed into the peloton with three laps to go as teams with strong sprinters picked up the pace in anticipation of a bunch kick, won by Cantwell.

"It was a free for all and whoever was in front were looking behind to see if their teammates were there," Cantwell said. "The New Zealand guys [Pure Black Racing] were probably the most aggressive and strongest team at the moment and we knew they were the guys to follow and the guys to beat. It was full gas with three laps to go."

Full Results
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
2Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
3Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
4Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
5Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
6Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
7Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling)
8Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
9Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
10Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
11Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis)
12Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
13David Guttenplan (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
14Thomas Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
15Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth)
16Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)
17Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
18Hannes Baumgarten (Iron Data Racing)
19Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
20Isaac Howe (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
21Stevie Cullinan (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
22Alder Martz (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)
23Ben Kersten (V Australia)
24Jonathan Atkins (Womack Carbon Technology)
25Scottie Weiss (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
26Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
27Winston David (Globalbike Racing)
28Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
29Jordan Heimer
30Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling)
31Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis)
32Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis)
33Neil Bezdek (Kissena Cycling Club)
34Christopher Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
35Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)
36Brian Toone (Birmingham Velo/Tria Market /DonohooAuto)
37K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
38Tiago DePaula Souza (DePaula Racing)
39Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com)
40Jonathan Atkins (Womack Carbon Technology)
41Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
42Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
43Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)
44Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
45Karel Sumbal (GearLink Racing INC.)
46Edison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)
47Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
48Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
49Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing INC.)
50Andrew Scarano (Womack Carbon Technology)
51Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose)
52Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
53Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
54Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling)
55Alex Wieseler (Four 2 One Sports/Chemstar)
56David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
57Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth)
58Christian Parrett (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
59Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
60Cole House (RealCyclist.com)
61Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
62Michael Lanham (Globalbike Racing)
63Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports/Locos Grill & Pub)
64Robert Giannini (TBB Sports/Locos Grill & Pub)
65James Paolinetti (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
66Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
67Michael Midlarsky (RealCyclist.com)
68Andrew Meyer (Carolina Bicycle Company)
69Oscar Clark (RealCyclist.com)
70Jonathan Sundt (Kenda/ 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
71Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)
72Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1- Development)
73Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

