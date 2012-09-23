Back-to-back wins for Compton at Planet Bike Cup
Gould second again, Krasniak third at Trek USGP in Sun Prairie
Katie Compton (Trek Collective) scored her second consecutive victory of the weekend at Day 2 of Planet Bike Cup in Sun Prairie Wisconsin. Compton fought off an early challenge from Julie Krasniak (Rapha-Focus), who stayed close to Compton in the early laps of the race. Compton turned on the afterburners on lap three and started to put distance on her rivals consistently the next following laps. After a slow start Gould (Luna) passed Krasniak on the final lap for second place, leaving the final podium spot for the French national.
"It was a lot faster and there were a lot less turns today, so it was just full gas from the start." said Compton who faced an early challenge from Krasniak and Gabby Day. "The Rapha girls got off really strong. I rode the run up and I got a little gap there, and decided to keep the pressure on and make them chase."
Gould’s day was not quite as smooth as Compton’s. "I don't have that super zippy attack, punch it out of every corner. I'm definitely not blaming my start. Katie is ready for World Cups. Her season is just starting, and she's fast, fast," said Georgia Gould who batted back from a rocky start to pass the main chase group of Miller, Day, and Krasniak. "My strength is more riding hard and steady. I didn't want to leave it down to ‘just sit with these guys and sprint at the end.’ If anybody noticed my fantastic roadie tactics at CrossVegas, well, I might need a little bit of tutoring in that department. "
Compton took charge early in the first lap but was closely marked by Rapha-Focus teammates Krasniak and Day. Krasniak would hold on longer than Day but once the women hit the hill on the third lap Krasniak, who recently relocated to Portland from her native France, could no longer match Compton's pace. "I think I turn my legs as fast," said Krasniak who lost Compton on the steep hill before the start/finish, "But three speeds up."
After losing contact with Compton, Krasniak and Day formed short lived chase group with Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Strawberries) and Nicole Duke (Raleigh-Clement). Duke lost contact after falling for the second day in a row, as Krasniak continuously attacked the group in an effort to get away from Miller and the hard charging Gould. By the fifth lap Compton had stretched her lead to over 30", and while Miller fell off the pace from the chasers, Gould continued her heroic effort to close the gap to Krasniak.
On the final lap, Gould turned in one of the most exciting performances of the day when she overtook Krasniak before the closing section of the course. Krasniak held on for third place followed by Day (4th) and Miller (5th.)
Compton headed to the podium wearing a "WISCOMPTON" hat made for her by the Trek marketing team. When asked, Compton could not recall losing a cyclo-cross event in Wisconsin the past several years, showing that her dominance of US cyclo-cross and sense of humor go hand in hand.
Most of the women's pro field heads to New England for the C1 & C2 events in Gloucester, MA next week except for Katie Compton who is signed up for the Madison at the US Elite Track Nationals with Cari Higgins in Los Angeles on Sunday September 30th.
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:39:56
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:45
|4
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:47
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:01:16
|6
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:21
|7
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:01:38
|8
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:02:05
|9
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:11
|10
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:14
|11
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:19
|12
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:23
|13
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:02:41
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:02:53
|15
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing
|0:03:10
|16
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX
|0:03:35
|17
|Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa
|0:03:39
|18
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:51
|19
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing
|20
|Amber Markey (USA) My Wife, Inc
|0:03:56
|21
|Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley Cycles
|0:04:34
|22
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:57
|23
|Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
|0:05:58
|24
|Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Duluth - Twin Ports Cycler
|0:06:04
|25
|Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:06:12
|26
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:06:14
|27
|Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires
|0:06:35
|28
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) Team Bicycle Heaven
|0:06:41
|DNF
|Cait Dooley (USA) Geekhouse Bikes
|DNF
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX
|DNF
|Alyssa Severn (USA) My Wife, Inc
|DNS
|Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|100
|pts
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|80
|3
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|64
|4
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|60
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|56
|6
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|46
|7
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|34
|8
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|32
|9
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|32
|10
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|23
|11
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|22
|12
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|19
|13
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|18
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|14
|15
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX
|11
|16
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing
|9
|17
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|8
|18
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing
|6
|19
|Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa
|4
|20
|Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley Cycles
|2
|21
|Amber Markey (USA) My Wife, Inc
|1
|22
|Sarah Huang (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy