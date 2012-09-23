Image 1 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) winning in Trek's back yard (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 42 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) rode herself onto the podium today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 42 Rapha Focus riders Gabby Day and Julie Krasniak have brilliant rides (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) descending (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 5 of 42 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding in her second elite race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 42 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) riding S-Turns in the woods (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) battling Julie Krasniak on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 42 Elite women kicking up some dust on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 42 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) taking the hole-shot with her teammate Niclole Duke close behind (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on the starting line (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) bunny-hopping some uphill stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 42 Mical Dyck (NoTubes) on the run (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 42 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) pushing her bike on the run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 42 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) came from a long way back to claim second place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) taking her second win this weekend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 42 Shanon Gibson (NoTubes) pushing her bike up a steep hill (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 42 Cait Dooley (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 42 Nobody runs faster that Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 42 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) struggling a bit this weekend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 42 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) on the run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 42 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) has been racing at a new level this past week (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 42 Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel) warming up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) putting her head down and pulling away (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding the steepest climb on the course (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 42 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) leading Meredith Miller through some corners (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 42 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) having an outstanding weekend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) alone at the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 42 Elite women's front row (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 42 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) warming up before the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 42 Teal Stetson-Lee and Cannondale mechanic enjoying some espresso before the women's race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 42 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) riding a solid second place after an early battle with Compton (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 42 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) leading Gabby Day on a run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 42 Linda Sone (Crossniaks p/b Wesley) running with her orange bike (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 42 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 42 U-23 Champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) warming up before the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 42 Women's podium (L to R) Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) 2nd, Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 1st, Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) 3rd (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and her husband/manager Mark Legg-Compton (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 42 The early fall weather was a bit brisk today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 39 of 42 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) on a long run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 40 of 42 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) riding a brilliant race behind Compton (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 41 of 42 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) putting on a cyclo-cross clinic (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 42 of 42 Excitement is in the air for the world championships coming to Louisville in February (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Katie Compton (Trek Collective) scored her second consecutive victory of the weekend at Day 2 of Planet Bike Cup in Sun Prairie Wisconsin. Compton fought off an early challenge from Julie Krasniak (Rapha-Focus), who stayed close to Compton in the early laps of the race. Compton turned on the afterburners on lap three and started to put distance on her rivals consistently the next following laps. After a slow start Gould (Luna) passed Krasniak on the final lap for second place, leaving the final podium spot for the French national.

"It was a lot faster and there were a lot less turns today, so it was just full gas from the start." said Compton who faced an early challenge from Krasniak and Gabby Day. "The Rapha girls got off really strong. I rode the run up and I got a little gap there, and decided to keep the pressure on and make them chase."

Gould’s day was not quite as smooth as Compton’s. "I don't have that super zippy attack, punch it out of every corner. I'm definitely not blaming my start. Katie is ready for World Cups. Her season is just starting, and she's fast, fast," said Georgia Gould who batted back from a rocky start to pass the main chase group of Miller, Day, and Krasniak. "My strength is more riding hard and steady. I didn't want to leave it down to ‘just sit with these guys and sprint at the end.’ If anybody noticed my fantastic roadie tactics at CrossVegas, well, I might need a little bit of tutoring in that department. "

Compton took charge early in the first lap but was closely marked by Rapha-Focus teammates Krasniak and Day. Krasniak would hold on longer than Day but once the women hit the hill on the third lap Krasniak, who recently relocated to Portland from her native France, could no longer match Compton's pace. "I think I turn my legs as fast," said Krasniak who lost Compton on the steep hill before the start/finish, "But three speeds up."

After losing contact with Compton, Krasniak and Day formed short lived chase group with Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Strawberries) and Nicole Duke (Raleigh-Clement). Duke lost contact after falling for the second day in a row, as Krasniak continuously attacked the group in an effort to get away from Miller and the hard charging Gould. By the fifth lap Compton had stretched her lead to over 30", and while Miller fell off the pace from the chasers, Gould continued her heroic effort to close the gap to Krasniak.

On the final lap, Gould turned in one of the most exciting performances of the day when she overtook Krasniak before the closing section of the course. Krasniak held on for third place followed by Day (4th) and Miller (5th.)

Compton headed to the podium wearing a "WISCOMPTON" hat made for her by the Trek marketing team. When asked, Compton could not recall losing a cyclo-cross event in Wisconsin the past several years, showing that her dominance of US cyclo-cross and sense of humor go hand in hand.

Most of the women's pro field heads to New England for the C1 & C2 events in Gloucester, MA next week except for Katie Compton who is signed up for the Madison at the US Elite Track Nationals with Cari Higgins in Los Angeles on Sunday September 30th.

Full Results 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:39:56 2 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:36 3 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus 0:00:45 4 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:00:47 5 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:01:16 6 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:01:21 7 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 0:01:38 8 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:02:05 9 Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement 0:02:11 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:02:14 11 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 0:02:19 12 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:02:23 13 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 0:02:41 14 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 0:02:53 15 Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing 0:03:10 16 Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX 0:03:35 17 Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa 0:03:39 18 Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:03:51 19 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing 20 Amber Markey (USA) My Wife, Inc 0:03:56 21 Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley Cycles 0:04:34 22 Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:04:57 23 Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme 0:05:58 24 Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Duluth - Twin Ports Cycler 0:06:04 25 Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized 0:06:12 26 Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:06:14 27 Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires 0:06:35 28 Lindsay Zucco (USA) Team Bicycle Heaven 0:06:41 DNF Cait Dooley (USA) Geekhouse Bikes DNF Ashley James (USA) KCCX DNF Alyssa Severn (USA) My Wife, Inc DNS Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized