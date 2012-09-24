Trending

Fluckiger wins second round of Trek USGP

Trebon and Powers round out podium

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) takes his first cyclo-cross win in the United States

Nicole Duke congratulates her Raleigh-Clement teammate Ben Berden on a well fought race

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) heading out on his last lap with about a 100 meter lead

Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale) on his last lap

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding not far behind Trebon and Flückiger

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) and Lukas Flückiger were quite aware that Powers was chasing

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) moved into third place late in the race

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) following Trebon up the stairs as they began to work together

Tavis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes) flying up one of the climbs

Zach McDonald ( Rapha Focus) climbing

Men's podium (L to R): Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) 2nd, Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) 1st, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 3rd

Elite men's start on pavement

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) seemed to trading pulls with Trebon to hold off the chasers

Evan McNeeley (Specialized Canada) easily riding the steepest climb

Brian Matter (RACC p/b Geargrinder) leads a group of chasers with two laps to go

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) hops the barriers while Tim Johnson dismounts on lap three

Jeremy Powers was in and out of the pits several times due to tire pressure issues

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leading Chris Jones on lap three

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) edges Ben Berden for the hole-shot

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) climbing with determination to reach the leaders

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) riding in the top ten

Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale) having a good race

The lead riders pass by the pits

Jonathan Page leading the race on lap one

Good times on the front row

World silver medalist in mountain biking, Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team)

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) proved on Saturday that he has good form

Cannondale teammates (L to R) Ryan Trebon, Tim Johnson, Jamie Driscoll

Factory tents lining the venue in Sun Prairie

Cyclo-cross is a family sport

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) shocking the field by leading on lap two

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) runs the barriers better than almost anyone

Tim Johnson ( Cannondale) riding the climb in fourth place

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) closing the gap to Flückiger

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding in the top five

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) was faster through the tight turns than most riders

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) riding most of the race in third place

Jonathan Page riding in second position early in the race

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) leading the race through the trees

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) found himself chasing the leaders today

This cyclo-cross fan came prepared for the cooler fall temperatures

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Cycling) left the first day of the Planet Bike Cup knowing it was a race he could win. On the second day of racing Flückiger took an early lead and went head to head with Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) for the next 10 laps before taking his first US cyclo-cross victory. Trebon comfortably held on for second place, while Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) chased back on for third after a frustrating race, which required multiple visits to the pit in an attempt to dial in his tire pressure.

"It was a bit faster than yesterday," said Flückiger who was assailed by mistakes and mechanicals on Day 1. "It’s cool to always have a second chance in the US races. If it’s not working, you have a second chance on Sunday so I like it."

The dry Wisconsin summer provided a dry, slippery, bumpy course giving many riders, including second place Trebon, additional factors to contend with. "I was managing how my back felt, those last four laps," said Trebon who started to feel the impact of the course midway through the race on Saturday. "He [Flückiger] was making some small mistakes on the more grassy field turns, but he was ripping in through the woods. He’s got good skills, and just had a little bit more left in the tank than me at the end."

Powers took the hole shot at the start but quickly fell behind Flückiger and Page who led the early laps of the race. Page eventually faded back, but Flückiger pressed on and was joined by Trebon. The two would trade pulls for the next six laps testing each other’s skills and fitness across the Wisconsin prairie. Flückiger’s gains in the woods and technical areas were offset by Trebon’s flawless navigation on the grass and power sections.

The lead duo was chased by a splintered group of riders, which included Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Page and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cylcocrossworld). Jones looked especially strong as he chased from the third position and at one point threatened to close the gap on the lead pair bringing the gap down under 10 seconds. Jones started to tire in the closing laps of the race just as his teammate Jeremy Powers started to come on strong.

Powers, the previous day's winner, ran into difficulty early in the race as he attempted to dial in his tire pressure lap after lap. After several bike changes the pit crew discovered a faulty pressure gauge and gave Powers a tire manually inflated to 27 psi enabling him to start clocking faster lap times. "It’s the third day where we have had the mechanics, and it's only the fifth day of our season," said Powers after the race "To have something go wrong now like the mechanical issue with the pressure is going to get fixed and won't be a problem from here on out. We move forward from here. Third is still a nice 'consolation prize' if you will."

Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) overcame recent illness to take the U23 race over Yanni Eckmann (Cal Giant Cycling) and Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada.)

Flückiger will head back to Switzerland for a short break while the rest of the US cyclo-cross peloton descends on Gloucester, Massachusetts for the famed "New England Nationals."

Full Results
1Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:59:54
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:09
3Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:21
4Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:38
5Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:01
6Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:01:15
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:17
8Jonathan Page (USA)0:01:56
9Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder0:02:05
10Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:02:14
11Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:21
12Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada0:02:23
13Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:32
14Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:55
15Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works0:03:14
16Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo0:03:23
17Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:03:40
18Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:44
19Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:03:47
20Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:03:53
21Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross0:03:55
22Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:57
23Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra0:04:04
24Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:04:14
25Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team0:04:19
26Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:32
27Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:33
28Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:39
29Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:47
30Mark Savery (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:56
31Sven Baumann (Ger) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:02
32Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:05:16
33Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:05:24
34Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
35Will Black (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:28
36Paul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:05:32
37Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley0:05:46
38Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:51
39Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin0:05:59
40Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing0:06:06
41Scott Mclaughlin (USA)
42Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
43Christopher Cruise Bogedin (USA) Wolverine Elite Cyclocross Team
44Michael Hemme (USA) Rick Ross' Bag O Money
45Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
46Andre Sutton (Can)
47Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
48Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL
49Joshua Roeser (USA) Flat City Cycling
50Kenny Wehn (USA)
51Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl Midwest
52William Street (USA) Kuhl MTB-CX Team/ Velocity Wheels
53Micah Moran (USA) Freewheel Bike
54Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
55David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory
56Dan Teaters (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
57Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
58Oliver Vrambout (Bel) The Bikery du Nord
59Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
60Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
61Mitch Nordahl (USA) Team Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
DNFKevin Klug (USA)
DNFTroy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNFLukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes
DNFJeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFAllen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
DNFBjorn Selander (USA)
DNFDaniel Ajer (USA) GDVC
DNSAnthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling
DNSKevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized

Elite men overall standings after round 2
1Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing84pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus84
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld66
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld63
5Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus60
6Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement49
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld37
8Jonathan Page (USA)37
9Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder28
10Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada19
11Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective19
12Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized17
13Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies16
14Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus12
15Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar9
16Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes8
17Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works7
18Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes6
19Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo5
20Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective5
21Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar3
22Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com3
23Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team2
24Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
25Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team1

U23 men overall standings after round 2
1Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada84pts
2Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized80
3Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized60
4Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus50
5Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX31
6Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra30
7Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team30
8Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team26
9Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin23
10Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo23
11Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing20
12Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team20
13Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health17
14Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL12
15Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan10

