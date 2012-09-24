Fluckiger wins second round of Trek USGP
Trebon and Powers round out podium
Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Cycling) left the first day of the Planet Bike Cup knowing it was a race he could win. On the second day of racing Flückiger took an early lead and went head to head with Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) for the next 10 laps before taking his first US cyclo-cross victory. Trebon comfortably held on for second place, while Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) chased back on for third after a frustrating race, which required multiple visits to the pit in an attempt to dial in his tire pressure.
"It was a bit faster than yesterday," said Flückiger who was assailed by mistakes and mechanicals on Day 1. "It’s cool to always have a second chance in the US races. If it’s not working, you have a second chance on Sunday so I like it."
The dry Wisconsin summer provided a dry, slippery, bumpy course giving many riders, including second place Trebon, additional factors to contend with. "I was managing how my back felt, those last four laps," said Trebon who started to feel the impact of the course midway through the race on Saturday. "He [Flückiger] was making some small mistakes on the more grassy field turns, but he was ripping in through the woods. He’s got good skills, and just had a little bit more left in the tank than me at the end."
Powers took the hole shot at the start but quickly fell behind Flückiger and Page who led the early laps of the race. Page eventually faded back, but Flückiger pressed on and was joined by Trebon. The two would trade pulls for the next six laps testing each other’s skills and fitness across the Wisconsin prairie. Flückiger’s gains in the woods and technical areas were offset by Trebon’s flawless navigation on the grass and power sections.
The lead duo was chased by a splintered group of riders, which included Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Page and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cylcocrossworld). Jones looked especially strong as he chased from the third position and at one point threatened to close the gap on the lead pair bringing the gap down under 10 seconds. Jones started to tire in the closing laps of the race just as his teammate Jeremy Powers started to come on strong.
Powers, the previous day's winner, ran into difficulty early in the race as he attempted to dial in his tire pressure lap after lap. After several bike changes the pit crew discovered a faulty pressure gauge and gave Powers a tire manually inflated to 27 psi enabling him to start clocking faster lap times. "It’s the third day where we have had the mechanics, and it's only the fifth day of our season," said Powers after the race "To have something go wrong now like the mechanical issue with the pressure is going to get fixed and won't be a problem from here on out. We move forward from here. Third is still a nice 'consolation prize' if you will."
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) overcame recent illness to take the U23 race over Yanni Eckmann (Cal Giant Cycling) and Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada.)
Flückiger will head back to Switzerland for a short break while the rest of the US cyclo-cross peloton descends on Gloucester, Massachusetts for the famed "New England Nationals."
|1
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:59:54
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:09
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:21
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:38
|5
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:01
|6
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:15
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:17
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:01:56
|9
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:05
|10
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:02:14
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:21
|12
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:02:23
|13
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:32
|14
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:55
|15
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|0:03:14
|16
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|0:03:23
|17
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:03:40
|18
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:44
|19
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:03:47
|20
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:03:53
|21
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|0:03:55
|22
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:57
|23
|Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra
|0:04:04
|24
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:04:14
|25
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team
|0:04:19
|26
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:04:32
|27
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:33
|28
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:39
|29
|Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:47
|30
|Mark Savery (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:56
|31
|Sven Baumann (Ger) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:02
|32
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|0:05:16
|33
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:05:24
|34
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|35
|Will Black (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:28
|36
|Paul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:05:32
|37
|Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley
|0:05:46
|38
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:51
|39
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|0:05:59
|40
|Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing
|0:06:06
|41
|Scott Mclaughlin (USA)
|42
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|43
|Christopher Cruise Bogedin (USA) Wolverine Elite Cyclocross Team
|44
|Michael Hemme (USA) Rick Ross' Bag O Money
|45
|Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
|46
|Andre Sutton (Can)
|47
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
|48
|Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL
|49
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Flat City Cycling
|50
|Kenny Wehn (USA)
|51
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl Midwest
|52
|William Street (USA) Kuhl MTB-CX Team/ Velocity Wheels
|53
|Micah Moran (USA) Freewheel Bike
|54
|Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|55
|David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory
|56
|Dan Teaters (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|57
|Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
|58
|Oliver Vrambout (Bel) The Bikery du Nord
|59
|Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|60
|Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
|61
|Mitch Nordahl (USA) Team Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
|DNF
|Kevin Klug (USA)
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes
|DNF
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNF
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|DNF
|Daniel Ajer (USA) GDVC
|DNS
|Anthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling
|DNS
|Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|1
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|84
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|84
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|66
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|63
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|60
|6
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|49
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|37
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|37
|9
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|28
|10
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|19
|11
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|19
|12
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|17
|13
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|14
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|12
|15
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|9
|16
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|8
|17
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|7
|18
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes
|6
|19
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|5
|20
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|5
|21
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|3
|22
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|3
|23
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|2
|24
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|25
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|1
|1
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|84
|pts
|2
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|80
|3
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|60
|4
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|50
|5
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
|31
|6
|Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra
|30
|7
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team
|30
|8
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|26
|9
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|23
|10
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|23
|11
|Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing
|20
|12
|Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|20
|13
|Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
|17
|14
|Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL
|12
|15
|Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
|10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy