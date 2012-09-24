Image 1 of 41 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) takes his first cyclo-cross win in the United States (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 41 Nicole Duke congratulates her Raleigh-Clement teammate Ben Berden on a well fought race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 41 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) heading out on his last lap with about a 100 meter lead (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 41 Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale) on his last lap (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 5 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding not far behind Trebon and Flückiger (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 41 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) and Lukas Flückiger were quite aware that Powers was chasing (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) moved into third place late in the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 41 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) following Trebon up the stairs as they began to work together (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 41 Tavis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes) flying up one of the climbs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 41 Zach McDonald ( Rapha Focus) climbing (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 41 Men's podium (L to R): Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) 2nd, Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) 1st, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 3rd (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 41 Elite men's start on pavement (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 41 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) seemed to trading pulls with Trebon to hold off the chasers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 41 Evan McNeeley (Specialized Canada) easily riding the steepest climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 41 Brian Matter (RACC p/b Geargrinder) leads a group of chasers with two laps to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) hops the barriers while Tim Johnson dismounts on lap three (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 41 Jeremy Powers was in and out of the pits several times due to tire pressure issues (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 41 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leading Chris Jones on lap three (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) edges Ben Berden for the hole-shot (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) climbing with determination to reach the leaders (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 41 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 41 Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale) having a good race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 41 The lead riders pass by the pits (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 41 Jonathan Page leading the race on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 41 Good times on the front row (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 41 World silver medalist in mountain biking, Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 41 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) proved on Saturday that he has good form (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 41 Cannondale teammates (L to R) Ryan Trebon, Tim Johnson, Jamie Driscoll (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 41 Factory tents lining the venue in Sun Prairie (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 41 Cyclo-cross is a family sport (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 41 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) shocking the field by leading on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 41 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) runs the barriers better than almost anyone (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 41 Tim Johnson ( Cannondale) riding the climb in fourth place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 41 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) closing the gap to Flückiger (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 41 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding in the top five (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 41 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) was faster through the tight turns than most riders (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 41 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) riding most of the race in third place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 41 Jonathan Page riding in second position early in the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 39 of 41 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) leading the race through the trees (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 40 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) found himself chasing the leaders today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 41 of 41 This cyclo-cross fan came prepared for the cooler fall temperatures (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Cycling) left the first day of the Planet Bike Cup knowing it was a race he could win. On the second day of racing Flückiger took an early lead and went head to head with Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) for the next 10 laps before taking his first US cyclo-cross victory. Trebon comfortably held on for second place, while Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) chased back on for third after a frustrating race, which required multiple visits to the pit in an attempt to dial in his tire pressure.

"It was a bit faster than yesterday," said Flückiger who was assailed by mistakes and mechanicals on Day 1. "It’s cool to always have a second chance in the US races. If it’s not working, you have a second chance on Sunday so I like it."

The dry Wisconsin summer provided a dry, slippery, bumpy course giving many riders, including second place Trebon, additional factors to contend with. "I was managing how my back felt, those last four laps," said Trebon who started to feel the impact of the course midway through the race on Saturday. "He [Flückiger] was making some small mistakes on the more grassy field turns, but he was ripping in through the woods. He’s got good skills, and just had a little bit more left in the tank than me at the end."

Powers took the hole shot at the start but quickly fell behind Flückiger and Page who led the early laps of the race. Page eventually faded back, but Flückiger pressed on and was joined by Trebon. The two would trade pulls for the next six laps testing each other’s skills and fitness across the Wisconsin prairie. Flückiger’s gains in the woods and technical areas were offset by Trebon’s flawless navigation on the grass and power sections.

The lead duo was chased by a splintered group of riders, which included Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Page and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cylcocrossworld). Jones looked especially strong as he chased from the third position and at one point threatened to close the gap on the lead pair bringing the gap down under 10 seconds. Jones started to tire in the closing laps of the race just as his teammate Jeremy Powers started to come on strong.

Powers, the previous day's winner, ran into difficulty early in the race as he attempted to dial in his tire pressure lap after lap. After several bike changes the pit crew discovered a faulty pressure gauge and gave Powers a tire manually inflated to 27 psi enabling him to start clocking faster lap times. "It’s the third day where we have had the mechanics, and it's only the fifth day of our season," said Powers after the race "To have something go wrong now like the mechanical issue with the pressure is going to get fixed and won't be a problem from here on out. We move forward from here. Third is still a nice 'consolation prize' if you will."

Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) overcame recent illness to take the U23 race over Yanni Eckmann (Cal Giant Cycling) and Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada.)

Flückiger will head back to Switzerland for a short break while the rest of the US cyclo-cross peloton descends on Gloucester, Massachusetts for the famed "New England Nationals."

Full Results 1 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:59:54 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:09 3 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 0:00:21 4 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus 0:00:38 5 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:01 6 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 0:01:15 7 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:17 8 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:01:56 9 Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 0:02:05 10 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 0:02:14 11 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:02:21 12 Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada 0:02:23 13 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:32 14 Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:02:55 15 Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works 0:03:14 16 Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo 0:03:23 17 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 0:03:40 18 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:03:44 19 Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team 0:03:47 20 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 0:03:53 21 Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross 0:03:55 22 Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:03:57 23 Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra 0:04:04 24 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 0:04:14 25 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team 0:04:19 26 Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 0:04:32 27 Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:04:33 28 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:04:39 29 Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 0:04:47 30 Mark Savery (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:04:56 31 Sven Baumann (Ger) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:05:02 32 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt 0:05:16 33 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:05:24 34 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 35 Will Black (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:05:28 36 Paul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew 0:05:32 37 Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley 0:05:46 38 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:05:51 39 Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin 0:05:59 40 Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing 0:06:06 41 Scott Mclaughlin (USA) 42 Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels 43 Christopher Cruise Bogedin (USA) Wolverine Elite Cyclocross Team 44 Michael Hemme (USA) Rick Ross' Bag O Money 45 Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health 46 Andre Sutton (Can) 47 Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX 48 Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL 49 Joshua Roeser (USA) Flat City Cycling 50 Kenny Wehn (USA) 51 Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl Midwest 52 William Street (USA) Kuhl MTB-CX Team/ Velocity Wheels 53 Micah Moran (USA) Freewheel Bike 54 Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 55 David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory 56 Dan Teaters (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 57 Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport 58 Oliver Vrambout (Bel) The Bikery du Nord 59 Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 60 Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan 61 Mitch Nordahl (USA) Team Plan C p/b Challenge Tires DNF Kevin Klug (USA) DNF Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar DNF Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes DNF Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team DNF Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement DNF Bjorn Selander (USA) DNF Daniel Ajer (USA) GDVC DNS Anthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling DNS Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized

Elite men overall standings after round 2 1 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 84 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 84 3 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 66 4 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 63 5 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus 60 6 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 49 7 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 37 8 Jonathan Page (USA) 37 9 Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 28 10 Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada 19 11 Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 19 12 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 17 13 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 14 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 12 15 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 9 16 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 8 17 Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works 7 18 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes 6 19 Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo 5 20 Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 5 21 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 3 22 Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 3 23 Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team 2 24 Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 25 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 1