Image 1 of 11 Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) crosses the line to win the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup short track race (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 2 of 11 Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) takes a pull at the front (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 3 of 11 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Team) takes the lead from Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 4 of 11 Teammates Judy Freeman and Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Team) work together to reach the leaders (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 5 of 11 Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) break away early (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 6 of 11 Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing) takes the early lead (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 7 of 11 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Team) gets some air during the short track (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 8 of 11 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Team) holds on to the lead group (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 9 of 11 Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Team) rides with the lead (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 10 of 11 Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling) works her way to a podium finish (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 11 of 11 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) topped the elite women's short track podium at the Subaru Cup (Image credit: Claire Cannon)

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) raced to victory in the Subaru Cup short track in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. She finished ahead of two Crank Brothers teammates: Chloe Woodruff and the previous day's cross country winner Judy Freeman.

Amanda Sin (Scott-3Rox) capped off a good weekend with a fourth place while Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling) stepped onto the final podium spot in fifth.

Just as she did in the previous day's cross country, Sin took to the front at the start. Her efforts leading the first few laps established a gap for the lead group, including also Irmiger, Woodruff, Freeman and Gross.

"My goal was to maintain a position in the top two throughout to get a feel for how the course and race played out tactically," said Irmiger to Cyclingnews.

Teammates Freeman and Woodruff began to apply pressure by taking turns attacking, a joint effort which ended up separating them along with Irmiger from Sin and Gross.

"Without a teammate to work with, I tried to stay smart and always position myself to be ready for the next attack," said Irmiger. "With one lap to go, I attacked at the first half of the lap and continued to lay the hammer down up the longer, steep climb midway through. I was able to get a gap on the other two girls and hold on through the finish."

Irmiger took the win after a crash on Saturday in the cross country race. "The muscles in my neck and right side were super sore, but it didn't affect how I felt on my bike for Sunday," she said.

Freeman summed up what many of the racers were thinking. "It was a fun weekend. The WORS series brings in really good crowds, the weather was good for racing and the course was a lot of fun."

"I was stoked my teammate Chloe Woodruff was also on the podium this weekend. We were first and fifth in the cross country, then Chloe and I got second and third (respectively) in the short track. The Race Club had a good weekend."

Irmiger will head next to the mountain bike Worlds in Austria in mid-September. She said, "I'm looking forward to the world championships - some of my best performances of my career have been in the last month or two of the season, and I feel ready to perform well for this last race. I'm currently registered for the eliminator event but am waiting to get a better feel for the format and course, once I arrive, to decide if I'll participate."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) 0:24:54 2 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) 0:00:10 3 Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers Racing) 0:00:13 4 Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) 0:00:43 5 Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling) 0:00:59 6 Haley Smith (Norco Evolution) 0:01:09 7 Andreanne Pichette (Equipe Du Quebec/ Opus/ OGC) 0:01:11 8 Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) 0:02:00 9 Nina Baum (Stan's Notubes Elite Women) 0:02:11 10 Krista Park (Cannondale No Tubes) 0:02:20 11 Valerie Meunier (Equipe Du Quebec/ Devinci) 0:02:33 12 Laurence Harvey (Equipe Du Quebec/ Scott Pure) 0:03:33 -1lap Kaila Hart (Stan's Notubes Elite Women) -2laps Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) DNS Monique Mata (Sho-Air) DNS Sage Wilderman (Kenda/Felt)

Junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shayna Powless (BMC MTB Devo Team) 0:17:11 2 Rachel Pageau (Equipe Du Quebec/ Devinci) 0:00:13 3 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:00:48 4 Frederique Larose (Equipe Du Quebec/ Opus/ OGC) 0:01:05 5 Rachael Jensen (Racc P/B Geargrinder) 0:02:09 -1lap Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit) -2laps Emily Shull (Expo) DNS Frederique Trudel (Equipe Du Quebec / Specialized)

Cat. 1 Women 19-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:17:19 2 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:01:09 3 Sarah Agena-Wright (Twin 6) 0:01:58 -2laps Sarah Lukas (Trek Colorado)