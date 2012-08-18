Trending

Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Racing) navigates the firelane on her way to victory in the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup.

Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Racing) navigates the firelane on her way to victory in the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Second place finisher Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) navigates a technical section during lap two.

Second place finisher Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) navigates a technical section during lap two.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
20120818_Subaru_Cup_Pro_women0020.jpg Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) leads Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) and Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) through the Trek firelane.

20120818_Subaru_Cup_Pro_women0020.jpg Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) leads Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) and Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) through the Trek firelane.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers Racing) finds herself with a gap in the field.

Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers Racing) finds herself with a gap in the field.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Local favorite Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) finished seventh on the day.

Local favorite Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) finished seventh on the day.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) races back to a fourth place finish after a slow start.

Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) races back to a fourth place finish after a slow start.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Wisconsin racer Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) begins a tricky descent.

Wisconsin racer Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) begins a tricky descent.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Monique Mata (Sho-Air) crosses the finish line in third place on the day.

Monique Mata (Sho-Air) crosses the finish line in third place on the day.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Crowds gather to watch winner Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers Racing) fly through the Trek Firelane.

Crowds gather to watch winner Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers Racing) fly through the Trek Firelane.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) leads the elite women's field off the start line

Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) leads the elite women's field off the start line
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers) kicked off a weekend of racing at the Subaru Cup, a round in both the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) and the US Pro XCT, with a victory in the women's cross country event. She finished ahead of Amanda Sin (Scott-3Rox Racing) and Pua Mata (Sho-Air Specialized). It was Freeman's first-ever cross country national series win.

"I'm really excited to have won my first ProXCT race," said Freeman to Cyclingnews. "It's a great way to end the season and head into training for 2013. I had a great start to this season followed by a bit of a rough middle, so I'm pretty stoked to bookend 2012 with a win."

Mata's third place finish put her ahead of all other US Pro XCT top contenders other than Freeman on the day and secured her the win in the overall series.  Freeman was third overall in the series, just after Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), who was second overall.

Irmiger finished fourth on the day while Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) rounded out the top five.

Sin started the race at the front, but Freeman was clearly the strongest rider of the day. She blazed to the front on the second lap. and never relinquished her lead. After the first lap, Mata, who finished third at last weekend's Leadville 100, also passed Sin and chased Freeman fairly closely.

"Pua was on my wheel at some points, but then I'd gain some time in the climbs," said Freeman. "The course looped back on itself in a number of places so you could see who was behind you. Sometimes I'd see Pua but sometimes not."

Irmiger was missing from the front after an early race crash meant she dropped back to eighth place. She spent the rest of the race chasing and regaining spots one by one..

By lap four of the five-lap race, Freeman's gap over Mata was widening and victory looked likely. The Crank Brothers rider kept out of trouble on the final lap and raced to the line 16 seconds ahead of Mata, who finished up 40 seconds after Freeman.

On the final lap, Sin caught up to Mata at the top of the final descent and passed her, taking the second place finish with Mata in third.

Racers enjoyed beautiful weather, with temperatures in the 70s, and drier than usual course conditions. The race is usually held earlier in the year and with the late summer timing, the course was quite dry and dusty, especially with the amateurs having raced part of it earlier in the day.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's) put in the best performance by a "local" to finish in eighth place.

All Luna team riders were absent from this race after competing in the Olympic Games last weekend, including Georgia Gould, who earned the bronze medal last weekend. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) also sat on the sidelines following her broken collarbone.

Editorial assistance provided by Claire Gehling.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club1:36:30
2Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing0:00:16
3Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air0:00:40
4Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek0:02:10
5Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:03:37
6Mikaela Kofman (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing0:03:56
7Abby Strigel (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's0:05:45
8Andreanne Pichette (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ OPUS/ OGC0:06:10
9Cayley Brooks (Can) Trek Canada0:07:06
10Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl Cycling0:07:27
11Jamie Busch (USA) Calmar/Quadzilla Racing0:08:03
12Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women0:08:33
13Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No Tubes0:09:30
14Haley Smith (Can) Norco Evolution0:12:55
15Bryna Blanchard (USA) Windham Mountain Outfitters0:13:37
16Valerie Meunier (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci0:14:11
17Lisa Krayer (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized0:16:44
18Kaila Hart (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women0:17:36
19Laurence Harvey (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure0:18:07
DNSEmily Batty (Can)
DNFSage Wilderman (USA)

Junior women 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachael Jensen (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder1:26:53

Junior women 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Trudel (Can) Equipe du Quebec / Specialized1:09:00
2Rachel Pageau (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci0:01:45

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Markey (USA) Magnus1:11:39
2Anna Ganju (USA) Polska0:04:16
3Emily Parker (USA) US Stove / Trek0:06:57
DNSRachel Horstman (USA)

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized1:12:15
2Jennifer Nowlin (USA) Peace Coffee0:04:04
3Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Maplelag/Hollywood Cycles0:04:47
4Leia Schneeberger (USA) Magnus0:05:26
5Susan Juedes (USA) RB Firefighter Apparel0:08:31
6April Dombrowski (USA) Team Pedal Moraine0:09:30
7Denise Coppock (USA) Titletown Flyers0:10:04
8Jennifer Whitedog (USA) BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts0:21:14
DNSSarah Agena-Wright (USA)
DNSClaire Cannon (USA)
DNFMichelle Peariso (USA)

Cat. 1 Women 40-45
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lori Sable (USA) K9 Dynamics1:12:24
2Diana McFadden (USA) Adventure 212 / Ski Hut0:02:21
3Brenda Zimmermann (USA) Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye0:32:42

 

