Strade Bianche 2023 Men - Live coverage

By Katy Madgwick
All the action from the season's most stunning Classic

Map and profile for the 2023 Strade Bianche cycling race

Map and profile for the 2023 Strade Bianche  (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Race Notes

- The 2023 route takes in 184km, departing from Siena and finishing at the top of the punishing climb to the Piazza del Campo.
- There is a total of 63 kilometres of gravel in the race, with 11 gravel sectors

Race situation: we're awaiting the start

Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock returns to the race in good form. A natural favourite to make the final selection, given his strength off-road, Pidcock spoke of his hopes for the race here.

Mathieu Van der Poel returns to Strade Bianche two years after his stunning victory in 2021. His long-time rival Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) withdrew from the race earlier in the week, though. The Dutch rider for Alpecin-Deceuninck discussed his expectations for the race yesterday.

Last year the race was won by a rampant Tadej Pogačar, who broke away from the leading group to strike out on his own 50km from the finish.

SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty images)

The men's race will be underway shortly. Departing from Siena, the route covers 184km in total, with roughly 63km of that over the famous sterrato, or gravel roads. It finishes with the leg-breaking climb up to the Piazzo del Campo.

Find out how to watch Strade Bianche here.

Last year's race was memorable not only for the outcome but also for the spectacular crash that saw then World Champion Julian Alaphilippe crash out in dramatic fashion. 

The French rider returns to the race with his Soudal-QuickStep team this year for another attempt at the classic which he won in 2019. Read about his ambitions for the day here.

SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty images)

It's been a week of wet weather in the local area but conditions have dried up for today's race. Read about how conditions could affect the racing here.

The action is about to kick off on the gravel roads of Tuscany, and with reigning champion Tadej Pogačar absent from the startlist, today will see a new winner crowned.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews’ live coverage of the 2023 Strade Bianche elite men's race.

