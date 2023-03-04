Strade Bianche 2023 Men - Live coverage

Live coverage
- The 2023 route takes in 184km, departing from Siena and finishing at the top of the punishing climb to the Piazza del Campo.
- There is a total of 63 kilometres of gravel in the race, with 11 gravel sectors
Race situation: we're awaiting the start
Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock returns to the race in good form. A natural favourite to make the final selection, given his strength off-road, Pidcock spoke of his hopes for the race here.
Mathieu Van der Poel returns to Strade Bianche two years after his stunning victory in 2021. His long-time rival Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) withdrew from the race earlier in the week, though. The Dutch rider for Alpecin-Deceuninck discussed his expectations for the race yesterday.
Last year the race was won by a rampant Tadej Pogačar, who broke away from the leading group to strike out on his own 50km from the finish.
The men's race will be underway shortly. Departing from Siena, the route covers 184km in total, with roughly 63km of that over the famous sterrato, or gravel roads. It finishes with the leg-breaking climb up to the Piazzo del Campo.
Find out how to watch Strade Bianche here.
Last year's race was memorable not only for the outcome but also for the spectacular crash that saw then World Champion Julian Alaphilippe crash out in dramatic fashion.
The French rider returns to the race with his Soudal-QuickStep team this year for another attempt at the classic which he won in 2019. Read about his ambitions for the day here.
It's been a week of wet weather in the local area but conditions have dried up for today's race. Read about how conditions could affect the racing here.
The action is about to kick off on the gravel roads of Tuscany, and with reigning champion Tadej Pogačar absent from the startlist, today will see a new winner crowned.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews’ live coverage of the 2023 Strade Bianche elite men's race.
