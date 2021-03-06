Live coverage
Strade Bianche - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
Van der Poel, Van Aert and Alaphilippe face off in Tuscany
That said, most of the stars of the cobbled Classics have made the journey to Tuscany this week, led by the three men who formed the decisive move at the Tour of Flanders last October: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). Van Aert and Alaphilippe won in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Van der Poel, meanwhile, has made a fast start to 2021 and will fancy his chances of joining them on the roll of honour.
The gruppo has gathered in Siena for the start of Strade Bianche, which gets underway at 11.40 CET. 184km through the rolling hinterland of Siena awaits them, including some 63km of unpaved roads. RCS Sport bills Strade Bianche as the 'most southern Northern Classic' but they do their event a disservice. It's a race apart.
