Strade Bianche - Live coverage

That said, most of the stars of the cobbled Classics have made the journey to Tuscany this week, led by the three men who formed the decisive move at the Tour of Flanders last October: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). Van Aert and Alaphilippe won in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Van der Poel, meanwhile, has made a fast start to 2021 and will fancy his chances of joining them on the roll of honour.