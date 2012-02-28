Trending

Strade Bianche past winners

Champions from 2007-2011

Past winners
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
2009Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia - Highroad
2008Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
2007Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC

