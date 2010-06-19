Hansen wins stage, claims leader's jersey
Break upends general classification
Adam Hansen (Team HTC-Columbia) took his first victory of the season today, winning the 194km third stage of the Ster Elektrotoer in La Gileppe. The 29-year-old Australian outsprinted Laurent Beruet of CarmioOro-NGC and Johan Coenen of Topsport Vlaanderen for the win. Hansen also took over the leader's jersey.
"Everybody in the team worked really well to make sure I got in the right move," said Hansen, winning for the first time since his Australian time trial championship in 2008. "Then there was a final circuit with two laps and the second last time up the climb on it, I formed a group of five guys, trying to get rid of the other general classification riders.
"Finally I attacked at the bottom of the last ascent three kilometres from the finish and that bought me some time. I opened up the sprint with about 200 metres to go. I know my limits well and I started to fade with about five metres left, so I think I got it right!"
The top three for the stage were part of a large escape group which got away on the race's queen stage, and built up a lead of over nine minutes on the peloton. They finished a few seconds ahead of their nearest chasers. The remaining riders from the break finished up to nearly nine minutes down, while the peloton crossed the finish line at 16:13.
The final stage of the Elektrotoer race is a flat 174km from Arcen to Helmond, and Hansen says he and his team will have two reasons to fight to keep the race together. "We'll be setting things up for André [Greipel] in a bunch sprint, and try to defend my jersey at the same time. It's a good stage for André."
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:52:24
|2
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:02
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|7
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:28
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:35
|15
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:59
|16
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:57
|17
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|18
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:26
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:20
|20
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:08:28
|21
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:08:51
|22
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:13
|23
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|24
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|25
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|27
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|29
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|39
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|44
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|49
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|51
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|53
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|57
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|59
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|63
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|66
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|67
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|69
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|70
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|75
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|80
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|81
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|85
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|86
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:34
|92
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:19:17
|93
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:19:28
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|6
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|4
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|6
|pts
|2
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|3
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|6
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|4
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|6
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|4
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|6
|pts
|2
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|1
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|12
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|5
|7
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Carmiooro - NGC
|14:47:02
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:25
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:47
|4
|Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam
|0:08:50
|5
|Rabobank
|0:13:04
|6
|Van Vliet - EBH
|0:14:54
|7
|Team Columbia - HTC
|0:22:36
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:22:57
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Quick Step
|0:23:04
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:23:11
|13
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:24:33
|14
|Skil-Shimano
|0:25:02
|15
|Team Milram
|0:38:49
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|12:39:25
|2
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|4
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|6
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:21
|7
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|9
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:43
|10
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:45
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:48
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|13
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|14
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:39
|15
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:28
|16
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|17
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:58
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:24
|19
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:03
|20
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:08:50
|21
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:15:45
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:15:59
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:02
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:09
|25
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:13
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:16:15
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:17
|29
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:16:18
|30
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:19
|31
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|32
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:22
|33
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|0:16:24
|34
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|35
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:26
|36
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:28
|37
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:29
|39
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:16:30
|40
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|41
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:32
|47
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:16:33
|48
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:34
|49
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:16:35
|50
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:36
|51
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|52
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:37
|54
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:38
|55
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|56
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:40
|57
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|58
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:41
|59
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|60
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:44
|61
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:16:45
|62
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|63
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|65
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:47
|67
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:48
|68
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:50
|69
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:16:52
|70
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:16:54
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:57
|73
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|74
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:17:07
|75
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:09
|77
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:22
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|79
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:18:29
|80
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|81
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:23:34
|82
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:42
|83
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|84
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:26:33
|85
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:37
|86
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:26:48
|87
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:14
|88
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:28:47
|89
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:29:39
|90
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:30:06
|91
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:31:23
|92
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:31:26
|93
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:41:28
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|15
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|4
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|6
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|12
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|10
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|14
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|18
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|5
|19
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|20
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|21
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|4
|23
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|25
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|26
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|27
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|28
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|30
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|31
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|1
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|4
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|33
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|20
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|5
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|6
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|4
|10
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|11
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|13
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|17
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Carmiooro - NGC
|38:09:02
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:23
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:54
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam
|0:08:49
|5
|Rabobank
|0:11:44
|6
|Van Vliet - EBH
|0:14:26
|7
|Team Columbia - HTC
|0:21:48
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:28
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:45
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:22:47
|11
|Quick Step
|0:23:05
|12
|Skil-Shimano
|0:24:33
|13
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:24:39
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:25:15
|15
|Team Milram
|0:38:12
