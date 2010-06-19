Image 1 of 16 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 16 Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) took more KOM points (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 16 Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 16 Adam Hansen (Team HTC-Columbia) took his first victory of the season (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 16 Adam Hansen (Team HTC-Columbia) claimed the overall today too (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 16 The peloton cross the line (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 16 The bunch crest the top of a climb (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 16 Martin Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 16 Servais Knaven (Team Milram) at the finish (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 16 Hansen on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 16 Hansen on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 16 Adam Hansen leads over a climb (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 16 Hansen and Björn Leukemans (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 16 Stage winner Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 16 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) finished in the bunch (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 16 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Adam Hansen (Team HTC-Columbia) took his first victory of the season today, winning the 194km third stage of the Ster Elektrotoer in La Gileppe. The 29-year-old Australian outsprinted Laurent Beruet of CarmioOro-NGC and Johan Coenen of Topsport Vlaanderen for the win. Hansen also took over the leader's jersey.

"Everybody in the team worked really well to make sure I got in the right move," said Hansen, winning for the first time since his Australian time trial championship in 2008. "Then there was a final circuit with two laps and the second last time up the climb on it, I formed a group of five guys, trying to get rid of the other general classification riders.

"Finally I attacked at the bottom of the last ascent three kilometres from the finish and that bought me some time. I opened up the sprint with about 200 metres to go. I know my limits well and I started to fade with about five metres left, so I think I got it right!"

The top three for the stage were part of a large escape group which got away on the race's queen stage, and built up a lead of over nine minutes on the peloton. They finished a few seconds ahead of their nearest chasers. The remaining riders from the break finished up to nearly nine minutes down, while the peloton crossed the finish line at 16:13.

The final stage of the Elektrotoer race is a flat 174km from Arcen to Helmond, and Hansen says he and his team will have two reasons to fight to keep the race together. "We'll be setting things up for André [Greipel] in a bunch sprint, and try to defend my jersey at the same time. It's a good stage for André."

Full Results 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4:52:24 2 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:02 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 6 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 7 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:21 9 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 12 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:28 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 14 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:35 15 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:59 16 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:57 17 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 18 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:26 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:20 20 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:08:28 21 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:08:51 22 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:13 23 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 24 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 25 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 26 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 27 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 28 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 29 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 32 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 39 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 42 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 44 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 46 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 49 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 50 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 51 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 52 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 53 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 54 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 57 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 58 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 59 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 60 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 61 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 62 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 63 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 65 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 66 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 67 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 69 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 70 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 71 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 73 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 74 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 75 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 76 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 80 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 81 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 82 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 83 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 84 Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC 85 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 86 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 87 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 89 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:34 92 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:19:17 93 Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:19:28 DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step DNF Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank DNF Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha DNF Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha DNF Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram DNF Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet DNF Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC DNF Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DNF Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DNF Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof

Sprint 1 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 3 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 2 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 1 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 6 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 4 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 6 pts 2 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 4 3 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 2

Mountain 3 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 6 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 4 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 4 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 6 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 4 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2

Mountain 5 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 6 pts 2 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2

Mountain 6 1 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 2

Points 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 12 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 5 7 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 4 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Teams 1 Carmiooro - NGC 14:47:02 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:25 3 Landbouwkrediet 0:06:47 4 Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam 0:08:50 5 Rabobank 0:13:04 6 Van Vliet - EBH 0:14:54 7 Team Columbia - HTC 0:22:36 8 Team Katusha 0:22:57 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Quick Step 0:23:04 11 Team Saxo Bank 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:23:11 13 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:24:33 14 Skil-Shimano 0:25:02 15 Team Milram 0:38:49

General classification after stage 3 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 12:39:25 2 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:15 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:16 4 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:20 6 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:21 7 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 9 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:43 10 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:45 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:48 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 13 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:00 14 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:01:39 15 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:28 16 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 17 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:58 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:24 19 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:03 20 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:08:50 21 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:15:45 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:15:59 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:02 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:09 25 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:13 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:16:15 28 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:17 29 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:16:18 30 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:16:19 31 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 32 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:22 33 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 0:16:24 34 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 35 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:26 36 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:16:28 37 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:29 39 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:16:30 40 Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC 41 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:31 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 43 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:32 47 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:16:33 48 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:34 49 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:16:35 50 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:16:36 51 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 52 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:37 54 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:38 55 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 56 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:40 57 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 58 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:41 59 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 60 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:44 61 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:16:45 62 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 63 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 66 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:47 67 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:48 68 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:50 69 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:16:52 70 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 71 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:16:54 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:57 73 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:04 74 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:17:07 75 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 76 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:09 77 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:22 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:23 79 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:18:29 80 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:19:32 81 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:23:34 82 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:42 83 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:26:10 84 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:26:33 85 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:26:37 86 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:48 87 Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:14 88 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:28:47 89 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:29:39 90 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:30:06 91 Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:31:23 92 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:31:26 93 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:41:28

Points classification 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 15 3 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 15 4 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 5 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 6 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 12 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 10 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 10 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 14 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 6 17 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 18 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 5 19 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 5 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 21 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 4 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 23 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 24 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 25 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 26 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 27 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 2 28 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 30 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 1 31 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1

Sprint classification 1 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 5 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 4 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 3 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 2 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 10 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountains classification 1 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 33 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 20 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 4 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 5 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 6 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 4 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 4 10 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 11 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 13 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 3 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 2 17 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1