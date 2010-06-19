Trending

Hansen wins stage, claims leader's jersey

Break upends general classification

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) took more KOM points

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Adam Hansen (Team HTC-Columbia) took his first victory of the season

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Adam Hansen (Team HTC-Columbia) claimed the overall today too

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The peloton cross the line

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The bunch crest the top of a climb

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Martin Velits (Team HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Servais Knaven (Team Milram) at the finish

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Hansen on the podium

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Hansen on the podium

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Adam Hansen leads over a climb

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Hansen and Björn Leukemans

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Stage winner Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) finished in the bunch

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Adam Hansen (Team HTC-Columbia) took his first victory of the season today, winning the 194km third stage of the Ster Elektrotoer in La Gileppe. The 29-year-old Australian outsprinted Laurent Beruet of CarmioOro-NGC and Johan Coenen of Topsport Vlaanderen for the win. Hansen also took over the leader's jersey.

"Everybody in the team worked really well to make sure I got in the right move," said Hansen, winning for the first time since his Australian time trial championship in 2008. "Then there was a final circuit with two laps and the second last time up the climb on it, I formed a group of five guys, trying to get rid of the other general classification riders.

"Finally I attacked at the bottom of the last ascent three kilometres from the finish and that bought me some time. I opened up the sprint with about 200 metres to go. I know my limits well and I started to fade with about five metres left, so I think I got it right!"

The top three for the stage were part of a large escape group which got away on the race's queen stage, and built up a lead of over nine minutes on the peloton. They finished a few seconds ahead of their nearest chasers. The remaining riders from the break finished up to nearly nine minutes down, while the peloton crossed the finish line at 16:13.

The final stage of the Elektrotoer race is a flat 174km from Arcen to Helmond, and Hansen says he and his team will have two reasons to fight to keep the race together. "We'll be setting things up for André [Greipel] in a bunch sprint, and try to defend my jersey at the same time. It's a good stage for André."

Full Results
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4:52:24
2Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:02
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
6Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
7Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:21
9Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
10Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
12Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:00:28
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
14Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:35
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:59
16Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:57
17Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
18Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:26
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:06:20
20Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:08:28
21Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:08:51
22Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:16:13
23Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
24Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
25Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
27Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
29Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
33Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
37Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
38Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
39Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
42Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
44Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
46Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
49Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
51Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
52Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
53Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
54Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
57Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
59Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
60Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
61Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
62Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
63Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
65Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
66Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
67John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
69Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
70Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
71Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
72Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
73Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
74Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
75Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
76Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
80Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
81Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
82Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
83Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
84Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
85Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
86Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
87Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
89Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:16:34
92Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:19:17
93Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:19:28
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
DNFChristopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFMartial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFBobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFPiet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFBertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof

Sprint 1
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 2
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step3pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 1
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC6pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC4
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 2
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC6pts
2Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet4
3Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step2

Mountain 3
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC6pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC4
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 4
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC6pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC4
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Mountain 5
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC6pts
2Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Mountain 6
1Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha6pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank2

Points
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC12
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
6Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof5
7Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet4
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
9Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha2
10Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Teams
1Carmiooro - NGC14:47:02
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:25
3Landbouwkrediet0:06:47
4Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam0:08:50
5Rabobank0:13:04
6Van Vliet - EBH0:14:54
7Team Columbia - HTC0:22:36
8Team Katusha0:22:57
9Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Quick Step0:23:04
11Team Saxo Bank
12Omega Pharma - Lotto0:23:11
13Cycling Team Jo Piels0:24:33
14Skil-Shimano0:25:02
15Team Milram0:38:49

General classification after stage 3
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia12:39:25
2Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
4Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:00:20
6Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:21
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
8Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
9Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC0:00:43
10Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:45
11Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:00:48
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
13Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
14Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:01:39
15Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:28
16Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
17Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:58
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:06:24
19Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:03
20Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:08:50
21Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:15:45
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:15:59
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:16:02
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:16:09
25Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
26Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:13
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:16:15
28André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:17
29Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:16:18
30Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:16:19
31Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
32Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:22
33Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC0:16:24
34Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
35Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:16:26
36Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:16:28
37Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:29
39Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:16:30
40Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
41Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:31
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
45Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:16:32
47Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:16:33
48Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:34
49Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:16:35
50Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:16:36
51Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
52Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:16:37
54Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:38
55Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
56Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:40
57Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
58Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:41
59Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
60Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:44
61Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:16:45
62Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
63Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
65Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
66Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:47
67Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:48
68Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:50
69Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:16:52
70Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
71Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:16:54
72Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:57
73Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:04
74Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:17:07
75Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
76Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:09
77Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:22
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:23
79Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:18:29
80Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:32
81Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:23:34
82Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:42
83Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:26:10
84Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:26:33
85John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:26:37
86Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:26:48
87Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:14
88Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:28:47
89Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:29:39
90Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:30:06
91Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:31:23
92Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:31:26
93Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:41:28

Points classification
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC15
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank15
4Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
5André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
6Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC12
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
10Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
12Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank10
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
14Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha8
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank6
17Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
18Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof5
19Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step5
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5
21Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet4
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram4
23Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
24Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
25Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha2
26Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
27Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
28Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
30Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram1
31Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1

Sprint classification
1Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step5
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
4Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank3
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank2
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
10Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountains classification
1Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC33pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC20
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
4Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha6
5Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
6Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
7Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
8Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet4
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC4
10Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
11Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
13Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step3
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank2
17Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Carmiooro - NGC38:09:02
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:23
3Landbouwkrediet0:06:54
4Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam0:08:49
5Rabobank0:11:44
6Van Vliet - EBH0:14:26
7Team Columbia - HTC0:21:48
8Team Saxo Bank0:22:28
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:45
10Team Katusha0:22:47
11Quick Step0:23:05
12Skil-Shimano0:24:33
13Cycling Team Jo Piels0:24:39
14Omega Pharma - Lotto0:25:15
15Team Milram0:38:12

