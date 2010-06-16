Trending

Van Emden blazes to Ster Elektrotoer prologue win

Rabobank takes dominates in Gemert

Image 1 of 42

HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel rode to ninth place in the prologue.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 42

Robert Foerster (Team Milram) en route to finishing 21st.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 42

Markus Eichler (Team Milram) took 15th in the prologue.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 42

Team Sky's Russell Downing shows the effort of the 6.8km prologue.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 42

Christoph Pfingsten (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) on the podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 42

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) also took the lead in the points classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 42

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) finished inside the top 10
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) during his winning ride.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 42

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) during the prologue.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 42

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) also made the top 10.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 42

Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 42

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) completed his team's 1-2-3.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 42

Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) back in action at the Ster Elektrotoer.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 42

Serguei Ivanov (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 42

Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 42

Mathew Hayman (Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 42

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 42

Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 42

Dominic Corun (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 42

Marco Pinotti concentrates on the slippery cobbles.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 42

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) found the distance a bit too short of his strengths.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 42

Lars Boom (Rabobank) shows the effort at the Ster Elektrotoer
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 42

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 42

Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was the fastest of the non-Rabobank riders.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 42

Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 42

Jos Van Emden looks satisfied with the day's efforts.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 29 of 42

Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 30 of 42

Sebastian Langeveld couldn't match the pace of Rabobank teammate Jos Van Emden.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 31 of 42

Italian TT champ Marco Pinotti (HTC - Columbia) took sixth.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 32 of 42

Niki Terpstra (Milram) put in a strong ride.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 42

Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) finished 11th.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 34 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) won the Ster Elektrotoer prolgue
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) dons the leader's jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) also got the green jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) puts on the points jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) on the podium at the Ster Elektrotoer
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) took his second prologue victory this month.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 42

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 42

Lars Boom (Rabobank) was just three seconds behind his teammate.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jos van Emden led a Rabobank assault on the prologue of the Ster Elektrotoer, winning on the 6.8 km course in a time of 7.42 minutes. The Dutch team took five of the top eight spots, with Lars Boom second, at three seconds, and Sebastian Langeveld third at seven seconds.

It was Van Emden's second pro victory, with his first coming last Friday in the prologue of the Delta Pro Tour, in which he finished second overall.

Alex Rasmussen of Saxo Bank was fourth, the first non-Dutch and non-Rabobank rider in the rankings. He finished 10 seconds slower.

HTC-Columbia placed two riders in the top ten, Marco Pinotti sixth at 10 seconds and sprinter Andre Greipel ninth, 15 seconds down.

"It may sound crazy, but it is really not all that surprising that Jos did so well, " said Rabobank directeur sportif Erik Dekker. "He has made a tremendous step forward."

Van Emden had the opposite reaction. "For me, this is a surprise. In less than a week I have my first two pro wins," he told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "I am extremely happy with this win, because the other participants in the Elektrotoer are certainly good."

The 25-year-old does not anticipate wearing the leader's jersey until the end of the race. "There are still some tough stages. As a team, we fortunately have some other irons in the fire, so the chances are there for sure."

"Jos is in good form from the Giro. I'm building towards the Tour de France," said second-placed Boom. "That I was second here shows that I am on track. I hope to take some big steps the next few days to help fight for the win, and to do will in the upcoming challenges."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:07:42
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:03
3Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:00:07
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:10
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:00:14
8Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:14
9André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:15
10Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:16
11Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
12Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:17
13Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
15Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:00:17
16Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:17
17Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:17
18Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
19Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
20Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:21
21Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:00:22
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:22
23Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:00:23
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:23
25Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:24
26Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
27Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:24
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:24
29Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
30Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:26
31Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
32Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:00:26
33Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:27
34Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:28
35Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC0:00:28
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:29
38Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:29
39Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:29
40Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
41Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29
43Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
44Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:00:30
45Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:30
46Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:00:31
47Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
48Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC0:00:31
49Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:32
50Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:32
51Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:32
52Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:33
53Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:00:33
54Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
55Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:33
57Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:33
58Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:00:33
59Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:34
60Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
61Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram0:00:34
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:00:35
63Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
64Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:35
65Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:35
66Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:36
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:00:36
68Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
69Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:36
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:36
71Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:37
72Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:37
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:38
74Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:37
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
76Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
78Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
79Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:00:39
80Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:40
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:00:41
82Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:00:42
83Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:42
84Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:43
85Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:43
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:43
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:43
88Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:43
89Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
90Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
91Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
93Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
94Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:45
95Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:00:45
96Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:46
97Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:00:47
98Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:47
99Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:48
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
101Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:48
102Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:49
103Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
104Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:50
105Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:50
106Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:50
107Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:51
108John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
109Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:52
110Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:52
111Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
112Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:54
113Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:00:54
114Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:55
115Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:56
116Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:57
117Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC0:01:00
118Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC0:01:02
119Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:18

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank15pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
3Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank10
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank6
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram4
8Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank3
9André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
10Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank0:23:13
2Team Columbia - HTC0:00:32
3Team Milram0:00:43
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
5Skil-Shimano0:00:51
6Van Vliet - EBH0:00:52
7Sky Pro Cyling0:01:08
8Team Katusha0:01:10
9Topsp.VlaanderenMercator0:01:18
10Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam0:01:19
11Carmiooro - NGC0:01:20
12Quick Step0:01:21
13Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:26
14Landbouwkrediet0:01:27
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:38

