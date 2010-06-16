Image 1 of 42 HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel rode to ninth place in the prologue. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 42 Robert Foerster (Team Milram) en route to finishing 21st. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 42 Markus Eichler (Team Milram) took 15th in the prologue. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 42 Team Sky's Russell Downing shows the effort of the 6.8km prologue. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 42 Christoph Pfingsten (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) on the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 42 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) also took the lead in the points classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 42 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) finished inside the top 10 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) during his winning ride. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 42 Chris Sutton (Team Sky) during the prologue. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 42 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) also made the top 10. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 42 Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) completed his team's 1-2-3. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 42 Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) back in action at the Ster Elektrotoer. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 42 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 42 Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 42 Mathew Hayman (Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 42 Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 42 Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 42 Dominic Corun (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 42 Marco Pinotti concentrates on the slippery cobbles. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 42 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) found the distance a bit too short of his strengths. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 42 Lars Boom (Rabobank) shows the effort at the Ster Elektrotoer (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 42 Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 42 Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was the fastest of the non-Rabobank riders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 42 Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 42 Jos Van Emden looks satisfied with the day's efforts. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 29 of 42 Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 30 of 42 Sebastian Langeveld couldn't match the pace of Rabobank teammate Jos Van Emden. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 42 Italian TT champ Marco Pinotti (HTC - Columbia) took sixth. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 42 Niki Terpstra (Milram) put in a strong ride. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 42 Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) finished 11th. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 34 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) won the Ster Elektrotoer prolgue (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) dons the leader's jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) also got the green jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) puts on the points jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) on the podium at the Ster Elektrotoer (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) took his second prologue victory this month. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 42 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 42 of 42 Lars Boom (Rabobank) was just three seconds behind his teammate. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jos van Emden led a Rabobank assault on the prologue of the Ster Elektrotoer, winning on the 6.8 km course in a time of 7.42 minutes. The Dutch team took five of the top eight spots, with Lars Boom second, at three seconds, and Sebastian Langeveld third at seven seconds.

It was Van Emden's second pro victory, with his first coming last Friday in the prologue of the Delta Pro Tour, in which he finished second overall.

Alex Rasmussen of Saxo Bank was fourth, the first non-Dutch and non-Rabobank rider in the rankings. He finished 10 seconds slower.

HTC-Columbia placed two riders in the top ten, Marco Pinotti sixth at 10 seconds and sprinter Andre Greipel ninth, 15 seconds down.

"It may sound crazy, but it is really not all that surprising that Jos did so well, " said Rabobank directeur sportif Erik Dekker. "He has made a tremendous step forward."

Van Emden had the opposite reaction. "For me, this is a surprise. In less than a week I have my first two pro wins," he told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "I am extremely happy with this win, because the other participants in the Elektrotoer are certainly good."

The 25-year-old does not anticipate wearing the leader's jersey until the end of the race. "There are still some tough stages. As a team, we fortunately have some other irons in the fire, so the chances are there for sure."

"Jos is in good form from the Giro. I'm building towards the Tour de France," said second-placed Boom. "That I was second here shows that I am on track. I hope to take some big steps the next few days to help fight for the win, and to do will in the upcoming challenges."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:42 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:03 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:07 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:10 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:14 8 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:14 9 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:15 10 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:16 11 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 12 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:17 13 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 15 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:17 16 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:17 17 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:17 18 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 19 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 20 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:21 21 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:22 22 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:22 23 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:23 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:23 25 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:24 26 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 27 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:24 28 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:24 29 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25 30 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:26 31 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 32 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:00:26 33 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:27 34 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:28 35 Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:28 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:28 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:29 38 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:29 39 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:29 40 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 41 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:29 43 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:30 44 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:30 45 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:30 46 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:31 47 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 48 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:31 49 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:32 50 Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:32 51 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:32 52 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:33 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:33 54 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 55 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:33 57 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:33 58 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:00:33 59 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:34 60 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 61 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:34 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:35 63 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 64 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:35 65 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:35 66 Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:36 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:36 68 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 69 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:36 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:36 71 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:37 72 Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:37 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:38 74 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:37 75 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 76 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 78 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 79 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:39 80 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:40 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:41 82 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:42 83 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:42 84 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:43 85 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:43 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:43 88 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43 89 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 90 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 91 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:44 93 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:44 94 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:45 95 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:45 96 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:46 97 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:00:47 98 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:47 99 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:48 100 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 101 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:48 102 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:49 103 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 104 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:50 105 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:50 106 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:50 107 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:51 108 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 109 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:52 110 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:52 111 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 112 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:54 113 Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:54 114 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:55 115 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:56 116 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:57 117 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 0:01:00 118 Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC 0:01:02 119 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:18

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 15 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 10 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 6 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 8 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 9 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 10 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 0:23:13 2 Team Columbia - HTC 0:00:32 3 Team Milram 0:00:43 4 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 5 Skil-Shimano 0:00:51 6 Van Vliet - EBH 0:00:52 7 Sky Pro Cyling 0:01:08 8 Team Katusha 0:01:10 9 Topsp.VlaanderenMercator 0:01:18 10 Vacansoleil ProCyclingTeam 0:01:19 11 Carmiooro - NGC 0:01:20 12 Quick Step 0:01:21 13 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:26 14 Landbouwkrediet 0:01:27 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:38

