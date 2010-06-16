Van Emden blazes to Ster Elektrotoer prologue win
Rabobank takes dominates in Gemert
Jos van Emden led a Rabobank assault on the prologue of the Ster Elektrotoer, winning on the 6.8 km course in a time of 7.42 minutes. The Dutch team took five of the top eight spots, with Lars Boom second, at three seconds, and Sebastian Langeveld third at seven seconds.
It was Van Emden's second pro victory, with his first coming last Friday in the prologue of the Delta Pro Tour, in which he finished second overall.
Alex Rasmussen of Saxo Bank was fourth, the first non-Dutch and non-Rabobank rider in the rankings. He finished 10 seconds slower.
HTC-Columbia placed two riders in the top ten, Marco Pinotti sixth at 10 seconds and sprinter Andre Greipel ninth, 15 seconds down.
"It may sound crazy, but it is really not all that surprising that Jos did so well, " said Rabobank directeur sportif Erik Dekker. "He has made a tremendous step forward."
Van Emden had the opposite reaction. "For me, this is a surprise. In less than a week I have my first two pro wins," he told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "I am extremely happy with this win, because the other participants in the Elektrotoer are certainly good."
The 25-year-old does not anticipate wearing the leader's jersey until the end of the race. "There are still some tough stages. As a team, we fortunately have some other irons in the fire, so the chances are there for sure."
"Jos is in good form from the Giro. I'm building towards the Tour de France," said second-placed Boom. "That I was second here shows that I am on track. I hope to take some big steps the next few days to help fight for the win, and to do will in the upcoming challenges."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:42
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:03
|3
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:10
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|6
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:14
|8
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:14
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:15
|10
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:16
|11
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|12
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:17
|13
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|15
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:17
|16
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:17
|17
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:17
|18
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|19
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|20
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:21
|21
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:22
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:22
|23
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:23
|24
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:23
|25
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:24
|26
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|27
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:24
|28
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:24
|29
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|30
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:26
|31
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|32
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:00:26
|33
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:27
|34
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:28
|35
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:28
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:29
|38
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:29
|39
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:29
|40
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|41
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|43
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|44
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:30
|45
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:30
|46
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:31
|47
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|48
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:31
|49
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|50
|Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:32
|51
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|52
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:33
|53
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:33
|54
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|55
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|57
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:33
|58
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:00:33
|59
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:34
|60
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|61
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:34
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:35
|63
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|64
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:35
|65
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:35
|66
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:36
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:36
|68
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|69
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:36
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|71
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:37
|72
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:37
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|74
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:37
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|76
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|78
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|79
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:39
|80
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:40
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:41
|82
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:42
|83
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:42
|84
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|85
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:43
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:43
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|88
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:43
|89
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|90
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|91
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:44
|93
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|94
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:45
|95
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:45
|96
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:46
|97
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:00:47
|98
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:47
|99
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|100
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|101
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:48
|102
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:49
|103
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|104
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:50
|105
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:50
|106
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:50
|107
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:51
|108
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|109
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:52
|110
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:52
|111
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|112
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:54
|113
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:54
|114
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:55
|115
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:56
|116
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:57
|117
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:00
|118
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:02
|119
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:18
