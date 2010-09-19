Image 1 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 38 Sven Nys focuses on the first 'cross race of the year (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 38 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 38 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) resumed his position at the front of European 'cross (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 38 Nys puts the pressure on. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 38 Bart Aernouts falls shy of challenging Nys at the line. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 38 Sven Nys takes the season opener in Erpe Mere (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 38 Win number 1 of the season for Sven Nys (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 38 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 38 Belgian champion Sven Nys resumed his winning ways in the Steenbergcross. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 38 Nys bunny hopes the barriers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 38 Bart Wellens also bunny hopes the barriers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 38 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) concentrates on keeping it upright. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 38 Sven Nys on the first 'cross podium of the year. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 38 Nys gets cleaned up after the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 38 Bart Aernouts on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 38 Bart Aernouts, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels on the podium in Erpe-Mere (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 38 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) looking to regain form after a bad 2009 season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the first international cyclo-cross race of the European season in Erpe Mere, with a blistering sprint on the uphill finish.

Nys beat Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad Team) in the sprint, with Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) completing the podium of the Steenbergcross race, 1 seconds down.

With conditions in Belgium dry, the race was extremely fast and Nys attacked during the second lap and only Klaas Vantornout and Bart Aernouts were able to go after him. Vantornout tried his own attack but went out of contention due to a mechanical problem.

Nys and Aernouts stayed away to fight out the sprint on the uphill finish but Nys was far faster and took his fifth victory in the Belgian season-opener.

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) delayed his season debut until next weekend but Nys already seems the biggest threat to his dominance of the off-road winter.

