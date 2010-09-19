Image 1 of 31 The Elite Men's podium with Francis Mourey taking the top spot flanked by Ryan Trebon in second and Christian Heule, last (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 2 of 31 Trebon snaking through the infield of the velodrome. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 3 of 31 Mourey sat on Trebon's wheel until the finishing straight easily sprinting to the win. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 4 of 31 Katerina Nash getting set on the start line. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 5 of 31 Sue Butler looking like she's feeling strong. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 6 of 31 Wendy Simms put in a good race after her maternity leave. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 7 of 31 Local favorite Kari Studley had a solid race in the rain. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 8 of 31 A satisfied Nash at the end of the race. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 9 of 31 A huge crowd was on hand for the races at the Marymoore Velodrome. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 10 of 31 The fans were out, even for Francis Mourey, the French Cyclocross Champion. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 11 of 31 Page just ahead of Wicks just before the barriers. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 12 of 31 Barry Wicks staying strong on the infield. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 13 of 31 The beer garden had plenty of fans. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 14 of 31 Umbrellas were a necessity for the night's racing. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 15 of 31 Mourey never let Trebon get much distance. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 16 of 31 With two laps to go, Trebon tries to get away from Mourey. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 17 of 31 Heule pressing through the rain. He eventually made it into the top three. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 18 of 31 Sue Butler and Katerina Nash approach the barriers in the first lap of the Elite Women's race. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 19 of 31 Nash opens up a huge gap with no one in sight as she rolls through the infield (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 20 of 31 Katerina Nash got on the gas early to open a lead. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 21 of 31 Barry Wicks in good company at the start line. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 22 of 31 French 'Cross Champion Francis Mourey in good spirits despite the rain in Redmond, WA. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 23 of 31 Jonathon Page & Christian Heule have a laugh before the real fun begins. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 24 of 31 Page gets some on camera time from local Ôcross blogger Craig Fowler (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 25 of 31 Mourey jumped out to a quick lead with a big gap. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 26 of 31 Page was quick to respond to Mourey's speed, but he wasn't successful getting back up to the leader. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 27 of 31 There were lots of fans out for the 8th running of Starcrossed. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 28 of 31 Page fights to get back on a wheel while Adam Craig tries to hold on behind Barry Wicks. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 29 of 31 Mid way through the race, Trebon was able to bridge back to Mourey and stay out front. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 30 of 31 Adam Craig on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films) Image 31 of 31 Turn one is always a favorite spot for the spectators. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)

Francis Mourey (Française des Jeux) put American cyclo-cross to the test with an outstanding performance at the nation's season opener StarCrossed p/b Stanley held in Redmond, Washington on Saturday night. The French national champion won a two-man sprint ahead of Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA) while defending champion Christian Huele (Rendementhypo Cycling Team) rounded out the podium in third.

"Star Crossed was a great event, very wet but a lot of fun with great crowds," said Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) who placed fifth on the day. "I overcame a lot of obstacles today but for the first race it was a very exciting one."

The men started their 60-minute StarCrossed race under the dark evening skies at the King County's Marymoor Park and Velodrome. The event marked the first of eight rounds in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series.

Among the stellar line up was Mourey, Trebon and Huele, plus Page, Barry Wicks (KONA-FSA), Troy Wells, Derrick St-John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), Adam Craig (Giant) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain). Noticeably absent from the field was the Cannondale-Cyclorossworld.com trio who were competing in various other races around the country including the USA Cycling Pro Championships held in Greenville, South Carolina.

Mourey showed his European 'cross pedigree when he opened up a sizable lead in the first 10 minutes of the race. Some 20 seconds back, Page dug deep to reduce the margin to the leader. Trebon found the legs to catch and pass Page for second place, both on the hunt to reel in Mourey. When the trio finally united starved-for-cross fans turned wild under the beer tent at the sight of a tactical start to the first race of the season.

Mid-race, Trebon did much of the work for he and Mourey to establish a slim lead ahead Page. Several laps later, Craig and Huele assumed the third and fourth place spots in the chase for the two leaders. Trebon orbited the final lap with Mourey in tow. The Frenchman made his winning move in the final hundred metres on the Velodrome in a two-up sprint to the line.

Nash opens NACT series with a win

Katerina Nash (Luna) kicked off her cyclo-cross season with a solo victory at Starcrossed p/b Stanley, the world-class 'crosser finishing with nearly a 40-second margin ahead of Wendy Simms (KONA-FSA) in second and Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) in third.

The twilight event marked the first of eight rounds in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series as Nash's win gave her the early series lead.

Fifty of the nation's top cyclo-cross specialists lined up under buckets of rain to start their 45-minute race. Highlighting the call ups was former Canadian national champ Wendy Simms (KONA-FSA) who has returned to competition after taking time season off to welcome her first child into the world.

Defending champion Helen Wyman was not on the start line but last year's runner up Sue Butler (HUDZ-Subaru) was ready for a battle against Nash, defending NACT winner Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), Kari Studley (Redline), Wendy Williams (River City Bicycles) and Barbara Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins).

Butler is known for her aggressive starts and set the tone of the race early on by forging a path through the slippery mud that only Nash, Studley and Simms could follow. Nash muscled past the small group and gained a solo lead roughly 20 minutes into the race. She had an outstanding season last year, winning the Roubaix World Cup in France and placing fourth at the UCI World Championships in the Czech Republic.

Nash extended her lead to roughly 30 seconds ahead of Simms and several additional seconds to Butler. Behind the three leaders a group of top ten contenders rallied together to Howe, Elliott, Studley, Williams, Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos), Mical Dyck (Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing), Linda Sone (Planet Bike) and Alice Pennington (Team S&M).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 1:00:15 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 0:00:02 3 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:00:43 4 Adam Craig (USA) Giant 0:00:51 5 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:00:58 6 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:01:01 7 Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy 0:01:33 8 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:01:58 9 Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru 0:02:10 10 Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue 0:02:48 11 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:02:59 12 Troy Wells (USA) Cliff Bar 0:03:02 13 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 0:03:03 14 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 0:03:05 15 Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:03:20 16 Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing / Hagens Berman Llp 0:03:41 17 Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro 0:03:43 18 Molly Cameron (USA) Castelli Usa 0:03:44 19 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace 20 Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru 0:03:46 21 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:04:06 22 Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports/Van Dessel 0:04:11 23 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:05:00 24 Michael Gallagher (USA) Cyclorossracing.Com P/B Blue 0:05:04 25 Davy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles 0:05:27 26 Nicholas Berry (Can) Mighty Riders 0:05:35 27 Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts 0:05:47 28 Nathan Bannerman (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue 0:06:05 29 -1 lap Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop 30 -2 laps Kyle Mcgilvray (USA) Old Town Bicycle 31 Eric Emsky (USA) Blue Competition Cycles 32 -3 laps Aaron Bradford (USA) Www.Aaronbradford.Com 33 John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes 34 -5 laps Landon Erickson (USA) Stanley 35 John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes 36 Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik 37 Jesse Doll (USA) Montanacyclocross.Com 38 Darren Marino (USA) Unattached 39 Eric Colton (USA) The Team 40 -6 laps Gregory Osborn (USA) La Velocity 41 Michael Pease (USA) Collision One/Bicycle Centers 42 Andy Bestwick (USA) Allegiant Airlines/Pain Md'S 43 Kamden Reedy (USA) Web-Op 44 Derek Yarra (USA) Box Dog Bikes 45 -7 laps Alan Adams (USA) Hagens-Berman Cycling 46 Jeff Anderson (USA) Team Stanley DNF Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline DNF Drew Mackenzie (Can) Island Racing Club DNF Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster DNF Michael Benno (USA) Veloce Racing DNF John-Christian Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates DNF Matthew Fox (USA) Sunnyside Sports DNF Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-Orbea DNF Alex Work (USA) Bay 101/Hrs/Rock Lobster DNF Brue Syvertsen (USA) Murder DNF Steven Hunter (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal DNF Ryan Weaver (USA) River City Bicycles DNF Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition DNF Sean Worsech (USA) Rad Racing / Hagens Berman Llp DNF Benjamin Kubas (USA) Tai Cycling Team/Genr8/Smith Optics DNS Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain/Shimano/Giro DNS Ben Thompson (USA) DNS Chris Mcgovern (USA) Calnorte/Cycleution DNS Sloane Anderson (USA) Proair/Hfa DNS Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power - Blue Sky