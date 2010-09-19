French champ rallies in Redmond
Trebon and Huele round out the podium
Francis Mourey (Française des Jeux) put American cyclo-cross to the test with an outstanding performance at the nation's season opener StarCrossed p/b Stanley held in Redmond, Washington on Saturday night. The French national champion won a two-man sprint ahead of Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA) while defending champion Christian Huele (Rendementhypo Cycling Team) rounded out the podium in third.
"Star Crossed was a great event, very wet but a lot of fun with great crowds," said Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) who placed fifth on the day. "I overcame a lot of obstacles today but for the first race it was a very exciting one."
The men started their 60-minute StarCrossed race under the dark evening skies at the King County's Marymoor Park and Velodrome. The event marked the first of eight rounds in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series.
Among the stellar line up was Mourey, Trebon and Huele, plus Page, Barry Wicks (KONA-FSA), Troy Wells, Derrick St-John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), Adam Craig (Giant) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain). Noticeably absent from the field was the Cannondale-Cyclorossworld.com trio who were competing in various other races around the country including the USA Cycling Pro Championships held in Greenville, South Carolina.
Mourey showed his European 'cross pedigree when he opened up a sizable lead in the first 10 minutes of the race. Some 20 seconds back, Page dug deep to reduce the margin to the leader. Trebon found the legs to catch and pass Page for second place, both on the hunt to reel in Mourey. When the trio finally united starved-for-cross fans turned wild under the beer tent at the sight of a tactical start to the first race of the season.
Mid-race, Trebon did much of the work for he and Mourey to establish a slim lead ahead Page. Several laps later, Craig and Huele assumed the third and fourth place spots in the chase for the two leaders. Trebon orbited the final lap with Mourey in tow. The Frenchman made his winning move in the final hundred metres on the Velodrome in a two-up sprint to the line.
Nash opens NACT series with a win
Katerina Nash (Luna) kicked off her cyclo-cross season with a solo victory at Starcrossed p/b Stanley, the world-class 'crosser finishing with nearly a 40-second margin ahead of Wendy Simms (KONA-FSA) in second and Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) in third.
The twilight event marked the first of eight rounds in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series as Nash's win gave her the early series lead.
Fifty of the nation's top cyclo-cross specialists lined up under buckets of rain to start their 45-minute race. Highlighting the call ups was former Canadian national champ Wendy Simms (KONA-FSA) who has returned to competition after taking time season off to welcome her first child into the world.
Defending champion Helen Wyman was not on the start line but last year's runner up Sue Butler (HUDZ-Subaru) was ready for a battle against Nash, defending NACT winner Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), Kari Studley (Redline), Wendy Williams (River City Bicycles) and Barbara Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins).
Butler is known for her aggressive starts and set the tone of the race early on by forging a path through the slippery mud that only Nash, Studley and Simms could follow. Nash muscled past the small group and gained a solo lead roughly 20 minutes into the race. She had an outstanding season last year, winning the Roubaix World Cup in France and placing fourth at the UCI World Championships in the Czech Republic.
Nash extended her lead to roughly 30 seconds ahead of Simms and several additional seconds to Butler. Behind the three leaders a group of top ten contenders rallied together to Howe, Elliott, Studley, Williams, Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos), Mical Dyck (Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing), Linda Sone (Planet Bike) and Alice Pennington (Team S&M).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|1:00:15
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|0:00:02
|3
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|0:00:43
|4
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant
|0:00:51
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:00:58
|6
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:01:01
|7
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy
|0:01:33
|8
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:01:58
|9
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:02:10
|10
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue
|0:02:48
|11
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|0:02:59
|12
|Troy Wells (USA) Cliff Bar
|0:03:02
|13
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:03:03
|14
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:03:05
|15
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:03:20
|16
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing / Hagens Berman Llp
|0:03:41
|17
|Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro
|0:03:43
|18
|Molly Cameron (USA) Castelli Usa
|0:03:44
|19
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace
|20
|Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:03:46
|21
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:04:06
|22
|Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports/Van Dessel
|0:04:11
|23
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:05:00
|24
|Michael Gallagher (USA) Cyclorossracing.Com P/B Blue
|0:05:04
|25
|Davy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:05:27
|26
|Nicholas Berry (Can) Mighty Riders
|0:05:35
|27
|Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts
|0:05:47
|28
|Nathan Bannerman (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue
|0:06:05
|29 -1 lap
|Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
|30 -2 laps
|Kyle Mcgilvray (USA) Old Town Bicycle
|31
|Eric Emsky (USA) Blue Competition Cycles
|32 -3 laps
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Www.Aaronbradford.Com
|33
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|34 -5 laps
|Landon Erickson (USA) Stanley
|35
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|36
|Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik
|37
|Jesse Doll (USA) Montanacyclocross.Com
|38
|Darren Marino (USA) Unattached
|39
|Eric Colton (USA) The Team
|40 -6 laps
|Gregory Osborn (USA) La Velocity
|41
|Michael Pease (USA) Collision One/Bicycle Centers
|42
|Andy Bestwick (USA) Allegiant Airlines/Pain Md'S
|43
|Kamden Reedy (USA) Web-Op
|44
|Derek Yarra (USA) Box Dog Bikes
|45 -7 laps
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens-Berman Cycling
|46
|Jeff Anderson (USA) Team Stanley
|DNF
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
|DNF
|Drew Mackenzie (Can) Island Racing Club
|DNF
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster
|DNF
|Michael Benno (USA) Veloce Racing
|DNF
|John-Christian Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
|DNF
|Matthew Fox (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|DNF
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-Orbea
|DNF
|Alex Work (USA) Bay 101/Hrs/Rock Lobster
|DNF
|Brue Syvertsen (USA) Murder
|DNF
|Steven Hunter (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|DNF
|Ryan Weaver (USA) River City Bicycles
|DNF
|Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|DNF
|Sean Worsech (USA) Rad Racing / Hagens Berman Llp
|DNF
|Benjamin Kubas (USA) Tai Cycling Team/Genr8/Smith Optics
|DNS
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain/Shimano/Giro
|DNS
|Ben Thompson (USA)
|DNS
|Chris Mcgovern (USA) Calnorte/Cycleution
|DNS
|Sloane Anderson (USA) Proair/Hfa
|DNS
|Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power - Blue Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:41:24
|2
|Wendy Simms (Can) Kona
|0:00:19
|3
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:00:38
|4
|Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing
|0:00:48
|5
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club
|0:00:59
|6
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:01:31
|7
|Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:01:42
|8
|Kari Studley (USA) Redline
|0:01:52
|9
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|0:01:58
|10
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins
|0:02:13
|11
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|0:02:16
|12
|Kathy Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:02:20
|13
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cucina Fresca
|0:02:27
|14
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Kccx
|0:03:14
|15
|Serena Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:03:15
|16
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Cda
|0:03:30
|17
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Veloforma
|0:04:01
|18
|Kristin Jo Markham (USA) Olympia Orthopaedics Associates
|0:04:40
|19
|Joele Guynup (Can) Island Racing Club/Everti Bicycle
|0:05:06
|20
|Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
|0:05:08
|21
|Brandee Era-Miller (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
|0:06:14
|22
|Kelly Jones (Can) North Shore Sports Medicine
|0:06:16
|23 -2 laps
|Elizabeth Allbut (USA) Team Beer
|24 -3 laps
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic/Total Care
|25
|Angela Mysliwiec (USA) Old Town Bicycles
|DNS
|Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101 / Hrs / Rock Lobster
|DNS
|Ali Ritter (USA) Hagens Berman
