French champ rallies in Redmond

Trebon and Huele round out the podium

The Elite Men's podium with Francis Mourey taking the top spot flanked by Ryan Trebon in second and Christian Heule, last

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Trebon snaking through the infield of the velodrome.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Mourey sat on Trebon's wheel until the finishing straight easily sprinting to the win.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Katerina Nash getting set on the start line.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Sue Butler looking like she's feeling strong.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Wendy Simms put in a good race after her maternity leave.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Local favorite Kari Studley had a solid race in the rain.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
A satisfied Nash at the end of the race.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
A huge crowd was on hand for the races at the Marymoore Velodrome.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
The fans were out, even for Francis Mourey, the French Cyclocross Champion.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Page just ahead of Wicks just before the barriers.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Barry Wicks staying strong on the infield.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
The beer garden had plenty of fans.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Umbrellas were a necessity for the night's racing.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Mourey never let Trebon get much distance.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
With two laps to go, Trebon tries to get away from Mourey.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Heule pressing through the rain. He eventually made it into the top three.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Sue Butler and Katerina Nash approach the barriers in the first lap of the Elite Women's race.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Nash opens up a huge gap with no one in sight as she rolls through the infield

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Katerina Nash got on the gas early to open a lead.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Barry Wicks in good company at the start line.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
French 'Cross Champion Francis Mourey in good spirits despite the rain in Redmond, WA.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Jonathon Page & Christian Heule have a laugh before the real fun begins.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Page gets some on camera time from local Ôcross blogger Craig Fowler

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Mourey jumped out to a quick lead with a big gap.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Page was quick to respond to Mourey's speed, but he wasn't successful getting back up to the leader.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
There were lots of fans out for the 8th running of Starcrossed.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Page fights to get back on a wheel while Adam Craig tries to hold on behind Barry Wicks.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Mid way through the race, Trebon was able to bridge back to Mourey and stay out front.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Adam Craig on the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Turn one is always a favorite spot for the spectators.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)

Francis Mourey (Française des Jeux) put American cyclo-cross to the test with an outstanding performance at the nation's season opener StarCrossed p/b Stanley held in Redmond, Washington on Saturday night. The French national champion won a two-man sprint ahead of Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA) while defending champion Christian Huele (Rendementhypo Cycling Team) rounded out the podium in third.

"Star Crossed was a great event, very wet but a lot of fun with great crowds," said Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) who placed fifth on the day. "I overcame a lot of obstacles today but for the first race it was a very exciting one."

The men started their 60-minute StarCrossed race under the dark evening skies at the King County's Marymoor Park and Velodrome. The event marked the first of eight rounds in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series.

Among the stellar line up was Mourey, Trebon and Huele, plus Page, Barry Wicks (KONA-FSA), Troy Wells, Derrick St-John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), Adam Craig (Giant) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain). Noticeably absent from the field was the Cannondale-Cyclorossworld.com trio who were competing in various other races around the country including the USA Cycling Pro Championships held in Greenville, South Carolina.

Mourey showed his European 'cross pedigree when he opened up a sizable lead in the first 10 minutes of the race. Some 20 seconds back, Page dug deep to reduce the margin to the leader. Trebon found the legs to catch and pass Page for second place, both on the hunt to reel in Mourey. When the trio finally united starved-for-cross fans turned wild under the beer tent at the sight of a tactical start to the first race of the season.

Mid-race, Trebon did much of the work for he and Mourey to establish a slim lead ahead Page. Several laps later, Craig and Huele assumed the third and fourth place spots in the chase for the two leaders. Trebon orbited the final lap with Mourey in tow. The Frenchman made his winning move in the final hundred metres on the Velodrome in a two-up sprint to the line.

Nash opens NACT series with a win

Katerina Nash (Luna) kicked off her cyclo-cross season with a solo victory at Starcrossed p/b Stanley, the world-class 'crosser finishing with nearly a 40-second margin ahead of Wendy Simms (KONA-FSA) in second and Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) in third.

The twilight event marked the first of eight rounds in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series as Nash's win gave her the early series lead.

Fifty of the nation's top cyclo-cross specialists lined up under buckets of rain to start their 45-minute race. Highlighting the call ups was former Canadian national champ Wendy Simms (KONA-FSA) who has returned to competition after taking time season off to welcome her first child into the world.

Defending champion Helen Wyman was not on the start line but last year's runner up Sue Butler (HUDZ-Subaru) was ready for a battle against Nash, defending NACT winner Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), Kari Studley (Redline), Wendy Williams (River City Bicycles) and Barbara Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins).

Butler is known for her aggressive starts and set the tone of the race early on by forging a path through the slippery mud that only Nash, Studley and Simms could follow. Nash muscled past the small group and gained a solo lead roughly 20 minutes into the race. She had an outstanding season last year, winning the Roubaix World Cup in France and placing fourth at the UCI World Championships in the Czech Republic.

Nash extended her lead to roughly 30 seconds ahead of Simms and several additional seconds to Butler. Behind the three leaders a group of top ten contenders rallied together to Howe, Elliott, Studley, Williams, Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos), Mical Dyck (Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing), Linda Sone (Planet Bike) and Alice Pennington (Team S&M).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux1:00:15
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona0:00:02
3Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS0:00:43
4Adam Craig (USA) Giant0:00:51
5Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:00:58
6Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:01:01
7Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy0:01:33
8Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:01:58
9Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:02:10
10Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue0:02:48
11Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:02:59
12Troy Wells (USA) Cliff Bar0:03:02
13Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block0:03:03
14Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:03:05
15Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck0:03:20
16Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing / Hagens Berman Llp0:03:41
17Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro0:03:43
18Molly Cameron (USA) Castelli Usa0:03:44
19Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace
20Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:03:46
21Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:04:06
22Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports/Van Dessel0:04:11
23Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:05:00
24Michael Gallagher (USA) Cyclorossracing.Com P/B Blue0:05:04
25Davy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles0:05:27
26Nicholas Berry (Can) Mighty Riders0:05:35
27Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts0:05:47
28Nathan Bannerman (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue0:06:05
29 -1 lapKevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
30 -2 lapsKyle Mcgilvray (USA) Old Town Bicycle
31Eric Emsky (USA) Blue Competition Cycles
32 -3 lapsAaron Bradford (USA) Www.Aaronbradford.Com
33John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
34 -5 lapsLandon Erickson (USA) Stanley
35John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
36Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik
37Jesse Doll (USA) Montanacyclocross.Com
38Darren Marino (USA) Unattached
39Eric Colton (USA) The Team
40 -6 lapsGregory Osborn (USA) La Velocity
41Michael Pease (USA) Collision One/Bicycle Centers
42Andy Bestwick (USA) Allegiant Airlines/Pain Md'S
43Kamden Reedy (USA) Web-Op
44Derek Yarra (USA) Box Dog Bikes
45 -7 lapsAlan Adams (USA) Hagens-Berman Cycling
46Jeff Anderson (USA) Team Stanley
DNFRyan Iddings (USA) Redline
DNFDrew Mackenzie (Can) Island Racing Club
DNFScott Chapin (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster
DNFMichael Benno (USA) Veloce Racing
DNFJohn-Christian Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
DNFMatthew Fox (USA) Sunnyside Sports
DNFBen Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-Orbea
DNFAlex Work (USA) Bay 101/Hrs/Rock Lobster
DNFBrue Syvertsen (USA) Murder
DNFSteven Hunter (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
DNFRyan Weaver (USA) River City Bicycles
DNFPhil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
DNFSean Worsech (USA) Rad Racing / Hagens Berman Llp
DNFBenjamin Kubas (USA) Tai Cycling Team/Genr8/Smith Optics
DNSChris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain/Shimano/Giro
DNSBen Thompson (USA)
DNSChris Mcgovern (USA) Calnorte/Cycleution
DNSSloane Anderson (USA) Proair/Hfa
DNSRyan Miller (USA) Pacific Power - Blue Sky

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:41:24
2Wendy Simms (Can) Kona0:00:19
3Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:00:38
4Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing0:00:48
5Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club0:00:59
6Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:01:31
7Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles0:01:42
8Kari Studley (USA) Redline0:01:52
9Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M0:01:58
10Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins0:02:13
11Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes0:02:16
12Kathy Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:02:20
13Jessica Cutler (USA) Cucina Fresca0:02:27
14Kelly Benjamin (USA) Kccx0:03:14
15Serena Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:03:15
16Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Cda0:03:30
17Tina Brubaker (USA) Veloforma0:04:01
18Kristin Jo Markham (USA) Olympia Orthopaedics Associates0:04:40
19Joele Guynup (Can) Island Racing Club/Everti Bicycle0:05:06
20Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike0:05:08
21Brandee Era-Miller (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates0:06:14
22Kelly Jones (Can) North Shore Sports Medicine0:06:16
23 -2 lapsElizabeth Allbut (USA) Team Beer
24 -3 lapsKaren Oppenheimer (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic/Total Care
25Angela Mysliwiec (USA) Old Town Bicycles
DNSSarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101 / Hrs / Rock Lobster
DNSAli Ritter (USA) Hagens Berman

