Luke Keough wins three-out-of-three at Tulsa Tough
Power's solos to victory at River Parks Criterium
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:12:41
|2
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
|4
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:02
|5
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|6
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles-Guttenplan Coaching)
|7
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:00:03
|8
|Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance Elite u23)
|9
|Travis Mccabe (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
|10
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)
|0:00:04
|11
|Philip Wikoff (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrit)
|12
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|14
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|15
|Jose A Aguirre (MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|16
|Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
|17
|Diego Sandoval (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
|18
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|19
|Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony)
|20
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:07
|21
|Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|22
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|23
|Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)
|24
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun And)
|0:00:08
|25
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:00:09
|26
|Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pi)
|0:00:10
|27
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|28
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|29
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U)
|0:00:13
|30
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:15
|31
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis-Trek)
|32
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|33
|Tim Jenkinson (Cleveland Clinic/RGF pb Felt)
|0:00:17
|34
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)
|0:00:20
|35
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:24
|36
|Jordan Heimer
|37
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|38
|Cory Williams (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
|0:00:29
|39
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun And)
|40
|Jonny Sundt (Giant South)
|41
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:32
|42
|Shane Haga (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrit)
|0:00:38
|43
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|44
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|0:00:50
|45
|Adam Koble
|0:00:53
|46
|Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:55
|47
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)
|0:00:57
|48
|Jacob White (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)
|0:01:02
|49
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:19
|50
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)
|0:01:21
|51
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)
|0:01:25
|52
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|0:01:30
|53
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:32
|54
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:34
|55
|Chad Adair (Full Circle p/b Pure Gear)
|0:01:35
|56
|Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)
|0:01:40
|57
|Adrian Hegyvary
|0:01:55
|58
|Cody O'Reilly (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:03:49
|59
|Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Cycling)
|60
|Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
|61
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|62
|Ty Tuttle (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pi)
|63
|Michael J. Smith (Cycle City Racing)
|64
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/Sun And)
|65
|Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)
|66
|Gab Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|67
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U)
|68
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|69
|Brad Tuhi (Full Circle p/b Pure Gear)
|70
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic/RGF p/b Felt)
|71
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|72
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|73
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|74
|Alejandro Padilla
|75
|Justin Williams (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
|76
|O'Neil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|77
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)
|78
|Zachary Bergh (Astellas Oncology)
|79
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|80
|Bryan Duvall (Team Soundpony)
|81
|Christopher Wolhuter (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|82
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|83
|Jacob Hill (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|84
|Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:58:20
|2
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|0:01:10
|3
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|0:01:11
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing)
|5
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:01:12
|6
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|7
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|8
|Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)
|9
|Diana Penuela (Colombia Specialized Team)
|10
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|11
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|12
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|13
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pr)
|0:01:13
|14
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|15
|Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|16
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:14
|17
|Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing)
|0:01:15
|18
|Mary Zider (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|0:01:16
|19
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|20
|Joy McCulloch (CashCall Cycling)
|0:01:17
|21
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:18
|22
|Jamie Bookwalter (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|23
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:19
|24
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|25
|Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
|0:01:20
|26
|Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
|27
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|0:01:21
|28
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:22
|29
|Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|0:01:26
|30
|Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|0:01:28
|31
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:01:31
|32
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Coaching)
|33
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:42
|34
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:01:45
|35
|Ana Sanabria (Colombia Specialized Team)
|0:02:11
|36
|Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|37
|Solymar Rivera (Parck Place Dealerships/ Sun a)
|38
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|39
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|40
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car)
|41
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|42
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|43
|Kathleen Hattaway (Jubilee Subaru)
|44
|Annalisa Fish (River City Market Racing)
|45
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|46
|Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|47
|Florinda Isabel De Leon Gonzalez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun And)
|48
|Marissa Axell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|49
|Claudia Buitrago (Colombia Specialized Team)
|0:02:12
|50
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|51
|Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:02:33
|52
|Rose Long (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|53
|Eliazabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|54
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|55
|Catherine Walberg (Trek Midwest)
|56
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|57
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling Partners)
|58
|Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)
|59
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|60
|Lindsay Lorenz (Slimen Und Grossen)
