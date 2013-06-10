Trending

Luke Keough wins three-out-of-three at Tulsa Tough

Power's solos to victory at River Parks Criterium

Elite men
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:12:41
2Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
4Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:02
5Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
6David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles-Guttenplan Coaching)
7Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:00:03
8Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance Elite u23)
9Travis Mccabe (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
10Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)0:00:04
11Philip Wikoff (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrit)
12Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
13Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
14Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:05
15Jose A Aguirre (MRI Endurance Elite U23)
16Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
17Diego Sandoval (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
18Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)0:00:06
19Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony)
20Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:07
21Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia)
22Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
23Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)
24Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun And)0:00:08
25Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:00:09
26Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pi)0:00:10
27Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
28Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)0:00:11
29Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U)0:00:13
30Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:15
31Michael Dziedzic (Landis-Trek)
32David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
33Tim Jenkinson (Cleveland Clinic/RGF pb Felt)0:00:17
34Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)0:00:20
35Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:24
36Jordan Heimer
37Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:28
38Cory Williams (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)0:00:29
39Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun And)
40Jonny Sundt (Giant South)
41Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:32
42Shane Haga (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrit)0:00:38
43Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:45
44Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)0:00:50
45Adam Koble0:00:53
46Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:55
47Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)0:00:57
48Jacob White (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)0:01:02
49Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:19
50Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)0:01:21
51Chad Cagle (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)0:01:25
52Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)0:01:30
53Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:32
54Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:34
55Chad Adair (Full Circle p/b Pure Gear)0:01:35
56Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Tough p/b ICEDOT)0:01:40
57Adrian Hegyvary0:01:55
58Cody O'Reilly (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:03:49
59Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Cycling)
60Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
61Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
62Ty Tuttle (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pi)
63Michael J. Smith (Cycle City Racing)
64Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/Sun And)
65Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)
66Gab Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
67Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U)
68Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
69Brad Tuhi (Full Circle p/b Pure Gear)
70Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic/RGF p/b Felt)
71Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
72Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
73Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
74Alejandro Padilla
75Justin Williams (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
76O'Neil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
77Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)
78Zachary Bergh (Astellas Oncology)
79Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
80Bryan Duvall (Team Soundpony)
81Christopher Wolhuter (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
82Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
83Jacob Hill (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
84Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)

Elite women
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:58:20
2Jennifer Purcell (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:10
3Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)0:01:11
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing)
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:12
6Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
7Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
8Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)
9Diana Penuela (Colombia Specialized Team)
10Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
11Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
12Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
13Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pr)0:01:13
14Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
15Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
16Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:14
17Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing)0:01:15
18Mary Zider (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:16
19Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
20Joy McCulloch (CashCall Cycling)0:01:17
21Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:18
22Jamie Bookwalter (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
23Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:19
24Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
25Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)0:01:20
26Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
27Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:01:21
28Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:22
29Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:26
30Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:01:28
31Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:01:31
32Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Coaching)
33Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:42
34Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:01:45
35Ana Sanabria (Colombia Specialized Team)0:02:11
36Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
37Solymar Rivera (Parck Place Dealerships/ Sun a)
38Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
39Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
40Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car)
41Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
42Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
43Kathleen Hattaway (Jubilee Subaru)
44Annalisa Fish (River City Market Racing)
45Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
46Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
47Florinda Isabel De Leon Gonzalez (Park Place Dealerships/Sun And)
48Marissa Axell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
49Claudia Buitrago (Colombia Specialized Team)0:02:12
50Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
51Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)0:02:33
52Rose Long (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
53Eliazabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
54Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
55Catherine Walberg (Trek Midwest)
56Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
57Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling Partners)
58Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)
59Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
60Lindsay Lorenz (Slimen Und Grossen)

