Defending champ Leipheimer takes Gila opener

Abbott wins women's race, assumes GC lead

Levi Leipheimer solos to the win on the first stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) couldn't stay with David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts).

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley) formed an early breakaway.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The woman's field crosses the Gila river.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
An early break in the men's race trying to make time on the flats before the wind really starts to blow! (L-R) Jonathan Garcia ((Rio Grande), Andrew Dahlhiem (Metro VW), Rolfe Darren (Fly V), Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong), Carson Miller and Frank Pipp (Bissell).

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The break gets into the old west.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) makes a go of it.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Carson Miller makes on last atempt off the front as the break is about to be caught.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) was the strongest on the day.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tried to escape too early.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The women pass near the river.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The break in the men's field loses time as the field closes in off the distance.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men's field descends through a deep canyon on the way to Mogollon.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The front of the men's field closes in on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders start to look at each other to see who is going to attack first on the way steep section.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) gets set up at the bottom of the climb for her stage winning attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
That was a hard stage!

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The breakaway was away until the final five miles.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Dave Zabriskie, Levi Leipheimer and Cesar Grajales at the head of the race.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Levi Leipheimer, winner of last year's race, rode attentively on stage 1 of the SRAM Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) hasn’t lost any form over the last year, which he proved as he took a second consecutive and equally convincing victory atop the steep Mogollon ascent. The three-time Amgen Tour of California winner set his own uphill pace to outpace Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) and Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation) to the finish.

“It was a little harder today and I had to suffer more,” Leipheimer said. “I haven’t been at altitude much this year and it was hurting a little right through here. The wind picked up, I don’t think we had 50 mile an hour gusts but it made it hard in the last half of the race. I say it is a tougher field this year.”

More than 185 men wound their way up the Snake Rd neutral start, passing flocks of school children out to watch the bike race. As the riders crossed the Continental Divide, the neutral start ended and the race began along HWY 180 North.

An early break set out including Jonathan Garcia (Rio Grande), Alex Dowsett and Ben King (Trek-Livestrong), Carson Miller, Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners), Cody O’Reilly (Bissell), Andrew Dahlheim (Metro VW), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) and Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-Orbea).

The group worked well together and gained nearly nine and half minutes on the peloton before entering the two short circuits through the small town of Cliffs. The breakaway exited the second and final short lap back onto HWY 180 North with a diminished lead of approximately seven minutes.

Dowsett picked up the first intermediate sprint and placed second in the next to earn the best sprinter’s jersey along the way. The gap decreased slowly with each passing kilometre, before the breakaway began to splinter due to the strong crosswinds over the large rollers.

Dowsett broke away from the lead group as it neared the ascent, but he was quickly reeled back in. Miller was the next to make a move over the distinct White Water Mesa, a flat section of terrain before the steep climb, but was caught half way up the climb.

“I took my dig over the mesa because it was flat and that was probably the only chance I had to go,” Miller said. “I had some good momentum across that section. We were all super tired. I think they ended their misery sooner than I did. My gap was bigger than I expected and I held on until three kilometres to go and that was the end of that.”

A group of approximately 20 riders rode out of the main peloton at the base of the eight-kilometre finishing climb, in pursuit of the remaining riders from the breakaway. Miller was the last rider to succumb to the quick tempo back in the field from teams setting up their strong climbers.

Dave Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) put forth a strong effort that shed half of the riders in the front group and only 10 of the strongest climbers remained in contention for the stage win. Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) was the next to make a move, gaining nearly 10-seconds with one and half kilometres to go. The Cuban all-rounder miss-judged the distance to the finish and began to fade over the next several hundred metres. His effort succeeded in drawing out the three strongest climbers in Grajales, Danielson and Leipheimer.

Grajales did much of the pace setting until he was alone with Leipheimer and Danielson trailed close behind. Leipheimer moved to the front and set his own tempo that caused Grajales to fall off the back, before going solo over the last 800-metres to claim victory.

“I feel more comfortable riding at the front and I wanted to see who was going to be able to stay,” Grajales said. “There were a couple of attacks that I followed and Levi was really strong. Danielson caught me close to the finish line and passed me. I’ve never done this climb and didn’t have too much information on it. I wish I knew it better, to know what to expect. I’m really happy that I am in good form.”

Danielson caught and passed Grajales for second place with 100-metres to the line, while Grajales hung on for third place. Last year’s fifth and final stage winner Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) placed fourth.

“On the climb we raced pretty conservatively because everybody is trying to feel everybody out,” Danielson said. “We are here, a little bit, to prepare for the Tour of California and everyone is a little bit timid. Danny Summerhill and Alex Howes did a good job and Dave Zabriskie put in an attack and drove the pace pretty good and then I put in an attack.

“Luis [Amaran] was ahead a little bit and then me, Levi and Cesar,” he added. “I felt that at altitude it was better for me to ride a little bit behind him. Eventually he dropped Cesar and I just kept riding the same pace. He was definitely the strongest guy but I feel like I’m not too far behind.”

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) proved to be the best climber amongst the youngsters and will wear the event’s best young rider’s jersey. Breakaway rider Dowsett picked up enough points in the stage’s intermediate sprint zones to take the early lead in the sprinter’s competition.

Abbott opens Gila with a monster lead

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) showed off her mountain skills by outpacing the peloton with a commanding lead to the top the Mogollon, the SRAM Tour of the Gila’s opening stage finish climb. The Boulder-native finished two and half minutes ahead of her nearest competitor Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) in third.

“It was a really fun climb,” Abbott said. “Going into the climb, my girls worked really hard to bring down the gap to Anne Samplonius. As we started the climb we started to bunch up a little bit. Alisha got on the front and rode hard; she strung it out and was so responsive when I told her to go. We got a bit of a gap and I used that to get more of a gap,” she added. “It was windy and I knew that if I could get a gap there it would be hard for people to organise a chase and it would give me more time to get as big of a gap as I could.

“Everyone on the team had a job and everyone did their job perfectly today,” Abbott added. “When you finish a race like that, it is just so exciting because there is nobody feeling badly about their performance because everyone rode astonishingly. It was pretty fun.”

Some 75 elite women lined up for the 115-kilometre race that ended on the notoriously steep climb up to Mogollon. Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) did what only the brave would by attacking at kilometre six and launching herself into a lengthy solo breakaway.

Samplonius’ efforts garnered a seven-minute advantage ahead of a relatively complacent field. Vera Bradley Foundation’s directeur sportif Lisa Hunt was surprised by the margin her rider was able to draw out.

“We were hoping that others would go with her and we wanted to animate the race to get a break off,” said Hunt. “When Anne attacked people just thought it was too early and she won’t get far. I was really surprised that no one went with her. The motivation was to get the other teams chasing and we knew the strongest climber was Mara. We wanted to make Peanut Butter work and all the other teams too. It would have been great to have a couple of other people with Anne because maybe she wouldn’t have gotten caught where she did, maybe further up the climb.

“It was a long day and Anne is tired,” she added. “She did an awesome job, I know how strong she is and she is a great aggressive rider and that is one of the reasons I picked her up for this race. She is aggressive, smart and willing to take chances.”

Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 recognised that in having the strongest climber in the peloton, the responsibility was on it to reduce the gap before the climb. Its riders took the initiative with Lauren Tamayo, Olivia Dillon and Kristin McGrath rotating at the front of the field to keep the time margin from increasing.

“This is my first time at Gila so I don’t know all the courses that well but I’ve gotten a lot of information from a lot of people who have done it,” Tamayo said. “I knew it was a long day out there and with a 10K climb at the finish, you can’t go from out there, it’s just way too long. We knew the winds were going to pick up so I was comfortable with giving Anne about seven minutes.

“At one point there were other teams that tried to put in one rider each and in five kilometres we brought the time gap down by 30 or so seconds,” she added. “So I thought that at 40K to go, we should start throwing our girls up there. We kept the pace nice and steady and brought her back exactly when we needed in order to set Mara up for the climb.”

Despite Samplonius’ valiant effort, Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 successfully reeled the day’s solo breakaway rider back in at the base of the eight-kilometre climb to the top of Mogollon. Abbott’s team-mate Alisha Welsh took over the lead-out into the base of the climb and the peloton fell to pieces over the White Water Mesa, located before the steep lower portion of the final ascent.

Abbott took advantage of her lead out and launched her winning attack with approximately five kilometres to the top. She was followed at a distance by Welsh, Cheatley and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation). Further back, Mattis climbed at her own tempo keeping the leaders in close proximity.

“Cath’s not been racing very much yet this year and this is her first race, apart from the Road Runner Classic last weekend,” said the squad’s directeur sportif Rachel Heal. “Her form is unknown right now. Unfortunately, Carmen [Small] crashed at the bottom of the climb. Cath was our leading rider and her aim was to keep Mara contained as much as possible. She knew that going with Mara’s initial attack would blow her so she kept her own pace. Keeping Mara in sight was good.

“She had two riders with her and then Katheryn Mattis behind,” she added. “As they hit the steeper parts of the climb, Cath kept the pace on and managed to go clear of the two others on her own for second place. She was very close to the overall last year and we have a strong team here so we are definitely hope to support her in keeping a podium place.”

Abbott finished the climb with some two and half-minute margin ahead of Cheatley. As the climb steepened, Mattis picked up her pace and caught Welsh and Powers to take third place.

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)3:48:18
2Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)0:00:10
3Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:00:16
4Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
5Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:38
6David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)0:00:41
7Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
8Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)
9Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare Professional)0:00:47
10Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:00:50
11Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive Presented By)0:01:06
12Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)
13Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Rbm)0:01:16
14Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare Professional)
15Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)0:01:21
16Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:24
17Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare Professional)0:01:28
18Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
19Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)
20Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:01:41
21Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)
22Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:01:46
23Brad White (Unitedhealthcare Professional)0:01:52
24Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
25Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
26Jacob (Jake) Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented)0:01:59
27Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:02:05
28Carson Miller0:02:09
29Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
30Phil Gaimon (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented)0:02:15
31Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare Professional)
32Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com)
33David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
34Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
35Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:26
36Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
37Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:02:46
38Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)0:02:53
39Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
40Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)0:02:58
41Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:03:12
42Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:19
43Jonathan Awerbuch (Team Exergy)0:03:32
44Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita)0:03:35
45Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:03:39
46Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)0:03:44
47James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:51
48Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
49Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:03:58
50Ben King (Trek Livestrong)0:04:02
51Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)
52Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
53Brad Winn (Primal Racing P/B 1St Bank)0:04:06
54Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)0:04:12
55Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)0:04:20
56Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:04:44
57Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)
58Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)0:05:02
59Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Orbea)0:05:06
60Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
61Sergio Hernandez (Now-Ms Society)
62Keck Baker (Battley Harley-)
63Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
64Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store)
65David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:05:17
66Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:05:30
67Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea)0:05:38
68Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)0:05:40
69Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)0:05:42
70Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:51
71Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
72Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)
73Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:59
74Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-Orbea)
75Paul Thomas (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:06:07
76Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
77Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
78Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
79Colt Trant (Matrix/Rbm)
80Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:06:13
81Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented)0:06:23
82Chris Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented)0:06:33
83Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
84Éric Boily (Spidertech Powered By)0:06:38
85David Tanner (Fly V Australia)0:06:47
86Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)
87Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
88Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
89Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
90Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
91Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande)0:06:54
92Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)0:07:07
93Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
94Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
95Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)0:07:35
96Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
97James Williamson (Bike Religion)
98Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:07:59
99Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)0:09:26
100Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
101Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-Orbea)
102Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
103Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)
104James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented)0:09:32
105Wamsley Kyle (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:09:33
106Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)0:10:16
107Charly Vives (Spidertech Powered By)
108Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech Powered By)
109Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
110Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:10:31
111Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita)0:10:41
112Chris Hong (Team Exergy)0:11:05
113Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
114Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:11:19
115Matty Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:11:22
116Jeff Zygo (Mvp Health Care Cycling)0:11:40
117Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:11:46
118Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:12:14
119John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling)
120Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare Professional)0:12:37
121James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)0:12:52
122Diego Yepez (Bike Religion)
123Andrew Randell (Spidertech Powered By)
124Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:59
125Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare Professional)
126Neil Coleman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:13:02
127Danny Heeley (Now-Ms Society)0:13:15
128Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-Orbea)0:13:33
129Chirs Carr (Gs Boulder/Trek)0:13:53
130Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:14:18
131Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:28
132Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented)
133Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)
134Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:14:39
135Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:14:52
136Eddy Kwon
137Ben Day (Fly V Australia)0:15:02
138Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)
139Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
140Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:15:20
141Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
142Luca Ortolani (Ihc Pissei)0:15:22
143Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)0:15:49
144William Dugan (Team Type 1)0:16:40
145Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
146Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:17:54
147Eugene Boronow (Racemenu.Com)0:18:31
148Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing)
149Daniel Rooke (Azphalt Cycling)
150Mark Batty (Spidertech Powered By)0:18:49
151Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:18:51
152Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo Present By Sano)0:18:56
153Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Orbea)0:19:07
154Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv)0:19:50
155Cameron Cogburn (Ccb/Wheelworks)
156Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:20:06
157Nick Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented)0:21:46
158Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:22:07
159James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)0:22:36
160Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
161Tucker Olander (Veloforma P/B Bryne Invent)0:22:47
162Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv)0:22:56
163Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
164Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:23:01
165Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy)0:23:28
166Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:24:23
167Corey Farrell (Now-Ms Society)0:24:54
168Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.)0:26:03
169Brian Cornelius (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:28:57
170Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds)0:30:32
171Eric Losak (Bike Religion)0:30:51
172Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:31:15
173David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)0:33:09
174Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:34:08
175Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'andaturo-)0:34:10
176Jason Allen (Rubicon-Orbea)0:38:40
177Travis Sherman (Moontoast/Tristar)0:55:37

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro11:26:57
2Fly V Australia0:00:55
3UnitedHealthcare Professional0:01:28
4Holowesko Partners Cycling0:03:32
5Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:04:05
6Trek Livestrong0:04:31
7California Giant/Specialized0:04:35
8BISSELL Pro Cycling0:05:06
9KENDA Pro Cycling presented0:08:34
10Team Rio Grande0:10:17
11RideClean p/b Patentit.com0:11:03
12Team Mountain Khakis Fueled0:15:18
13Team Exergy0:17:52
14Rubicon-ORBEA0:18:07
15SPIDERTECH powered by0:25:07
16Bike Religion0:25:11

Women Pro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter &)3:24:55
2Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:02:27
3Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:02:59
4Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter &)0:03:24
5Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:28
6Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:36
7Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:03:42
8Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:51
9Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:03:57
10Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:03:59
11Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:04:26
12Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:53
13Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:05:02
14Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:05:20
15Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:05:40
16Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:05:44
17Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:05:47
18Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter &)0:05:50
19Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &)
20Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:10
21Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:06:11
22Courtney O'Donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:06:53
23Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)
24Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)
25Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)
26Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO)0:07:06
27Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:07:11
28Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:07:15
29Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)0:07:37
30Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:07:52
31Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:07:54
32Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:08:01
33Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:08:16
34Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)
35Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling)
36Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:08:19
37Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
38Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:08:36
39Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:08:48
40Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)
41Julie Emmerman (Boulder)0:09:05
42Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:09:34
43Christina Smith (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:09:47
44Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:09:49
45Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter &)
46Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)
47Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
48Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
49Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter &)0:09:58
50Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:10:21
51Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:10:29
52Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:10:31
53Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders)0:10:33
54Amy Gray-Smith (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:10:37
55Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:11:11
56Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:11:16
57Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
58Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
59Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:11:27
60Lisa Reeve (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:11:46
61Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire)0:12:20
62Christina Smith (GEC Architecture Cycling)0:12:27
63Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:12:40
64Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:13:04
65Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck p/b)0:13:18
66Natalie Koch (GS Boulder)0:13:31
67Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter &)0:13:45
68Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:14:02
69Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:19:37
70Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)0:19:48
71Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:21:45
72Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:26:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peanut Butter &10:23:59
2Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light0:02:12
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:02:16
4Webcor Builders0:05:46
5Team TIBCO0:07:17
6Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:07:30
7TriSports Cycling / Eclipse0:11:11
8VELOFORMA Cycling Team0:19:20

