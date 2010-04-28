Image 1 of 21 Levi Leipheimer solos to the win on the first stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) couldn't stay with David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley) formed an early breakaway. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 The woman's field crosses the Gila river. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 An early break in the men's race trying to make time on the flats before the wind really starts to blow! (L-R) Jonathan Garcia ((Rio Grande), Andrew Dahlhiem (Metro VW), Rolfe Darren (Fly V), Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong), Carson Miller and Frank Pipp (Bissell). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 The break gets into the old west. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) makes a go of it. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Carson Miller makes on last atempt off the front as the break is about to be caught. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) was the strongest on the day. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tried to escape too early. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 The women pass near the river. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 The break in the men's field loses time as the field closes in off the distance. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 The men's field descends through a deep canyon on the way to Mogollon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 The front of the men's field closes in on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 Riders start to look at each other to see who is going to attack first on the way steep section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) gets set up at the bottom of the climb for her stage winning attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 That was a hard stage! (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 19 of 21 The breakaway was away until the final five miles. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 20 of 21 Dave Zabriskie, Levi Leipheimer and Cesar Grajales at the head of the race. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 21 of 21 Levi Leipheimer, winner of last year's race, rode attentively on stage 1 of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) hasn’t lost any form over the last year, which he proved as he took a second consecutive and equally convincing victory atop the steep Mogollon ascent. The three-time Amgen Tour of California winner set his own uphill pace to outpace Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) and Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation) to the finish.

“It was a little harder today and I had to suffer more,” Leipheimer said. “I haven’t been at altitude much this year and it was hurting a little right through here. The wind picked up, I don’t think we had 50 mile an hour gusts but it made it hard in the last half of the race. I say it is a tougher field this year.”

More than 185 men wound their way up the Snake Rd neutral start, passing flocks of school children out to watch the bike race. As the riders crossed the Continental Divide, the neutral start ended and the race began along HWY 180 North.

An early break set out including Jonathan Garcia (Rio Grande), Alex Dowsett and Ben King (Trek-Livestrong), Carson Miller, Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners), Cody O’Reilly (Bissell), Andrew Dahlheim (Metro VW), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) and Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-Orbea).

The group worked well together and gained nearly nine and half minutes on the peloton before entering the two short circuits through the small town of Cliffs. The breakaway exited the second and final short lap back onto HWY 180 North with a diminished lead of approximately seven minutes.

Dowsett picked up the first intermediate sprint and placed second in the next to earn the best sprinter’s jersey along the way. The gap decreased slowly with each passing kilometre, before the breakaway began to splinter due to the strong crosswinds over the large rollers.

Dowsett broke away from the lead group as it neared the ascent, but he was quickly reeled back in. Miller was the next to make a move over the distinct White Water Mesa, a flat section of terrain before the steep climb, but was caught half way up the climb.

“I took my dig over the mesa because it was flat and that was probably the only chance I had to go,” Miller said. “I had some good momentum across that section. We were all super tired. I think they ended their misery sooner than I did. My gap was bigger than I expected and I held on until three kilometres to go and that was the end of that.”

A group of approximately 20 riders rode out of the main peloton at the base of the eight-kilometre finishing climb, in pursuit of the remaining riders from the breakaway. Miller was the last rider to succumb to the quick tempo back in the field from teams setting up their strong climbers.

Dave Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) put forth a strong effort that shed half of the riders in the front group and only 10 of the strongest climbers remained in contention for the stage win. Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) was the next to make a move, gaining nearly 10-seconds with one and half kilometres to go. The Cuban all-rounder miss-judged the distance to the finish and began to fade over the next several hundred metres. His effort succeeded in drawing out the three strongest climbers in Grajales, Danielson and Leipheimer.

Grajales did much of the pace setting until he was alone with Leipheimer and Danielson trailed close behind. Leipheimer moved to the front and set his own tempo that caused Grajales to fall off the back, before going solo over the last 800-metres to claim victory.

“I feel more comfortable riding at the front and I wanted to see who was going to be able to stay,” Grajales said. “There were a couple of attacks that I followed and Levi was really strong. Danielson caught me close to the finish line and passed me. I’ve never done this climb and didn’t have too much information on it. I wish I knew it better, to know what to expect. I’m really happy that I am in good form.”

Danielson caught and passed Grajales for second place with 100-metres to the line, while Grajales hung on for third place. Last year’s fifth and final stage winner Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) placed fourth.

“On the climb we raced pretty conservatively because everybody is trying to feel everybody out,” Danielson said. “We are here, a little bit, to prepare for the Tour of California and everyone is a little bit timid. Danny Summerhill and Alex Howes did a good job and Dave Zabriskie put in an attack and drove the pace pretty good and then I put in an attack.

“Luis [Amaran] was ahead a little bit and then me, Levi and Cesar,” he added. “I felt that at altitude it was better for me to ride a little bit behind him. Eventually he dropped Cesar and I just kept riding the same pace. He was definitely the strongest guy but I feel like I’m not too far behind.”

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) proved to be the best climber amongst the youngsters and will wear the event’s best young rider’s jersey. Breakaway rider Dowsett picked up enough points in the stage’s intermediate sprint zones to take the early lead in the sprinter’s competition.

Abbott opens Gila with a monster lead

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) showed off her mountain skills by outpacing the peloton with a commanding lead to the top the Mogollon, the SRAM Tour of the Gila’s opening stage finish climb. The Boulder-native finished two and half minutes ahead of her nearest competitor Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) in third.

“It was a really fun climb,” Abbott said. “Going into the climb, my girls worked really hard to bring down the gap to Anne Samplonius. As we started the climb we started to bunch up a little bit. Alisha got on the front and rode hard; she strung it out and was so responsive when I told her to go. We got a bit of a gap and I used that to get more of a gap,” she added. “It was windy and I knew that if I could get a gap there it would be hard for people to organise a chase and it would give me more time to get as big of a gap as I could.

“Everyone on the team had a job and everyone did their job perfectly today,” Abbott added. “When you finish a race like that, it is just so exciting because there is nobody feeling badly about their performance because everyone rode astonishingly. It was pretty fun.”

Some 75 elite women lined up for the 115-kilometre race that ended on the notoriously steep climb up to Mogollon. Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) did what only the brave would by attacking at kilometre six and launching herself into a lengthy solo breakaway.

Samplonius’ efforts garnered a seven-minute advantage ahead of a relatively complacent field. Vera Bradley Foundation’s directeur sportif Lisa Hunt was surprised by the margin her rider was able to draw out.

“We were hoping that others would go with her and we wanted to animate the race to get a break off,” said Hunt. “When Anne attacked people just thought it was too early and she won’t get far. I was really surprised that no one went with her. The motivation was to get the other teams chasing and we knew the strongest climber was Mara. We wanted to make Peanut Butter work and all the other teams too. It would have been great to have a couple of other people with Anne because maybe she wouldn’t have gotten caught where she did, maybe further up the climb.

“It was a long day and Anne is tired,” she added. “She did an awesome job, I know how strong she is and she is a great aggressive rider and that is one of the reasons I picked her up for this race. She is aggressive, smart and willing to take chances.”

Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 recognised that in having the strongest climber in the peloton, the responsibility was on it to reduce the gap before the climb. Its riders took the initiative with Lauren Tamayo, Olivia Dillon and Kristin McGrath rotating at the front of the field to keep the time margin from increasing.

“This is my first time at Gila so I don’t know all the courses that well but I’ve gotten a lot of information from a lot of people who have done it,” Tamayo said. “I knew it was a long day out there and with a 10K climb at the finish, you can’t go from out there, it’s just way too long. We knew the winds were going to pick up so I was comfortable with giving Anne about seven minutes.

“At one point there were other teams that tried to put in one rider each and in five kilometres we brought the time gap down by 30 or so seconds,” she added. “So I thought that at 40K to go, we should start throwing our girls up there. We kept the pace nice and steady and brought her back exactly when we needed in order to set Mara up for the climb.”

Despite Samplonius’ valiant effort, Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 successfully reeled the day’s solo breakaway rider back in at the base of the eight-kilometre climb to the top of Mogollon. Abbott’s team-mate Alisha Welsh took over the lead-out into the base of the climb and the peloton fell to pieces over the White Water Mesa, located before the steep lower portion of the final ascent.

Abbott took advantage of her lead out and launched her winning attack with approximately five kilometres to the top. She was followed at a distance by Welsh, Cheatley and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation). Further back, Mattis climbed at her own tempo keeping the leaders in close proximity.

“Cath’s not been racing very much yet this year and this is her first race, apart from the Road Runner Classic last weekend,” said the squad’s directeur sportif Rachel Heal. “Her form is unknown right now. Unfortunately, Carmen [Small] crashed at the bottom of the climb. Cath was our leading rider and her aim was to keep Mara contained as much as possible. She knew that going with Mara’s initial attack would blow her so she kept her own pace. Keeping Mara in sight was good.

“She had two riders with her and then Katheryn Mattis behind,” she added. “As they hit the steeper parts of the climb, Cath kept the pace on and managed to go clear of the two others on her own for second place. She was very close to the overall last year and we have a strong team here so we are definitely hope to support her in keeping a podium place.”

Abbott finished the climb with some two and half-minute margin ahead of Cheatley. As the climb steepened, Mattis picked up her pace and caught Welsh and Powers to take third place.

Results

Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 3:48:18 2 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:00:10 3 Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:00:16 4 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 5 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:38 6 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:00:41 7 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 8 Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 9 Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:00:47 10 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:00:50 11 Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive Presented By) 0:01:06 12 Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 13 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Rbm) 0:01:16 14 Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 15 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:21 16 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 17 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:01:28 18 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 19 Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 20 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:01:41 21 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 22 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:46 23 Brad White (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:01:52 24 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 25 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 26 Jacob (Jake) Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:01:59 27 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:02:05 28 Carson Miller 0:02:09 29 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 30 Phil Gaimon (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:02:15 31 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 32 Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com) 33 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 34 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:26 36 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 37 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:02:46 38 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:02:53 39 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 40 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 0:02:58 41 Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:03:12 42 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:19 43 Jonathan Awerbuch (Team Exergy) 0:03:32 44 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:03:35 45 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:03:39 46 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:03:44 47 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:51 48 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 49 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:58 50 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:02 51 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 52 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 53 Brad Winn (Primal Racing P/B 1St Bank) 0:04:06 54 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:04:12 55 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:20 56 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:04:44 57 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 58 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 0:05:02 59 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:05:06 60 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 61 Sergio Hernandez (Now-Ms Society) 62 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-) 63 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 64 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 65 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 0:05:17 66 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:05:30 67 Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:05:38 68 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 0:05:40 69 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 0:05:42 70 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:51 71 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 72 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 73 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:59 74 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-Orbea) 75 Paul Thomas (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:06:07 76 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 77 Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy) 78 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 79 Colt Trant (Matrix/Rbm) 80 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:06:13 81 Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:06:23 82 Chris Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:06:33 83 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 84 Éric Boily (Spidertech Powered By) 0:06:38 85 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 0:06:47 86 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 87 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 88 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 89 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 90 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 91 Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:54 92 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:07:07 93 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 94 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 95 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 0:07:35 96 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 97 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 98 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:07:59 99 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 0:09:26 100 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 101 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-Orbea) 102 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 103 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 104 James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:09:32 105 Wamsley Kyle (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:09:33 106 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:10:16 107 Charly Vives (Spidertech Powered By) 108 Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech Powered By) 109 Chris Stuart (Team Exergy) 110 Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:10:31 111 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:10:41 112 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 0:11:05 113 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 114 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:11:19 115 Matty Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:11:22 116 Jeff Zygo (Mvp Health Care Cycling) 0:11:40 117 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:11:46 118 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:12:14 119 John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling) 120 Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:12:37 121 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 0:12:52 122 Diego Yepez (Bike Religion) 123 Andrew Randell (Spidertech Powered By) 124 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:59 125 Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 126 Neil Coleman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:13:02 127 Danny Heeley (Now-Ms Society) 0:13:15 128 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:13:33 129 Chirs Carr (Gs Boulder/Trek) 0:13:53 130 Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:14:18 131 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:28 132 Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 133 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 134 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 0:14:39 135 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:14:52 136 Eddy Kwon 137 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:15:02 138 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 139 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 140 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:15:20 141 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 142 Luca Ortolani (Ihc Pissei) 0:15:22 143 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:15:49 144 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:16:40 145 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 146 Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:17:54 147 Eugene Boronow (Racemenu.Com) 0:18:31 148 Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing) 149 Daniel Rooke (Azphalt Cycling) 150 Mark Batty (Spidertech Powered By) 0:18:49 151 Colby Elliot (Bike Religion) 0:18:51 152 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo Present By Sano) 0:18:56 153 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:19:07 154 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv) 0:19:50 155 Cameron Cogburn (Ccb/Wheelworks) 156 Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:20:06 157 Nick Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:21:46 158 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:22:07 159 James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 0:22:36 160 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 161 Tucker Olander (Veloforma P/B Bryne Invent) 0:22:47 162 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv) 0:22:56 163 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 164 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:23:01 165 Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy) 0:23:28 166 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 0:24:23 167 Corey Farrell (Now-Ms Society) 0:24:54 168 Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.) 0:26:03 169 Brian Cornelius (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:28:57 170 Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds) 0:30:32 171 Eric Losak (Bike Religion) 0:30:51 172 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:31:15 173 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 0:33:09 174 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:34:08 175 Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'andaturo-) 0:34:10 176 Jason Allen (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:38:40 177 Travis Sherman (Moontoast/Tristar) 0:55:37

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro 11:26:57 2 Fly V Australia 0:00:55 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional 0:01:28 4 Holowesko Partners Cycling 0:03:32 5 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:04:05 6 Trek Livestrong 0:04:31 7 California Giant/Specialized 0:04:35 8 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:05:06 9 KENDA Pro Cycling presented 0:08:34 10 Team Rio Grande 0:10:17 11 RideClean p/b Patentit.com 0:11:03 12 Team Mountain Khakis Fueled 0:15:18 13 Team Exergy 0:17:52 14 Rubicon-ORBEA 0:18:07 15 SPIDERTECH powered by 0:25:07 16 Bike Religion 0:25:11

Women Pro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter &) 3:24:55 2 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:02:27 3 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:02:59 4 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter &) 0:03:24 5 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:28 6 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:36 7 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:03:42 8 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:51 9 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:03:57 10 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:03:59 11 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:04:26 12 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:53 13 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:05:02 14 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:05:20 15 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:05:40 16 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:05:44 17 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 0:05:47 18 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter &) 0:05:50 19 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &) 20 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:10 21 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:06:11 22 Courtney O'Donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:06:53 23 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 24 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 25 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 26 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 0:07:06 27 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:07:11 28 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:07:15 29 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:07:37 30 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:07:52 31 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:07:54 32 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:08:01 33 Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:08:16 34 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 35 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling) 36 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:08:19 37 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 38 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:08:36 39 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:08:48 40 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 41 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:09:05 42 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:09:34 43 Christina Smith (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:09:47 44 Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:09:49 45 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter &) 46 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 47 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 48 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 49 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter &) 0:09:58 50 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:10:21 51 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:10:29 52 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:10:31 53 Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders) 0:10:33 54 Amy Gray-Smith (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:10:37 55 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:11:11 56 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:11:16 57 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 58 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 59 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:11:27 60 Lisa Reeve (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:11:46 61 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire) 0:12:20 62 Christina Smith (GEC Architecture Cycling) 0:12:27 63 Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:12:40 64 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:13:04 65 Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck p/b) 0:13:18 66 Natalie Koch (GS Boulder) 0:13:31 67 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter &) 0:13:45 68 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:14:02 69 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:19:37 70 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 0:19:48 71 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:21:45 72 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:26:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peanut Butter & 10:23:59 2 Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light 0:02:12 3 Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:02:16 4 Webcor Builders 0:05:46 5 Team TIBCO 0:07:17 6 Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:07:30 7 TriSports Cycling / Eclipse 0:11:11 8 VELOFORMA Cycling Team 0:19:20

Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 3:48:18 2 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:00:10 3 Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:00:16 4 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 5 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:38 6 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:00:41 7 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 8 Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 9 Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:00:47 10 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:00:50 11 Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive Presented By) 0:01:06 12 Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 13 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Rbm) 0:01:16 14 Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 15 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:21 16 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 17 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:01:28 18 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 19 Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 20 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:01:41 21 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 22 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:46 23 Brad White (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:01:52 24 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 25 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 26 Jacob (Jake) Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:01:59 27 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:02:05 28 Carson Miller 0:02:09 29 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 30 Phil Gaimon (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:02:15 31 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 32 Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com) 33 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 34 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:26 36 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 37 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:02:46 38 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:02:53 39 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 40 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 0:02:58 41 Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:03:12 42 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:19 43 Jonathan Awerbuch (Team Exergy) 0:03:32 44 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:03:35 45 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:03:39 46 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:03:44 47 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:51 48 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 49 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:58 50 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:02 51 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 52 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 53 Brad Winn (Primal Racing P/B 1St Bank) 0:04:06 54 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:04:12 55 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:20 56 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:04:44 57 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 58 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 0:05:02 59 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:05:06 60 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 61 Sergio Hernandez (Now-Ms Society) 62 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-) 63 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 64 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 65 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 0:05:17 66 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:05:30 67 Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:05:38 68 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 0:05:40 69 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 0:05:42 70 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:51 71 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 72 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 73 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:59 74 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-Orbea) 75 Paul Thomas (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:06:07 76 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 77 Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy) 78 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 79 Colt Trant (Matrix/Rbm) 80 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:06:13 81 Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:06:23 82 Chris Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:06:33 83 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 84 Éric Boily (Spidertech Powered By) 0:06:38 85 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 0:06:47 86 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 87 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 88 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 89 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 90 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 91 Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:54 92 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:07:07 93 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 94 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 95 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 0:07:35 96 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 97 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 98 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:07:59 99 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 0:09:26 100 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 101 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-Orbea) 102 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 103 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 104 James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:09:32 105 Wamsley Kyle (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:09:33 106 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:10:16 107 Charly Vives (Spidertech Powered By) 108 Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech Powered By) 109 Chris Stuart (Team Exergy) 110 Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:10:31 111 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:10:41 112 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 0:11:05 113 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 114 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:11:19 115 Matty Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:11:22 116 Jeff Zygo (Mvp Health Care Cycling) 0:11:40 117 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:11:46 118 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:12:14 119 John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling) 120 Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 0:12:37 121 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 0:12:52 122 Diego Yepez (Bike Religion) 123 Andrew Randell (Spidertech Powered By) 124 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:59 125 Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare Professional) 126 Neil Coleman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:13:02 127 Danny Heeley (Now-Ms Society) 0:13:15 128 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:13:33 129 Chirs Carr (Gs Boulder/Trek) 0:13:53 130 Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:14:18 131 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:28 132 Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 133 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 134 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 0:14:39 135 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:14:52 136 Eddy Kwon 137 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:15:02 138 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 139 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 140 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:15:20 141 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 142 Luca Ortolani (Ihc Pissei) 0:15:22 143 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:15:49 144 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:16:40 145 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 146 Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:17:54 147 Eugene Boronow (Racemenu.Com) 0:18:31 148 Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing) 149 Daniel Rooke (Azphalt Cycling) 150 Mark Batty (Spidertech Powered By) 0:18:49 151 Colby Elliot (Bike Religion) 0:18:51 152 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo Present By Sano) 0:18:56 153 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:19:07 154 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv) 0:19:50 155 Cameron Cogburn (Ccb/Wheelworks) 156 Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:20:06 157 Nick Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented) 0:21:46 158 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:22:07 159 James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 0:22:36 160 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 161 Tucker Olander (Veloforma P/B Bryne Invent) 0:22:47 162 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv) 0:22:56 163 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 164 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:23:01 165 Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy) 0:23:28 166 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 0:24:23 167 Corey Farrell (Now-Ms Society) 0:24:54 168 Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.) 0:26:03 169 Brian Cornelius (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:28:57 170 Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds) 0:30:32 171 Eric Losak (Bike Religion) 0:30:51 172 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:31:15 173 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 0:33:09 174 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:34:08 175 Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'andaturo-) 0:34:10 176 Jason Allen (Rubicon-Orbea) 0:38:40 177 Travis Sherman (Moontoast/Tristar) 0:55:37

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro 11:26:57 2 Fly V Australia 0:00:55 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional 0:01:28 4 Holowesko Partners Cycling 0:03:32 5 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:04:05 6 Trek Livestrong 0:04:31 7 California Giant/Specialized 0:04:35 8 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:05:06 9 KENDA Pro Cycling presented 0:08:34 10 Team Rio Grande 0:10:17 11 RideClean p/b Patentit.com 0:11:03 12 Team Mountain Khakis Fueled 0:15:18 13 Team Exergy 0:17:52 14 Rubicon-ORBEA 0:18:07 15 SPIDERTECH powered by 0:25:07 16 Bike Religion 0:25:11

Women Pro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter &) 3:24:55 2 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:02:27 3 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:02:59 4 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter &) 0:03:24 5 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:28 6 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:36 7 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:03:42 8 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:51 9 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:03:57 10 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:03:59 11 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:04:26 12 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:53 13 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:05:02 14 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:05:20 15 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:05:40 16 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:05:44 17 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 0:05:47 18 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter &) 0:05:50 19 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &) 20 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:10 21 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:06:11 22 Courtney O'Donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:06:53 23 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 24 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 25 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 26 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 0:07:06 27 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:07:11 28 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:07:15 29 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:07:37 30 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:07:52 31 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:07:54 32 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:08:01 33 Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:08:16 34 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 35 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling) 36 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:08:19 37 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 38 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:08:36 39 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:08:48 40 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 41 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:09:05 42 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:09:34 43 Christina Smith (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:09:47 44 Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:09:49 45 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter &) 46 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 47 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 48 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 49 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter &) 0:09:58 50 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:10:21 51 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:10:29 52 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:10:31 53 Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders) 0:10:33 54 Amy Gray-Smith (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:10:37 55 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:11:11 56 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:11:16 57 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 58 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 59 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:11:27 60 Lisa Reeve (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:11:46 61 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire) 0:12:20 62 Christina Smith (GEC Architecture Cycling) 0:12:27 63 Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:12:40 64 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:13:04 65 Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck p/b) 0:13:18 66 Natalie Koch (GS Boulder) 0:13:31 67 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter &) 0:13:45 68 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:14:02 69 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:19:37 70 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 0:19:48 71 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:21:45 72 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:26:15