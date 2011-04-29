Trending

Image 1 of 25

Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) won the men's time trial at the Tour of the Gila

Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) won the men's time trial at the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 2 of 25

Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)

Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 3 of 25

Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm_Specialized) showing good form

Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm_Specialized) showing good form
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 4 of 25

Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) head down and helmet up!

Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) head down and helmet up!
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 5 of 25

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) finished 3rd the day before

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) finished 3rd the day before
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 6 of 25

Kasey Clarke (Primal_MapMyRide) Best Young Woman rider

Kasey Clarke (Primal_MapMyRide) Best Young Woman rider
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 7 of 25

Heather Logan_Sprenger (Colavita Forno D

Heather Logan_Sprenger (Colavita Forno D
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 8 of 25

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 9 of 25

Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) flies down the hill

Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) flies down the hill
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 10 of 25

Mara Abbott (Diadora_ Pasta Zara Team) fighting the wind

Mara Abbott (Diadora_ Pasta Zara Team) fighting the wind
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 11 of 25

Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) gets more time on the downhill

Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) gets more time on the downhill
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 12 of 25

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) trying to make it look easy

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) trying to make it look easy
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 13 of 25

Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) braves the aero bars despite the feirce crosswind

Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) braves the aero bars despite the feirce crosswind
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 14 of 25

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 15 of 25

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), climbing fast

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), climbing fast
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 16 of 25

Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) hard at work

Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) hard at work
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 17 of 25

Chris Hong (Team Exergy) holds on for dear life in the wind.

Chris Hong (Team Exergy) holds on for dear life in the wind.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 18 of 25

Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) on his way to a very respectable second place finish

Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) on his way to a very respectable second place finish
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 19 of 25

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) thrashing out of the saddle on the climb

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) thrashing out of the saddle on the climb
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 20 of 25

Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_Livestrong) sporting the Best Young Rider jersey

Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_Livestrong) sporting the Best Young Rider jersey
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 21 of 25

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) tries to hold onto his GC lead

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) tries to hold onto his GC lead
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 22 of 25

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 23 of 25

Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_Livestrong) on the downhill and fighting the crosswind

Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_Livestrong) on the downhill and fighting the crosswind
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 24 of 25

Heather Logan_Sprenger (Colavita Forno D

Heather Logan_Sprenger (Colavita Forno D
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 25 of 25

Clara Hughes (Pactimo) took the race lead with an impressive time trial effort.

Clara Hughes (Pactimo) took the race lead with an impressive time trial effort.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) blasted to the Tyrone Time Trial victory in the stage three of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The 18-year-old Australian rode the 25km course in a time of 34:39, besting Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) by six seconds and overall race leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) by an additional one second.

"It was a tough day and went into it sitting further back in the GC," Parker said. "I'm only 18 so I come in here with not too much pressure on me and I expected these guys to smash my time. Congratulations to these guys, but today was my day, and it is an honour be next to these damn good riders."

Mancebo furthered his lead in the overall classification heading into the stage four criterium held in downtown Silver City on Saturday. He is also leading the King of the Mountains (KOM) competition. Parker moved into the lead of the event's best young rider competition and Frank Pipp (Bissell) is leading the best sprinter's competition.

"I'm happy with my race today and I felt good today," Mancebo said. "The wind was a little bit dangerous during some points today and I used a 50 mm front wheel and a disc wheel on the back. I wasn't able to catch Dombrowski by the end but I was able to catch Tyler Wren so I know that I gained a bit more time in the overall and the overall is important."

The 25km Tyrone Time Trial parcours offered the riders a challenging course that featured nearly 1,200 ft. of climbing and potentially hazardous cross winds. "It's always windy here and you just have to hope that you don't end up at the side of the road," Vennell said. "I rode in my aerobars the whole race but I'd see some guys chicken out and hold onto the handlebars. I had a shallow front wheel, which made a huge difference."

Some 140 riders rolled individually to the starting ramp including time trial specialists Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Vennell and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose-ACME), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Darren Rolfe (V Australia), among others.

Michael Vink (Trek-Livestrong) rode in with one of the fastest times of the day, early in the race, with a time of 35:41. His pace was quickly defeated by Zirbel who crossed the finish line with a time of 35:27.

Zirbel held the hot seat for roughly half the time trial until Vennell completed the course with a new best time of 34:45. His time was quickly broken by Parker, however, who rode in with a time of 34:39.

"I know that if anyone did 34 minutes that would be a good time but I didn't know what I could do," Vennell said. "Even if I ended up top 20, that would have been fine, I just wanted to see what I could do. I don't normally do that well at altitude."

Race leader, Mancebo, passed his one-minute man Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) and caught his two-minute man Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) on the finish line.

Hughes impressive against the clock

Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling) dominated the SRAM Tour of the Gila stage three Tyrone Time Trial course in a time of 39:33 and moved up into the overall race lead with two stages to go. The Canadian Olympian bested her nearest competitors by nearly two minutes, Rhae Shaw (CycleU) in second and Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) in third.

"It was kind of a weird time trial because on the parts that I wanted to go hard, I spun out, so that was a little frustrating because I wanted to go faster on the downhills," Hughes said. "It was the longest that I have ridden in my time trial position and in the last 10 minutes I was cramping a little.

"It was a good first time trial and it was fun. It was the first time that I raced with this time trial bike and I dialed down my position so I’m really happy with that too. It felt comfortable, it’s a sweet bike, so I feel like my legs are slowly getting to the place of earning the bike. I’m not quite worthy of it but I’m getting there."

Hughes started the stage in third place overall, 44 seconds behind Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara). However, her strong performance in the time trial bumped her into the race lead just under two minutes to ahead of Abbott.

The diminutive Abbott maintained her lead in the event’s Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition while Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) leads the event’s best sprinter competition.

"I have no idea if I can hold the lead and honestly, I’m not too concerned about it, it would be fantastic," Hughes said. "To be honest, a big motivation to keep it is that I’m staying at the lady’s house who makes the trophy pottery, and I would love one of those. But, it’s not so good to focus on something that’s material. I gotta take it day-by-day.

"Tomorrow is my first criterium and I have to play it safe. I love doing crits, I always did. Sunday will be hard and I expect a huge battle out there. It is going to be fun and I will give it everything that I have. We are a little composite team out here and we will do the best we can. I just want to feel good about every day."

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women’s field bore the brunt of the day’s strong winds, which increased into 40 mph gusts as the day progressed into the afternoon. The course also included 1,200 ft of climbing, to add the thousands of feet of climbing during the course of the five-stage race that concludes on the famed Gila Monster Road Race on Sunday.

"The forecast called for stronger winds, so even though it was windy, I feel luckier that it wasn’t windier," Abbott said. "But, goal is to bring that time back and you don’t stop until the race is over. Clara is having an awesome race and I am really impressed by her and glad that I got to meet her this week. But, you don’t know until it’s over. I really like this race and I’m excited for tomorrow and for Sunday’s race. I’m going to just keep on going."

Abbott placed fourth with a time of 42:00 ahead of Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) who placed fifth with a time of 42:05 and Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top) took one of the earlier fastest times but was slide into sixth place.

"I’m really happy because this is my first NRC time trial podium and I am really very happy," Holcomb said. "I felt good today and when I was out there, I kept thinking that it is amazing to have a staff that supports you, that makes you love the team, makes you feel good about being on the team, gives you great equipment and it makes it possible for the riders to go out and do their job.

"To be in a time trial on day three of a really hard stage race, and to be able to go out there and work hard, it’s because on day one Kristin [Sanders] was off the front all day, and day two Heather [Logan-Sprenger] was off the front and we got to rest. It’s all about working together and working as a team."

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:34:39
2Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:06
3Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:00:07
4Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:32
5Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:35
6Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:00:48
7Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:59
8Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:02
9Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:05
10Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:16
11Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:19
13James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:01:21
14Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:01:22
15Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:01:24
16Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:27
17Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:29
18George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:31
19Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
20Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:32
21Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:33
22Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling)
23Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:01:35
24Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:36
25Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:37
26Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:01:42
27Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
28Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:45
29Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:47
30Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:01:48
31Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)0:01:53
32Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:01:55
33Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:57
34Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:02:01
35Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:02
36Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:02:03
37Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
38Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
39Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:04
40Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:06
41Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:10
42Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:02:12
43Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:18
44Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:21
45Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
46Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:02:23
47Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:27
48Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:02:31
49Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)0:02:38
50Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:02:39
51Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:40
52Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:41
53Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:42
54Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)0:02:45
55Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:02:46
56Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:02:47
57Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)0:02:49
58Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:02:50
59James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
60Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:02:52
61Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:02:55
62Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:03:02
63Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
64Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:03:06
65Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:03:07
66Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:03:16
67Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
68Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling)
69Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:03:19
70Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:20
71Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:21
72Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:03:23
73Philip Zajicek
74Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling)
75Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:25
76David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
77Chris Hong (Team Exergy)0:03:32
78Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:03:34
79Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:03:48
80Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:03:50
81Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
82Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:03:55
83James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:03:56
84Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)0:04:08
85Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:04:09
86Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
87Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wine)0:04:10
88Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
89Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:04:14
90Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
91Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:04:15
92Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:16
93Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:04:19
94Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)0:04:24
95John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
96Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:04:36
97Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:04:41
98Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
99Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:04:43
100Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:04:45
101Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:04:46
102Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)0:04:48
103Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:04:49
104Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)0:05:03
105Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:05:05
106Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:05:11
107Karl Evans0:05:12
108Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
109James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:14
110John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:05:16
111Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:05:24
112Luca Ortolani0:05:30
113Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)0:05:39
114Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:05:49
115Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)0:05:54
116Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:05:57
117Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:05:58
118Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:05:59
119Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
120Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:06:07
121Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:06:10
122Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:06:23
123Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:06:27
124Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)0:06:50
125Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:07:12
126John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:07:20
127Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek)0:07:21
128Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:07:36
129Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:07:49
130Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:08:19
131Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:09:16
132Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:09:37
133Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)0:09:43
134Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:10:16
135Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:23
136Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)0:10:55
137Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:13:15
138Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:14:55
139Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:17:17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:39:33
2Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:01:50
3Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:25
4Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:02:27
5Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:32
6Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:52
7Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)0:03:09
8Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:26
9Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:03:27
10Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:29
11Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:04:00
12Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:11
13Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:25
14Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:07
15Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:05:18
16Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:05:20
17Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:05:23
18Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:05:29
19Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:30
20Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:05:50
21Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:06:00
22Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:06:12
23Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:06:14
24Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:06:22
25Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:06:36
26Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:07
27Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)0:07:13
28Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:07:16
29Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:07:25
30Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
31Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:27
32Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:07:31
33Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport System)0:07:35
34Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:43
35Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:07:49
36Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:07:51
37Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:07:55
38Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:08:08
39Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:12
40Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:08:42
41Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:08:56
42Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:09:01
43Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:09:19
44Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:09:35
45Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:09:36
46Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:09:38
47Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:09:51
48Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:11:01
49Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:11:07
50Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:11:35
51Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)0:13:40

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)7:45:30
2Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:01:15
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:40
4Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:53
5Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:03
6George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:02:08
7Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:09
8Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:02:20
9Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:21
10Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:22
11Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:32
12Joes Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:02:33
13Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:38
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:00
15Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:01
16Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:05
17Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:03:26
18Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:03:32
19Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:03:41
20Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:03:59
21Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)0:04:07
22Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:21
23Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:04:26
24Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:04:30
25Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:04:34
26Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:35
27Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:04:50
28Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:05:08
29Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:05:23
30Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
31Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:29
32Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:05:30
33James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
34Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:37
35Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:05:45
36Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:47
37Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:05:48
38David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:05:51
39John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:02
40Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:06:09
41Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)0:06:10
42Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:06:22
43Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)0:06:23
44Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:06:31
45Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:32
46Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:06:56
47Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:07:01
48Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)0:07:09
49Chris Hong (Team Exergy)0:07:17
50James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:07:23
51Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
52Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:07:28
53Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling)
54Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:07:34
55Andr Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:07:39
56Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:07:45
57Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:07:50
58Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:07:53
59Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:08:02
60Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)0:08:11
61James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:27
62Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:08:36
63Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:08:38
64Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:44
65Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:08:49
66Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)0:09:03
67Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)0:09:28
68Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:09:43
69Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)0:09:57
70Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:10:14
71Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)0:10:20
72Karl Evans0:10:22
73Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:10:35
74Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:10:39
75Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:10:48
76Philip Zajicek0:10:58
77Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:11:02
78Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:11:19
79Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:11:25
80Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:11:32
81Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:11:38
82Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:11:47
83Dani Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:12:02
84Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:13:01
85Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)0:13:04
86Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:13:31
87Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)0:13:32
88Aliaks Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:13:45
89Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:13:51
90Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)0:14:00
91John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:14:22
92Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
93Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:14:24
94Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)0:14:37
95Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:10
96Michae Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:15:11
97Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)0:15:13
98Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:14
99Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:15:15
100Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:15:17
101Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:15:28
102Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)0:15:34
103John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:15:49
104Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:16:05
105Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:16:20
106Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:16:59
107Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:17:49
108Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:17:52
109Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:17:56
110Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:18:10
111Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:18:41
112Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:18:43
113Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:18:45
114Luca Ortolani0:19:23
115Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:19:53
116Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:22:26
117James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:22:32
118Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)0:22:39
119Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:23:07
120Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:23:20
121Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:23:22
122Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:26:22
123Benja Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:26:31
124Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:26:41
125Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:27:52
126Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:17
127Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:30:48
128Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:30:57
129Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:31:33
130Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:32:02
131Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:33:51
132Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:40:07
133Dre Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:41:10
134Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:44:05
135Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:47:19
136Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:49:44
137Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:51:08
138Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:55:38
139Nichola Schreiber (Landis - Trek)1:11:29

Elite men team classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-LIVESTRONG23:21:55
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:53
3Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:01:50
4Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro0:03:34
5Chipotle Development Team0:04:30
6Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:05:14
7Pure Black Racing0:05:51
8Team Exergy0:06:00
9Team Rio Grande0:09:29
10California Giant/Specialized0:09:34
11KBS-OptumHealth0:10:15
12V australia Pro Cycling0:10:54
13Hagens Berman LLP0:13:47
14Chemstar p/b United0:16:41
15RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:18:38
16Landis - Trek0:28:45
17Team juwi solar/First Solar0:33:21
18Yahoo! Cycling Team0:46:55
19Wonderful Pistachios Pro1:01:06

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)8:40:51
2Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:01:43
3Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:02:58
4Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:03:15
5Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:04:07
6Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:14
7Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:44
8Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:05:10
9Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:05:20
10Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:05:29
11Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:50
12Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:06:10
13Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:06:27
14Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:06:50
15Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide0:07:31
16Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:55
17Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:08:12
18Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:08:19
19Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:08:56
20Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:09:06
21Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:09:55
22Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide)0:10:02
23Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:10:17
24Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:11:33
25Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:12:06
26Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:12:24
27Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)0:12:41
28Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:12:45
29Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:13:46
30Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:13:53
31Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:13:56
32Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:14:09
33Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:14:36
34Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:16:01
35Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:16:27
36Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:17:03
37Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:18:53
38Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:18:56
39Moria Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:19:12
40Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:21:36
41Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:21:59
42Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)0:22:09
43Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:22:39
44Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:23:01
45Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:23:12
46Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:24:40
47Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:30:39
48Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Systems)0:34:33
49Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:38:29
50Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:48:39
51Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)0:50:38

Elite women team classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo26:15:45
2Primal/MapMyRide0:01:59
3Peanut Butter &0:02:25
4Missing Link Coaching0:11:14
5Team Juvederm-Specialized0:12:37
6Diadora-Pasta Zara Team0:17:30
7Pactimo Cycling Team0:20:17
8Team TIBCO/To the Top0:21:07
9TriSports Cycling/Eclipse0:31:09

