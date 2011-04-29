Image 1 of 25 Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) won the men's time trial at the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 25 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 25 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm_Specialized) showing good form (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 4 of 25 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) head down and helmet up! (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 5 of 25 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) finished 3rd the day before (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 6 of 25 Kasey Clarke (Primal_MapMyRide) Best Young Woman rider (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 7 of 25 Heather Logan_Sprenger (Colavita Forno D (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 8 of 25 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 9 of 25 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) flies down the hill (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 10 of 25 Mara Abbott (Diadora_ Pasta Zara Team) fighting the wind (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 11 of 25 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) gets more time on the downhill (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 12 of 25 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) trying to make it look easy (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 13 of 25 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) braves the aero bars despite the feirce crosswind (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 14 of 25 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 15 of 25 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), climbing fast (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 16 of 25 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) hard at work (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 17 of 25 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) holds on for dear life in the wind. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 18 of 25 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) on his way to a very respectable second place finish (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 19 of 25 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) thrashing out of the saddle on the climb (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 20 of 25 Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_Livestrong) sporting the Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 21 of 25 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) tries to hold onto his GC lead (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 22 of 25 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 23 of 25 Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_Livestrong) on the downhill and fighting the crosswind (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 24 of 25 Heather Logan_Sprenger (Colavita Forno D (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 25 of 25 Clara Hughes (Pactimo) took the race lead with an impressive time trial effort. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) blasted to the Tyrone Time Trial victory in the stage three of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The 18-year-old Australian rode the 25km course in a time of 34:39, besting Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) by six seconds and overall race leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) by an additional one second.

"It was a tough day and went into it sitting further back in the GC," Parker said. "I'm only 18 so I come in here with not too much pressure on me and I expected these guys to smash my time. Congratulations to these guys, but today was my day, and it is an honour be next to these damn good riders."

Mancebo furthered his lead in the overall classification heading into the stage four criterium held in downtown Silver City on Saturday. He is also leading the King of the Mountains (KOM) competition. Parker moved into the lead of the event's best young rider competition and Frank Pipp (Bissell) is leading the best sprinter's competition.

"I'm happy with my race today and I felt good today," Mancebo said. "The wind was a little bit dangerous during some points today and I used a 50 mm front wheel and a disc wheel on the back. I wasn't able to catch Dombrowski by the end but I was able to catch Tyler Wren so I know that I gained a bit more time in the overall and the overall is important."

The 25km Tyrone Time Trial parcours offered the riders a challenging course that featured nearly 1,200 ft. of climbing and potentially hazardous cross winds. "It's always windy here and you just have to hope that you don't end up at the side of the road," Vennell said. "I rode in my aerobars the whole race but I'd see some guys chicken out and hold onto the handlebars. I had a shallow front wheel, which made a huge difference."

Some 140 riders rolled individually to the starting ramp including time trial specialists Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Vennell and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose-ACME), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Darren Rolfe (V Australia), among others.

Michael Vink (Trek-Livestrong) rode in with one of the fastest times of the day, early in the race, with a time of 35:41. His pace was quickly defeated by Zirbel who crossed the finish line with a time of 35:27.

Zirbel held the hot seat for roughly half the time trial until Vennell completed the course with a new best time of 34:45. His time was quickly broken by Parker, however, who rode in with a time of 34:39.

"I know that if anyone did 34 minutes that would be a good time but I didn't know what I could do," Vennell said. "Even if I ended up top 20, that would have been fine, I just wanted to see what I could do. I don't normally do that well at altitude."

Race leader, Mancebo, passed his one-minute man Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) and caught his two-minute man Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) on the finish line.

Hughes impressive against the clock

Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling) dominated the SRAM Tour of the Gila stage three Tyrone Time Trial course in a time of 39:33 and moved up into the overall race lead with two stages to go. The Canadian Olympian bested her nearest competitors by nearly two minutes, Rhae Shaw (CycleU) in second and Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) in third.

"It was kind of a weird time trial because on the parts that I wanted to go hard, I spun out, so that was a little frustrating because I wanted to go faster on the downhills," Hughes said. "It was the longest that I have ridden in my time trial position and in the last 10 minutes I was cramping a little.

"It was a good first time trial and it was fun. It was the first time that I raced with this time trial bike and I dialed down my position so I’m really happy with that too. It felt comfortable, it’s a sweet bike, so I feel like my legs are slowly getting to the place of earning the bike. I’m not quite worthy of it but I’m getting there."

Hughes started the stage in third place overall, 44 seconds behind Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara). However, her strong performance in the time trial bumped her into the race lead just under two minutes to ahead of Abbott.

The diminutive Abbott maintained her lead in the event’s Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition while Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) leads the event’s best sprinter competition.

"I have no idea if I can hold the lead and honestly, I’m not too concerned about it, it would be fantastic," Hughes said. "To be honest, a big motivation to keep it is that I’m staying at the lady’s house who makes the trophy pottery, and I would love one of those. But, it’s not so good to focus on something that’s material. I gotta take it day-by-day.

"Tomorrow is my first criterium and I have to play it safe. I love doing crits, I always did. Sunday will be hard and I expect a huge battle out there. It is going to be fun and I will give it everything that I have. We are a little composite team out here and we will do the best we can. I just want to feel good about every day."

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women’s field bore the brunt of the day’s strong winds, which increased into 40 mph gusts as the day progressed into the afternoon. The course also included 1,200 ft of climbing, to add the thousands of feet of climbing during the course of the five-stage race that concludes on the famed Gila Monster Road Race on Sunday.

"The forecast called for stronger winds, so even though it was windy, I feel luckier that it wasn’t windier," Abbott said. "But, goal is to bring that time back and you don’t stop until the race is over. Clara is having an awesome race and I am really impressed by her and glad that I got to meet her this week. But, you don’t know until it’s over. I really like this race and I’m excited for tomorrow and for Sunday’s race. I’m going to just keep on going."

Abbott placed fourth with a time of 42:00 ahead of Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) who placed fifth with a time of 42:05 and Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top) took one of the earlier fastest times but was slide into sixth place.

"I’m really happy because this is my first NRC time trial podium and I am really very happy," Holcomb said. "I felt good today and when I was out there, I kept thinking that it is amazing to have a staff that supports you, that makes you love the team, makes you feel good about being on the team, gives you great equipment and it makes it possible for the riders to go out and do their job.

"To be in a time trial on day three of a really hard stage race, and to be able to go out there and work hard, it’s because on day one Kristin [Sanders] was off the front all day, and day two Heather [Logan-Sprenger] was off the front and we got to rest. It’s all about working together and working as a team."

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:34:39 2 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:06 3 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:00:07 4 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:32 5 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:00:35 6 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:00:48 7 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:59 8 Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:02 9 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:05 10 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:16 11 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:19 13 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:01:21 14 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:01:22 15 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:01:24 16 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:27 17 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:01:29 18 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:31 19 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 20 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:32 21 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:33 22 Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling) 23 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:01:35 24 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:36 25 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:37 26 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:01:42 27 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 28 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:45 29 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:47 30 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:01:48 31 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:01:53 32 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:55 33 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:01:57 34 Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:02:01 35 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:02 36 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:03 37 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 38 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 39 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:04 40 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:06 41 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:10 42 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:02:12 43 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:18 44 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:02:21 45 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 46 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:23 47 Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:27 48 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:02:31 49 Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:02:38 50 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:02:39 51 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:40 52 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:41 53 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:42 54 Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:02:45 55 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:46 56 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:02:47 57 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:02:49 58 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:02:50 59 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 60 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:52 61 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:02:55 62 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:02 63 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 64 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:06 65 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:03:07 66 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:03:16 67 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 68 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling) 69 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:03:19 70 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:20 71 Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:21 72 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:03:23 73 Philip Zajicek 74 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling) 75 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:03:25 76 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 77 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 0:03:32 78 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:03:34 79 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:03:48 80 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:50 81 Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 82 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:03:55 83 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:56 84 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 0:04:08 85 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:09 86 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 87 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wine) 0:04:10 88 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 89 Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:04:14 90 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 91 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:04:15 92 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:16 93 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:04:19 94 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:04:24 95 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) 96 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:04:36 97 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:04:41 98 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 99 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:04:43 100 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:04:45 101 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:04:46 102 Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:04:48 103 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:04:49 104 Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 0:05:03 105 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:05:05 106 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:05:11 107 Karl Evans 0:05:12 108 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 109 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:14 110 John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:05:16 111 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:24 112 Luca Ortolani 0:05:30 113 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar) 0:05:39 114 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling) 0:05:49 115 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 0:05:54 116 Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:05:57 117 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:05:58 118 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:05:59 119 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 120 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:06:07 121 Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:06:10 122 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:06:23 123 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:06:27 124 Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla) 0:06:50 125 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:07:12 126 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:20 127 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 0:07:21 128 Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:07:36 129 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:07:49 130 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:08:19 131 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 0:09:16 132 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 0:09:37 133 Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:09:43 134 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:10:16 135 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:10:23 136 Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:10:55 137 Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:13:15 138 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:14:55 139 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:17:17

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:39:33 2 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:01:50 3 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:25 4 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:02:27 5 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:32 6 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:52 7 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 0:03:09 8 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:03:26 9 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:27 10 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:03:29 11 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:04:00 12 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:11 13 Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:04:25 14 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:07 15 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:05:18 16 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:05:20 17 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:05:23 18 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:05:29 19 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:30 20 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:05:50 21 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:06:00 22 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:06:12 23 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:06:14 24 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:06:22 25 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:06:36 26 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:07 27 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 0:07:13 28 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:07:16 29 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:07:25 30 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 31 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:27 32 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:07:31 33 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport System) 0:07:35 34 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:43 35 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:07:49 36 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:07:51 37 Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:07:55 38 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:08:08 39 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:12 40 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:08:42 41 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:08:56 42 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:09:01 43 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:09:19 44 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:09:35 45 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:09:36 46 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:09:38 47 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:09:51 48 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:11:01 49 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:11:07 50 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:11:35 51 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 0:13:40

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 7:45:30 2 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:01:15 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:40 4 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:53 5 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:03 6 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:02:08 7 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:09 8 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:02:20 9 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:21 10 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:22 11 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:32 12 Joes Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:02:33 13 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:38 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:00 15 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:01 16 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:05 17 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:03:26 18 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:03:32 19 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:41 20 Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:03:59 21 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:04:07 22 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:04:21 23 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:04:26 24 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:04:30 25 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:34 26 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:35 27 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:04:50 28 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:05:08 29 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:05:23 30 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 31 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:29 32 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:05:30 33 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 34 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:37 35 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:05:45 36 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:47 37 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:05:48 38 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:05:51 39 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:02 40 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:06:09 41 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 0:06:10 42 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:22 43 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:06:23 44 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:06:31 45 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:32 46 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:06:56 47 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:01 48 Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:07:09 49 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 0:07:17 50 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:23 51 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 52 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:28 53 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling) 54 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:07:34 55 Andr Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 0:07:39 56 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:07:45 57 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:07:50 58 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:07:53 59 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:08:02 60 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:08:11 61 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:27 62 Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:08:36 63 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:08:38 64 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:08:44 65 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:08:49 66 Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:09:03 67 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar) 0:09:28 68 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:09:43 69 Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:09:57 70 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:10:14 71 Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 0:10:20 72 Karl Evans 0:10:22 73 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:10:35 74 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:10:39 75 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:10:48 76 Philip Zajicek 0:10:58 77 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:11:02 78 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:11:19 79 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:11:25 80 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:11:32 81 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:11:38 82 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:11:47 83 Dani Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:12:02 84 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:13:01 85 Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team) 0:13:04 86 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:13:31 87 Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla) 0:13:32 88 Aliaks Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:13:45 89 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:13:51 90 Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:14:00 91 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:14:22 92 Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 93 Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:14:24 94 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 0:14:37 95 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:10 96 Michae Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:15:11 97 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:15:13 98 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:14 99 Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:15:15 100 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:15:17 101 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 0:15:28 102 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:15:34 103 John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:15:49 104 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:16:05 105 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:16:20 106 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:16:59 107 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:17:49 108 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:17:52 109 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling) 0:17:56 110 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:18:10 111 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 0:18:41 112 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:18:43 113 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:18:45 114 Luca Ortolani 0:19:23 115 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:19:53 116 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:22:26 117 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:22:32 118 Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:22:39 119 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:23:07 120 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:23:20 121 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:23:22 122 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:26:22 123 Benja Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:26:31 124 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:26:41 125 Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:27:52 126 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:17 127 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:30:48 128 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:30:57 129 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:31:33 130 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:32:02 131 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:33:51 132 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:40:07 133 Dre Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:41:10 134 Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:44:05 135 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:47:19 136 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:49:44 137 Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:51:08 138 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:55:38 139 Nichola Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 1:11:29

Elite men team classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-LIVESTRONG 23:21:55 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:53 3 Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:01:50 4 Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro 0:03:34 5 Chipotle Development Team 0:04:30 6 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:05:14 7 Pure Black Racing 0:05:51 8 Team Exergy 0:06:00 9 Team Rio Grande 0:09:29 10 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:34 11 KBS-OptumHealth 0:10:15 12 V australia Pro Cycling 0:10:54 13 Hagens Berman LLP 0:13:47 14 Chemstar p/b United 0:16:41 15 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:18:38 16 Landis - Trek 0:28:45 17 Team juwi solar/First Solar 0:33:21 18 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:46:55 19 Wonderful Pistachios Pro 1:01:06

Elite women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 8:40:51 2 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:01:43 3 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:02:58 4 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:03:15 5 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:04:07 6 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:04:14 7 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:44 8 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:05:10 9 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:05:20 10 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:05:29 11 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:50 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:06:10 13 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:06:27 14 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:06:50 15 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide 0:07:31 16 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:55 17 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:08:12 18 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:08:19 19 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:08:56 20 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:09:06 21 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:09:55 22 Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:10:02 23 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:10:17 24 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:11:33 25 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:12:06 26 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:12:24 27 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 0:12:41 28 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:12:45 29 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:13:46 30 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:13:53 31 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:13:56 32 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:14:09 33 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:14:36 34 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:16:01 35 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:16:27 36 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:17:03 37 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:18:53 38 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:18:56 39 Moria Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:19:12 40 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:21:36 41 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:21:59 42 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 0:22:09 43 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:22:39 44 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:23:01 45 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:23:12 46 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:24:40 47 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:30:39 48 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Systems) 0:34:33 49 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:38:29 50 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:48:39 51 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 0:50:38