Morkov wins Challenge Sprint Pro
Sprint not contested until final 150m
Michael Morkov (Saxobank-SunGard) proved the fastest in a hotly contested final of the Challenge Sprint Pro, ousting Enrique Sanz (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Astana) on the 1 kilometre course. Sanz led the quartet around the final lap of the course, but Morkov jumped in the final 150 metres to come past the Spaniard and take the victory.
The Dane, who did his apprenticeship to road cycling with a number of years on the Track, was perfectly suited to the 'drag-race' style. Morkov won every one of his heats before taking the final in convincing fashion, despite the presence of Tour de France stage winner, Robert Hunter (RadioShack).
"I was certainly worried about Robbie. I have a lot of respect for his sprint," Morkov said. "It was pretty cool. I was happy when I had the invitation to race here. I have a good track background that’s why it turned out so good."
The Challenge Sprint Canada, the prize awarded to the best Canadian rider in the competition went to Quebec’s Rémi Pelletier-Roy, who managed to scrape through to the semi-finals after having fought five hard sprints within two hours.
"I’m very happy in any case. I gave it my all but the legs were starting to burn [toward the end]."
The Challenge Sprint Pro and the Challenge Sprint Canada are part of the lead-up to the Canadian WorldTour events, Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep)
|3
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Hunter (RadioShack)
|2
|Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale)
|3
|Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Katusha)
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne)
|3
|Jérémy Hunt (Sky Procycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|2
|Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad)
|3
|Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Clarke (Astana)
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|3
|Zach Bell (Team Spidertech P/B By C10)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dominique Rollin (FDJ)
|2
|Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD)
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
|2
|Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|3
|Edward King (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
|2
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
|3
|Danilo Wyss (BMC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Hunter (RadioShack)
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne)
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)
|4
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep)
|2
|Nikolay Trusov (Katusha)
|3
|Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale)
|4
|Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Clarke (Astana)
|2
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
|3
|Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM)
|4
|Dominique Rollin (FDJ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
|2
|Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|4
|Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Hunter (RadioShack)
|2
|Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
|3
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
|2
|Simon Clarke (Astana)
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne)
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Katusha)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
|2
|Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
|3
|Simon Clarke (Astana)
|4
|Robert Hunter (RadioShack)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy