Trending

Morkov wins Challenge Sprint Pro

Sprint not contested until final 150m

Image 1 of 5

Morkov salutes as he claims the win

Morkov salutes as he claims the win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 5

The event final, with Morkov zipping past Sanz to take the victory.

The event final, with Morkov zipping past Sanz to take the victory.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 5

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Movistar), Michael Morkov (Saxobank-Sungard), Simon Clarke (Astana)

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Movistar), Michael Morkov (Saxobank-Sungard), Simon Clarke (Astana)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 5

Robbie Hunter (Team Radioshack) easily wins his heat to advance.

Robbie Hunter (Team Radioshack) easily wins his heat to advance.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 5

Nikolay Trusov (Katusha Team) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis, le crédit en Ligne) go head to head in the sprint to the line.

Nikolay Trusov (Katusha Team) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis, le crédit en Ligne) go head to head in the sprint to the line.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Michael Morkov (Saxobank-SunGard) proved the fastest in a hotly contested final of the Challenge Sprint Pro, ousting Enrique Sanz (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Astana) on the 1 kilometre course. Sanz led the quartet around the final lap of the course, but Morkov jumped in the final 150 metres to come past the Spaniard and take the victory.

The Dane, who did his apprenticeship to road cycling with a number of years on the Track, was perfectly suited to the 'drag-race' style. Morkov won every one of his heats before taking the final in convincing fashion, despite the presence of Tour de France stage winner, Robert Hunter (RadioShack).

"I was certainly worried about Robbie. I have a lot of respect for his sprint," Morkov said. "It was pretty cool. I was happy when I had the invitation to race here. I have a good track background that’s why it turned out so good."

The Challenge Sprint Canada, the prize awarded to the best Canadian rider in the competition went to Quebec’s Rémi Pelletier-Roy, who managed to scrape through to the semi-finals after having fought five hard sprints within two hours.

"I’m very happy in any case. I gave it my all but the legs were starting to burn [toward the end]."

The Challenge Sprint Pro and the Challenge Sprint Canada are part of the lead-up to the Canadian WorldTour events, Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)
2Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep)
3Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Hunter (RadioShack)
2Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale)
3Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nikolay Trusov (Katusha)
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne)
3Jérémy Hunt (Sky Procycling)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
2Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad)
3Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Clarke (Astana)
2Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
3Zach Bell (Team Spidertech P/B By C10)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dominique Rollin (FDJ)
2Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD)
3Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
2Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM)
3Edward King (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
2Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
3Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Quarter final A
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Hunter (RadioShack)
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne)
3Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)
4David Veilleux (Team Europcar)

Quarter final B
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep)
2Nikolay Trusov (Katusha)
3Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale)
4Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad)

Quarter final C
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Clarke (Astana)
2Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
3Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM)
4Dominique Rollin (FDJ)

Quarter final D
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
2Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
3Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
4Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD)

Semi final A
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Hunter (RadioShack)
2Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
3Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
4Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep)

Semi final B
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
2Simon Clarke (Astana)
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne)
4Nikolay Trusov (Katusha)

Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
2Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
3Simon Clarke (Astana)
4Robert Hunter (RadioShack)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews