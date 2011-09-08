Image 1 of 5 Morkov salutes as he claims the win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 The event final, with Morkov zipping past Sanz to take the victory. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Movistar), Michael Morkov (Saxobank-Sungard), Simon Clarke (Astana) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Robbie Hunter (Team Radioshack) easily wins his heat to advance. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Nikolay Trusov (Katusha Team) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis, le crédit en Ligne) go head to head in the sprint to the line. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Michael Morkov (Saxobank-SunGard) proved the fastest in a hotly contested final of the Challenge Sprint Pro, ousting Enrique Sanz (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Astana) on the 1 kilometre course. Sanz led the quartet around the final lap of the course, but Morkov jumped in the final 150 metres to come past the Spaniard and take the victory.

The Dane, who did his apprenticeship to road cycling with a number of years on the Track, was perfectly suited to the 'drag-race' style. Morkov won every one of his heats before taking the final in convincing fashion, despite the presence of Tour de France stage winner, Robert Hunter (RadioShack).

"I was certainly worried about Robbie. I have a lot of respect for his sprint," Morkov said. "It was pretty cool. I was happy when I had the invitation to race here. I have a good track background that’s why it turned out so good."

The Challenge Sprint Canada, the prize awarded to the best Canadian rider in the competition went to Quebec’s Rémi Pelletier-Roy, who managed to scrape through to the semi-finals after having fought five hard sprints within two hours.

"I’m very happy in any case. I gave it my all but the legs were starting to burn [toward the end]."

The Challenge Sprint Pro and the Challenge Sprint Canada are part of the lead-up to the Canadian WorldTour events, Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) 2 Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep) 3 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Hunter (RadioShack) 2 Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale) 3 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nikolay Trusov (Katusha) 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne) 3 Jérémy Hunt (Sky Procycling)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 2 Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) 3 Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Clarke (Astana) 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) 3 Zach Bell (Team Spidertech P/B By C10)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dominique Rollin (FDJ) 2 Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD) 3 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard) 2 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM) 3 Edward King (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Enrique Sanz (Movistar) 2 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 3 Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Quarter final A # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Hunter (RadioShack) 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne) 3 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) 4 David Veilleux (Team Europcar)

Quarter final B # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep) 2 Nikolay Trusov (Katusha) 3 Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale) 4 Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad)

Quarter final C # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Clarke (Astana) 2 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 3 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM) 4 Dominique Rollin (FDJ)

Quarter final D # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard) 2 Enrique Sanz (Movistar) 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) 4 Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD)

Semi final A # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Hunter (RadioShack) 2 Enrique Sanz (Movistar) 3 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 4 Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep)

Semi final B # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-SunGard) 2 Simon Clarke (Astana) 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne) 4 Nikolay Trusov (Katusha)