Holloway and Pic win in Spartanburg

Duo secure overall Speed Week titles

Image 1 of 28

Eventual race winner Daniel Holloway at the start in Walterboro
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 2 of 28

Tina Pic keeps tabs on (Lauretta Hansen )
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 3 of 28

Dan Holloway
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 4 of 28

Dan Holloway wins in Spartanburg
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 5 of 28

The men were often strung out through turn three
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 6 of 28

The back of the men's field
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 7 of 28

The men racing in Spartanburg
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 8 of 28

Alto Velo rider crashed heavily
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 9 of 28

The men's race
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 10 of 28

Overall team podium
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 11 of 28

Daniel Holloway being interviewed
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 12 of 28

The fans gather at the race
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 13 of 28

Holloway in the attack
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 14 of 28

The men's criterium
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 15 of 28

The Women cheer on the finishing uni-cycle event before beginning their race
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 16 of 28

Full VIP tents lined the first and third stretch this year
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 17 of 28

The women's field
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 18 of 28

The women's field
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 19 of 28

Pic takes the win
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 20 of 28

Irish national champion racing in Spartanburg
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 21 of 28

The peloton races through the corner
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 22 of 28

The teams kept a close watch on Lauretta Hanson
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 23 of 28

Speed Week women's team overall podium
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 24 of 28

Speed Week women's overall podium
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 25 of 28

Irish National Champion
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 26 of 28

Tina Pic tops the Women's Spartanburg Podium
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 27 of 28

Fearless Femme rider Christy Keely finds a use for the podium girl as a desk to autograph a jersey
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 28 of 28

United Healthcare 706 organised a late-race threat for five of the last ten laps but were unable to hold off being swarmed
(Image credit: Dave Gill)

Dan “Hollywood” Holloway (Alto Velo-Seasucker) and Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) capped off a week of intense crit competition at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium by securing top honours at the 2015 USA CRITS Speed Week Series. Both riders never once surrendered the series lead since racing began at the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium last week.

When Pic rolled from the line she was just 31 points ahead of Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels), so there was a fair chance that the veteran could see her lead vanish before the event was over.

With laps clocking in at just over a minute, both Hanson and Pic’s team were dominating the front of the field. Additionally, Sarah Tussey of the Mellow Mushroom squad was hovering up points early to ensure that her hold on the series lap leader’s prize would not be challenged. Vanessa Drigo (Argon 18 Racing) made the first serious attempt an escape, but she was reeled in by Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing) who went over the top of Drigo to go off on her own. With that move neutralized Irish National Road Champion Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme) took some turns at the front of the field. Meanwhile Pic held a vigilant position closer to 10th place throughout the race.

But as it was with all the other Speed Week events this week, a field sprint would eventually rule the day. breakaway were neutralized throughout the evening’s racing over the perfectly rectangular 1km course. With just one lap remaining, Hanson gave it her all along the backstretch and lead coming out of the final turn. But that final effort was perhaps launched a little too soon because Pic, perfectly placed five wheels back, had enough firepower left in her legs to easily overtake the challenge from the Fearless Femme rider. Hanson’s teammate Christy Keely was able to salvage second, while Meade closed out the final podium in third.

Lauretta Hanson got second for the series overall and Van Gilder took the final spot behind her in third.

Holloway wins men's Spartanburg Regional Classic Criterium

On the men’s side of the series, Holloway’s advantage over Southern Crescent Cycling’s Hector Aguilar mirrored the 31 points that stood between the top women’s competitors when the pair took off for 70 laps around the course.

Under cover of night, riders began clocking in 30mph laps. After some initial jockeying Holloway’s right hand man Marco Aledia (Alto Velo-Seasucker) took a tumble that briefly took him out of the proceedings. In an effort to begin to recoup some of the esteem they came into the series with the Maloja/Pushbikers squad sent German track specialist Stefan Schafer up the road. He was eventually joined by Matt Moosa of Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling. The pair quickly built up about 10 seconds on the field, and then Holloway took it upon himself to lead the charge to bring them back. Four laps later though, their lack of organization cost them their advantage.

With the field having reset things on the road, the pace dropped off momentarily as they approached the midpoint of the race. Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong) did his best to take advantage of the lack of control being exerted by any one team and walked away with top points in the battle for the midrace prime.

Not long afterwards, Holloway had to head into the wheel pit with a broken bolt somewhere on his ride. With 19 laps left to go Blake Anton (TEAM Clif Bar) tried to go away with Czech rider Martin Hacecky (Maloja/Pushbikers). That effort was also not to be and Alto Velo-Seasucker began to start organizing towards Holloway’s bid for another win. Aledia, heroically returned to the front of the pack with his torn and bloodied kit, but it wasn’t until four laps to go when the entire Maloja/Pushbikers squad went to the front of the race to seize control. Elbows were clearly being thrown coming into the final turn, but as he did most nights during Speed Week, Holloway erupted from the scrum to launch himself to victory. Holloway gave all the glory back to the men who carried him throughout the week.

“My guys will evidently lay themselves on the ground for me and fight fight fight,” Holloway said while wearing his National Criterium Champion’s skinsuit. “This is amazing (to have won this series) two years in a row. A lot of hard work went into this last year and this year.”

Aguilar held on for second overall and Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare/The 706 Project) took third.

The next stop on the main USA CRITS calendar will be the Glencoe Grand Prix, which takes place on May 30th in Glencoe, Illinois.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
2Hector F. Aguilar (Southern Crescent Cycling)
3Frank Travieso (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
4Martin Reinert (Maloja/Pushbikers)
5Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
6Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
7Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
8Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
9Colton Brookshire (NCCF-Team Specialized Racing)
10Chad Hartley (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
11Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
12Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
13Grayson Brookshire (Green Line Organic Valley p/b High Ball Energy)
14Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
15David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
16Nolan Tankersly (FinishStrong)
17David Duquette (DOM360.com)
18Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse p/b Stradalli)
19Stefan Mastaller (Maloja/Pushbikers)
20Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
21Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
22Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
23Fletcher Lydick (ATH Devo)
24hank Booth (Finishstrong)
25Brendan Cornett (LITESPEED-BMW)
26Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycling team)
27Christian Grasmann (Maloja/Pushbikers)
28Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
29Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
30Martin Hacecky (Maloja/Pushbikers)
31Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli)
32Brandon Borth (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
33Matic Strgar
34Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli)
35Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
36Thomas Brown (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
37David Grundman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
38Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
39Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
40Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
41Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
42Stefan Schafer (Maloja/Pushbikers)
43Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy/RideFastGear)
44Zachary Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
45Eric Stubbs (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
46Matthew Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse p/b Stradalli)
47Forrest Howard (Boone Area Cyclists)
48Isaac Strickland (Velocity)
49Charkie Huegel (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
50Artur Sagat (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
51Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
52ryan joyce (TBS Racing / Buffalo Bicycling Club)
53Brian Hill (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
54Diego Garavito (EDD Contractor)
55Austin Ulich (ATH Devo)
56Stephen Hoffman (Clif Bar)
57Patrick Weddell
58Taylor Little (#N/A)
59Brock Denis (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
60Leonardo Marquez (Southern Crescent Cycling)
61Cesar Grajales (Stradalli)
62David Goodman (ATH Devo)
63Connor Jennings (ENGVT-UnTapped)
64Adam Koble (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
65Matthew Kelley (SBR Quantum Racing)
66Jonathan Taylor (High Country Development Team)
67Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
68Bobby Lea (Maloja/Pushbikers)
69Osias Lozano (Robson forensics/ hilton head cycling)
70Carlos Norena (Finish Strong)
71Andy Scarano (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
72Juan Pimentel Jr (UCI CT: Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
73Marco Aledia (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
74Andy Baker (Team GHS)
75Dimitri Lemus (Team Beyer Auto)
76Brock Mason (Prima Tappa)
77Brandon Milet (Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hiball Energy)
78Cam Mancuso
79Andrew Crater (DOM360.com)
80Brad Parkerson (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)
81David Monismith (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb Yourkey.com)
82Robinson JaramilloGalvez (Colombia)
83Myles Lietzke (J.Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
84Christopher McGovern (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
85Jason Lopez (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
86David Varela (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
87Kirk Corsello (Roswell Bicycles)
88Damien Dunn
89Shane Braley (DOM360.com)
90Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb Yourkey.com)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
2Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
3Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
4Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
5Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
7Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela)
8Sara Yancovitz (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
9Debbie Milne (Dom360.com)
10Vanessa Drigo (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
11Cinthia Lehner (PainPathways)
12Jennifer Caicedo (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
13Cheryl Fuller Muller (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
14Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
15Amy Floyd (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
16Hannah Arensman (Twenty16Devo)
17Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom)
18BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
19Stephanie Cuzac (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
20Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
21Hannah Todd (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
22Jennifer Nordhem (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
23Diana Ramos (PCP Race Team)
24Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
25Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
26Arden Stelly (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
27Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
28Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
29Maryann Riley (FACT)
30Ariel Burgess (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
31Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
32Dawn Hill
33Samantha Bendt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)

