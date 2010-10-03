Trending

Van Leijen rides out long break to win in Münster

Duo hangs on for 190 km

Joost van Leijen of Vacansoliel initiated a break only 18 km into the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro and stayed away to the end, winning a two-man sprint on the cobblestones of downtown Münster. Second place went to Dirk Müller (Team Nutrixxion), who had been the Dutchman's original break companion. Robert Wagner of Skil-Shimano won the sprint of the peloton to finish third, 11 seconds down.

The escape group dominated much of the race. Only 18km into the 208km long race, van Leijen and Müller took off, and were soon joined by Reto Hollenstein (Vorarlberg-Corretec). The peloton, led by German ProTour Team Milram, kept the three on a short line, not allowing the lead to get bigger than about three and a half minutes.

After the first ranked climb, Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen), Mads Christensen (Glud & Martstrand) and Bart van Haaren (Van Vliet) took off in pursuit of the three leaders. By km 145 the six came together, with a three minute lead over the field. Van Haaren proved unable to keep up with the others and soon dropped back to the peloton.

With 20 km to go, van Leijen and Müller were able to pull away, and soon crossed the finish line 1:32 ahead of the peloton before heading off on the closing circuit course. They were easily able to hold on to their lead and sprint against one another for the win. The peloton crossed the finish line 11 seconds later.

Full Results
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4:41:19
2Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:11
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
5Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
6Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
7René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
8Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
10David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
11Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
12Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
14Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
16Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
17Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
18Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
19Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental
20Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
21Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat
22Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental
25Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
26Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
27Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
29Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
31Patrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
32Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
34Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
35David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal
36Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
37Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
38Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
39Christian Patron (Bel) Team Kuota - Indeland
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
41Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
42Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
43Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
45Frank Scherzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
46Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
47Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
48Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam
49Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tyrol Team
50Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
51Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
54Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
56Andreas Henig (Ger) Seven Stones
57Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
61Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
62Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
63Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
64Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
65Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
66Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
67Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:19
68Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
69Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:00:22
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
71Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
72Erik Mohs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
73Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
74Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
76Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
77Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
78Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
79Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
80Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
81Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
82Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:37
83Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
84Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
85Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:45
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:48
87Kristian Sobota (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:00:51
88Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:58
89Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
91Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
92Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:00
93Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
94Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
95Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
96Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat
97Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:01:11
99Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:01:45
100Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:27
101Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:02:54
102Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
103Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:29
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:03:31
105Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
106Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:06:49
107Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:06:50

Latest on Cyclingnews