Nuño Palacio narrowly defeats Gonzalez Blanco

Pacios Pujado takes third

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aida Nuño Palacio (Sel. Asturias)0:42:57
2Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Sel. Asturias)0:00:06
3Merce Pacios Pujado (Sel. Catalunya)0:00:28
4Isabel Castro Cal (Sel. Galicia)0:00:37
5Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Sel. Asturias)0:00:46
6Rosa Bravo Soba (Sel. Castilla Y León)0:00:50
7Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Sel. Galicia)0:02:12
8Ione Muxika Sarasketa0:02:19
9Elena Lloret Llinares (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:02:23
10Olatz Odriozola Mugica (Sel. Euskadi)0:03:14
11Eider Merino Kortazar (Sel. Euskadi)0:03:26
12Maria Calleja Aguayo (Sel. Madrid)0:04:05
13Sara Cueto Vega (Sel. Asturias)0:04:22
14Mª Jose Gomez Lopez (Sel. Galicia)0:06:13
15Marta Garcia Curieses (Sel. Castilla Y Leon)
16Monica Carrascosa Garcia (Btt Lin De Cubel)0:07:47
17Mª Jesus Barros Fernandez (Spol Caixanova)0:07:50
18Itziar Abascal Maza (Sel. Cantabria)0:07:55
19Mª Mercedes Olivares Galera0:08:39
20Sandra Trevilla Samperio0:08:55
21Maite Murgia Ioldi (Sel. Euskadi)0:09:08
22Zaloa Trevilla Martin (Sel. Euskadi)0:09:20
23Zuriñe Viana Espeso (Sel. Cantabria)0:12:06
24 (-1 lap)Mª Paz Novo Soto (Enbici Merida)
25Ruth Telleria Viana (Sel. Euskadi)
26Rocio Garcia De Castro (Parqueolid Promociones)
27Mar Manrique Villena (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
28 (-2 laps)Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Sel. Asturias)
29Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Sel. Euskadi)
30Maria San Jose Tejerina (Sel. Castilla Y León)
31Eva Alvarez Regueiro (Sel. Galicia)
32Maitane Perez Gutierrez (Mendiz Mendi Mtb)
33Yaiza Aguirre Canales (Sel. Euskadi)
34Lorena Sanin Sanchez (Sel. Galicia)
35Andrea De Diego Miguel (Sel. Castilla Y León)
36Arantza Dilla Unzueta (H. Modus Vivendi)
37Irati Intxaurraga Urrutxua (Ibaigane Opel)
38Cristina Puertas Banegas (Bicicletas Salchi)
39Ainara Simon Campos (Sel. Cantabria)
40Alba Agudo Sarraga (Sel. Cantabria)
41 (-3 laps)Cristina Norte Sanchez (Bicicletas Salchi)
42 (-4 laps)Judit Fernandez Vlazquez (Sel. Asturias)

