Nuño Palacio narrowly defeats Gonzalez Blanco
Pacios Pujado takes third
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aida Nuño Palacio (Sel. Asturias)
|0:42:57
|2
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Sel. Asturias)
|0:00:06
|3
|Merce Pacios Pujado (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:00:28
|4
|Isabel Castro Cal (Sel. Galicia)
|0:00:37
|5
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Sel. Asturias)
|0:00:46
|6
|Rosa Bravo Soba (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|0:00:50
|7
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Sel. Galicia)
|0:02:12
|8
|Ione Muxika Sarasketa
|0:02:19
|9
|Elena Lloret Llinares (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:02:23
|10
|Olatz Odriozola Mugica (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:03:14
|11
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:03:26
|12
|Maria Calleja Aguayo (Sel. Madrid)
|0:04:05
|13
|Sara Cueto Vega (Sel. Asturias)
|0:04:22
|14
|Mª Jose Gomez Lopez (Sel. Galicia)
|0:06:13
|15
|Marta Garcia Curieses (Sel. Castilla Y Leon)
|16
|Monica Carrascosa Garcia (Btt Lin De Cubel)
|0:07:47
|17
|Mª Jesus Barros Fernandez (Spol Caixanova)
|0:07:50
|18
|Itziar Abascal Maza (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:07:55
|19
|Mª Mercedes Olivares Galera
|0:08:39
|20
|Sandra Trevilla Samperio
|0:08:55
|21
|Maite Murgia Ioldi (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:09:08
|22
|Zaloa Trevilla Martin (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:09:20
|23
|Zuriñe Viana Espeso (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:12:06
|24 (-1 lap)
|Mª Paz Novo Soto (Enbici Merida)
|25
|Ruth Telleria Viana (Sel. Euskadi)
|26
|Rocio Garcia De Castro (Parqueolid Promociones)
|27
|Mar Manrique Villena (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|28 (-2 laps)
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Sel. Asturias)
|29
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Sel. Euskadi)
|30
|Maria San Jose Tejerina (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|31
|Eva Alvarez Regueiro (Sel. Galicia)
|32
|Maitane Perez Gutierrez (Mendiz Mendi Mtb)
|33
|Yaiza Aguirre Canales (Sel. Euskadi)
|34
|Lorena Sanin Sanchez (Sel. Galicia)
|35
|Andrea De Diego Miguel (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|36
|Arantza Dilla Unzueta (H. Modus Vivendi)
|37
|Irati Intxaurraga Urrutxua (Ibaigane Opel)
|38
|Cristina Puertas Banegas (Bicicletas Salchi)
|39
|Ainara Simon Campos (Sel. Cantabria)
|40
|Alba Agudo Sarraga (Sel. Cantabria)
|41 (-3 laps)
|Cristina Norte Sanchez (Bicicletas Salchi)
|42 (-4 laps)
|Judit Fernandez Vlazquez (Sel. Asturias)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy