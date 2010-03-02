Plews, Rusch win Arkansas six-hour enduro
Sunshine and a fast track hit a home run in Hot Springs
While most of the United States was focused on an Olympic hockey rematch with Canada, Rebecca Rusch was defending her title at the Spa City 6-hour Mountain Bike Race, while Evan Plews was working on his own hat trick: The 12 hours of Santos and the Spa City Double which included both the six-hour mountain bike race and an off-road duathlon in Hot Springs, Arkansas
Last week, Plews vanquished all comers in the 12 hours of Santos in Florida while Rusch was training and racing in Argentina.
Hot Springs, Arkansas, was the second stop in the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar. Mother Nature brought sunshine for the weekend's events, and it was the quest for warmer, drier weather that brought Plews out from his Salem, Oregon, home.
The six-hour race should have been easier after 12 hours in Santos, but tanner legs and fitter bodies were everywhere. A short Le-Mans start and a decent open stretch let the riders seed themselves before they hit the singletrack.
The trails at Garland County's Cedar Glades Park are carved through the pine forests of the Ouachita Mountains and demand strong legs. There was 1,000 feet of climbing tucked into every 10-mile lap. Concentration and the ability to do intervals are required.
Plews pulled ahead but Scott Henry had the moxy to reel him back in. A strong effort by Plews on the last lap and bike issues for Henry left the latter in arrears.
Fresh from riding in Patagonia the women's event was dominated by the queen of pain, Rebecca Rusch. Rita Borelli finished in fifth to lay claim to the overall series lead.
Rusch settled into solid and consistent pace, pulling away from the rest of the female field with each pedal stroke. This two-time 24 Hour World Champion, had a big smile on her face throughout the day.
Plews wins duathlon, too
A second day of competition offered the Du it in the Dirt off-road Duathlon (2 mile run/10 mile bike/ 2 mile run). It started with the local high school cross country runners opening a two-minute gap on everyone.
Plews arrived in the transition three minutes back and crushed the 10-mile bike lap in 46 minutes flat. The youth just need a few more years of seasoning to be competitive on the bike. Steven Ericson, in second, had the legs to stay in front of Plews for half the race.
Plews hopped off his steed for the final two-mile run. Was he running scared or for his flight? No worries, his lead was enough to hold off Ericson. Having the pHitpills posse as his crew gave him the opportunity to race at 11:00 am, come within seconds of a course record, collect his bling (a gnome with shovel), shower, eat, pack and get to the Little Rock Airport an hour away for a 3:30 pm. flight home.
Amy Johnson brought the win home on the woman's side, crushing the field with a strong performance.
Plews took a commanding lead in the USAC Ultra Endurance Series with 120 points. Scott Henry and Sebastian Ortiz are tied for second with 40. The women are closer with Rita Borelli (80) leading Rebecca Rusch (60). Andrea Wilson and Selene Yeager are tied for third with 40 points.
The next stop for the USAC Ultra Endurance Series is Dirt, Sweat and Gears in Fayetteville, Tennesee on May 15.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Plews
|7
|laps
|2
|Scott Henry
|7
|3
|Ernest Marenchin
|7
|4
|Frank Webber
|7
|5
|Ray Hall
|7
|6
|Noah Singer
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch
|6
|laps
|2
|Andrea Wilson
|5
|3
|Laureen Coffelt
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Zediker
|6
|pts
|2
|Charles Parmain
|6
|3
|Sean Williams
|6
|4
|Bob Ocken
|6
|5
|Clayton Bell
|6
|6
|Andy Barton
|6
|7
|Ray Porter
|5
|8
|Troy Cowin
|5
|9
|Larry Wagner
|5
|10
|Adam Moore
|5
|11
|Erik Blaty
|5
|12
|Allen Black
|4
|DNS
|Carter Chappell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ray Storm
|6
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Ladd
|5
|laps
|2
|Rita Borelli
|5
|3
|Kay Lehman
|5
|4
|Sonya Tomes
|4
|5
|Angela Breeden
|4
|6
|Maria Hernandez
|3
|7
|Meredith Link
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzanne Henne
|5
|laps
|2
|Julie Burroughs
|5
|3
|Susan Williams
|5
|4
|Vivian Chwalinski
|4
|5
|Beth Weimer
|3
|6
|Denise Weber
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cook
|6
|laps
|2
|Joshua Snyder
|5
|3
|Kristofer Karwisch
|5
|4
|Will Frank
|5
|5
|Zane Jeffers
|5
|6
|Charles Wooley
|5
|7
|Derek King
|5
|8
|Matthew Mcculley
|5
|9
|Luke Kuschmeader
|4
|10
|Clayton Stich
|4
|11
|Kevin Williams
|3
|12
|Justin Woodruff
|3
|13
|Josh Wiersig
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Gullett
|6
|laps
|2
|Michael Christopher
|6
|3
|Calvin Hill
|6
|4
|Karl Hanson
|6
|5
|Robert Mooney
|5
|6
|Chad Parker
|5
|7
|Cody Rankin
|4
|8
|Todd Gallagher
|4
|9
|Clint Barbar
|4
|10
|Korrey Kersteter
|4
|11
|Scott Hopkins
|3
|12
|Beau Mooneyham
|3
|13
|Jared Sorrells
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Renshaw
|6
|laps
|2
|Sammy Davidson
|6
|3
|Steven Wells
|6
|4
|Scott Dollar
|5
|5
|Dennis Rathke
|5
|6
|Mark Swezey
|5
|7
|Wes Wright
|5
|8
|Roger Williams
|5
|9
|Chris Welch
|5
|10
|John Ashby
|5
|11
|Lonnie Kinkade
|5
|12
|Brook Mayberry
|4
|13
|Jeffrey Foes
|4
|14
|Gary Fenton
|3
|15
|Duane Moore
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Henne
|6
|laps
|2
|Mark Little
|6
|3
|Douglas Smith
|6
|4
|Chris Irving
|6
|5
|Michael Moriarty
|5
|6
|Craig Morris
|5
|7
|Robert Nielsen
|5
|8
|Frank Stich
|5
|9
|Paul Hart
|5
|10
|Ed Garrison
|5
|11
|Steve Cole
|4
|12
|Jim Barton
|4
|13
|Ed Hawkins
|4
|14
|Murray Wilmerding
|4
|15
|Richard Bell
|4
|16
|Paul Geoly
|3
|17
|Kenneth Bedford
|3
|18
|Bill Nelson
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Bradley and Shane Waites
|6
|laps
|2
|Tom Burks and Roger Smith
|5
|3
|Barney Long and Tristen Long
|5
|4
|Tim Anderson and Robert Knapp
|4
|5
|Brett Frizzell and Jesse Livingston
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Douglas Bittinger and Cindy Reese
|5
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Snyder and Brook Wiersig
|3
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Norton, Greg Poole, Carlie Mock
|5
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Camp, Jason White, Garret White
|6
|laps
