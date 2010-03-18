Botero still South America's best
Calle comfortably calls the women's title her own
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Santiago Botero (Colombia)
|0:49:04
|2
|Matias Medici (Argentina)
|0:00:20
|3
|Fabio Duarte (Colombia)
|0:00:27
|4
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chile)
|0:00:47
|5
|Tomás Gil (Venezuela)
|0:01:48
|6
|Luiz Tavares (Brasil)
|0:02:14
|7
|Magno Nazaret (Brasil)
|0:02:50
|8
|José Alarcón (Venezuela)
|0:03:37
|9
|Román Mastrangelo (Argentina)
|0:03:38
|10
|Jorge Contreras (Chile)
|0:04:42
|11
|Oscar Solís (Bolivia)
|0:04:43
|12
|Ruiz Ceder (Surinam)
|0:12:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|María Luisa Calle (Colombia)
|0:27:44
|2
|Paola Madriñán (Colombia)
|0:00:38
|3
|Valeria Muller (Argentina)
|0:01:20
|4
|Janildes Fernández (Brasil)
|0:02:03
|5
|Rosane Kirch (Brasil)
|0:02:41
|6
|Andrea Flores (Ecuador)
|0:03:04
|7
|Barbará Arancibia (Chile)
|0:03:12
|8
|Flor Palma (Chile)
|0:03:33
