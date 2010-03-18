Trending

Botero still South America's best

Calle comfortably calls the women's title her own

Image 1 of 23

Santiago Botero is in great shape and proved that with a win.

Santiago Botero is in great shape and proved that with a win.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 23

It was tough work for Matias Medici.

It was tough work for Matias Medici.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 23

Valeria Muller (l) took bronze for Argentina.

Valeria Muller (l) took bronze for Argentina.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 23

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 23

The elite women's podium (l-r): Paola Madri

The elite women's podium (l-r): Paola Madri
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 23

The elite men's podium (l-r): Matias Medici, Santiago Botero and Fabio Duarte.

The elite men's podium (l-r): Matias Medici, Santiago Botero and Fabio Duarte.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 23

Roman Mastrangelo (Argentina)

Roman Mastrangelo (Argentina)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 23

Rosane Kirsch (Brasil)

Rosane Kirsch (Brasil)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 23

Tomas Gil (Venezuela)

Tomas Gil (Venezuela)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 23

Valeria Muller (Argentina)

Valeria Muller (Argentina)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 23

Argentina's Matias Medici rides into the finish.

Argentina's Matias Medici rides into the finish.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 23

Medici (l) and Botero on the podium.

Medici (l) and Botero on the podium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 23

Matias Medici rides to second place.

Matias Medici rides to second place.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 23

Although it didn't mean that the ride didn't hurt!

Although it didn't mean that the ride didn't hurt!
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 23

Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) en route to fourth place.

Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) en route to fourth place.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 23

The Argentineans were generally a smiling bunch.

The Argentineans were generally a smiling bunch.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 23

All eyes were on the presentation after the time trial.

All eyes were on the presentation after the time trial.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 23

Young Colombian talent Fabio Duarte riding to the bronze medal.

Young Colombian talent Fabio Duarte riding to the bronze medal.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 23

Time to raise the Argentinean flag...

Time to raise the Argentinean flag...
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 23

Janildes Fernades (Brasil) finished in fourth.

Janildes Fernades (Brasil) finished in fourth.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 23

Luiz Tavarez (Brasil) took sixth in the men's time trial.

Luiz Tavarez (Brasil) took sixth in the men's time trial.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 23

Experienced Colombian Maria Luisa Calle won the women's time trial.

Experienced Colombian Maria Luisa Calle won the women's time trial.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 23

Valeria Muller shows the effort in the rain.

Valeria Muller shows the effort in the rain.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santiago Botero (Colombia)0:49:04
2Matias Medici (Argentina)0:00:20
3Fabio Duarte (Colombia)0:00:27
4Carlos Oyarzun (Chile)0:00:47
5Tomás Gil (Venezuela)0:01:48
6Luiz Tavares (Brasil)0:02:14
7Magno Nazaret (Brasil)0:02:50
8José Alarcón (Venezuela)0:03:37
9Román Mastrangelo (Argentina)0:03:38
10Jorge Contreras (Chile)0:04:42
11Oscar Solís (Bolivia)0:04:43
12Ruiz Ceder (Surinam)0:12:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1María Luisa Calle (Colombia)0:27:44
2Paola Madriñán (Colombia)0:00:38
3Valeria Muller (Argentina)0:01:20
4Janildes Fernández (Brasil)0:02:03
5Rosane Kirch (Brasil)0:02:41
6Andrea Flores (Ecuador)0:03:04
7Barbará Arancibia (Chile)0:03:12
8Flor Palma (Chile)0:03:33

Latest on Cyclingnews