Veteran road titles decided
Over 35s get their chance to shine
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Visser (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|2:15:34
|2
|Henry Hayes (Wpppa)
|3
|Charles Nienaber
|4
|Howard Jerome Julius (Panda)
|5
|Christopher Brand (Toyota Cyclelab)
|6
|Klaus Christian Wiemann (Panda)
|0:00:04
|7
|Koning (J A) Jacobs (MTN Club100)
|0:00:56
|8
|Bruce Reyneke (Select Cycling Club)
|0:02:35
|9
|Gerhardus J Koorts (Pretoria Police Cycle Club)
|0:03:19
|10
|Francois Du Toit (Saints Spar)
|11
|George Van Rooyen (Centurion)
|0:03:44
|12
|John Tennent (Club 100/Swt Cape Town)
|0:04:28
|13
|Nick Bester (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Pretoria)
|0:05:10
|14
|Johan Vermeulen (Germiston Wheelers)
|15
|Sjoerd Douwenga (Riverside)
|0:06:06
|16
|Carel Pretorius (MTN Club 100)
|0:07:09
|17
|Marcello Pompa (Comobike.Com)
|18
|Charles Marais (Team Computer Smith)
|19
|Mitchell Schafer (New Balance)
|0:07:43
|20
|Andrew Mardon (Select Cycles)
|21
|Bart Nel (Club 100 Mtn)
|0:09:12
|22
|Earle Wakeford (Quatro Mtb Club)
|23
|Sampie Swanepoel (Cycle Boys)
|0:09:19
|24
|Kevin Record (Telkom Cycling Club)
|0:09:40
|25
|Andrew Immelman
|0:09:59
|26
|Jan Buscop (MTN Club 100)
|0:12:28
|27
|Albert James Kinnear (Esmero Cycling Club)
|0:14:50
|28
|Andries Botha (Gold Fields Cycling Club)
|29
|Gerhard Engelbrecht (Mr Price Cc)
|0:18:02
|30
|Peter Townsend (Contract Germiston Wheelers)
|0:21:48
|31
|Johan Neser (Western Wheelers)
|32
|Dan Chait (Capri)
|0:31:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Furbank (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|2:10:23
|2
|David Mitchell (Dimension Data )
|3
|Johan Spies (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|4
|Richard Matthews (MTN Club 100)
|0:01:17
|5
|Noel Ziady (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|6
|Stephen Snr Oberholzer (Potchefstroom)
|7
|Chris Rossouw (Supercycling Club)
|8
|Cobus Slabbert (Select)
|9
|Bayne Slabbert (MTN Club 100)
|10
|John Edwards (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|11
|Bert (H) Correia (Wpppa, City Cycling Club)
|12
|Chris Breedt (Active Xtreme)
|13
|Taylor Derek (Mr Price Cycling Club)
|0:02:20
|14
|Bruno Quevauvilliers (Mr Price Cycling Club)
|0:04:23
|15
|Charles Nieuwenhuis (Western Wheelers)
|16
|Tony Patten (Supercycling, Centurion)
|0:09:06
|17
|Hennie Fourie (Rustenburg Multisport)
|0:10:01
|18
|Theo Westervelt (Centurion)
|0:11:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Pelser
|1:52:08
|2
|Francois Du Toit (Csa)
|3
|Tim Oglesby (MTN Club 100)
|4
|Corne Taljaard (Select)
|5
|Derrick Tivers (Mr Price Cycle Club Kzn)
|6
|Jurgens Wagner (MTN Club 100)
|7
|Adriaan Stander (Gppa)
|8
|George Smith (Filorga/Cycles Direct)
|9
|Charlie Van Heerden (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Durban (Cyclosport))
|10
|Ken Madden (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|11
|Willie De Jong (Western Wheelers Cycling Club)
|0:02:28
|12
|Dennis Spong (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|0:10:57
|13
|John Moore (Germiston Wheelers)
|0:11:03
|14
|Leslie Eustace Massey (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|0:15:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurice Connor (Dcb Logistics)
|1:52:08
|2
|Jan Van Den Berg (Western Wheeler Cycling Club)
|3
|William Morgan (Midrand Country Cyclists)
|0:07:04
|4
|Johann Janse Van Rensburg (Western Wheelers)
|0:11:03
|5
|Keith Bush (Mr Price)
|0:16:46
|6
|Dries Strauss (Western Wheelers)
|0:26:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dirk Van Der Merwe (Speke Cycling Club)
|2:03:05
|2
|Clive Oakley Stokoe (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)
|3
|Henry Robertson (Dcb Logistics)
|0:00:06
|4
|Wally Bradford (Cambridge Harriers)
|0:04:20
|5
|Frank Le Hanie (Middelburg Cycling Club)
|0:04:42
|6
|Terry Burrell (City Cycling Club)
|0:04:52
|7
|Mike Smith (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club Pta)
|0:04:57
|8
|Hermanus Van Der Walt (Impala Platinum Cycling Club)
|0:05:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Altie Clark
|2:31:47
|2
|Mary Haw (Club 100 Cape Town)
|3
|Maria Fourie (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club (Cyclosport))
|0:00:03
|4
|Juanita Venter (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|5
|Tania Myburgh (Club 100 Ct)
|0:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annerine Wenhold (Club 100 )
|2:44:56
|2
|Shirley Botha (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|3
|Sandra Haywood (Mr Price Cycle Club Kzn)
|0:01:16
|4
|Justine Beirowski (Northcliff Cycles)
|5
|Marianne Geoghegan (Nkzn Triathlon Cycles)
|6
|Davine Van Den Berg
|7
|Adele Annette Van Wyk (Bloemfontein Cycling Club)
|0:12:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Vermaak (Cycle Lab)
|1:32:57
|2
|Brenda Potts (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)
|3
|Charmaine Mc Callum (Mr Price Cycle Club)
|4
|Sue Folkes (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|5
|Angelique Nel (Everest Wheelers)
|6
|Kobie-Marie Hamman (Club 100)
|7
|Elmarie Yzelle (Caw Cycling Club)
|8
|Wendy Mason (Supercycling Club)
|9
|Christiane Brenzel (Ppa)
|10
|Nicolene Thiebaut (Velo Cycling Club)
|11
|Altha Viljoen (Western Wheeler)
|12
|Yvette Negrine (Sun City)
|0:00:41
|13
|Michelle Swanepoel (Waterside Newcastle Wheelers)
|0:00:51
|14
|Dale Maritz (Velo Clycling Club)
|15
|Caroline Halvorsen (Pedal Power)
|0:01:31
|16
|Susan Hewitt (Hartbeespoort Cycling Club)
|17
|Ilse Kruger (Club Du Cirque)
|0:02:18
|18
|Eileen O'connor (Rustenburg Multi Sport)
|19
|Annelie Miller (Gs Cycling Club)
|0:12:56
|20
|Ansie Seymour (Speke)
|0:17:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cathy Carstens (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)
|1:32:57
|2
|Pauline Cound (Club 100)
|3
|Jeanette Naude (Speke)
|4
|Jo Muller (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
|5
|Christa Botha (Vcc)
|0:00:41
|6
|Cynthia Ramsey (Mr Price Cycle Club)
|0:00:51
|7
|Magda Lach (Eden Cycling Club)
|8
|Valda Scheppel (Lifestyle Performance Cycling Club)
|0:02:31
|9
|Annatjie Ford (MTN 100)
|0:06:57
|10
|Angela Reyneke (Select Cycling Club)
|0:12:53
|11
|Kobie Marais (Speke 202)
|0:17:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marina Smuts (Mr Price Cycle Club)
|1:45:53
|2
|Petra Van Huyssteen (Select Cycling Club)
|3
|Jill Edwardes (Bwcc)
|4
|Gayle Lynn Goldstein (Vello Cycling Club)
|5
|Erna Du Toit (Everest Wheelers)
|6
|Karin Maree (Kroonfietsryklub)
|7
|Bets Koegelenberg (Middelburg Cycle Club)
|8
|Rita Konig (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Centurion)
|0:02:16
|9
|Hester De Klerk (Gs Cycling Club)
|10
|Elize Fouche` (Sunward Slipstreamers)
|0:04:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlene Van Heerden (Dcb Logistics)
|1:48:09
|2
|Ilna Lemmer (Telkom Cycling Club)
