Veteran road titles decided

Over 35s get their chance to shine

Results

Vet Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Visser (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)2:15:34
2Henry Hayes (Wpppa)
3Charles Nienaber
4Howard Jerome Julius (Panda)
5Christopher Brand (Toyota Cyclelab)
6Klaus Christian Wiemann (Panda)0:00:04
7Koning (J A) Jacobs (MTN Club100)0:00:56
8Bruce Reyneke (Select Cycling Club)0:02:35
9Gerhardus J Koorts (Pretoria Police Cycle Club)0:03:19
10Francois Du Toit (Saints Spar)
11George Van Rooyen (Centurion)0:03:44
12John Tennent (Club 100/Swt Cape Town)0:04:28
13Nick Bester (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Pretoria)0:05:10
14Johan Vermeulen (Germiston Wheelers)
15Sjoerd Douwenga (Riverside)0:06:06
16Carel Pretorius (MTN Club 100)0:07:09
17Marcello Pompa (Comobike.Com)
18Charles Marais (Team Computer Smith)
19Mitchell Schafer (New Balance)0:07:43
20Andrew Mardon (Select Cycles)
21Bart Nel (Club 100 Mtn)0:09:12
22Earle Wakeford (Quatro Mtb Club)
23Sampie Swanepoel (Cycle Boys)0:09:19
24Kevin Record (Telkom Cycling Club)0:09:40
25Andrew Immelman0:09:59
26Jan Buscop (MTN Club 100)0:12:28
27Albert James Kinnear (Esmero Cycling Club)0:14:50
28Andries Botha (Gold Fields Cycling Club)
29Gerhard Engelbrecht (Mr Price Cc)0:18:02
30Peter Townsend (Contract Germiston Wheelers)0:21:48
31Johan Neser (Western Wheelers)
32Dan Chait (Capri)0:31:46

Vet Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Furbank (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)2:10:23
2David Mitchell (Dimension Data )
3Johan Spies (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
4Richard Matthews (MTN Club 100)0:01:17
5Noel Ziady (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
6Stephen Snr Oberholzer (Potchefstroom)
7Chris Rossouw (Supercycling Club)
8Cobus Slabbert (Select)
9Bayne Slabbert (MTN Club 100)
10John Edwards (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
11Bert (H) Correia (Wpppa, City Cycling Club)
12Chris Breedt (Active Xtreme)
13Taylor Derek (Mr Price Cycling Club)0:02:20
14Bruno Quevauvilliers (Mr Price Cycling Club)0:04:23
15Charles Nieuwenhuis (Western Wheelers)
16Tony Patten (Supercycling, Centurion)0:09:06
17Hennie Fourie (Rustenburg Multisport)0:10:01
18Theo Westervelt (Centurion)0:11:04

Vet Men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Pelser1:52:08
2Francois Du Toit (Csa)
3Tim Oglesby (MTN Club 100)
4Corne Taljaard (Select)
5Derrick Tivers (Mr Price Cycle Club Kzn)
6Jurgens Wagner (MTN Club 100)
7Adriaan Stander (Gppa)
8George Smith (Filorga/Cycles Direct)
9Charlie Van Heerden (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Durban (Cyclosport))
10Ken Madden (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
11Willie De Jong (Western Wheelers Cycling Club)0:02:28
12Dennis Spong (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)0:10:57
13John Moore (Germiston Wheelers)0:11:03
14Leslie Eustace Massey (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)0:15:17

Vet Men 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurice Connor (Dcb Logistics)1:52:08
2Jan Van Den Berg (Western Wheeler Cycling Club)
3William Morgan (Midrand Country Cyclists)0:07:04
4Johann Janse Van Rensburg (Western Wheelers)0:11:03
5Keith Bush (Mr Price)0:16:46
6Dries Strauss (Western Wheelers)0:26:32

Vet Men 70 Plus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Van Der Merwe (Speke Cycling Club)2:03:05
2Clive Oakley Stokoe (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)
3Henry Robertson (Dcb Logistics)0:00:06
4Wally Bradford (Cambridge Harriers)0:04:20
5Frank Le Hanie (Middelburg Cycling Club)0:04:42
6Terry Burrell (City Cycling Club)0:04:52
7Mike Smith (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club Pta)0:04:57
8Hermanus Van Der Walt (Impala Platinum Cycling Club)0:05:03

Vet Women 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Altie Clark2:31:47
2Mary Haw (Club 100 Cape Town)
3Maria Fourie (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club (Cyclosport))0:00:03
4Juanita Venter (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
5Tania Myburgh (Club 100 Ct)0:02:33

Vet Women 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annerine Wenhold (Club 100 )2:44:56
2Shirley Botha (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
3Sandra Haywood (Mr Price Cycle Club Kzn)0:01:16
4Justine Beirowski (Northcliff Cycles)
5Marianne Geoghegan (Nkzn Triathlon Cycles)
6Davine Van Den Berg
7Adele Annette Van Wyk (Bloemfontein Cycling Club)0:12:59

Vet Women 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Vermaak (Cycle Lab)1:32:57
2Brenda Potts (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)
3Charmaine Mc Callum (Mr Price Cycle Club)
4Sue Folkes (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
5Angelique Nel (Everest Wheelers)
6Kobie-Marie Hamman (Club 100)
7Elmarie Yzelle (Caw Cycling Club)
8Wendy Mason (Supercycling Club)
9Christiane Brenzel (Ppa)
10Nicolene Thiebaut (Velo Cycling Club)
11Altha Viljoen (Western Wheeler)
12Yvette Negrine (Sun City)0:00:41
13Michelle Swanepoel (Waterside Newcastle Wheelers)0:00:51
14Dale Maritz (Velo Clycling Club)
15Caroline Halvorsen (Pedal Power)0:01:31
16Susan Hewitt (Hartbeespoort Cycling Club)
17Ilse Kruger (Club Du Cirque)0:02:18
18Eileen O'connor (Rustenburg Multi Sport)
19Annelie Miller (Gs Cycling Club)0:12:56
20Ansie Seymour (Speke)0:17:53

Vet Women 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cathy Carstens (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)1:32:57
2Pauline Cound (Club 100)
3Jeanette Naude (Speke)
4Jo Muller (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club)
5Christa Botha (Vcc)0:00:41
6Cynthia Ramsey (Mr Price Cycle Club)0:00:51
7Magda Lach (Eden Cycling Club)
8Valda Scheppel (Lifestyle Performance Cycling Club)0:02:31
9Annatjie Ford (MTN 100)0:06:57
10Angela Reyneke (Select Cycling Club)0:12:53
11Kobie Marais (Speke 202)0:17:53

Vet Women 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marina Smuts (Mr Price Cycle Club)1:45:53
2Petra Van Huyssteen (Select Cycling Club)
3Jill Edwardes (Bwcc)
4Gayle Lynn Goldstein (Vello Cycling Club)
5Erna Du Toit (Everest Wheelers)
6Karin Maree (Kroonfietsryklub)
7Bets Koegelenberg (Middelburg Cycle Club)
8Rita Konig (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Centurion)0:02:16
9Hester De Klerk (Gs Cycling Club)
10Elize Fouche` (Sunward Slipstreamers)0:04:57

Vet Women 55 Plus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlene Van Heerden (Dcb Logistics)1:48:09
2Ilna Lemmer (Telkom Cycling Club)

