Stander wins South African cross country round

Erdelyi victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 2

Elite men's winner, Burry Stander, used the opportunity to voice his concern over the lack of attention being paid to cross country racing in South Africa.

Elite men's winner, Burry Stander, used the opportunity to voice his concern over the lack of attention being paid to cross country racing in South Africa.
(Image credit: Cycling South Africa)
Image 2 of 2

Burry Stander powered his way to a dominant victory in the elite men's race.

Burry Stander powered his way to a dominant victory in the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Cycling South Africa)

Burry Stander (Specialized USN), a multiple South African and African champion and London Olympics medal contender, cruised to a comfortable victory at the final round of the South African Cross Country National Series at Rietvlei Farm, Alberton this weekend.

After having missed the first three rounds of the country's most prestigious cross country series, Stander, currently ranked fourth in the world, had no chance of challenging for the series title. His reason for competing was purely to add some prestige to the event and "help boost cross country racing in South Africa".

Philip Buys (Garmin adidas), who finished second behind Stander at the weekend, claimed the overall elite men's National Series title. But with fewer than 20 South Africans competing in the 2011 elite men's category in the series, Stander's concerns for his favourite discipline appear warranted.

"The National Series is meant to be the pinnacle of domestic cross country racing. But there doesn't seem to be much focus on this by SA MTB," said Stander afterwards. "We have a cross country World Cup round in South Africa now and will have the World Championships in 2013. This is such a privilege and no doubt a result of hard work by our administrators. But I worry a lot about cross country, the only Olympic discipline in mountain biking, and its struggle on a national level."

Saturday's round of the National Series was organised by Wendel Bole, a Masters category cross country racer, who also manages the Rietvlei Farm Bike Park, along with Central Gauteng Cycling, the provincial management body for cycling.

"The National Series is the responsibility of SA MTB to organise and promote," said Bole. "But there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether this final round would even take place.

"I decided to make it happen. I got Sarens on board as a title sponsor and got support from various other brands that have a passion for mountain bike racing. I also asked Burry to come and race and he accepted, even though he's in the middle of his international racing season."

"I've just come from a race in Prague in the Czech Republic and can tell you that the sport of cross country racing is very healthy there! My international Specialized Racing teammate, Jaroslav Khulhavy, the current World No. 1, isn't their only good rider. They have nine riders (men and women) in the top 100 in the world and a strong crop of youngsters coming through. But they are in that position because they place a lot of emphasis on their national cross country series. We need similar focus in South Africa if we are to grow cross country racing, both in numbers and depth," said Stander.

"Thanks to Wendel, Central Gauteng Cycling and all the sponsors, including my personal sponsor, USN, for seeing value in cross country racing and coming on board at such a late stage to ensure this event took place," said Stander.

The elite and under 23 men's race was the final event of a full day's racing that included all youth and veteran age groups for both men and women.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Erdelyi1:31:11
2Samantha Sanders0:03:25

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Burry Stander1:45:49
2Philip Buys0:01:33
3Renay Groustra0:05:43
4Oliver Munnik0:06:01
5Andrew Warr0:06:03
6Paul Cordes0:07:32
7Jan Withaar0:10:03
8Francois Theron0:15:17
-1lapPieter Esterhuizen

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Candice Neethling1:29:31
2Mariske Strauss0:04:32
3Amy Mcdougall0:09:46
4Bernelee Swart0:13:39
5Yolandi Le Roux0:19:27

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Reid1:49:07
2Bryce Munro0:04:19
3Louis-Bresler Knipe0:05:17
4Lourens Luus0:05:19
5Adriaan Louw0:08:34
6Jason Meaton0:10:00
7Xander Botha0:11:08
8Dwayne Klingbiel0:12:07
9Michael Casey0:17:09
-1lapMark Bridges
-1lapShaun Silver
-1lapBrandon Whiteler

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Van Wyk1:20:49
2Nicole Erasmus0:02:16
3Tayla Odendaal0:06:59

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arno Du Toit1:19:15
2Gert Heyns0:00:36
3Kyle Dorkin0:02:22
4Luke Roberts0:03:24
5Murray Starr0:04:34
6Richardt Ferreira0:05:07
7Werner Van Heerden0:05:15
8Dylan Hattingh0:06:13
9Paul Rodenbach0:07:42
10Stephan Reyneke0:08:08
-1lapShaun Mathlapa

Nipper boys
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cwynton Collett0:41:38
2Robert Jessop0:01:39
3Liam Cocker0:02:16
4Kian Victor0:08:49
5Michael Bate0:17:47

Nipper girls
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Thies0:45:54
2Erin Ahier0:31:20

Sprog boys
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Wright0:54:48
2Aaron Michell0:00:01
3Sharjah Jonsson0:05:39
4Cian Leveridge0:14:56
5Hanno Erwee0:18:40

Sprog girls
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariette Kemp1:05:29
2Abigail Beswick0:20:07
3Jessika Beswick0:35:46

Sub jun girls
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikaela Jonsson0:43:05
2Lynette Benson0:08:15

Sub jun boys
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Jessop0:54:04
2Michael Ferreira0:00:35
3Vincent Leygonie0:02:43
4Joshua Nelson0:02:53
5Ruan Van Zyl0:04:45
6Thomas Jessop0:11:02
7Daimon Wright0:13:07
8Dustin Starr0:15:10

Youth women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Benson1:09:20

Youth men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Hieber1:06:48
2Alan Hatherly0:00:01
3Stephan Senekal0:02:09
4Niel Robinson0:03:47
5Dylan Rebello0:04:20
6Jaco Pelser0:04:21
7Channing Smith0:04:53
8Ryan Heukelman0:05:33
9Ivan Venter0:06:07

Sub vet women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicky Booyens1:02:32
2Nicole Murphy0:00:22

Sub vet men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Froneman1:24:15
2Sakkie Hanekom0:01:32
3Clint Hefer0:05:04
1Martinus Victor1:36:38

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petruschka Constancon1:02:05
2Catherine Gibbings0:02:43
1Nat Barbosa1:05:44

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francois Ebersohn1:10:05
2Rex Benson0:00:52
1Gary Neethling1:14:24
2Fred Leygonie0:03:40
3Pierre Klingbiel0:05:31
3Willie Pelser0:08:12
-1lapChris Nel0:03:42

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bridget O'Meara1:09:10
2Sue Rault0:03:37

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Hamlyn0:55:04
1Cobus Slabbert0:57:06
2Charles Stander0:00:04
3Colin Gibbings0:00:05
4Mark Rault0:05:30
2Craig Brown0:00:35
5Stephanus Van Der Walt0:17:24

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendell Bole1:06:37

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ellard0:59:11
2Quintin Venter0:04:06

