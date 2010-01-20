Speedy wins Attakwas Extreme women's race and finishes among top-20 men
Evans claims first win of 2010
Kevin Evans (MTN-Energade) started 2010 in exactly the same way that he had ended 2009, i.e. by winning races on his mountain bike. On Saturday he won the MTN Attakwas Ultra-marathon over 135 km from Oudtshoorn to Groot Brak. in fine style. Teammate Yolande Speedy dominated the women's race over the same distance and finished 19th overall, more than 35 minutes ahead of her nearest rival and leaving nearly 300 male riders in her wake.
"It is always special to win the races which are sponsored by your own sponsors," Evans said afterward.
According to him the word "extreme" acquired new meaning for him when referring to the MTN Attakwas. "It was an extreme distance (137 km), extremely technical, and extremely hard! I reckon this will be rated as the toughest single-day race in the country. I think I had a definitive advantage over everyone else because I had done all previous Attakwas races. I knew the route well and also the conditions of the terrain. I even knew which tyres to use."
As expected, Burry Stander (Specialized) waited for exactly the right moment to make his move. He timed his attack to perfection. The moment he came to the 4x4 jeep trail, Stander accelerated.
It was really tough going, very similar to what one would find in a cross country race, which meant that it was technical. The riders had to get off their bikes and run through certain sections before getting back on again. This suited Stander, the world's third-best cross country rider, to a tee.
Only Evans, David George (Fullimput) and Max Knox (DCM) could stay with him. Unfortunately, Knox punctured early and from then on he had to play catch up.
"As we hit the hardest climb on the trail, Burry and I opened up a gap on David, and then further extended our lead when we hit the technical descent on the other side. Things were looking good, and I was sure that Burry and I could work together once we were on the open roads. Unfortunately for Burry, he had a puncture only about 500 meters from the end of the roughest part of the trail," Evans explained.
"This left me out on my own, with a slight headwind, 60km of rolling roads, a chasing bunch behind me and nobody to talk to. I had timed the gap between me and David George, who was chasing by himself," said Evans. "He was clearly putting in a huge effort to catch me as quickly as he could.
"It did not bother me. I knew what still lay ahead and was not prepared to be caught in a cat and mouse game. I just made sure that I kept as much energy as possible in reserve for the tough final 15km," said Evans. "I don't think David took that into account because he kept on closing in on me all the time. Just before the last two hard climbs, David had me down to a gap of only 40 seconds.
"I used the last of my saved energy and really powered up the climb to see if David had any stamina left. I managed to drop David and to open a gap of close to 5 minutes between ourselves over the final 10 km."
Knox kept his cool to finish third. "I did allow myself to get rattled the first time I punctured," said Knox. "I knew that there was nothing I could do about it. I had some bad luck. Shortly after I had fixed the first puncture, I experienced another one. The third time I punctured I had nothing left with which to do repairs, so I had to wait for another rider to help me.
"Just before we reached the technical zone I had another puncture. That meant that I had to run for about a kilometer before I could get a wheel change. By that time I was about 12 minutes behind Kevin and in the seventh position," said Knox. "I realized that there was nothing left for me to do, so I just rode the rest of the race at my own tempo." During that time Knox managed to pass three riders.
Stander also experienced a bout of bad luck after puncturing. "The third time I punctured I decided this is it. It was race over for me.
"It is not as if I will go away empty-handed from the race. I learned a very important lesson and that is that when you race in the Western Cape, you have to use a slightly heavier tyre, otherwise punctures will make your life hell. Luckily for me, Specialized has developed a new slightly heavier tyre which I will use when racing in the Cape Epic," said Stander.
Speedy speeds to women's win and meets personal goal
When Yolandé Speedy (MTN Energade) finished 19th overall on Saturday, beating more than 400 male riders in the process, she proved that she does not shy away from personal goals. One of Speedy's new year resolutions (or goals) was to achieve a top-20 finish in one the MTN Ultra-marathon events and, in doing so, she made a long-cherished dream come true.
"In the past, I had managed to finish in the top-20, but it was always in one of the smaller races in which some of the top male riders did not compete."
Why is a top-twenty finish so important? "I am a firm believer in setting myself tough, but achievable, goals. You have to do that if you want to continue to improve. If you don't have something to work for, you will lose interest, stagnate and end up just going through the motions."
According to Speedy, she realized half-way through the race that she was on track to achieve her goal. "During the race, spectators along the route kept telling me what my overall position was. When I heard that I was 27th overall I said to myself - 'Yolandé, now you just have seven more riders to pass'.
"The important thing for me was not to lose my cool and to remain focused. It was an awesome feeling when I crossed the finishing line knowing that I was one of the first twenty riders to complete the race."
When asked if she thought she'd dented a few male egos along the way, she replied, "I guess so, but on the whole most of the male riders took their beating in a good spirit and just congratulated me on a good ride. Remember, nothing is certain in mountain biking until you have crossed the finishing line.
"I had a good race on Saturday. Nothing could go wrong for me. In my next race matters might turn out to be different. Many of the male riders whom I had beaten on Saturday might then have a good race."
This is the first year that Speedy is riding for MTN-energade's team. "The main reason why I have decided to change sponsors is because riding for MTN means that I will get more opportunities to compete internationally. One of my other New Year resolutions is to see if I can improve my international ranking in both cross country races and marathons. To be able to do that you have to compete overseas on a regular basis.
"Riding for MTN also means that I will be competing in more of the local marathons. I also want to represent South Africa in both the cross country and marathon World Championships."
Participation in this year's Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India, is another one of Speedy's goals. But she is not so sure that there will be a mountain-bike event at the Games. I have already heard that there will not be a triathlon event because the water is not clean enough for the athletes to swim in."
Speedy's next big challenge is to perform well in the MTN Barberton Event in two weeks' time.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Evans
|5:43:52
|2
|David George
|0:03:51
|3
|Max Knox
|0:04:23
|4
|Ben Swanepoel
|0:11:39
|5
|Adrien Niyonshuti
|0:16:21
|6
|Matthys Beukes
|0:19:16
|7
|Brandon Stewart
|0:21:14
|8
|Olivier Munnik
|0:27:42
|9
|Rourke Croeser
|0:27:45
|10
|Renay Groustra
|0:27:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy
|6:36:16
|2
|Ischen Stopforth
|0:30:55
|3
|Hanlie Booyens
|0:44:43
|4
|Esther Lategan
|0:56:42
|5
|Ellane Van Wyk
|1:19:09
|6
|Adele Drake
|1:41:23
|7
|Tanya Rabie
|1:49:32
|8
|Kasha Dickie
|1:56:16
|9
|Louise Van Rooyen
|2:00:36
|10
|Leanne Brownwaterson
|2:07:25
|11
|Ingrid Inky Serritslev
|2:18:54
|12
|Tatum Prins
|2:42:09
|13
|Jeannette Walder
|2:42:10
|14
|Wielie Frick
|2:51:31
|15
|Anka Martin
|2:53:43
|16
|Tandi Kitching
|2:57:46
|17
|Liesbet Kristafor
|3:02:47
|18
|Marike Vreken
|3:08:42
|19
|Leigh Mccluskey
|3:40:53
|20
|Baredeen Zietsman
|4:08:17
|21
|Suretha Kotze
|4:33:33
|22
|Kim Rew
|4:36:42
|DNF
|Anneline Trivella
|DNF
|Marliese Van Der Merwe
|DNF
|Liz Ward
|DNF
|Elmien Stander
|DNF
|Anna Lucia Steven
|DNF
|Theresa Ralph
|DNF
|Saretha Slabber
|DNF
|Cathryn Treasure
|DNF
|Christine Jansen Van Rensburg
|DNF
|Yolande De Villiers
|DNF
|Colette Coetzee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Erasmus
|8:49:42
|2
|Alewyn Vorster
|0:20:05
|3
|Johan Van Wyk
|0:31:50
|4
|Leon Kilian
|0:53:01
|5
|Fred Van Zyl
|1:49:55
|6
|Sam Nienaber
|1:50:22
|7
|Pieter Roux
|2:14:25
|8
|Cobus Du Plessis
|2:38:52
|9
|Victor Timkoe
|3:10:23
|DNF
|Albert Van Zyl
|DNF
|Charles Megaw
|DNF
|Ean Steenkamp
|DNF
|Richard Pickett
|DNF
|Loot Steyn
|DNF
|Johan Francois Botha
|DNF
|Eugene Knottenbelt
|DNF
|Pierre Claassen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bridget Omeara
|9:05:20
|2
|Colleen Jacobs
|0:02:40
|DNF
|Mary De Decker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieb Loots
|6:56:00
|2
|Chris Brand
|0:13:14
|3
|Neville Ackermann
|0:23:48
|4
|Nick Bester
|0:44:56
|5
|Tim James
|1:14:33
|6
|Hasie Lourens
|1:14:50
|7
|Colin Donian
|1:20:02
|8
|Tossie Steyn
|1:21:41
|9
|Henry Swart
|1:26:56
|10
|George Oertel
|1:30:03
|11
|Deon Wilkins
|1:30:55
|12
|Henry Fagan
|1:36:33
|14
|Etienne Van Cuyck
|1:42:58
|13
|Gary Lyttle
|15
|Barend Herbst
|1:46:43
|16
|Cecil Baker
|1:47:41
|17
|Danie Erasmus
|1:59:53
|18
|Theo Johan Bezuidenhout
|2:13:46
|20
|Sendin William
|2:13:54
|19
|Malcolm Searle
|21
|John Bailey
|2:25:32
|22
|Johan Malherbe
|2:28:08
|23
|Eugene Orton
|2:30:48
|24
|Steve Van Eck
|25
|Wickaum Smith
|2:30:52
|26
|Ian Robertson
|2:30:57
|27
|Priday Anthony
|2:37:22
|28
|John Croasdale
|2:41:14
|29
|Johann Loubser
|2:45:47
|30
|Carlo Marra
|2:47:29
|31
|Marinus Bekker
|2:54:12
|32
|Stephen Mills
|3:00:09
|33
|Marius Louis Lategan
|3:04:10
|34
|Bruce Dickson
|3:05:42
|35
|Adrian Vardy
|3:06:17
|36
|Lawrence Bernard
|3:06:19
|37
|Frans De Beer
|3:09:29
|38
|Nicholas Watson
|3:11:51
|39
|Michael Childes
|3:14:54
|40
|Vincent Shaw
|3:19:09
|41
|Keith Scott
|3:21:52
|43
|Ernst Viljoen
|3:23:23
|42
|Braam Rust
|44
|Johan Jacobs
|3:24:26
|45
|George Fourie
|3:28:21
|46
|Jurg Streicher
|3:32:15
|47
|Johan Van Heerden
|3:32:16
|48
|Gerhard Schwarzer
|3:37:47
|49
|Jan Dirk Van Der Bijl
|3:53:48
|50
|Pieter Johannes Erasmus
|3:53:50
|51
|Steve Armstrong
|3:55:58
|52
|Stephen Drew
|4:03:26
|53
|Deon Carstens
|4:09:12
|54
|Marius Strydom
|4:19:46
|55
|Willem Daffue
|4:20:40
|56
|Ryno Stander
|4:22:41
|57
|Gappi Le Roux
|4:22:44
|58
|Geert De Decker
|4:36:37
|59
|Frank Lawrence
|4:41:30
|DNF
|Philip Van Der Merwe
|DNF
|Leon Van Vrede
|DNF
|Dekker Vermeulen
|DNF
|John Wolfaardt
|DNF
|Wouter Lochner
|DNF
|Joe Lubbe
|DNF
|Roy Michiel Du Toit
|DNF
|Antony Meyer
|DNF
|Jan Nel
|DNF
|John Parr
|DNF
|Charles Nieuwenhuis
|DNF
|John Soper
|DNF
|Ralph Tarr
|DNF
|David Pienaar
|DNF
|Andre Greyling
|DNF
|Gavin Urquart
|DNF
|Gavin Bennett
|DNF
|Gary Barker
|DNF
|Amos Brunner
|DNF
|Francois Burger
|DNF
|Petie Viljoen
|DNF
|Errol Derrick
|DNF
|Roland Shawn Hagedorn
|DNF
|Paul Godwin
|DNF
|Allan Kuhnert
|DNF
|Jack Kussendrager
|DNF
|Paul Lange
|DNF
|Jan Lamberts
|DNF
|Deon Honiball
|DNF
|Ray Farrenkothen
|DNF
|Charl Gerhardus Du Plessis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karien Van Jaarsveld
|8:07:01
|2
|Leana De Jager
|0:08:25
|3
|Samantha Oosthuysen
|0:09:00
|4
|Lise Olivier
|0:14:20
|5
|Trudi Du Plessis
|1:29:07
|DNF
|Sarita Swart
|DNF
|Yolandi Du Toit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willie Brink
|6:11:44
|2
|Philip Buys
|0:10:22
|3
|Cornelius Muller
|0:10:57
|4
|Dave Morison
|0:12:08
|5
|Petrus Malherbe
|0:28:14
|6
|Shaunnick Bester
|0:28:32
|7
|Marc Bassingthwaighte
|0:30:33
|8
|Nico Bell
|0:30:49
|9
|Andre Cordes
|0:30:51
|10
|Hendrick Kruger
|0:40:17
|11
|Jp Jung
|0:40:35
|12
|Travis Saunders
|1:02:55
|13
|Corne Swart
|1:06:11
|14
|Retief Joubert
|1:08:08
|15
|Willie Du Toit
|1:14:11
|16
|Timo Cooper
|1:14:26
|17
|Niel Van Zyl
|1:27:06
|18
|Marthinus Esmeyer
|1:32:11
|19
|Zane De Decker
|1:36:30
|20
|Stephan Jansen Van Rensburg
|1:36:51
|21
|Jason Peach
|1:37:44
|22
|No Data No Data
|1:38:43
|23
|Warren Michael Robertson
|1:55:57
|24
|Janpaul Gerber
|1:59:48
|25
|Lubbe Donovan
|2:08:05
|26
|Noddis Uys
|2:12:34
|27
|Jacobus Diener
|2:12:35
|28
|Neill Marsilio
|2:15:14
|29
|Ludwig Swanepoel
|2:30:14
|30
|Matthew Cheney
|2:39:07
|31
|No Data No Data
|2:41:53
|32
|Jazz Kuschke
|33
|No Data No Data
|2:43:21
|34
|Willem Van Niekerk
|2:50:13
|35
|Pierre Winshaw
|2:50:14
|36
|Moritz Thilo
|2:59:34
|37
|Michael Van Niekerk
|3:00:34
|38
|Morne Klopper
|3:05:35
|39
|Herman Nieuwoudt
|3:07:57
|40
|Dirkie Krohn
|3:17:09
|41
|Deon Carstens
|3:21:56
|42
|Almero Barnard
|3:32:11
|43
|Helmi Muller
|3:35:00
|44
|Frederik Petrus Senekal Dreyer
|3:50:14
|45
|Alex Van Rensburg
|3:50:25
|46
|Kurt Fritz Balzun
|3:57:34
|47
|Garth Shaw
|4:03:25
|48
|Regardt Lotter
|4:07:35
|49
|Dewald Meyer
|4:08:58
|50
|No Data No Data
|4:11:26
|51
|Brandon Iverach
|4:12:39
|52
|Stephan Zeelie
|4:20:32
|53
|Chris Rohwer
|4:28:27
|54
|Adrian De Jonge
|4:28:42
|55
|No Data No Data
|4:28:54
|56
|Francois Le Grange
|4:50:42
|57
|Michael Jacobs
|4:53:29
|58
|Petrus Hattingh
|4:58:25
|59
|Dawid Pienaar
|5:35:42
|DNF
|Heine Lategan
|DNF
|Charl Pienaar
|DNF
|Rafeeq Safodien
|DNF
|Albertus Schreuder
|DNF
|Chris Wolhuter
|DNF
|Erik Kleinhans
|DNF
|Roland Booker
|DNF
|Renier Bellingan
|DNF
|Burry Stander
|DNF
|Ryan Green
|DNF
|Schalk Fourie
|DNF
|Grant Flattery
|DNF
|Joseph Labuschagne
|DNF
|Charles Keey
|DNF
|Christopher De Wet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Macdonald
|6:28:28
|2
|Tiaan Kannemeyer
|0:02:01
|3
|Sakkie Hanekom
|0:02:57
|4
|Nicholas White
|0:05:50
|5
|Wayne Collin
|0:11:42
|6
|Geddan Ruddock
|0:13:23
|7
|Andrew Ross Innes
|0:13:27
|8
|Franso Steyn
|0:14:07
|9
|Hannes Hanekom
|0:15:39
|10
|Paul Cordes
|0:17:23
|11
|Simon Raubenheimer
|0:19:23
|12
|Schalk Louw
|0:20:10
|13
|Staurt Anderson
|0:21:07
|14
|Marcel Deacon
|0:23:42
|15
|Christiaan Van Zyl
|0:31:09
|16
|Rohan Kennedy
|0:38:53
|17
|Johannes P Scannell
|0:38:54
|18
|Kobus Barnard
|0:38:55
|19
|Jason Whyte
|0:45:04
|20
|Vickus Boshoff
|0:48:31
|21
|Hennie Kriek
|0:49:30
|22
|Hendrik De Kock
|0:51:56
|23
|Gert Coetzee
|0:55:16
|24
|Nico Van Zyl
|0:55:35
|25
|Leon Erasmus
|0:56:09
|26
|Neil Geldenhuys
|0:57:26
|27
|George Du Toit
|0:57:27
|28
|Grey Van Tonder
|0:57:38
|29
|Jason Eldridge
|0:59:16
|30
|Riaan Meintjes
|1:02:51
|31
|Gideon Joubert
|1:03:51
|32
|Jaco De Villiers
|1:07:01
|33
|Brent Russell
|1:09:35
|34
|Grant Williams
|1:12:32
|35
|Simon Van Blerk
|1:12:46
|36
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:12:58
|37
|Henning Van Wyk
|1:15:31
|38
|Carel Le Roux
|1:18:36
|39
|Craig Edwards
|1:18:45
|40
|Cobus Louw
|1:20:12
|41
|Izak Du Plessis
|1:22:36
|42
|Justin Bouwer
|1:25:03
|43
|Jandri Ferreira
|1:26:54
|44
|Arne Purves
|1:26:55
|45
|Craig Sales
|1:27:12
|46
|Wynand Mulder
|1:32:11
|47
|Lawrence Lindeque
|1:32:14
|48
|Sean Kristafor
|1:35:39
|49
|Johann Le Roux
|1:38:25
|50
|Andrew Robertson
|1:39:14
|51
|Ferdi Dick
|1:40:14
|52
|Hein De Villiers
|1:41:42
|53
|Ian Bester Bester
|1:42:00
|54
|Michael Talbot
|1:47:04
|55
|Kevin Taljaard
|1:50:59
|56
|Richard Chesterton
|57
|Pieter Carstens
|1:51:08
|58
|Charl Cooper
|1:51:37
|59
|Christo Viljoen
|1:52:47
|60
|Sholto Douglas
|1:54:16
|61
|Paul Hartmann
|1:54:17
|62
|Bennie Pretorius
|1:58:11
|63
|Adrian Cooney
|1:58:28
|64
|Dawie Van Rensburg
|2:02:51
|65
|Richard Young
|2:02:53
|66
|Marius Boshoff
|67
|Pieter Van Der Merwe
|2:03:16
|68
|Johann Raubenheimer
|2:04:03
|69
|Neel Saayman
|2:07:07
|70
|Stefan Hofmeyr
|2:07:59
|71
|Christo Groenewald
|2:13:30
|72
|Johan Fourie
|2:14:20
|73
|Bevan Newton Johnson
|2:18:44
|74
|Michael Petersen
|2:25:16
|75
|Andries Aucamp
|2:26:22
|76
|Theuns Visser
|2:27:22
|77
|Rupert Barnard
|2:28:43
|78
|Andrew White
|79
|Anton Smal
|2:30:19
|80
|Wim Botha
|2:32:31
|81
|Henk Pepler
|2:36:08
|82
|Willem Groenewald
|2:37:42
|83
|Ruan Lamprecht
|2:39:20
|84
|Ivan Marais
|2:39:21
|85
|Jaco Du Toit
|2:39:59
|86
|Jacques Andre Botha
|2:41:55
|87
|Hein Scheffler
|2:43:36
|89
|Edwin Van Der Vyver
|2:43:49
|88
|Pieter Conradie
|90
|Natie Ferreira
|2:45:17
|91
|Andre Immelman
|2:45:26
|92
|Ryall Daniells
|2:47:11
|93
|Clayton Prins
|2:49:59
|94
|Graham Bird
|2:50:01
|95
|Christiaan Le Roux
|2:50:02
|96
|Ivor Potgieter
|2:54:40
|97
|Franco Van Schalkwyk
|2:58:27
|98
|Rodney Pedro
|2:59:14
|99
|Nicholas Mulder
|2:59:17
|100
|Stanley Van Wyk
|3:00:34
|101
|Martin Ciolkosz
|3:05:33
|102
|Hannes Grey
|3:06:15
|103
|Lester Grovers
|3:06:16
|104
|Werner Engelbrecht
|105
|Dane Walsh
|3:06:44
|106
|Wynand Andre Basson
|3:07:19
|107
|Johnny Marais
|3:09:46
|108
|Martin Jansen Van Rensburg
|3:15:04
|109
|Mike Powell
|3:15:26
|111
|John Versfeld
|3:16:46
|110
|Andrew Mclagan
|112
|Anton Lambrechts
|3:17:16
|113
|Andrew Cherrington
|3:20:25
|114
|Dewald Van Eyk
|3:25:29
|115
|Jaco Nieman
|3:27:29
|116
|Heinrich Richter
|3:27:30
|117
|Stephen Van Schoor
|3:27:40
|118
|Maartin Van Rensburg
|3:33:41
|119
|Morne Bester
|3:36:40
|120
|Bernard Feinauer
|3:36:43
|121
|Thomas Naude
|3:36:44
|122
|Danie Cronje
|3:42:32
|123
|Jaco Weideman
|3:46:36
|124
|Hein Janse Van Rensburg
|3:46:37
|125
|Cobus Van Der Colff
|3:46:38
|126
|Jody Baumgarten
|3:49:31
|127
|Jacques Booysen
|3:50:02
|128
|Carel De Villiers
|3:56:43
|129
|Roald Brosius
|3:58:45
|130
|Brandon Woolley
|4:00:44
|131
|Paul Marais
|4:03:48
|132
|Chris Lester
|4:04:53
|133
|Jacques Butler
|4:06:08
|134
|Philip Ben Kotze
|4:11:06
|135
|Grant Noble
|4:11:41
|137
|Jason Lind
|4:11:57
|136
|Paul Kotze
|139
|Henco Jordaan
|4:18:53
|138
|Louis Strijdom
|140
|Hector Viljoen
|4:22:32
|141
|Johan Koekemoer
|4:22:33
|142
|Anton Sparks
|4:27:21
|143
|Selwin Young
|4:30:27
|144
|Henry Van Der Westhuizen
|4:32:36
|145
|Hannes Zietsman
|4:34:01
|146
|Sebastian Whelan
|4:38:18
|147
|Fietie Rocher
|4:38:20
|148
|Du Toit Louw
|4:38:35
|149
|Christiaan Nel
|4:38:36
|150
|Johann Sohnge
|4:38:38
|151
|Gregory Dixon
|4:38:42
|152
|Marius Venter
|4:41:20
|153
|Anton Meyer
|4:41:56
|154
|Johann Michau
|155
|Danie Kotze
|4:41:57
|156
|Eric Starke
|4:41:58
|157
|Niel Gerryts
|4:53:26
|158
|Pieter Jan Alberts
|4:57:24
|159
|Dennis Nathrass
|4:59:45
|160
|Gavin Walsh
|5:12:32
|161
|Colin Hendriks
|5:13:22
|162
|Bernhard Beutel
|5:18:51
|DNF
|Justin Tomsett
|DNF
|Morne Vorster
|DNF
|Jacques Visser
|DNF
|Paul Whitburn
|DNF
|Quintin Wentzel
|DNF
|Brendan Williams
|DNF
|Nico Verhoef
|DNF
|Matthys Laubsher
|DNF
|Michael Steynberg
|DNF
|Pieter Lategan
|DNF
|David Louw
|DNF
|Peter Longworth
|DNF
|Wynand Lotter
|DNF
|Alexander Nel
|DNF
|Jon Paine
|DNF
|Daniel Otto
|DNF
|Berno Stander
|DNF
|Wimpie Spangenberg
|DNF
|Paul Teubes
|DNF
|Francois Theron
|DNF
|Paul Theron
|DNF
|David Retief
|DNF
|Jonathan Ralph
|DNF
|Gavin Rossouw
|DNF
|Jean Marc Schmid
|DNF
|Franz Senger
|DNF
|Berned Brewis
|DNF
|Dale Preston
|DNF
|Jean Fourie
|DNF
|Francois De Villiers
|DNF
|David Harold George
|DNF
|Juan Bester
|DNF
|De Waal Basson
|DNF
|Antonie Basson
|DNF
|Stefan Bester
|DNF
|Michael Baker
|DNF
|Joseph Botes
|DNF
|Christo Botha
|DNF
|Craig Black
|DNF
|Nelson Broden
|DNF
|Jaco Brand
|DNF
|Roan Exelby
|DNF
|Jan Schutte
|DNF
|Richard Tasker
|DNF
|Peter Foster
|DNF
|Stefan Hattingh
|DNF
|Paul Gibbings
|DNF
|Johan Geldenhuys
|DNF
|Garth Fletcher
|DNF
|Constantino Kontopirakis
|DNF
|Riaan Koegelenberg
|DNF
|Nico Knoetze
|DNF
|Liam Kelly
|DNF
|Des Lambrecht
|DNF
|Johan Labuschagne
|DNF
|Leon Jamneck
|DNF
|Chris Hyman
|DNF
|Christopher Ehinger
|DNF
|Nico Erasmus
|DNF
|Kevin Evans
|DNF
|Louis Ferreira
|DNF
|Gavin Devereux
|DNF
|Heine Deysel
|DNF
|Jan Du Toit
|DNF
|Jeremie Dupont
|DNF
|Everhardus Du Plessis
|DNF
|Pieter Du Plessis
|DNF
|Nolan Daniel
|DNF
|Coen De Kock
|DNF
|Johan De Kock
|DNF
|Jan De Villiers
|DNF
|Jan Cronje
|DNF
|Marc Copeland
|DNF
|Brett Chilcott
|DNF
|Andrew Butters
|DNF
|Stephan Coetsee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Woudie Saaiman
|7:34:52
|2
|Sarah Van Heerden
|0:41:48
|3
|Janet Lightley
|1:18:01
|4
|Erica Green
|1:40:43
|5
|Lizl Hobson
|1:40:47
|6
|Elzaan Visser
|2:03:55
|7
|Caroline Halvorsen
|2:53:09
|8
|Caren Henschel
|3:05:56
|9
|Marisu Rocher
|3:08:45
|10
|Tess De Wet
|3:17:01
|11
|Caroline Voigts
|3:36:42
|12
|Kate Le Roux
|3:59:54
|DNF
|Nicky Webb
|DNF
|Belinda Marais
|DNF
|Yolande Myburgh
|DNF
|Alana Smit
|DNF
|Jacqueline Schwarzer
|DNF
|Elizabeth Theron
|DNF
|Theresa Brand
|DNF
|Miriam Stronkhorst
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Colyn
|6:39:32
|2
|Dennis Du Toit
|0:00:29
|3
|Shane Thomson
|0:10:03
|4
|F.A Meiring
|0:11:36
|5
|Daniel Paul
|0:12:39
|6
|Chris Nel
|0:15:52
|7
|Danie Marais
|0:32:26
|8
|Andre Kotze
|0:32:54
|9
|Colin Myers
|0:35:19
|10
|Arie Olivier
|0:37:34
|11
|Peter Stopforth
|0:38:20
|12
|Willie Roux
|0:38:21
|13
|Robert Van Staden
|0:46:26
|14
|Charl Du Plessis
|0:46:29
|15
|Paul Micklewood
|0:52:57
|16
|Frikkie Hartog
|0:53:14
|17
|Noel Droomer
|0:55:19
|18
|Tony Walker
|0:55:40
|19
|Rouan Van Der Leek
|0:55:44
|20
|Brian Gelling
|0:58:34
|21
|Craig Fussell
|1:01:15
|22
|Rudi De Wet
|1:01:27
|23
|Riaan Senekal
|1:04:35
|24
|Alan Cotton
|1:07:42
|25
|Mike Vomund
|1:08:56
|26
|Nicky Van Blerk
|1:10:05
|28
|Riaan Henry Derks
|1:10:06
|27
|Rex Benson
|29
|Shawn Kirschner
|1:10:08
|30
|Joe Izeboud
|1:10:33
|31
|Steve Van Der Merwe
|1:14:00
|32
|Etienne Joubert
|1:15:11
|33
|Wayne Booysen
|1:18:37
|34
|Pieter De Vos
|1:21:09
|35
|Spiro Yaffes
|1:21:33
|36
|Kevin Spratley
|1:22:22
|37
|Ben Herholdt
|1:27:19
|38
|Renier Van Greunen
|1:27:46
|39
|Clayton Hindle
|1:30:57
|40
|Harald Zumpt
|1:31:13
|41
|Mcduling Wayne
|1:34:52
|42
|Martin Nel
|1:35:35
|43
|Colin Bouwer
|1:36:59
|44
|Martin Epstein
|1:40:13
|45
|Julius Oosthuizen
|1:42:26
|46
|Bernie Stopforth
|1:44:09
|47
|Werner Hartman
|1:46:57
|48
|Pierre Rocher
|1:47:30
|49
|Cd Du Toit
|1:47:34
|50
|Richard Muller
|1:51:50
|51
|Dean Hahn
|1:51:51
|52
|Wynand Du Toit
|1:55:00
|53
|Frans Du Preez
|1:57:20
|54
|Louis Groenewald
|2:01:21
|55
|Noel Whitehead
|2:03:09
|56
|Robert Vosloo
|2:03:16
|57
|Carl Crous
|2:03:33
|58
|Gert Muller
|2:03:36
|59
|Francois Malherbe
|2:04:08
|60
|Cecil Munch
|2:08:07
|61
|Jaco Oosthuizen
|2:08:55
|62
|Jeremy Sanders
|2:14:17
|63
|Ian Seggie
|2:17:48
|64
|Colin Du Plessis
|2:21:10
|65
|Dean Horne
|2:21:11
|66
|Cornel Botha
|2:26:48
|67
|Joshua Van Eeden
|2:27:20
|68
|Chris Odendaal
|2:29:05
|69
|Pk De Villiers
|2:30:54
|70
|Grant Clack
|2:31:44
|71
|Antony Steven
|2:32:49
|72
|Nelis Venter
|2:33:08
|73
|Geoff Laughton
|2:33:09
|74
|Andrew Paterson
|2:36:06
|75
|Marius Fourie
|2:36:09
|76
|Hanno Smit
|2:38:56
|77
|Jacques Coetzer
|2:41:57
|78
|Richard Edwards
|2:44:37
|79
|Nicolaas Smit
|2:47:18
|80
|George Evans
|2:49:01
|81
|Peter Boardman
|2:54:34
|82
|Gerhard Le Roux
|2:55:00
|83
|Wally Fernandes
|2:56:17
|84
|John Gale
|2:58:04
|85
|Jean De Villiers
|2:59:36
|86
|Gavin Wood
|3:01:12
|87
|Jeremy Shaw
|3:02:49
|88
|Alan Dawson
|3:03:57
|89
|Alex Kruger
|3:04:23
|90
|Pieter Breytenbach
|3:05:11
|91
|Manus Geyer
|3:05:16
|92
|Jan-Hendrik Hofmeyr
|3:06:25
|93
|Fanie Roux
|3:06:27
|94
|Dirk Fyfe
|3:10:53
|95
|Graham Taylor
|3:14:50
|96
|Moller Nel
|3:16:26
|98
|Marchand Van Rooyen
|3:16:28
|97
|Gerhard De Bruyn
|99
|Niel Oconnel
|3:17:50
|100
|Petrus Senekal
|3:20:37
|101
|Gary Stevens
|3:21:06
|102
|Chris Herbst
|3:22:37
|103
|Nick Allanson
|3:22:38
|104
|Izak Bezuidenhout
|3:22:39
|105
|Kyle Ohaher
|3:22:46
|106
|John Sparks
|3:25:09
|107
|Michael Nielsen
|3:31:22
|108
|James Stewart
|3:32:40
|109
|Leon Havenga
|3:32:49
|110
|Robert Du Preez
|3:33:03
|111
|Tony Buteux
|3:35:04
|112
|Andre Ferreira
|3:37:38
|113
|Mark Lamb
|3:37:40
|114
|Thys Botha
|3:38:19
|115
|Mark Cryans
|3:39:43
|116
|Sean Mc Carthy
|3:39:45
|117
|Jan Havenga
|3:41:08
|118
|Meyer Jordaan
|3:41:27
|119
|Erhardt Van Reenen Du Toit
|3:43:41
|120
|Fred Lingenfelder
|3:44:15
|121
|Pieter Frick
|3:45:37
|122
|Ernst Jordaan
|3:45:40
|123
|Chris De Beer
|3:45:45
|124
|Blaine Robson
|3:48:02
|125
|Pieter Van Rooyen
|126
|Noel Wright
|3:49:40
|127
|Chris Snyman
|3:54:24
|128
|Christoff Marais
|129
|Neil Mckenzie
|3:55:07
|130
|Graeme Green
|3:59:53
|131
|Waleed Baker
|4:00:10
|132
|Louis Strydom
|4:01:07
|133
|Riaan Muller
|4:01:08
|134
|Ahmed Zaid Mahomed
|4:02:10
|135
|Wilhelm Punt
|4:04:02
|136
|Tony Azevedo
|137
|Gerrie Olivier
|4:04:03
|139
|Johan Zeelie
|4:04:11
|138
|Dirk Krohn
|140
|Marius Van Der Sandt
|4:04:13
|141
|Lourens Van Der Westhuizen
|4:05:02
|142
|Jacques Vermeulen
|4:05:24
|143
|Daryl Wilson
|4:05:25
|144
|Matthew Evans
|4:05:33
|145
|Peter Allanson
|4:06:21
|146
|Craig Gerstner
|4:12:20
|147
|Hein Ehlers
|4:12:25
|148
|Schalk Burger
|4:15:56
|149
|David Stuthard
|4:15:59
|150
|Niel Dercksen
|4:16:00
|151
|Bennie Rheeder
|4:18:57
|152
|Pieter Wolmarans
|4:19:21
|153
|Cor Louw
|4:21:32
|154
|Kris Van Heerden
|4:22:02
|155
|Johannes Van Niekerk
|4:22:33
|156
|Niel Steenekamp
|157
|Hennie Venter
|4:27:49
|158
|Erik Knoetze
|4:27:57
|159
|Freddie King
|4:28:05
|160
|Dean Griffin
|4:29:24
|161
|Grant Parkes
|4:30:16
|162
|Johan De Villiers
|4:33:25
|163
|Thys Benson
|4:39:08
|164
|Francois Hamman
|4:39:36
|165
|Simon Hough
|4:41:01
|166
|Gert Botes
|4:41:46
|167
|Danie Vd Merwe
|4:44:59
|168
|Gawie Spies
|4:49:05
|169
|Timo Le Roux
|4:54:14
|170
|Dick During
|4:55:15
|171
|Trevor Versfeld
|5:03:29
|DNF
|Johann Van Aswegen
|DNF
|Henko Van Den Heever
|DNF
|Wentzel Van Der Merwe
|DNF
|Barry Van T Slot
|DNF
|Patrick Van Schoor
|DNF
|Jacques Van Zyl
|DNF
|Izak Visagie
|DNF
|Thedo Visser
|DNF
|Neil Vn Tonder
|DNF
|Russell White
|DNF
|Oliver Williams
|DNF
|Chester Williams
|DNF
|Mark Mitchell
|DNF
|Tim Ziehl
|DNF
|Karel Laubscher
|DNF
|Graeme Lappin
|DNF
|Alex Le Roux
|DNF
|John Mcmahon
|DNF
|Andrew Marshall
|DNF
|Bertus Nel Kilian
|DNF
|Hannes Myburgh
|DNF
|Morney Oconnor
|DNF
|Robert Nicolella
|DNF
|Heinrich Nolan
|DNF
|Ignatius Smit
|DNF
|Peter Stutz
|DNF
|Dave Surridge
|DNF
|Derek Sutton
|DNF
|John Swanepoel
|DNF
|Craig Strudwick
|DNF
|Francois Strauss
|DNF
|Sean Thistleton
|DNF
|Alan Thomas
|DNF
|John Thompson
|DNF
|Wayne Roberts
|DNF
|Nigel Reynolds
|DNF
|Andrew Ratcliffe
|DNF
|Timothy Price
|DNF
|Jacques Potgieter
|DNF
|Crouse Schoeman
|DNF
|Chris Viljoen
|DNF
|Paul Gripper
|DNF
|Johann Anderson
|DNF
|Rick Afonso
|DNF
|Colin Heydenrych
|DNF
|Billy Stelling
|DNF
|John Robertson
|DNF
|Gavin Attenborough
|DNF
|Andre Botha
|DNF
|Andre Boshoff
|DNF
|Alan Botten
|DNF
|Graeme Brien
|DNF
|Tony Wright
|DNF
|Greg Goodwin
|DNF
|Colin Van Zyl
|DNF
|Ml Carstens
|DNF
|Danie Du Toit
|DNF
|Ross Hobbs
|DNF
|Christo Diedericks
|DNF
|Mark Haarhoff
|DNF
|Trevor Crowe
|DNF
|Jean De Beer
|DNF
|Andrew Poole
|DNF
|Craig Rankin
|DNF
|Scott Hindmarch
|DNF
|Greg Hardham
|DNF
|Allen Goosen
|DNF
|Karel La Cock
|DNF
|James Jacobs
|DNF
|Mark Andre Kapnoudhis Kapnoudhis
|DNF
|Spencer Johnson
|DNF
|Jannie Durand
|DNF
|Pieter Dykman
|DNF
|Merwe Erasmus
|DNF
|Albert Coetzee
|DNF
|Marco Coetzee
