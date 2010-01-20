Image 1 of 10 Burry Stander is chased by Kevin Evans. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 10 Kevin Evans claims the win. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 10 Kevin Evans on his way to the first win of 2010 in the MTN series. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 10 All lined up for the start of the Attakwas Extreme. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 10 Max Knox cools down after a gruelling 135km. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 10 Neil MacDonald from Team Medscheme (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 10 Philip Buys from Garmin adidas in action. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 8 of 10 The Karoo sky before the start. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 10 The start of the MTN Attakwas Extreme. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 10 of 10 Yolande Speedy dominates the women's race and finishes 19th overall. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Kevin Evans (MTN-Energade) started 2010 in exactly the same way that he had ended 2009, i.e. by winning races on his mountain bike. On Saturday he won the MTN Attakwas Ultra-marathon over 135 km from Oudtshoorn to Groot Brak. in fine style. Teammate Yolande Speedy dominated the women's race over the same distance and finished 19th overall, more than 35 minutes ahead of her nearest rival and leaving nearly 300 male riders in her wake.

"It is always special to win the races which are sponsored by your own sponsors," Evans said afterward.

According to him the word "extreme" acquired new meaning for him when referring to the MTN Attakwas. "It was an extreme distance (137 km), extremely technical, and extremely hard! I reckon this will be rated as the toughest single-day race in the country. I think I had a definitive advantage over everyone else because I had done all previous Attakwas races. I knew the route well and also the conditions of the terrain. I even knew which tyres to use."

As expected, Burry Stander (Specialized) waited for exactly the right moment to make his move. He timed his attack to perfection. The moment he came to the 4x4 jeep trail, Stander accelerated.

It was really tough going, very similar to what one would find in a cross country race, which meant that it was technical. The riders had to get off their bikes and run through certain sections before getting back on again. This suited Stander, the world's third-best cross country rider, to a tee.

Only Evans, David George (Fullimput) and Max Knox (DCM) could stay with him. Unfortunately, Knox punctured early and from then on he had to play catch up.

"As we hit the hardest climb on the trail, Burry and I opened up a gap on David, and then further extended our lead when we hit the technical descent on the other side. Things were looking good, and I was sure that Burry and I could work together once we were on the open roads. Unfortunately for Burry, he had a puncture only about 500 meters from the end of the roughest part of the trail," Evans explained.

"This left me out on my own, with a slight headwind, 60km of rolling roads, a chasing bunch behind me and nobody to talk to. I had timed the gap between me and David George, who was chasing by himself," said Evans. "He was clearly putting in a huge effort to catch me as quickly as he could.

"It did not bother me. I knew what still lay ahead and was not prepared to be caught in a cat and mouse game. I just made sure that I kept as much energy as possible in reserve for the tough final 15km," said Evans. "I don't think David took that into account because he kept on closing in on me all the time. Just before the last two hard climbs, David had me down to a gap of only 40 seconds.

"I used the last of my saved energy and really powered up the climb to see if David had any stamina left. I managed to drop David and to open a gap of close to 5 minutes between ourselves over the final 10 km."

Knox kept his cool to finish third. "I did allow myself to get rattled the first time I punctured," said Knox. "I knew that there was nothing I could do about it. I had some bad luck. Shortly after I had fixed the first puncture, I experienced another one. The third time I punctured I had nothing left with which to do repairs, so I had to wait for another rider to help me.

"Just before we reached the technical zone I had another puncture. That meant that I had to run for about a kilometer before I could get a wheel change. By that time I was about 12 minutes behind Kevin and in the seventh position," said Knox. "I realized that there was nothing left for me to do, so I just rode the rest of the race at my own tempo." During that time Knox managed to pass three riders.

Stander also experienced a bout of bad luck after puncturing. "The third time I punctured I decided this is it. It was race over for me.

"It is not as if I will go away empty-handed from the race. I learned a very important lesson and that is that when you race in the Western Cape, you have to use a slightly heavier tyre, otherwise punctures will make your life hell. Luckily for me, Specialized has developed a new slightly heavier tyre which I will use when racing in the Cape Epic," said Stander.

Speedy speeds to women's win and meets personal goal

When Yolandé Speedy (MTN Energade) finished 19th overall on Saturday, beating more than 400 male riders in the process, she proved that she does not shy away from personal goals. One of Speedy's new year resolutions (or goals) was to achieve a top-20 finish in one the MTN Ultra-marathon events and, in doing so, she made a long-cherished dream come true.

"In the past, I had managed to finish in the top-20, but it was always in one of the smaller races in which some of the top male riders did not compete."

Why is a top-twenty finish so important? "I am a firm believer in setting myself tough, but achievable, goals. You have to do that if you want to continue to improve. If you don't have something to work for, you will lose interest, stagnate and end up just going through the motions."

According to Speedy, she realized half-way through the race that she was on track to achieve her goal. "During the race, spectators along the route kept telling me what my overall position was. When I heard that I was 27th overall I said to myself - 'Yolandé, now you just have seven more riders to pass'.

"The important thing for me was not to lose my cool and to remain focused. It was an awesome feeling when I crossed the finishing line knowing that I was one of the first twenty riders to complete the race."

When asked if she thought she'd dented a few male egos along the way, she replied, "I guess so, but on the whole most of the male riders took their beating in a good spirit and just congratulated me on a good ride. Remember, nothing is certain in mountain biking until you have crossed the finishing line.

"I had a good race on Saturday. Nothing could go wrong for me. In my next race matters might turn out to be different. Many of the male riders whom I had beaten on Saturday might then have a good race."

This is the first year that Speedy is riding for MTN-energade's team. "The main reason why I have decided to change sponsors is because riding for MTN means that I will get more opportunities to compete internationally. One of my other New Year resolutions is to see if I can improve my international ranking in both cross country races and marathons. To be able to do that you have to compete overseas on a regular basis.

"Riding for MTN also means that I will be competing in more of the local marathons. I also want to represent South Africa in both the cross country and marathon World Championships."

Participation in this year's Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India, is another one of Speedy's goals. But she is not so sure that there will be a mountain-bike event at the Games. I have already heard that there will not be a triathlon event because the water is not clean enough for the athletes to swim in."

Speedy's next big challenge is to perform well in the MTN Barberton Event in two weeks' time.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans 5:43:52 2 David George 0:03:51 3 Max Knox 0:04:23 4 Ben Swanepoel 0:11:39 5 Adrien Niyonshuti 0:16:21 6 Matthys Beukes 0:19:16 7 Brandon Stewart 0:21:14 8 Olivier Munnik 0:27:42 9 Rourke Croeser 0:27:45 10 Renay Groustra 0:27:49

Elite & Sub-veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy 6:36:16 2 Ischen Stopforth 0:30:55 3 Hanlie Booyens 0:44:43 4 Esther Lategan 0:56:42 5 Ellane Van Wyk 1:19:09 6 Adele Drake 1:41:23 7 Tanya Rabie 1:49:32 8 Kasha Dickie 1:56:16 9 Louise Van Rooyen 2:00:36 10 Leanne Brownwaterson 2:07:25 11 Ingrid Inky Serritslev 2:18:54 12 Tatum Prins 2:42:09 13 Jeannette Walder 2:42:10 14 Wielie Frick 2:51:31 15 Anka Martin 2:53:43 16 Tandi Kitching 2:57:46 17 Liesbet Kristafor 3:02:47 18 Marike Vreken 3:08:42 19 Leigh Mccluskey 3:40:53 20 Baredeen Zietsman 4:08:17 21 Suretha Kotze 4:33:33 22 Kim Rew 4:36:42 DNF Anneline Trivella DNF Marliese Van Der Merwe DNF Liz Ward DNF Elmien Stander DNF Anna Lucia Steven DNF Theresa Ralph DNF Saretha Slabber DNF Cathryn Treasure DNF Christine Jansen Van Rensburg DNF Yolande De Villiers DNF Colette Coetzee

Grand Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Erasmus 8:49:42 2 Alewyn Vorster 0:20:05 3 Johan Van Wyk 0:31:50 4 Leon Kilian 0:53:01 5 Fred Van Zyl 1:49:55 6 Sam Nienaber 1:50:22 7 Pieter Roux 2:14:25 8 Cobus Du Plessis 2:38:52 9 Victor Timkoe 3:10:23 DNF Albert Van Zyl DNF Charles Megaw DNF Ean Steenkamp DNF Richard Pickett DNF Loot Steyn DNF Johan Francois Botha DNF Eugene Knottenbelt DNF Pierre Claassen

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bridget Omeara 9:05:20 2 Colleen Jacobs 0:02:40 DNF Mary De Decker

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieb Loots 6:56:00 2 Chris Brand 0:13:14 3 Neville Ackermann 0:23:48 4 Nick Bester 0:44:56 5 Tim James 1:14:33 6 Hasie Lourens 1:14:50 7 Colin Donian 1:20:02 8 Tossie Steyn 1:21:41 9 Henry Swart 1:26:56 10 George Oertel 1:30:03 11 Deon Wilkins 1:30:55 12 Henry Fagan 1:36:33 14 Etienne Van Cuyck 1:42:58 13 Gary Lyttle 15 Barend Herbst 1:46:43 16 Cecil Baker 1:47:41 17 Danie Erasmus 1:59:53 18 Theo Johan Bezuidenhout 2:13:46 20 Sendin William 2:13:54 19 Malcolm Searle 21 John Bailey 2:25:32 22 Johan Malherbe 2:28:08 23 Eugene Orton 2:30:48 24 Steve Van Eck 25 Wickaum Smith 2:30:52 26 Ian Robertson 2:30:57 27 Priday Anthony 2:37:22 28 John Croasdale 2:41:14 29 Johann Loubser 2:45:47 30 Carlo Marra 2:47:29 31 Marinus Bekker 2:54:12 32 Stephen Mills 3:00:09 33 Marius Louis Lategan 3:04:10 34 Bruce Dickson 3:05:42 35 Adrian Vardy 3:06:17 36 Lawrence Bernard 3:06:19 37 Frans De Beer 3:09:29 38 Nicholas Watson 3:11:51 39 Michael Childes 3:14:54 40 Vincent Shaw 3:19:09 41 Keith Scott 3:21:52 43 Ernst Viljoen 3:23:23 42 Braam Rust 44 Johan Jacobs 3:24:26 45 George Fourie 3:28:21 46 Jurg Streicher 3:32:15 47 Johan Van Heerden 3:32:16 48 Gerhard Schwarzer 3:37:47 49 Jan Dirk Van Der Bijl 3:53:48 50 Pieter Johannes Erasmus 3:53:50 51 Steve Armstrong 3:55:58 52 Stephen Drew 4:03:26 53 Deon Carstens 4:09:12 54 Marius Strydom 4:19:46 55 Willem Daffue 4:20:40 56 Ryno Stander 4:22:41 57 Gappi Le Roux 4:22:44 58 Geert De Decker 4:36:37 59 Frank Lawrence 4:41:30 DNF Philip Van Der Merwe DNF Leon Van Vrede DNF Dekker Vermeulen DNF John Wolfaardt DNF Wouter Lochner DNF Joe Lubbe DNF Roy Michiel Du Toit DNF Antony Meyer DNF Jan Nel DNF John Parr DNF Charles Nieuwenhuis DNF John Soper DNF Ralph Tarr DNF David Pienaar DNF Andre Greyling DNF Gavin Urquart DNF Gavin Bennett DNF Gary Barker DNF Amos Brunner DNF Francois Burger DNF Petie Viljoen DNF Errol Derrick DNF Roland Shawn Hagedorn DNF Paul Godwin DNF Allan Kuhnert DNF Jack Kussendrager DNF Paul Lange DNF Jan Lamberts DNF Deon Honiball DNF Ray Farrenkothen DNF Charl Gerhardus Du Plessis

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karien Van Jaarsveld 8:07:01 2 Leana De Jager 0:08:25 3 Samantha Oosthuysen 0:09:00 4 Lise Olivier 0:14:20 5 Trudi Du Plessis 1:29:07 DNF Sarita Swart DNF Yolandi Du Toit

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willie Brink 6:11:44 2 Philip Buys 0:10:22 3 Cornelius Muller 0:10:57 4 Dave Morison 0:12:08 5 Petrus Malherbe 0:28:14 6 Shaunnick Bester 0:28:32 7 Marc Bassingthwaighte 0:30:33 8 Nico Bell 0:30:49 9 Andre Cordes 0:30:51 10 Hendrick Kruger 0:40:17 11 Jp Jung 0:40:35 12 Travis Saunders 1:02:55 13 Corne Swart 1:06:11 14 Retief Joubert 1:08:08 15 Willie Du Toit 1:14:11 16 Timo Cooper 1:14:26 17 Niel Van Zyl 1:27:06 18 Marthinus Esmeyer 1:32:11 19 Zane De Decker 1:36:30 20 Stephan Jansen Van Rensburg 1:36:51 21 Jason Peach 1:37:44 22 No Data No Data 1:38:43 23 Warren Michael Robertson 1:55:57 24 Janpaul Gerber 1:59:48 25 Lubbe Donovan 2:08:05 26 Noddis Uys 2:12:34 27 Jacobus Diener 2:12:35 28 Neill Marsilio 2:15:14 29 Ludwig Swanepoel 2:30:14 30 Matthew Cheney 2:39:07 31 No Data No Data 2:41:53 32 Jazz Kuschke 33 No Data No Data 2:43:21 34 Willem Van Niekerk 2:50:13 35 Pierre Winshaw 2:50:14 36 Moritz Thilo 2:59:34 37 Michael Van Niekerk 3:00:34 38 Morne Klopper 3:05:35 39 Herman Nieuwoudt 3:07:57 40 Dirkie Krohn 3:17:09 41 Deon Carstens 3:21:56 42 Almero Barnard 3:32:11 43 Helmi Muller 3:35:00 44 Frederik Petrus Senekal Dreyer 3:50:14 45 Alex Van Rensburg 3:50:25 46 Kurt Fritz Balzun 3:57:34 47 Garth Shaw 4:03:25 48 Regardt Lotter 4:07:35 49 Dewald Meyer 4:08:58 50 No Data No Data 4:11:26 51 Brandon Iverach 4:12:39 52 Stephan Zeelie 4:20:32 53 Chris Rohwer 4:28:27 54 Adrian De Jonge 4:28:42 55 No Data No Data 4:28:54 56 Francois Le Grange 4:50:42 57 Michael Jacobs 4:53:29 58 Petrus Hattingh 4:58:25 59 Dawid Pienaar 5:35:42 DNF Heine Lategan DNF Charl Pienaar DNF Rafeeq Safodien DNF Albertus Schreuder DNF Chris Wolhuter DNF Erik Kleinhans DNF Roland Booker DNF Renier Bellingan DNF Burry Stander DNF Ryan Green DNF Schalk Fourie DNF Grant Flattery DNF Joseph Labuschagne DNF Charles Keey DNF Christopher De Wet

Sub veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Macdonald 6:28:28 2 Tiaan Kannemeyer 0:02:01 3 Sakkie Hanekom 0:02:57 4 Nicholas White 0:05:50 5 Wayne Collin 0:11:42 6 Geddan Ruddock 0:13:23 7 Andrew Ross Innes 0:13:27 8 Franso Steyn 0:14:07 9 Hannes Hanekom 0:15:39 10 Paul Cordes 0:17:23 11 Simon Raubenheimer 0:19:23 12 Schalk Louw 0:20:10 13 Staurt Anderson 0:21:07 14 Marcel Deacon 0:23:42 15 Christiaan Van Zyl 0:31:09 16 Rohan Kennedy 0:38:53 17 Johannes P Scannell 0:38:54 18 Kobus Barnard 0:38:55 19 Jason Whyte 0:45:04 20 Vickus Boshoff 0:48:31 21 Hennie Kriek 0:49:30 22 Hendrik De Kock 0:51:56 23 Gert Coetzee 0:55:16 24 Nico Van Zyl 0:55:35 25 Leon Erasmus 0:56:09 26 Neil Geldenhuys 0:57:26 27 George Du Toit 0:57:27 28 Grey Van Tonder 0:57:38 29 Jason Eldridge 0:59:16 30 Riaan Meintjes 1:02:51 31 Gideon Joubert 1:03:51 32 Jaco De Villiers 1:07:01 33 Brent Russell 1:09:35 34 Grant Williams 1:12:32 35 Simon Van Blerk 1:12:46 36 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:12:58 37 Henning Van Wyk 1:15:31 38 Carel Le Roux 1:18:36 39 Craig Edwards 1:18:45 40 Cobus Louw 1:20:12 41 Izak Du Plessis 1:22:36 42 Justin Bouwer 1:25:03 43 Jandri Ferreira 1:26:54 44 Arne Purves 1:26:55 45 Craig Sales 1:27:12 46 Wynand Mulder 1:32:11 47 Lawrence Lindeque 1:32:14 48 Sean Kristafor 1:35:39 49 Johann Le Roux 1:38:25 50 Andrew Robertson 1:39:14 51 Ferdi Dick 1:40:14 52 Hein De Villiers 1:41:42 53 Ian Bester Bester 1:42:00 54 Michael Talbot 1:47:04 55 Kevin Taljaard 1:50:59 56 Richard Chesterton 57 Pieter Carstens 1:51:08 58 Charl Cooper 1:51:37 59 Christo Viljoen 1:52:47 60 Sholto Douglas 1:54:16 61 Paul Hartmann 1:54:17 62 Bennie Pretorius 1:58:11 63 Adrian Cooney 1:58:28 64 Dawie Van Rensburg 2:02:51 65 Richard Young 2:02:53 66 Marius Boshoff 67 Pieter Van Der Merwe 2:03:16 68 Johann Raubenheimer 2:04:03 69 Neel Saayman 2:07:07 70 Stefan Hofmeyr 2:07:59 71 Christo Groenewald 2:13:30 72 Johan Fourie 2:14:20 73 Bevan Newton Johnson 2:18:44 74 Michael Petersen 2:25:16 75 Andries Aucamp 2:26:22 76 Theuns Visser 2:27:22 77 Rupert Barnard 2:28:43 78 Andrew White 79 Anton Smal 2:30:19 80 Wim Botha 2:32:31 81 Henk Pepler 2:36:08 82 Willem Groenewald 2:37:42 83 Ruan Lamprecht 2:39:20 84 Ivan Marais 2:39:21 85 Jaco Du Toit 2:39:59 86 Jacques Andre Botha 2:41:55 87 Hein Scheffler 2:43:36 89 Edwin Van Der Vyver 2:43:49 88 Pieter Conradie 90 Natie Ferreira 2:45:17 91 Andre Immelman 2:45:26 92 Ryall Daniells 2:47:11 93 Clayton Prins 2:49:59 94 Graham Bird 2:50:01 95 Christiaan Le Roux 2:50:02 96 Ivor Potgieter 2:54:40 97 Franco Van Schalkwyk 2:58:27 98 Rodney Pedro 2:59:14 99 Nicholas Mulder 2:59:17 100 Stanley Van Wyk 3:00:34 101 Martin Ciolkosz 3:05:33 102 Hannes Grey 3:06:15 103 Lester Grovers 3:06:16 104 Werner Engelbrecht 105 Dane Walsh 3:06:44 106 Wynand Andre Basson 3:07:19 107 Johnny Marais 3:09:46 108 Martin Jansen Van Rensburg 3:15:04 109 Mike Powell 3:15:26 111 John Versfeld 3:16:46 110 Andrew Mclagan 112 Anton Lambrechts 3:17:16 113 Andrew Cherrington 3:20:25 114 Dewald Van Eyk 3:25:29 115 Jaco Nieman 3:27:29 116 Heinrich Richter 3:27:30 117 Stephen Van Schoor 3:27:40 118 Maartin Van Rensburg 3:33:41 119 Morne Bester 3:36:40 120 Bernard Feinauer 3:36:43 121 Thomas Naude 3:36:44 122 Danie Cronje 3:42:32 123 Jaco Weideman 3:46:36 124 Hein Janse Van Rensburg 3:46:37 125 Cobus Van Der Colff 3:46:38 126 Jody Baumgarten 3:49:31 127 Jacques Booysen 3:50:02 128 Carel De Villiers 3:56:43 129 Roald Brosius 3:58:45 130 Brandon Woolley 4:00:44 131 Paul Marais 4:03:48 132 Chris Lester 4:04:53 133 Jacques Butler 4:06:08 134 Philip Ben Kotze 4:11:06 135 Grant Noble 4:11:41 137 Jason Lind 4:11:57 136 Paul Kotze 139 Henco Jordaan 4:18:53 138 Louis Strijdom 140 Hector Viljoen 4:22:32 141 Johan Koekemoer 4:22:33 142 Anton Sparks 4:27:21 143 Selwin Young 4:30:27 144 Henry Van Der Westhuizen 4:32:36 145 Hannes Zietsman 4:34:01 146 Sebastian Whelan 4:38:18 147 Fietie Rocher 4:38:20 148 Du Toit Louw 4:38:35 149 Christiaan Nel 4:38:36 150 Johann Sohnge 4:38:38 151 Gregory Dixon 4:38:42 152 Marius Venter 4:41:20 153 Anton Meyer 4:41:56 154 Johann Michau 155 Danie Kotze 4:41:57 156 Eric Starke 4:41:58 157 Niel Gerryts 4:53:26 158 Pieter Jan Alberts 4:57:24 159 Dennis Nathrass 4:59:45 160 Gavin Walsh 5:12:32 161 Colin Hendriks 5:13:22 162 Bernhard Beutel 5:18:51 DNF Justin Tomsett DNF Morne Vorster DNF Jacques Visser DNF Paul Whitburn DNF Quintin Wentzel DNF Brendan Williams DNF Nico Verhoef DNF Matthys Laubsher DNF Michael Steynberg DNF Pieter Lategan DNF David Louw DNF Peter Longworth DNF Wynand Lotter DNF Alexander Nel DNF Jon Paine DNF Daniel Otto DNF Berno Stander DNF Wimpie Spangenberg DNF Paul Teubes DNF Francois Theron DNF Paul Theron DNF David Retief DNF Jonathan Ralph DNF Gavin Rossouw DNF Jean Marc Schmid DNF Franz Senger DNF Berned Brewis DNF Dale Preston DNF Jean Fourie DNF Francois De Villiers DNF David Harold George DNF Juan Bester DNF De Waal Basson DNF Antonie Basson DNF Stefan Bester DNF Michael Baker DNF Joseph Botes DNF Christo Botha DNF Craig Black DNF Nelson Broden DNF Jaco Brand DNF Roan Exelby DNF Jan Schutte DNF Richard Tasker DNF Peter Foster DNF Stefan Hattingh DNF Paul Gibbings DNF Johan Geldenhuys DNF Garth Fletcher DNF Constantino Kontopirakis DNF Riaan Koegelenberg DNF Nico Knoetze DNF Liam Kelly DNF Des Lambrecht DNF Johan Labuschagne DNF Leon Jamneck DNF Chris Hyman DNF Christopher Ehinger DNF Nico Erasmus DNF Kevin Evans DNF Louis Ferreira DNF Gavin Devereux DNF Heine Deysel DNF Jan Du Toit DNF Jeremie Dupont DNF Everhardus Du Plessis DNF Pieter Du Plessis DNF Nolan Daniel DNF Coen De Kock DNF Johan De Kock DNF Jan De Villiers DNF Jan Cronje DNF Marc Copeland DNF Brett Chilcott DNF Andrew Butters DNF Stephan Coetsee

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Woudie Saaiman 7:34:52 2 Sarah Van Heerden 0:41:48 3 Janet Lightley 1:18:01 4 Erica Green 1:40:43 5 Lizl Hobson 1:40:47 6 Elzaan Visser 2:03:55 7 Caroline Halvorsen 2:53:09 8 Caren Henschel 3:05:56 9 Marisu Rocher 3:08:45 10 Tess De Wet 3:17:01 11 Caroline Voigts 3:36:42 12 Kate Le Roux 3:59:54 DNF Nicky Webb DNF Belinda Marais DNF Yolande Myburgh DNF Alana Smit DNF Jacqueline Schwarzer DNF Elizabeth Theron DNF Theresa Brand DNF Miriam Stronkhorst