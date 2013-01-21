Sauser dedicates Attakwas marathon victory to Stander
Ariane Kleinhans wins women's race
Motivated by the memory of his good friend, the late Burry Stander, Swiss multiple-time former world champion, Christoph Sauser, came back from two punctures to win the Attakwas Extreme Challenge in Oudtshoorn, in South Africa's Western Cape Province on Saturday.
Sauser (36ONE-Songo-Specialized) competed as Stander's teammate for the past four editions the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race, the last two of which they won. On Saturday, the Swiss also broke the Attakwas course record, clocking a time of 4:56:29 for the 121km race, which has an accumulated vertical ascent of 2,900 metres. The previous record was 5:01:50.
A surprise second place finish went to 21-year-old South African racer Lourens Luus (Team RE:CM) who also broke the previous record in a time of 4:58:06. Luus's Team RE:CM teammate Erik Kleinhans secured third place, with the Cannondale Blend Properties pair of Charles Keey and Darren Lill claiming fourth and fifth places respectively.
The women's race was also won by a Swiss rider. Ariane Kleinhans of Team RE:CM, who became the first woman to win the race three times after claiming the coveted title in 2011 and 2012. Kleinhans, who is married to men's race third-place finisher, Erik, and lives in South Africa, clocked a winning time of 5:42:29, which is also a new record.
Finishing second was current British road race champion and former Cape Epic winner Sharon Laws (Momentum Toyota) with former two-time Attakwas winner, Yolande de Villiers (Toyota Supercycling), rounding out the top three.
Sauser's race wasn't as straightforward as he'd have liked. He had two punctures, the first after 30 minutes and the second at around two hours into the race.
"I managed to plug the first one and still felt I was in with a chance of the win. But the plug came out later and then I had no more CO2 bombs, so had to use a pump. Then I thought my chances of winning were gone," said Sauser.
"I just decided to ride a steady tempo because the last half was mostly into a headwind. I passed quite a lot of riders on the technical descent of Attakwas, and then I started to see Max Knox (Specialized) and Lourens up ahead. They were about 15 seconds apart from each other for ages, so I set about catching them. Once I caught them it was great to have a small group for a bit, especially with that headwind. Erik was about a minute ahead in the lead at that stage and I thought then I could still get the win."
Knox was struggling with a leaking tyre after a series of problems earlier in the race and dropped out of contention and then out of the race, while Kleinhans punctured just before the fourth water point, losing his lead to Luus and Sauser. The Swiss then attacked the young South African on the penultimate climb and set off alone to claim the win.
"I thought that was actually the last climb when I attacked and I realised with five kilometres to go that I could actually beat the record, so I went for it," said Sauser.
"I was thinking about Burry a lot today. Max's national marathon champion's jersey is almost the same as Burry's national cross country champion's jersey; and a few times, when Max was up ahead, it felt like I was chasing Burry. It has been a crazy two weeks with Burry's death and I think today it was, more than ever for me, a good feeling to be alive."
In the women's race, Laws set a fast pace from the start and rode with some of the leading men. But she later dropped back and was joined by Kleinhans, who then rode clear of her at the 50km mark just before the king of the mountain ascent.
"I must have been quite a bit quicker than Sharon on the long, quite technical descent, because I had quite a good gap on her by halfway. Every so often I would catch some men, but I spent most of the last 20km on my own riding into that headwind. It was one of those races you just could not wait for the finish to come," said Kleinhans.
The top 10 men and women each received gold medals. There were 33 riders that completed the race in under six hours and they were awarded silver medals.
A total of 608 men and 46 women completed the event within the 11-hour cut-off. Among those were members of the Cape Epic Celebrity Team, including actress and model Vanessa Haywood (8:53:34), TV presenter Dr Michael Mol, (8:53:35) motor rally driver Gugu Zulu (9:09:52) and former Springbok rugby players Joel Stransky (6:54:58), Tiaan Strauss (7:19:54) and Corne Krige (7:19:58).
According to Carel Herholdt of Dryland Events, the organisers, there was an 84 percent finisher rate.
"This is a little lower than the 88 percent finisher rate we got last year, but it could be as a result of 55 percent of the participants being first-timers at Attakwas," he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ariane Kleinhans
|5:42:29
|2
|Sharon Laws
|0:08:17
|3
|Yolande De Villiers
|0:26:34
|4
|Hanlie Booyens
|0:32:46
|5
|Andrea Huser
|0:32:50
|6
|Ischen Stopforth
|0:39:35
|7
|Hannele Steyn
|0:42:10
|8
|Lara Woolley
|0:49:51
|9
|Esther Lategan
|0:57:13
|10
|Katerina Slegrova
|1:18:13
|11
|Diana Carolin
|1:21:46
|12
|Tanya Rabie
|1:27:06
|13
|Elda Van Dijk
|1:27:27
|14
|Liesbet Kristafor
|1:42:23
|15
|Elna Fourie
|1:54:15
|16
|MW Colleen Jacobs
|2:02:37
|17
|Janie Van Rensburg
|2:12:01
|18
|Thea-Mari Van Der Sandt
|2:22:10
|19
|Louise Jansen Van Rensburg
|2:22:53
|20
|Sandra Winter
|2:33:02
|21
|Junita Kruger
|2:34:23
|22
|Janet Keet
|2:34:24
|23
|Megan Dobson
|2:37:14
|24
|Maritza Terblanche
|2:38:45
|25
|Eulogy Du Plessis
|2:38:46
|26
|Wendy Potgieter
|2:40:40
|27
|Caren Mills
|2:40:44
|28
|Caren Henschel
|2:40:45
|29
|Miriam Stronkhorst
|2:45:42
|30
|Cherise Odendaal
|2:49:20
|31
|Alisha Wyers
|2:56:02
|32
|Eva Micklewood
|2:58:03
|33
|Franci Joubert
|2:58:05
|34
|Emma Pienaar
|3:04:18
|35
|Vanessa Haywood
|3:11:05
|36
|Kim Rew
|3:29:40
|37
|Helena Ferreira
|3:35:47
|38
|Estie Du Plessis
|3:45:20
|39
|Comine Claassen
|3:47:40
|40
|Letshegom Moshoeu
|4:07:23
|41
|Caroline Schuermans
|4:09:48
|42
|Ruth Evans
|43
|Ben Vermeulen
|4:39:48
|44
|Ansa Theron
|4:51:21
|45
|Amanda Simpson
|4:55:46
|46
|Anita Beutel
|5:01:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser
|4:56:29
|2
|Lourens Luus
|0:01:37
|3
|Erik Kleinhans
|0:06:20
|4
|Charles Keey
|0:08:36
|5
|Darren Lill
|0:12:41
|6
|Renay Groustra
|0:13:48
|7
|Waylon Woolcock
|0:14:42
|8
|Matthys Beukes
|0:15:09
|9
|Dominic Calitz
|0:17:38
|10
|Timo Cooper
|0:22:46
|11
|Nico Pfitzenmaier
|0:32:37
|12
|MM Douglas Brown
|0:34:56
|13
|Oliver Munnik
|0:34:57
|14
|Karl Platt
|0:37:36
|15
|Rene Haselbacher
|0:37:37
|16
|John-Lee Augustyn
|0:37:39
|17
|Hannes Hanekom
|0:43:12
|18
|Gert Heyns
|0:47:23
|19
|Hudson Chevallier
|0:49:31
|20
|Stuart Anderson
|0:51:45
|21
|Carl Pasio
|0:51:49
|22
|Craig Gerber
|0:51:50
|23
|Dennis Du Toit
|0:53:59
|24
|Leendert Lorenzen
|0:54:03
|25
|Pieter Calitz
|0:54:04
|26
|Sean Williams
|0:55:22
|27
|Billy Stelling
|0:55:23
|28
|Jarryd Haley
|0:57:20
|29
|Jandri Ferreira
|0:57:29
|30
|Geddan Ruddock
|0:58:38
|31
|Mathew Wentworth
|1:02:52
|32
|Christo Roos
|1:03:41
|33
|Peter Barber
|1:05:10
|34
|Russell De Jager
|1:05:12
|35
|Jacques Van Zyl
|1:06:02
|36
|MM Joao Mendes
|1:07:48
|37
|Jason Peach
|1:07:51
|38
|MM Paul Furbank
|1:10:47
|39
|Grant Clack
|1:10:49
|40
|John Swanepoel
|1:10:50
|41
|Almero Barnard
|1:11:05
|42
|George Nel
|1:11:13
|43
|Patrick Griessen
|1:12:08
|44
|Sipho Madolo
|45
|Wesley Procter
|1:15:05
|46
|Johan Labuschagne
|1:16:22
|47
|Michael Attenborough
|1:16:45
|48
|Brian Lennox
|1:17:11
|49
|Frans Du Preez
|1:17:47
|50
|MM Andre Viljoen
|1:18:47
|51
|Andre Viljoen
|52
|MM Paul Meinking
|1:18:52
|53
|Ben Bohm
|1:18:53
|54
|Hector Ross
|1:19:52
|55
|Billy Flattery
|1:23:18
|56
|Brendan Kelly
|1:23:19
|57
|Kenny Scheepers
|1:23:20
|58
|Rodney Pedro
|1:23:21
|59
|Grey Van Tonder
|1:23:23
|60
|Willie Roux
|1:23:24
|61
|Nico Van Zyl
|1:23:31
|62
|MM Deon Wilkins
|1:23:37
|63
|Charl Du Plessis
|1:23:50
|64
|Christiaan Nel
|1:23:51
|65
|Wim Botha
|1:24:02
|66
|Richard Gordge
|1:24:05
|67
|Chris Maughan
|1:24:07
|68
|Graeme Van Der Nest
|1:24:45
|69
|Aaron Adler
|1:25:59
|70
|Corne Swart
|1:26:10
|71
|Pieter Carstens
|1:28:16
|72
|Michael Charlewood
|1:28:38
|73
|Paul Micklewood
|1:28:58
|74
|MM Rudi De Wet
|1:29:00
|75
|Charl Du Plessis
|1:29:04
|76
|Dirk Muller Jnr
|1:30:46
|77
|Simon Adler
|1:33:04
|78
|Omri Kleynhans
|1:33:06
|79
|Chris De Wet
|1:33:21
|80
|Christopher Esch
|1:33:36
|81
|Jason Deane
|1:35:42
|82
|Andries Duminy
|1:36:33
|83
|George De Kock
|1:37:33
|84
|Johann Le Roux
|1:37:34
|85
|Giuseppe Lorusso
|1:37:44
|86
|Marsel Roos
|1:39:20
|87
|Adriaan Jansen Van Vuuren
|1:40:23
|88
|MM Andrewe Procter
|1:41:07
|89
|Nico Vreken
|1:41:35
|90
|Morne Nell
|1:42:55
|91
|Craig Fussell
|1:43:03
|92
|Henri Meyer
|1:43:06
|93
|Ryal De Waal
|1:43:07
|94
|Avram Levy
|1:44:19
|95
|Livio Tronchin
|1:46:08
|96
|Waleed Baker
|1:46:09
|97
|Dawie Van Rensburg
|1:46:33
|98
|MM Peter Stopforth
|99
|MM James Stopforth
|1:46:34
|100
|MM Ernst Jordaan
|1:46:54
|101
|MM Donald Christy
|1:47:36
|102
|Henk Blom
|1:47:47
|103
|Hannes Kotze
|104
|Michael Potton
|1:48:12
|105
|Pieter De Vos
|1:48:17
|106
|Sean Parker
|1:48:21
|107
|Pieter Van Der Merwe
|1:49:20
|108
|Pax Mosterd
|1:50:00
|109
|MM Erik Knoetze
|1:50:11
|110
|Chris Muller
|1:50:17
|111
|Barto Van Der Merwe
|1:50:18
|112
|Alex Kruger
|1:50:19
|113
|Henry Fagan
|1:50:21
|114
|MM Tony Conlon
|1:50:59
|115
|Marcel Deacon
|1:51:08
|116
|Matthew Osborne
|1:51:47
|117
|Jacobus Le Roux
|1:51:55
|118
|J P Stofberg
|1:51:56
|119
|Hasie Lourens
|1:51:59
|120
|Karl Kielblock
|121
|Philip Dicey
|1:52:05
|122
|Grant Flattery
|1:52:45
|123
|S F Du Toit
|1:53:05
|124
|Gideon Joubert
|1:53:43
|125
|Jan-Hendrik Stander
|1:54:32
|126
|Nicholas Hops
|1:54:53
|127
|MM Pierre De Jager
|1:55:00
|128
|Paul Winter
|1:55:24
|129
|Richard Damant
|1:55:26
|130
|Nico Verhoef
|1:56:50
|131
|MM C D Du Toit
|1:56:58
|132
|Charles Mansfield
|1:57:04
|133
|William Keith
|1:57:12
|134
|Graeme Brien
|1:57:59
|135
|Owen Hannie
|1:58:28
|136
|Joel Stransky
|1:58:29
|137
|Noel Droomer
|1:58:44
|138
|Steven Cronje
|1:59:52
|139
|Malcolm Isaacs
|2:00:23
|140
|MM Liam Somers
|2:00:34
|141
|Lukas Janse Van Vuuren
|2:02:47
|142
|Eugene Botha
|2:02:55
|143
|MM Willem Vegter
|2:05:31
|144
|Marais Steyn
|2:06:05
|145
|Matthew Miller
|2:06:48
|146
|Dirk Oberholzer
|2:06:54
|147
|MM Julian Conrad
|2:07:06
|148
|Hans Hendriks
|2:07:21
|149
|John Gale
|2:08:13
|150
|Robert Sim
|2:08:29
|151
|Bennie Pretorius
|2:08:34
|152
|Andrew Le Cordeur
|2:09:30
|153
|Peter Liebenberg
|2:09:50
|154
|Jacques Zietsman
|2:09:51
|155
|Frans Bouwer
|2:10:18
|156
|Willem Coetzee
|2:10:19
|157
|Aldre Geldenhuys
|2:11:12
|158
|Vaughn Roux
|159
|Danie Leonard
|2:11:54
|160
|Mike Fisher
|2:12:00
|161
|Pieter Theron
|2:12:03
|162
|Charl Cooper
|2:12:04
|163
|Johan Gelderblom
|2:12:36
|164
|Hein De Villiers
|2:12:56
|165
|Dean Hieckmann
|2:12:59
|166
|Aubrey Symington
|2:13:04
|167
|Phillip Erasmus
|2:13:13
|168
|Kotie Terblanche
|2:13:24
|169
|Niel Neethling
|2:13:27
|170
|Vernon Visser
|2:13:32
|171
|Johan Fourie
|2:14:17
|172
|Christopher Droomer
|2:14:55
|173
|Matthys Laubscher
|2:14:59
|174
|Marius Mostert
|2:15:00
|175
|Albert Rust
|2:15:08
|176
|Malan Wykerd
|2:15:16
|177
|Craig Tunstead
|2:15:22
|178
|Bertus Odendaal
|2:15:29
|179
|Gideon Smit
|2:16:14
|180
|Noel Wright
|2:16:58
|181
|MM Henry Swart
|2:17:01
|182
|MM Juan Van Deventer
|2:18:01
|183
|Johan Cilliers
|2:18:03
|184
|Riaan Van Tonder
|2:18:11
|185
|David Coupar
|2:18:22
|186
|Etienne Jordaan
|2:18:29
|187
|Mark Bridges
|2:18:36
|188
|John Parent
|2:19:28
|189
|Hermann Voigt
|2:19:55
|190
|Wayne Keet
|2:20:16
|191
|Henning Van Wyk
|2:20:55
|192
|Mark Everdij
|2:21:21
|193
|Chris Herbst
|2:21:34
|194
|Uys Kruger
|2:22:11
|195
|Noel Whitehead
|2:22:28
|196
|Steven Wolhuter
|2:22:38
|197
|Serge Franco
|2:22:47
|198
|Wynand Mulder
|2:22:57
|199
|Andrew Dewey
|2:23:20
|200
|Richard Scott
|2:23:23
|201
|Tiaan Strauss
|2:23:25
|202
|Corne Krige
|2:23:29
|203
|MM Henry Bartlett
|2:23:47
|204
|Nicky Van Blerk
|2:23:49
|205
|Louis Venter
|2:24:30
|206
|Casper De Bruin
|2:24:45
|207
|Philip-Ben Kotze
|2:24:46
|208
|Paul Lochner
|2:24:48
|209
|Johannes Botha
|2:24:53
|210
|Richard Muller
|2:26:17
|211
|Richard Chesterton
|2:26:29
|212
|Shaun Dunbar
|213
|Neal De Graaf
|2:26:53
|214
|John De Bruyn
|2:26:59
|215
|Franclo Henning
|2:27:01
|216
|Derick Hamman
|2:27:14
|217
|Graeme Johnstone
|2:27:16
|218
|Etienne Joubert
|2:27:18
|219
|Sean Kristafor
|2:28:21
|220
|Jason Pienaar
|2:28:27
|221
|Nizaam Esa
|2:28:31
|222
|Roger Kear
|2:28:33
|223
|Graham Coker
|2:29:32
|224
|Sholto Douglas
|2:29:53
|225
|Izak Du Plessis
|2:30:38
|226
|Pieter Malan
|2:31:26
|227
|Lester Tait
|2:31:37
|228
|Halmar Vockins
|2:32:00
|229
|Emil Hougaard
|2:32:01
|230
|Leon Jamneck
|2:32:06
|231
|MM Naas Vermaak
|2:32:46
|232
|Johan De Klerk
|2:32:48
|233
|Wynand Du Toit
|2:33:08
|234
|Philip Erasmus
|2:33:22
|235
|MM Johan Malherbe
|2:33:25
|236
|Vickus Boshoff
|2:33:26
|237
|MM Willie Engelbrecht
|2:33:28
|238
|MM Gary Holliday
|2:33:30
|239
|Thorkild Nielsen
|2:34:29
|240
|Geoff Laughton
|2:34:31
|241
|Marius Oberholzer
|2:35:17
|242
|Lawrence Payne
|2:36:06
|243
|Rens Rezelman
|2:36:07
|244
|Ryall Daniells
|2:36:16
|245
|Fanie Bergh
|2:37:02
|246
|Riaan Derks
|2:39:19
|247
|Clive Berry
|2:39:44
|248
|Robbie Breebaart
|2:39:47
|249
|Tommy Booth
|2:39:54
|250
|Darren Kelly
|2:39:55
|251
|Alan Rees
|2:40:06
|252
|Derick Van Staden
|2:41:08
|253
|MM Theo Scribante
|2:41:54
|254
|Angus Mcguffog
|2:42:03
|255
|Barend Smit
|2:42:08
|256
|Hannes Neethling
|2:43:24
|257
|Jampie Vlok
|2:43:54
|258
|Cornel Botha
|2:44:05
|259
|Maartin Van Rensburg
|2:44:50
|260
|Alex Van Rensburg
|2:44:51
|261
|MM Michael Childes
|2:44:59
|262
|MM Lawrence Bernard
|2:45:21
|263
|Louis Jordaan
|2:45:24
|264
|De Villiers Barry
|2:46:40
|265
|Matthew Preston
|2:46:46
|266
|Brandon Els
|2:46:59
|267
|Chris Viljoen
|2:47:10
|268
|Niel Du Pisani
|2:47:19
|269
|Francois Laas
|2:47:21
|270
|Theo Bezuidenhout
|2:47:30
|271
|Martin Truscott
|2:47:50
|272
|Riaan Van Der Sand
|2:48:11
|273
|Petrus Senekal
|2:48:28
|274
|Stephen O'Brien
|2:48:35
|275
|Craig Arenhold
|2:48:45
|276
|Zaid Harris
|2:49:46
|277
|Ismail Jappie
|2:49:49
|278
|Christo Viljoen
|2:51:00
|279
|Harald Zumpt
|2:51:04
|280
|Bossau Boshoff
|2:51:09
|281
|Martin Cilliers
|2:52:00
|282
|MM Cyril Knottenbelt
|2:52:01
|283
|Donald Powers
|2:52:09
|284
|Gerhard Van Der Merwe
|2:53:15
|285
|Malan Jonck
|2:53:39
|286
|Kevin Goodspeed
|2:54:11
|287
|Philip Slabber
|2:54:14
|288
|Jan Van Niekerk
|2:54:15
|289
|MM Gerard Visser
|2:54:20
|290
|Devrin Muir
|2:54:35
|291
|Barry Van Blerk
|2:54:38
|292
|Peter Marais
|2:55:44
|293
|MM Walter Weeden
|2:55:55
|294
|Martin Hendriksen
|2:55:59
|295
|MM Dirk Muller Snr
|2:56:28
|296
|Meyer De Villiers
|2:56:30
|297
|Fanie Hattingh
|2:56:32
|298
|David Porrill
|2:56:37
|299
|Ernst Bruwer
|2:56:45
|300
|Andre Immelman
|2:56:47
|301
|Leon Van Niekerk
|2:56:48
|302
|Anton Terblanche
|2:56:56
|303
|MM Wilhelm Hanekom
|2:57:01
|304
|Phillo Beukes
|2:57:03
|305
|Arno Barnard
|2:57:26
|306
|Chris Fleming
|2:57:42
|307
|Greg Pickard
|2:57:44
|308
|Rudolf Van Rensburg
|2:57:59
|309
|Mark Cryans
|2:59:00
|310
|Deon Bruwer
|2:59:02
|311
|MM Gustav Slabber
|2:59:12
|312
|Herman Nieuwoudt
|2:59:23
|313
|Nico Kruger
|2:59:32
|314
|Nico Badenhorst
|3:00:10
|315
|MM Andrew Koen
|3:01:01
|316
|Jan Nel
|3:01:10
|317
|Dean Hahn
|3:01:12
|318
|Almar Creighton
|3:01:20
|319
|MM Stefan Hugo
|3:02:10
|320
|Marco De Freitas
|3:02:12
|321
|Lance Hamel
|3:02:50
|322
|Douw Steyn
|3:03:31
|323
|Erik Van Dijk
|3:04:01
|324
|Simon Haw
|3:04:05
|325
|Trevor Bodington
|3:04:39
|326
|Etienne Roux
|3:04:54
|327
|Sebastian De Romijn
|3:04:56
|328
|Jason Courts
|3:05:35
|329
|MM Michel De Clippel
|3:06:05
|330
|Martin Jansen Van Rensburg
|3:06:26
|331
|Serge Foulon
|3:06:38
|332
|Henk Botes
|3:06:39
|333
|MM Andy Wright
|3:07:00
|334
|Johan Neethling
|3:07:01
|335
|Paul Gleed
|3:07:45
|336
|Brandon Woolley
|3:07:47
|337
|Hans Van Der Veen
|3:08:56
|338
|Shawn Buckley
|3:08:57
|339
|John Dann
|3:09:14
|340
|Tim Ziehl
|3:09:24
|341
|Lucas Mcdowall
|3:09:38
|342
|Ewan Potgieter
|3:10:01
|343
|Bernhard Manson-Kullin
|3:10:20
|344
|Chrisjan Vorster
|3:10:29
|345
|Frans De Beer
|3:11:06
|346
|Craig Beech
|3:11:28
|347
|Jaco Coetzee
|3:12:03
|348
|MM Anthony Priday
|3:12:37
|349
|Paul Whitburn
|3:14:43
|350
|Hennie Visser
|3:14:59
|351
|Jacques De Villiers
|3:15:00
|352
|Andre Jansen Van Vuuren
|3:15:02
|353
|Hoffie Conradie
|3:15:04
|354
|MM Pieter Du Toit
|3:15:08
|355
|MM Scip Vernede
|3:15:30
|356
|Marcus Brain
|3:15:42
|357
|Nicolaas Van Der Watt
|3:16:18
|358
|MM Wessel Wentzel
|3:16:52
|359
|Anru De Wet
|3:17:00
|360
|Martin Gleeson
|3:18:50
|361
|Pieter Van Heerden
|3:19:01
|362
|Fanus Vorster
|3:19:23
|363
|Jacques Brink
|3:19:36
|364
|Gareth Gammie
|3:19:51
|365
|Phillip Grobbelaar
|3:20:15
|366
|Johann Warnich
|367
|Riaan Weideman
|3:20:26
|368
|David Timms
|3:20:44
|369
|Bruwer Janse Van Rensburg
|3:21:04
|370
|Erik Renzenbrink
|371
|Frikkie Visser
|3:21:05
|372
|Graydon George
|3:21:19
|373
|Paul Teubes
|3:23:15
|374
|Mike Brown
|3:24:22
|375
|Lee De La Rue
|3:24:38
|376
|Andrew Paterson
|3:24:57
|377
|Johan Farber
|3:25:09
|378
|J P Du Plessis
|379
|Justin Maltby
|3:25:11
|380
|MM Dirk Joubert
|3:25:38
|381
|Alastair Hops
|382
|MM Christopher Hops
|3:25:39
|383
|Branden Scott-Hayward
|3:25:54
|384
|MM Harold Basson
|3:25:57
|385
|Fietie Rocher
|3:26:47
|386
|Ebrahim Levy
|3:27:43
|387
|Ishmail Essa
|3:27:44
|388
|Fred Van Zyl
|3:28:16
|389
|MM Johan Jacobs
|3:28:43
|390
|MM Johann Loubser
|3:28:45
|391
|MM Ernst Viljoen
|3:28:49
|392
|Janez Vermeiren
|3:28:51
|393
|Steven Torrington
|3:28:54
|394
|Justin Tomsett
|3:29:21
|395
|Ian Robertson
|3:29:36
|396
|MM Adriaan Strauss
|3:30:13
|397
|Robert Solomon
|3:30:29
|398
|Leon Boshoff
|3:30:38
|399
|Mike Powell
|3:30:54
|400
|Nicol Van Dyk
|3:31:01
|401
|Robert Vosloo
|3:32:24
|402
|John Vonofakidis
|3:33:06
|403
|Francois Esterhuizen
|3:33:09
|404
|Kevin Taljaard
|3:33:11
|405
|Jake Crowther
|3:33:38
|406
|Anton Nel
|3:34:31
|407
|Jonathan Odendaal
|3:35:21
|408
|Pieter Malherbe
|3:35:22
|409
|MM Bryan Sher
|3:35:30
|410
|Christie Davel
|3:35:33
|411
|Peet Van Staden
|3:35:41
|412
|MM Michael Saayman
|3:35:43
|413
|Werner Busch
|3:35:56
|414
|Christo Yzel
|3:35:58
|415
|MM Louis Scholtz
|3:37:10
|416
|Ashley Marsh
|3:37:49
|417
|Tom Bishop
|3:37:51
|418
|MM Chris De Waal
|3:38:23
|419
|Juan-Pierre Hildebrand
|3:39:07
|420
|Craig Mchendrie
|3:39:08
|421
|Paul Hartmann
|3:40:21
|422
|Thys Botha
|3:40:22
|423
|MM Chris Charter
|3:40:25
|424
|Jose Rodrigues
|425
|Ben Olivier
|3:41:06
|426
|Willem Jacobs
|3:41:34
|427
|Marcus Smit
|3:41:37
|428
|Jean Pierre Pellissier
|3:41:39
|429
|Ruan Smit
|3:42:26
|430
|MM Willem Prinsloo
|3:43:39
|431
|MM Danie Kotze
|3:44:09
|432
|Roelou Slabbert
|3:44:44
|433
|Stiaan Van Den Berg
|3:44:50
|434
|Werner Pienaar
|3:44:54
|435
|Pieter Groenewald
|3:45:13
|436
|Zak Barnard
|3:45:15
|437
|Etienne Venter
|3:45:23
|438
|Herman Swart
|3:45:25
|439
|Johan Pentz
|3:45:31
|440
|Andre Van Wyk
|3:45:39
|441
|Wayne Parker
|3:45:41
|442
|Sam Duncan
|3:48:33
|443
|John Duncan
|3:48:35
|444
|Bradley Griffiths
|3:48:37
|445
|Chaz Price
|3:50:16
|446
|MM Frederick Henning
|3:50:19
|447
|Johan De Villiers
|3:50:56
|448
|Antonie Botes
|3:53:17
|449
|Theunis Goosen
|3:53:23
|450
|Cor Carelsen
|3:55:08
|451
|Anthony Dicey
|3:56:26
|452
|MM Andre Jacques Botha
|3:56:40
|453
|MM Theunis Smal
|3:56:58
|454
|Michael Mol
|3:57:06
|455
|Philip Playdon
|3:57:52
|456
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius
|3:57:57
|457
|Christopher Mcrae
|3:58:01
|458
|Brendan Williams
|3:58:19
|459
|Gavin Williams
|3:58:20
|460
|Wessel Steyn
|3:58:26
|461
|Nico Van Rensburg
|3:58:34
|462
|Hugo Tancred
|3:58:37
|463
|Anton Kruger
|3:58:39
|464
|Johan Mostert
|3:59:04
|465
|MM Stephan Volschenk
|4:00:19
|466
|Gavin Kirk
|4:00:29
|467
|Peter Dicey
|4:01:28
|468
|Theuns Visser
|4:01:40
|469
|D J Bezuidenhout
|4:03:17
|470
|Dries Kruger
|4:03:25
|471
|Andrew Mclagan
|4:03:34
|472
|John Hanekom
|4:05:35
|473
|Greg Squires
|4:06:08
|474
|Brian Ganser
|4:06:12
|475
|MM Simon Nicks
|4:06:21
|476
|Duan Jonker
|4:07:14
|477
|MM Christo Diedericks
|4:07:26
|478
|Gordon Brown
|4:08:24
|479
|Danie Louw
|4:08:35
|480
|Murray Reid
|4:09:17
|481
|Louis Smith
|4:09:23
|482
|Jeffrey Willcocks
|4:09:57
|483
|Robby Rodrigues
|4:10:02
|484
|Johan Conradie
|4:10:03
|485
|MM Rudolph Geldenhuys
|4:10:08
|486
|MM Rian Briedenhann
|4:10:09
|487
|John Gloor
|4:10:15
|488
|Jacques Fourie
|4:10:23
|489
|Vincent Durand
|4:10:57
|490
|Ludwig Swanepoel
|4:11:03
|491
|MM Edward Knight
|4:11:23
|492
|Fanie Roux
|4:11:56
|493
|MM Jeremy Oconnor
|4:12:08
|494
|MM Arthur K Brown
|4:12:27
|495
|Stian Van Blerk
|4:13:21
|496
|Andre Ross
|4:13:22
|497
|Gugu Zulu
|4:13:23
|498
|Colin Hendriks
|4:15:37
|499
|Warren Morton
|500
|Pieter Du Plessis
|4:15:39
|501
|Hendrik Van Der Walt
|502
|MM Andrew Soutar
|4:15:42
|503
|Tyrone Rawlins
|4:15:53
|504
|Craig Kolesky
|4:15:56
|505
|Chris-Philip Van Der Merwe
|4:16:15
|506
|Gus Pauw
|4:16:25
|507
|Marchand Van Rooyen
|4:17:20
|508
|Vincent Hill
|4:20:07
|509
|Fritz Protiwensky
|4:20:34
|510
|Shaun Smith
|4:21:06
|511
|MM Deon Abel Honiball
|4:21:48
|512
|Freddy Beukes
|4:23:15
|513
|Gerhard Lourens
|4:23:51
|514
|Steven Dimond
|4:24:43
|515
|Marius Pienaar
|4:24:44
|516
|Martin Nel
|4:25:00
|517
|Elrich Bouwer
|4:25:07
|518
|Guy Mckechnie
|4:26:52
|519
|Morne Zurnamer
|4:27:12
|520
|Martin Botha
|4:27:17
|521
|Walter Botes
|4:28:41
|522
|Ludwig Van Der Merwe
|4:28:50
|523
|MM Stephen Drew
|4:29:56
|524
|MM Richard Edwards
|4:29:59
|525
|Christoff Louw
|4:30:19
|526
|Eddie Du Toit
|4:30:35
|527
|Kobus Duminy
|4:30:50
|528
|J D Malan
|4:30:54
|529
|MM Willem Daffue
|4:31:17
|530
|Hanno Smit
|4:31:45
|531
|Johan Vd Westhuizen
|4:33:35
|532
|Gert Rousseau
|4:33:37
|533
|Gerhard Muller
|4:35:22
|534
|Arthur Joubert
|4:35:24
|535
|MM Jan Du Plessis
|4:35:27
|536
|Lourens Erasmus
|4:35:38
|537
|Okkert Brits
|4:35:45
|538
|Ian Smit
|4:35:52
|539
|Leon Lambrechts
|4:35:53
|540
|Gerhard Cloete
|4:35:54
|541
|MM Francois Barker
|4:36:21
|542
|Johan Louw
|4:37:01
|543
|MM Philip Van Der Merwe
|4:38:52
|544
|MM Theo Van Wyk
|4:38:56
|545
|MM Willem Coetzee
|4:38:57
|546
|Charles Steyn
|4:39:23
|547
|Fernndo Perdigao
|4:39:24
|548
|MM Tony Buteux
|4:39:26
|549
|Jannie Du Plessis
|4:39:34
|550
|Etienne Du Plessis
|4:39:55
|551
|Juan Joubert
|4:40:26
|552
|Heino Smit
|4:40:36
|553
|Anton Bekker
|4:41:08
|554
|Garth Harcombe
|4:45:09
|555
|Robert Du Preez
|4:45:48
|556
|MM Manfred Oelz
|4:46:18
|557
|Sean Tickner
|4:46:24
|558
|Jacques Jacobs
|4:48:08
|559
|Deon Strydom
|4:51:17
|560
|Hertzog Lerm
|4:51:19
|561
|Deon Meyer
|4:51:22
|562
|MM Niel Louwrens
|4:52:57
|563
|Clayton Duckworth
|4:53:23
|564
|Jarek Pawlikowski
|4:53:26
|565
|Christo Du Preez
|4:53:41
|566
|Gabri Steyn
|4:54:49
|567
|Loot Steyn
|4:59:20
|568
|Andre Viljoen
|4:59:21
|569
|Jacques Nel
|5:00:58
|570
|Marne Bronn
|5:01:41
|571
|Charl Goussard
|5:04:51
|572
|Jan-Peet Mulder
|5:09:46
|573
|Helnie Prinsloo Oosthuizen
|5:11:00
|574
|Wayne Hodgson
|5:12:32
|575
|Ed Bird
|5:12:39
|576
|Fanie Coetzee
|5:14:50
|577
|Andri Eloff
|5:14:52
|578
|Oeloff Badenhorst
|5:15:50
|579
|MM Ryno Stander
|5:15:57
|580
|MM Matthys Benson
|5:15:59
|581
|Sam Nienaber
|5:16:05
|582
|Louis Visser
|5:16:31
|583
|Theunis Botha
|5:16:32
|584
|MM Bobby Richter
|5:18:02
|585
|Guillaume Liebenberg
|5:20:52
|586
|Jannie Dippenaar
|5:21:20
|587
|Victor Timkoe
|5:21:32
|588
|Carrick Pittman
|5:21:34
|589
|Arnold Smith
|5:21:57
|590
|Craig Thorne
|5:22:03
|591
|MM Errol Derrick
|5:23:29
|592
|Elmar Stander
|5:28:23
|593
|Matthew Evans
|5:28:32
|594
|MM Barend Stander
|5:32:47
|595
|Albertyn Smit
|5:37:42
|596
|Peter Griffiths
|5:37:44
|597
|Omar Jonker
|5:37:51
|598
|Wayne Ramsay
|5:38:58
|599
|Bernhard Beutel
|5:47:16
|600
|Ernst Engelbrecht
|5:49:55
|601
|Roelof Botes
|5:53:33
|602
|Lodewicus Van Noordwyk
|5:53:36
|603
|Michael Nielsen
|5:56:36
|604
|Rossouw Du Toit
|5:57:44
|605
|Shawn Boshoff
|5:57:49
|606
|Graham Campbell
|5:58:38
|607
|Niel Jonker
|5:59:59
|608
|Deon De Jager
|6:03:10
