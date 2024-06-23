Urska Žigart adds first Slovenian road race championship to collection of ITT titles
Pintar earns silver and Kern bronze in Trebnje
Urska Žigart (Liv AlUla Jayco) put on a dominant performance in the road race Sunday and won a second elite women’s Slovenian National Championship in four days.
Źigart won the 107.5km road event with a 10:47 margin over Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljublijana Zhiraf Ambedo), who took the silver medal.
Winning the field sprint to secure the bronze medal was Spela Kern (Cofidis), 16 seconds behind Pintar’s solo effort.
Along with her fourth time trial title from Thursday, Žigart now has her first road race championship, after finishing second in 2023 and third twice before. She entered nationals in top form, having finished ninth overall at 2024 Tour de Suisse Women.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Urska Žigart adds first Slovenian road race championship to collection of ITT titlesPintar earns silver and Kern bronze in Trebnje
-
Darren Rafferty goes the distance to win Irish road race titleEF neo-pro wins ahead of Dillon Corkery and Rory Townsend
-
UCI MTB World Cup Crans Montana: Tom Pidcock doubles up in Switzerland with dominant XCO solo victoryFlückinger a full minute back for second while Braidot pushes ahead of series leader Schurter for third
-
Paul Lapeira caps breakout season with French road race titleDecathlon-AG2R man outsprints Julien Bernard and Thomas Gachignard in Normandy