Urska Žigart adds first Slovenian road race championship to collection of ITT titles

Pintar earns silver and Kern bronze in Trebnje

Urska Zigart of Liv AlUla Jayco was ninth overall at 2024 Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Urska Žigart (Liv AlUla Jayco) put on a dominant performance in the road race Sunday and won a second elite women’s Slovenian National Championship in four days. 

Źigart won the 107.5km road event with a 10:47 margin over Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljublijana Zhiraf Ambedo), who took the silver medal.

