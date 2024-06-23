Urska Žigart adds first Slovenian road race championship to collection of ITT titles

Urska Zigart of Liv AlUla Jayco was ninth overall at 2024 Tour de Suisse Women

Urska Žigart (Liv AlUla Jayco) put on a dominant performance in the road race Sunday and won a second elite women’s Slovenian National Championship in four days.

Źigart won the 107.5km road event with a 10:47 margin over Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljublijana Zhiraf Ambedo), who took the silver medal.

Winning the field sprint to secure the bronze medal was Spela Kern (Cofidis), 16 seconds behind Pintar’s solo effort.

Along with her fourth time trial title from Thursday, Žigart now has her first road race championship, after finishing second in 2023 and third twice before. She entered nationals in top form, having finished ninth overall at 2024 Tour de Suisse Women.



