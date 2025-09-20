Tour de Luxembourg: Ethan Hayter fastest on stage 4 time trial as Brandon McNulty takes over race lead

British time trial champion Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) blitzed the time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg, clocking a time of 30:38 on the 26.3 km course around Niederanven. Coming in second, 28 seconds back, was Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) while Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was third, 58 seconds back.

Both McNulty and Healy were faster than Hayter at the 11.3km intermediate time check but faded on the return leg while Hayter sustained his speed.

The race of truth shook up the general classification. McNulty, who had a two-second deficit on GC at the start of the day, takes over the race lead from Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek). The Dane finished 10th on the stage, 1:23 down from the winner, and dropped to second overall, 47 seconds down.

More to come….

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling