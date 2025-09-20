Tour de Luxembourg: Ethan Hayter fastest on stage 4 time trial as Brandon McNulty takes over race lead

Penultimate stage delivers significant GC changes. Mattias Skjelmose drops to second and Richard Carapaz moves up to third.

NIEDERANVEN, LUXEMBOURG - SEPTEMBER 20: Ethan Hayter of Great Britain and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes during the 85th Tour de Luxembourg, Stage 4 a 26.3km individual time trial stage from Niederanven to Niederanven on September 20, 2025 in Niederanven, Luxembourg. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) wins stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
British time trial champion Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) blitzed the time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg, clocking a time of 30:38 on the 26.3 km course around Niederanven. Coming in second, 28 seconds back, was Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) while Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was third, 58 seconds back.

Both McNulty and Healy were faster than Hayter at the 11.3km intermediate time check but faded on the return leg while Hayter sustained his speed.

