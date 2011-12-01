Trending

Marvulli and Keisse dominate day 1

Dillier/O'Shea surprise in second place

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli/Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Skoda63pts
2Silvan Dillier/Glenn O'Shea (Swi/Aus) Lerch & Partner53
3Danilo Hondo/Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung51
4 (-1 lap)Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Haba49
5Leif Lampater/Christian Grasmann (Ger) ewz44
6Marc Hester/Jasper Mørkøv (Den) Hotel Krone Unterstrass35
7Danny Stam/Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rotronic33
8Martin Hacecky/Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Habegger26
9 (-2 laps)Robert Bengsch/Marcel Barth (Ger) Riposa6
10 (-3 laps)Bernard Oberholzer/Andreas Müller (Swi/Aut) Price14
11 (-4 laps)Dominik Stucki/Benjamin Edmüller (Swi/Ger) Elektro Material16
12 (-6 laps)Alexander Aeschbach/Dominique Stark (Swi) Burkhalter Group12

