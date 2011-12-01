Marvulli and Keisse dominate day 1
Dillier/O'Shea surprise in second place
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Marvulli/Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Skoda
|63
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier/Glenn O'Shea (Swi/Aus) Lerch & Partner
|53
|3
|Danilo Hondo/Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung
|51
|4 (-1 lap)
|Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Haba
|49
|5
|Leif Lampater/Christian Grasmann (Ger) ewz
|44
|6
|Marc Hester/Jasper Mørkøv (Den) Hotel Krone Unterstrass
|35
|7
|Danny Stam/Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rotronic
|33
|8
|Martin Hacecky/Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Habegger
|26
|9 (-2 laps)
|Robert Bengsch/Marcel Barth (Ger) Riposa
|6
|10 (-3 laps)
|Bernard Oberholzer/Andreas Müller (Swi/Aut) Price
|14
|11 (-4 laps)
|Dominik Stucki/Benjamin Edmüller (Swi/Ger) Elektro Material
|16
|12 (-6 laps)
|Alexander Aeschbach/Dominique Stark (Swi) Burkhalter Group
|12
