Image 1 of 2 The junior women's race gets underway in Singapore. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 The junior women start the switchback climbs at Singapore's Tampines Bike Park. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Czech Republic’s Karolina Kalasova claimed the first cycling gold medal at this year’s Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. Kalasova finished the junior women’s cross country race just eight seconds ahead of Swiss rider Linda Indergand.

Canada’s Kristina Laforge took third place comfortably, albeit some 2:24 minutes behind Kalasova.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic) 0:46:58 2 Linda Indergand (Switzerland) 0:00:08 3 Kristina Laforge (Canada) 0:02:24 4 Alessia Bulleri (Italy) 0:03:25 5 Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chile) 0:03:26 6 Monika Izur (Poland) 0:04:25 7 Ingrid Drexel (Mexico) 0:04:57 8 Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) 0:05:42 9 Antri Christoforou (Cyprus) 0:07:13 10 Fernandes Martins (Portugal) 0:07:21 11 Manami Iwade (Japan) 12 Lija Laizane (Latvia) 0:08:07 13 Elga Kharisma Novanda (Indonesia) 0:08:27 14 Sarah Kate Mcdonald (New Zealand) 0:08:32 15 Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan) 0:08:54 16 Maartje Hereijgers (Netherlands) 0:09:19 17 Zsofia Keri (Hungary) 0:09:53 18 Jessica Lergada (Colombia) 0:10:58 19 Tori Van De Perre (Belgium) 0:11:05 20 Volha Masiukovich (Belarus) 0:11:31

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 21 Bianca Martin (Spain)

Two laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 22 Abdul Nazzeer (Singapore) 23 Teagan O'keeffe (South Africa) 24 Shaylene Brown (Zimbabwe) 25 Nika Kozar (Slovenia) 26 Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia) 27 Mette Jepsen (Denmark) 28 Kirsten Dellar (Australia)