Czech Kalasova lands junior title win

Just eight seconds to Indergand in second

Image 1 of 2

The junior women's race gets underway in Singapore.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 2

The junior women start the switchback climbs at Singapore's Tampines Bike Park.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Czech Republic’s Karolina Kalasova claimed the first cycling gold medal at this year’s Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. Kalasova finished the junior women’s cross country race just eight seconds ahead of Swiss rider Linda Indergand.

Canada’s Kristina Laforge took third place comfortably, albeit some 2:24 minutes behind Kalasova.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic)0:46:58
2Linda Indergand (Switzerland)0:00:08
3Kristina Laforge (Canada)0:02:24
4Alessia Bulleri (Italy)0:03:25
5Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chile)0:03:26
6Monika Izur (Poland)0:04:25
7Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)0:04:57
8Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)0:05:42
9Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)0:07:13
10Fernandes Martins (Portugal)0:07:21
11Manami Iwade (Japan)
12Lija Laizane (Latvia)0:08:07
13Elga Kharisma Novanda (Indonesia)0:08:27
14Sarah Kate Mcdonald (New Zealand)0:08:32
15Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)0:08:54
16Maartje Hereijgers (Netherlands)0:09:19
17Zsofia Keri (Hungary)0:09:53
18Jessica Lergada (Colombia)0:10:58
19Tori Van De Perre (Belgium)0:11:05
20Volha Masiukovich (Belarus)0:11:31

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Bianca Martin (Spain)

Two laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
22Abdul Nazzeer (Singapore)
23Teagan O'keeffe (South Africa)
24Shaylene Brown (Zimbabwe)
25Nika Kozar (Slovenia)
26Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)
27Mette Jepsen (Denmark)
28Kirsten Dellar (Australia)

Three laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
29Mayara Iiperez (Brazil)
30Jimena Montecinos (Bolivia)
DNFVerena Brunner (Argentina)
DNSSenait Araya Debesay (Eritrea)

 

