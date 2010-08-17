Czech Kalasova lands junior title win
Just eight seconds to Indergand in second
The Czech Republic’s Karolina Kalasova claimed the first cycling gold medal at this year’s Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. Kalasova finished the junior women’s cross country race just eight seconds ahead of Swiss rider Linda Indergand.
Canada’s Kristina Laforge took third place comfortably, albeit some 2:24 minutes behind Kalasova.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic)
|0:46:58
|2
|Linda Indergand (Switzerland)
|0:00:08
|3
|Kristina Laforge (Canada)
|0:02:24
|4
|Alessia Bulleri (Italy)
|0:03:25
|5
|Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chile)
|0:03:26
|6
|Monika Izur (Poland)
|0:04:25
|7
|Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
|0:04:57
|8
|Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)
|0:05:42
|9
|Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)
|0:07:13
|10
|Fernandes Martins (Portugal)
|0:07:21
|11
|Manami Iwade (Japan)
|12
|Lija Laizane (Latvia)
|0:08:07
|13
|Elga Kharisma Novanda (Indonesia)
|0:08:27
|14
|Sarah Kate Mcdonald (New Zealand)
|0:08:32
|15
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:08:54
|16
|Maartje Hereijgers (Netherlands)
|0:09:19
|17
|Zsofia Keri (Hungary)
|0:09:53
|18
|Jessica Lergada (Colombia)
|0:10:58
|19
|Tori Van De Perre (Belgium)
|0:11:05
|20
|Volha Masiukovich (Belarus)
|0:11:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Bianca Martin (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|22
|Abdul Nazzeer (Singapore)
|23
|Teagan O'keeffe (South Africa)
|24
|Shaylene Brown (Zimbabwe)
|25
|Nika Kozar (Slovenia)
|26
|Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)
|27
|Mette Jepsen (Denmark)
|28
|Kirsten Dellar (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|29
|Mayara Iiperez (Brazil)
|30
|Jimena Montecinos (Bolivia)
|DNF
|Verena Brunner (Argentina)
|DNS
|Senait Araya Debesay (Eritrea)
