Trending

Ryan takes out Sid Patterson GP

Germans claim Melbourne Madison title

Image 1 of 67

Mark Ryan (New Zealand) won the 2010 Sid Patterson Grand Prix

Mark Ryan (New Zealand) won the 2010 Sid Patterson Grand Prix
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 67

Evan Hull and Jacob Schmid react to their record breaking effort

Evan Hull and Jacob Schmid react to their record breaking effort
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 67

The keirin final was an all-Malaysian podium - won by Aziz Awang from Hafiz Sufian and Hariff Saleh

The keirin final was an all-Malaysian podium - won by Aziz Awang from Hafiz Sufian and Hariff Saleh
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 67

The keirin finalists follow the derny

The keirin finalists follow the derny
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 67

Syami Bahram (MAS) takes the motorpace from (not visible) Aaron Cooper (Carnegie) and Edrus Yunos (MAS) and Shane Weeks (Barbados)

Syami Bahram (MAS) takes the motorpace from (not visible) Aaron Cooper (Carnegie) and Edrus Yunos (MAS) and Shane Weeks (Barbados)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 67

Aaron Cooper and Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie) jump with Edrus Yunos (MAS) in the motorpaced event

Aaron Cooper and Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie) jump with Edrus Yunos (MAS) in the motorpaced event
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 67

The long line of the motorpace event

The long line of the motorpace event
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 67

Ting-Wing Huang (TPE) takes the women's handicap race from Fatehah Mustapha (MAS)

Ting-Wing Huang (TPE) takes the women's handicap race from Fatehah Mustapha (MAS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 67

Myron Simpson (NZL) leads in a keirin heat

Myron Simpson (NZL) leads in a keirin heat
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 67

Barry Forde (BAR)

Barry Forde (BAR)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 67

Hafiz Sufian takes a keirin heat ahead of compatriot, Aziz Awang (MAS) and Barry Forde (BAR)

Hafiz Sufian takes a keirin heat ahead of compatriot, Aziz Awang (MAS) and Barry Forde (BAR)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 67

The keirin heats were fiercely contested by the visiting international riders, including 'locals', Aziz Awang and Hafiz Sufian (MAS)

The keirin heats were fiercely contested by the visiting international riders, including 'locals', Aziz Awang and Hafiz Sufian (MAS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 67

Brett Rollinson (Warragul) leads in a scratch race

Brett Rollinson (Warragul) leads in a scratch race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 67

The Victorian team controlled the junior men's motorpace

The Victorian team controlled the junior men's motorpace
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 67

Another international visitor to the women's racing was Ting-Wing Huang (TPE)

Another international visitor to the women's racing was Ting-Wing Huang (TPE)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 67

Laine Hammond (Northcote) leads Fatehah Mustapha (MAS) and the bunch in the women's scratch race

Laine Hammond (Northcote) leads Fatehah Mustapha (MAS) and the bunch in the women's scratch race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 67

Concentration and determination from Carly McCoombe (Bendigo)

Concentration and determination from Carly McCoombe (Bendigo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 67

Christian Grasmann (GER) and Leif Lampater (GER) get pushed into the Sid Patterson final

Christian Grasmann (GER) and Leif Lampater (GER) get pushed into the Sid Patterson final
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 67

Oliver Le Grice (Carnegie) looks for help from Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carengie), who also started from 65 metres

Oliver Le Grice (Carnegie) looks for help from Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carengie), who also started from 65 metres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 67

First to see the scoreboard with the time on it - Jack Cummings - a member of the record-breaking team

First to see the scoreboard with the time on it - Jack Cummings - a member of the record-breaking team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 67

Jack Cummings and Jacob Schmid take over from Evan Hull in the team sprint record-breaking ride

Jack Cummings and Jacob Schmid take over from Evan Hull in the team sprint record-breaking ride
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 67

The starting effort by the Victorian junior team sprint riders on their way to a new Australian record.

The starting effort by the Victorian junior team sprint riders on their way to a new Australian record.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 67

The Victorian junior team sprint riders on their way to a new Australian record. The team was Evan Hull, Jack Cummings and Jacob Schmid, all from Carnegie Caulfield Cycling Club

The Victorian junior team sprint riders on their way to a new Australian record. The team was Evan Hull, Jack Cummings and Jacob Schmid, all from Carnegie Caulfield Cycling Club
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 67

Winner of the 2010 Lance De Luca Memorial race, Hariff Saleh (MAS)

Winner of the 2010 Lance De Luca Memorial race, Hariff Saleh (MAS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 67

Winner of the Lance De Luca Memorial race, Hariff Saleh (MAS)

Winner of the Lance De Luca Memorial race, Hariff Saleh (MAS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 67

Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand) winds up the pace ahead of Leif Lampater (GER) in the Lance De Luca Memorial

Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand) winds up the pace ahead of Leif Lampater (GER) in the Lance De Luca Memorial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 67

Scully led the Lance De Luca Memorial for several laps

Scully led the Lance De Luca Memorial for several laps
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 67

Tom Scully leads compatriot, Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand) in the Lance D Luca Memorial Scratch Race

Tom Scully leads compatriot, Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand) in the Lance D Luca Memorial Scratch Race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 67

The invitation Junior Scratch Race was won by Alexander Morgan (Blackburn)

The invitation Junior Scratch Race was won by Alexander Morgan (Blackburn)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 67

The Sid Patterson podium Leif Lampater (GER), Mark Ryan (NZL) and Stuart Vaughan (Northcote)

The Sid Patterson podium Leif Lampater (GER), Mark Ryan (NZL) and Stuart Vaughan (Northcote)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 67

Germans, Christian Grasmann and Leif Lampater in the Sid Patterson final. In third wheel is eventual winner, Mark Ryan (NZL)

Germans, Christian Grasmann and Leif Lampater in the Sid Patterson final. In third wheel is eventual winner, Mark Ryan (NZL)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 67

Stuart Vaughan (Northcote) rode strongly in an attempt to defend his 2009 Sid Patterson crown

Stuart Vaughan (Northcote) rode strongly in an attempt to defend his 2009 Sid Patterson crown
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 67

The survivors in the elimination race prepare themselves for the final sprint

The survivors in the elimination race prepare themselves for the final sprint
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 67

Eventual Sid Patterson winner, Mark Ryan (NZ) in the elimination bunch, followed by Tom Scully (NZ)

Eventual Sid Patterson winner, Mark Ryan (NZ) in the elimination bunch, followed by Tom Scully (NZ)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 67

Brendan Schultz (Hamilton) rides next to Malaysian, Hariff Saleh in the elimination event

Brendan Schultz (Hamilton) rides next to Malaysian, Hariff Saleh in the elimination event
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 67

The battle for third place was won in the closing sprints by Hayden Godfrey and Myron Simpson (Assos)

The battle for third place was won in the closing sprints by Hayden Godfrey and Myron Simpson (Assos)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 67

Mark Ryan and Tom Scully (Locker Group) rode strongly together

Mark Ryan and Tom Scully (Locker Group) rode strongly together
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 38 of 67

Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero) rode away from a potential grounding

Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero) rode away from a potential grounding
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 39 of 67

......but Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero) managed to stay upright

......but Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero) managed to stay upright
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 40 of 67

A crash in the final bend looked like it might floor more than one rider......

A crash in the final bend looked like it might floor more than one rider......
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 41 of 67

Oliver Le Grice and Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero Insurance) make a change

Oliver Le Grice and Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero Insurance) make a change
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 42 of 67

The Abolone King team, Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann make another changeover during their strong performance to win the Melbourne Madison

The Abolone King team, Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann make another changeover during their strong performance to win the Melbourne Madison
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 43 of 67

Trevor Griffiths and Brendan Schultz (Modern Security) make a changeover

Trevor Griffiths and Brendan Schultz (Modern Security) make a changeover
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 44 of 67

James Langedyk (Jayco) rode many laps in the bunch waiting for Sean Finning to rejoin the race, but Finning was unable to.

James Langedyk (Jayco) rode many laps in the bunch waiting for Sean Finning to rejoin the race, but Finning was unable to.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 45 of 67

Textbook changeover by Jarrod Moroni and Sam Witmitz (Lockwood)

Textbook changeover by Jarrod Moroni and Sam Witmitz (Lockwood)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 46 of 67

Eventual winners, Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann (Abolone King) dominated the Melbourne Madison

Eventual winners, Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann (Abolone King) dominated the Melbourne Madison
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 47 of 67

James Langedyke and Sean Finning were in contention for a podium place before Finning was forced to retire after a crash

James Langedyke and Sean Finning were in contention for a podium place before Finning was forced to retire after a crash
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 48 of 67

Kiwis, Mark Ryan and Tom Scully (Locker Group) make a change over on their way to second in the Melbourne Madison

Kiwis, Mark Ryan and Tom Scully (Locker Group) make a change over on their way to second in the Melbourne Madison
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 49 of 67

Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann (Abolone King) changeover in the Melbourne Madison

Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann (Abolone King) changeover in the Melbourne Madison
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 50 of 67

A quick tactics chat during a changeover for Tom Scully and Mark Ryan

A quick tactics chat during a changeover for Tom Scully and Mark Ryan
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 51 of 67

Trevor Griffiths and Brendan Schultz (Modern Security) make a changeover

Trevor Griffiths and Brendan Schultz (Modern Security) make a changeover
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 52 of 67

The Lockwood team make a changeover late in the race

The Lockwood team make a changeover late in the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 53 of 67

Leif Lampater (GER) concentrates in the elimination race

Leif Lampater (GER) concentrates in the elimination race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 54 of 67

Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie) won the Scratch Race, which was his qualifier for the Sid Patterson final. Second was Casey Munro (Brunswick)

Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie) won the Scratch Race, which was his qualifier for the Sid Patterson final. Second was Casey Munro (Brunswick)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 55 of 67

Defending Sid Patterson Grand Prix champion, Stuart Vaughan (Northcote) makes sure of his place in the final by winning his qualifying race - a motorpaced scratch race.

Defending Sid Patterson Grand Prix champion, Stuart Vaughan (Northcote) makes sure of his place in the final by winning his qualifying race - a motorpaced scratch race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 56 of 67

The Melbourne Madison winners Germans, Christian Grasmann and Leif Lampater (Abalone King)

The Melbourne Madison winners Germans, Christian Grasmann and Leif Lampater (Abalone King)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 57 of 67

The Melbourne Madison podium Scully / Ryan, Grasmann / Lampater, Simpson / Godfrey

The Melbourne Madison podium Scully / Ryan, Grasmann / Lampater, Simpson / Godfrey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 58 of 67

Scully and Ryan (Lockwood) debrief after coming second in the Melbourne Madison

Scully and Ryan (Lockwood) debrief after coming second in the Melbourne Madison
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 59 of 67

The race for third place was tight, the SASI team just missed out, but left nothing on the track

The race for third place was tight, the SASI team just missed out, but left nothing on the track
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 60 of 67

The closing laps were raced fast as the Kiwis attacked the Germans to try to steal the race

The closing laps were raced fast as the Kiwis attacked the Germans to try to steal the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 61 of 67

The Germans on their way to victory in the Melbourne Madison

The Germans on their way to victory in the Melbourne Madison
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 62 of 67

Queenslands' Jordan Kerby and Mitchell Mulhearn

Queenslands' Jordan Kerby and Mitchell Mulhearn
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 63 of 67

Another tactics meeting during the Madison for Scully and Ryan (Lockwood)

Another tactics meeting during the Madison for Scully and Ryan (Lockwood)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 64 of 67

Mark Ryan (Lockwood) can see one of the German Abalone King riders on his shoulder as he tries to break away to gain a lap, the Germans shadowed every move by the Kiwis and closed them down

Mark Ryan (Lockwood) can see one of the German Abalone King riders on his shoulder as he tries to break away to gain a lap, the Germans shadowed every move by the Kiwis and closed them down
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 65 of 67

The SASI team of George Tansley and Alex Edmondson were close to taking third place in an exciting race for the final podium position

The SASI team of George Tansley and Alex Edmondson were close to taking third place in an exciting race for the final podium position
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 66 of 67

Christian Grasmann (Abalone King) can see near-victory on the scoreboard in the velodrome

Christian Grasmann (Abalone King) can see near-victory on the scoreboard in the velodrome
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 67 of 67

The record breaking Australian junior team sprint squad - Jacob Schmid, Evan Hull and Jack Cummings

The record breaking Australian junior team sprint squad - Jacob Schmid, Evan Hull and Jack Cummings
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Sid Patterson GP/Melbourne Madison attracted some big names in international cycling, with the race the first of a track racing double header in Melbourne, Australia.

Riders came from afar to take part in the event, with New Zealand’s Hayden Godfrey returning from injury to race, while German duo Leif Lampater and Christian Grassman returned to compete on Australian shores.

New Zealand’s Mark Ryan won the first of the night’s main events, taking out the Sid Patterson Grand Prix title. Ryan won the event from fellow scratch rider Lampater while Australia’s Stuart Vaughan took third place from 145 metres.

It was again a battle between Ryan and Lampater, plus their respective teammates, in the Melbourne Madison. Lampater and Grassman took the race win with 35 points to the 28 of Ryan and partner Tom Scully. Another all-Kiwi pairing in Godfrey and Shane Archbold took third place, however the duo was a lap down with 18 points.

Many of the riders taking part in the Melbourne Madison will return on Saturday evening to DISC for the Revolution 6 track event.

MU17 Team Sprint
1Front Straight0:00:49
2Back Straight0:00:02

Next Generation 20 Lap Motorpace
1Stuart Vaughan (HAW)0:06:37
2Brett Rollinson (WGL)
3Cameron Shaw (CLC)

Ray's Preston 20 Lap Scratch
1Nathan Corrigan-Martella (CAR)0:05:59
2Casey Munro (BWK)
3Tom Leaper (BBN)
4Clint McDonell (CAR)
5Oliver Le Grice (CAR)
6Mark Flood (BGO)
7Mitchell Bullen (NSW)
8Jarrod Moroni (BGO)

Shimano Aces Elimination
1Leif Lampater (GER)0:05:59
2Tom Scully (NZL)
3Shane Archbold (NZL)
4Christian Grassman (GER)
5Mark Ryan (NZL)
6Myron Simpson (NZL)

Beasley Cycles 10 Lap Scratch
1Fatehah Mustapha (MAL)0:03:16
2Ting-wing Huang (TPE)
3Apryl Eppinger (CAR)

Modern Security 10 Lap Motorpace
1Evan Hull (CAR)0:03:12
2Jacob Schmid (CAR)
3Jack Cummings (CAR)
4Thomas Hamilton (CAR)

Locker Group 20 Lap Scratch
1Stuart Vaughan (HAW)0:06:26
2Callum Fryer (CAR)
3Jamie Goddard (BBN)
4Cameron Woolcock (HAW)
5Alex Santagada (BBN)
6Brett Rollinson (WGL)

Abalone King Keirin Heat 1
1Hafiz Sufian (MAL)0:00:11
2Azizal Awang (MAS)
3Shane Weekes (BAR)

Abalone King Keirin Heat 2
1Rizal Tisin (MAS)0:00:11
2Aaron Cooper (CAR)
3Po Hung Wu (TPE)

Abalone King Keirin Heat 3
1Hariff Saleh (MAS)0:00:11
2Nathan Corrigan-Martella (CAR)
3Mitchell Bullen (NSW)

Rays Preston 1500m Handicap
1Ting-wing Huang (TPE) 50m0:01:48
2Fatehah Mustapha (MAL) scr
3Thomay Michaltsis (NOR) 110m
4Carly McCoombe (BGO) 40m

Next Generation 20 Lap Motorpace
1Syamil Bahram (MAL)0:05:49
2Aaron Cooper (CAR)
3Edrus Yunos (MAL)
4Shane Weekes (BAR)

Abalone King Keirin Final
1Azizal Awang (MAS)0:00:11
2Hafiz Sufian (MAL)
3Hariff Saleh (MAS)
4Nathan Corrigan-Martella (CAR)

Beasley Cycles Women's Keirin
1Fatehah Mustapha (MAL)0:00:12
2Apryl Eppinger (CAR)
3Laine Hammond (NOR)
4Megan Marsh (HAW)

Sid Patterson Grand Prix
1Mark Ryan (NZL) scr0:02:06
2Leif Lampater (GER) scr
3Stuart Vaughan (HAW) 145m
4Brett Rollinson (WGL) 145m
5Tom Leaper (BBN) 65m
6Callum Fryer (CAR) 145m
7Clint McDonell (CAR) 65m

Modern Security 10 Lap Sratch
1Alexander Morgan (BBN)0:03:02
2Hugo Tolliday (B-S)
3Zac Shaw (CLC)
4Michael Hayle (CAR)

Lance De Luca Memorial Scratch
1Hariff Saleh (MAS)0:05:44
2Hayden Godfrey (NZL)
3Leif Lampater (GER)
4Shane Archbold (NZL)

Melbourne Madison
1Lampater/Grasmann (GER)35pts
2Ryan/Scully (NZL)28
3Archbold/Godfrey (NZL)18
4Tansley/Edmonson (SA)14
5Simpson/Munro (NZL)4
6Witmitz/Moroni (VIC)2

 

Latest on Cyclingnews