Mark Ryan (New Zealand) won the 2010 Sid Patterson Grand Prix
Evan Hull and Jacob Schmid react to their record breaking effort
The keirin final was an all-Malaysian podium - won by Aziz Awang from Hafiz Sufian and Hariff Saleh
The keirin finalists follow the derny
Syami Bahram (MAS) takes the motorpace from (not visible) Aaron Cooper (Carnegie) and Edrus Yunos (MAS) and Shane Weeks (Barbados)
Aaron Cooper and Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie) jump with Edrus Yunos (MAS) in the motorpaced event
The long line of the motorpace event
Ting-Wing Huang (TPE) takes the women's handicap race from Fatehah Mustapha (MAS)
Myron Simpson (NZL) leads in a keirin heat
Barry Forde (BAR)
Hafiz Sufian takes a keirin heat ahead of compatriot, Aziz Awang (MAS) and Barry Forde (BAR)
The keirin heats were fiercely contested by the visiting international riders, including 'locals', Aziz Awang and Hafiz Sufian (MAS)
Brett Rollinson (Warragul) leads in a scratch race
The Victorian team controlled the junior men's motorpace
Another international visitor to the women's racing was Ting-Wing Huang (TPE)
Laine Hammond (Northcote) leads Fatehah Mustapha (MAS) and the bunch in the women's scratch race
Concentration and determination from Carly McCoombe (Bendigo)
Christian Grasmann (GER) and Leif Lampater (GER) get pushed into the Sid Patterson final
Oliver Le Grice (Carnegie) looks for help from Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carengie), who also started from 65 metres
First to see the scoreboard with the time on it - Jack Cummings - a member of the record-breaking team
Jack Cummings and Jacob Schmid take over from Evan Hull in the team sprint record-breaking ride
The starting effort by the Victorian junior team sprint riders on their way to a new Australian record.
The Victorian junior team sprint riders on their way to a new Australian record. The team was Evan Hull, Jack Cummings and Jacob Schmid, all from Carnegie Caulfield Cycling Club
Winner of the 2010 Lance De Luca Memorial race, Hariff Saleh (MAS)
Winner of the Lance De Luca Memorial race, Hariff Saleh (MAS)
Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand) winds up the pace ahead of Leif Lampater (GER) in the Lance De Luca Memorial
Scully led the Lance De Luca Memorial for several laps
Tom Scully leads compatriot, Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand) in the Lance D Luca Memorial Scratch Race
The invitation Junior Scratch Race was won by Alexander Morgan (Blackburn)
The Sid Patterson podium Leif Lampater (GER), Mark Ryan (NZL) and Stuart Vaughan (Northcote)
Germans, Christian Grasmann and Leif Lampater in the Sid Patterson final. In third wheel is eventual winner, Mark Ryan (NZL)
Stuart Vaughan (Northcote) rode strongly in an attempt to defend his 2009 Sid Patterson crown
The survivors in the elimination race prepare themselves for the final sprint
Eventual Sid Patterson winner, Mark Ryan (NZ) in the elimination bunch, followed by Tom Scully (NZ)
Brendan Schultz (Hamilton) rides next to Malaysian, Hariff Saleh in the elimination event
The battle for third place was won in the closing sprints by Hayden Godfrey and Myron Simpson (Assos)
Mark Ryan and Tom Scully (Locker Group) rode strongly together
Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero) rode away from a potential grounding
......but Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero) managed to stay upright
A crash in the final bend looked like it might floor more than one rider......
Oliver Le Grice and Harry Crothers-Bade (Vero Insurance) make a change
The Abolone King team, Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann make another changeover during their strong performance to win the Melbourne Madison
Trevor Griffiths and Brendan Schultz (Modern Security) make a changeover
James Langedyk (Jayco) rode many laps in the bunch waiting for Sean Finning to rejoin the race, but Finning was unable to.
Textbook changeover by Jarrod Moroni and Sam Witmitz (Lockwood)
Eventual winners, Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann (Abolone King) dominated the Melbourne Madison
James Langedyke and Sean Finning were in contention for a podium place before Finning was forced to retire after a crash
Kiwis, Mark Ryan and Tom Scully (Locker Group) make a change over on their way to second in the Melbourne Madison
Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann (Abolone King) changeover in the Melbourne Madison
A quick tactics chat during a changeover for Tom Scully and Mark Ryan
Trevor Griffiths and Brendan Schultz (Modern Security) make a changeover
The Lockwood team make a changeover late in the race
Leif Lampater (GER) concentrates in the elimination race
Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie) won the Scratch Race, which was his qualifier for the Sid Patterson final. Second was Casey Munro (Brunswick)
Defending Sid Patterson Grand Prix champion, Stuart Vaughan (Northcote) makes sure of his place in the final by winning his qualifying race - a motorpaced scratch race.
The Melbourne Madison winners Germans, Christian Grasmann and Leif Lampater (Abalone King)
The Melbourne Madison podium Scully / Ryan, Grasmann / Lampater, Simpson / Godfrey
Scully and Ryan (Lockwood) debrief after coming second in the Melbourne Madison
The race for third place was tight, the SASI team just missed out, but left nothing on the track
The closing laps were raced fast as the Kiwis attacked the Germans to try to steal the race
The Germans on their way to victory in the Melbourne Madison
Queenslands' Jordan Kerby and Mitchell Mulhearn
Another tactics meeting during the Madison for Scully and Ryan (Lockwood)
Mark Ryan (Lockwood) can see one of the German Abalone King riders on his shoulder as he tries to break away to gain a lap, the Germans shadowed every move by the Kiwis and closed them down
The SASI team of George Tansley and Alex Edmondson were close to taking third place in an exciting race for the final podium position
Christian Grasmann (Abalone King) can see near-victory on the scoreboard in the velodrome
The record breaking Australian junior team sprint squad - Jacob Schmid, Evan Hull and Jack Cummings
The Sid Patterson GP/Melbourne Madison attracted some big names in international cycling, with the race the first of a track racing double header in Melbourne, Australia.
Riders came from afar to take part in the event, with New Zealand’s Hayden Godfrey returning from injury to race, while German duo Leif Lampater and Christian Grassman returned to compete on Australian shores.
New Zealand’s Mark Ryan won the first of the night’s main events, taking out the Sid Patterson Grand Prix title. Ryan won the event from fellow scratch rider Lampater while Australia’s Stuart Vaughan took third place from 145 metres.
It was again a battle between Ryan and Lampater, plus their respective teammates, in the Melbourne Madison. Lampater and Grassman took the race win with 35 points to the 28 of Ryan and partner Tom Scully. Another all-Kiwi pairing in Godfrey and Shane Archbold took third place, however the duo was a lap down with 18 points.
Many of the riders taking part in the Melbourne Madison will return on Saturday evening to DISC for the Revolution 6 track event.
MU17 Team Sprint
1 Front Straight 0:00:49 2 Back Straight 0:00:02
Next Generation 20 Lap Motorpace
1 Stuart Vaughan (HAW) 0:06:37 2 Brett Rollinson (WGL) 3 Cameron Shaw (CLC)
Ray's Preston 20 Lap Scratch
1 Nathan Corrigan-Martella (CAR) 0:05:59 2 Casey Munro (BWK) 3 Tom Leaper (BBN) 4 Clint McDonell (CAR) 5 Oliver Le Grice (CAR) 6 Mark Flood (BGO) 7 Mitchell Bullen (NSW) 8 Jarrod Moroni (BGO)
Shimano Aces Elimination
1 Leif Lampater (GER) 0:05:59 2 Tom Scully (NZL) 3 Shane Archbold (NZL) 4 Christian Grassman (GER) 5 Mark Ryan (NZL) 6 Myron Simpson (NZL)
Beasley Cycles 10 Lap Scratch
1 Fatehah Mustapha (MAL) 0:03:16 2 Ting-wing Huang (TPE) 3 Apryl Eppinger (CAR)
Modern Security 10 Lap Motorpace
1 Evan Hull (CAR) 0:03:12 2 Jacob Schmid (CAR) 3 Jack Cummings (CAR) 4 Thomas Hamilton (CAR)
Locker Group 20 Lap Scratch
1 Stuart Vaughan (HAW) 0:06:26 2 Callum Fryer (CAR) 3 Jamie Goddard (BBN) 4 Cameron Woolcock (HAW) 5 Alex Santagada (BBN) 6 Brett Rollinson (WGL)
Abalone King Keirin Heat 1
1 Hafiz Sufian (MAL) 0:00:11 2 Azizal Awang (MAS) 3 Shane Weekes (BAR)
Abalone King Keirin Heat 2
1 Rizal Tisin (MAS) 0:00:11 2 Aaron Cooper (CAR) 3 Po Hung Wu (TPE)
Abalone King Keirin Heat 3
1 Hariff Saleh (MAS) 0:00:11 2 Nathan Corrigan-Martella (CAR) 3 Mitchell Bullen (NSW)
Rays Preston 1500m Handicap
1 Ting-wing Huang (TPE) 50m 0:01:48 2 Fatehah Mustapha (MAL) scr 3 Thomay Michaltsis (NOR) 110m 4 Carly McCoombe (BGO) 40m
Next Generation 20 Lap Motorpace
1 Syamil Bahram (MAL) 0:05:49 2 Aaron Cooper (CAR) 3 Edrus Yunos (MAL) 4 Shane Weekes (BAR)
Abalone King Keirin Final
1 Azizal Awang (MAS) 0:00:11 2 Hafiz Sufian (MAL) 3 Hariff Saleh (MAS) 4 Nathan Corrigan-Martella (CAR)
Beasley Cycles Women's Keirin
1 Fatehah Mustapha (MAL) 0:00:12 2 Apryl Eppinger (CAR) 3 Laine Hammond (NOR) 4 Megan Marsh (HAW)
Sid Patterson Grand Prix
1 Mark Ryan (NZL) scr 0:02:06 2 Leif Lampater (GER) scr 3 Stuart Vaughan (HAW) 145m 4 Brett Rollinson (WGL) 145m 5 Tom Leaper (BBN) 65m 6 Callum Fryer (CAR) 145m 7 Clint McDonell (CAR) 65m
Modern Security 10 Lap Sratch
1 Alexander Morgan (BBN) 0:03:02 2 Hugo Tolliday (B-S) 3 Zac Shaw (CLC) 4 Michael Hayle (CAR)
Lance De Luca Memorial Scratch
1 Hariff Saleh (MAS) 0:05:44 2 Hayden Godfrey (NZL) 3 Leif Lampater (GER) 4 Shane Archbold (NZL)
Melbourne Madison
1 Lampater/Grasmann (GER) 35 pts 2 Ryan/Scully (NZL) 28 3 Archbold/Godfrey (NZL) 18 4 Tansley/Edmonson (SA) 14 5 Simpson/Munro (NZL) 4 6 Witmitz/Moroni (VIC) 2