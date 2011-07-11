Trending

Koev wraps up Sibiu Tour after third on final day

Zoidl takes out final stage

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD2:39:55
2Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:09
3Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:17
4Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:19
5Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
6Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange0:00:21
7Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
8Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:47
9Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:56
10Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
11Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:01
12Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:01:08
13Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:47
14Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange0:01:50
15Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:09
16Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange0:02:33
17Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:02:54
18Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
19Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
20Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:27
21Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:38
22Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:03:46
23Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD0:04:33
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
25Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:04:36
26Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:04:39
27Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
28Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:04:45
29Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:04:47
30Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:04:55
31Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:05:23
32Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD0:06:12
33Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:14
34Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:06:18
35Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:06:19
36Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:06:28
37Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:06:40
38Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:06:44
39Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:54
40Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:07:13
41Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:07:16
42Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
43Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
44Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:08:18
45George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:08:27
46Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:08:29
47Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:08:45
48Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:08:53
49Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
50Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:09:21
51Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:09:38
52Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:09:50
53Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:10:33
54Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia0:10:36
55Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:10:46
56Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD0:10:49
57Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware0:10:51
58Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
59Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
60Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:11:15
61Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:11:28
62Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD0:11:33
63Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:11:47
64Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:11:50
65Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:11:52
66Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:12:07
67Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:12:55
68Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
69Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:13:09
70Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:13:29
71Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
72Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:14:08
73Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:14:18
74Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:14:28
75Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:15:17
76Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:15:27
77Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:15:32
78David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:16:29
79Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:16:50
80Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:17:07
81Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
82Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:18:09
83Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:18:44
84Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
85Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
86Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
87Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
88Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
89Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
90Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
91Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
92Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
93Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
94Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
95Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
96Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:19:56
97Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:20:11
98Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:20:17
99Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:20:28
100Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:20:41
101Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange0:20:49
102Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:20:58
103Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:21:30
104Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:22:13
105Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:24:04
106Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:24:18
107Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:24:50
108Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:26:26
109Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:27:29
110Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia0:30:27
111Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
112Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
113Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
114Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:30:37

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD - Lampre8:01:00
2Team Differdange0:03:29
3Kolss Cycling Team0:04:04
4Centro Revisioni Cerone0:04:10
5Ora Hotels Carrera0:07:28
6Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:09:30
7Lotto Bodysol Pcw0:10:44
8Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:11:17
9SP Table Ware0:17:06
10Tusnad Cycling Team0:19:23
11Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets0:20:58
12Dinamo Bucuresti0:24:22
13Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:24:32
14Serbian National Team0:25:44
15KTM - Murcia0:30:48
16Cube Balaton Team0:33:38
17PKD Tzar Simeon0:35:47
18Mazicon Bucuresti0:36:12
19Aegon Cycling Team0:44:27
20TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:47:14

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo11:32:48
2Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:52
3Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:27
4Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange0:01:51
5Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:02:13
6Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:02:24
7Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange0:03:34
8Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:04:18
9Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:05:01
10Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware0:06:05
11Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange0:06:27
12Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:06:41
13Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:06:43
14Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:00
15Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:07:08
16Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:07:45
17Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD0:08:14
18Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:08:24
19Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:08:42
20Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD0:09:14
21Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:09:51
22Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:10:42
23Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:10:53
24Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:11:05
25Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:11:23
26Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:11:47
27Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:11:48
28Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:12:31
29Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:14:14
30Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:14:22
31Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:14:25
32Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:15:30
33Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:15:56
34Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:16:38
35Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:17:06
36Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:17:36
37Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:17:41
38Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:17:42
39Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:17:47
40Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:17:51
41Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:54
42Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia0:18:05
43Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:18:07
44Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:18:44
45Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:18:56
46Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD0:19:34
47Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:19:54
48Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware0:20:20
49Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD0:20:37
50Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:20:42
51Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:21:09
52Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:21:53
53Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:23:09
54Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:23:15
55Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:23:46
56Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:24:08
57Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware0:24:39
58Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:24:45
59Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:25:06
60Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD0:25:47
61Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:26:03
62David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:27:34
63Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange0:27:44
64Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia0:28:31
65Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:29:27
66Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:30:08
67Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:30:16
68Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:30:20
69Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
70Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:30:28
71Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:30:34
72Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:30:58
73George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:31:16
74Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:31:17
75Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:32:19
76Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:32:20
77Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:33:03
78Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:33:35
79Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:34:26
80Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:34:37
81Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:35:05
82Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:35:09
83Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:35:45
84Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:36:07
85Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:36:21
86Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti0:36:43
87Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:38:32
88Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:38:42
89Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:38:54
90Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:38:58
91Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:39:21
92Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:39:32
93Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:41:55
94Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:42:52
95Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:44:44
96Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia0:46:16
97Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange0:48:07
98Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:48:24
99Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:50:20
100Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:50:53
101Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:54:17
102Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:56:30
103Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:58:13
104Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:58:59
105Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:59:04
106Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:59:06
107Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team1:00:21
108Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow1:00:53
109Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team1:01:22
110Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team1:01:52
111Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow1:02:28
112Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone1:04:06
113Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team1:05:15
114Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team1:11:38

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Differdange34:27:11
2ISD - Lampre0:00:08
3Ora Hotels Carrera0:06:15
4Centro Revisioni Cerone0:07:04
5Kolss Cycling Team0:15:11
6Lotto Bodysol Pcw0:17:18
7Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:18:50
8Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:21:55
9SP Table Ware0:26:08
10Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets0:29:35
11Tusnad Cycling Team0:32:41
12Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:38:38
13Serbian National Team0:40:56
14KTM - Murcia0:47:48
15Dinamo Bucuresti0:54:03
16Mazicon Bucuresti0:55:27
17Cube Balaton Team0:56:13
18Aegon Cycling Team1:09:30
19TC Chrobry Felt Glogow1:18:20
20PKD Tzar Simeon1:23:18

Latest on Cyclingnews