Koev wraps up Sibiu Tour after third on final day
Zoidl takes out final stage
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
|2:39:55
|2
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:09
|3
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:17
|4
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:19
|5
|Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|6
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
|0:00:21
|7
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|8
|Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:47
|9
|Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:01
|12
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:01:08
|13
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:47
|14
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:01:50
|15
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:09
|16
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|0:02:33
|17
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:02:54
|18
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
|19
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
|20
|Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|21
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|22
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:03:46
|23
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
|0:04:33
|24
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|25
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:04:36
|26
|Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:04:39
|27
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|28
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:04:45
|29
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:04:47
|30
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:04:55
|31
|Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:05:23
|32
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
|0:06:12
|33
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|34
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:06:18
|35
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:06:19
|36
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:06:28
|37
|Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:06:40
|38
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:06:44
|39
|Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|40
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:07:13
|41
|Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:07:16
|42
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|43
|Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|44
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:08:18
|45
|George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:08:27
|46
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:08:29
|47
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:08:45
|48
|Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:08:53
|49
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|50
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:09:21
|51
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:09:38
|52
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:09:50
|53
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:10:33
|54
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:10:36
|55
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|56
|Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
|0:10:49
|57
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:10:51
|58
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|59
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
|60
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:11:15
|61
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|62
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
|0:11:33
|63
|Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:11:47
|64
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:11:50
|65
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|66
|Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:12:07
|67
|Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:12:55
|68
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|69
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:13:09
|70
|Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|71
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|72
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:14:08
|73
|Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:14:18
|74
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:14:28
|75
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:15:17
|76
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:15:27
|77
|Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:15:32
|78
|David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:16:29
|79
|Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:16:50
|80
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|81
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|82
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:18:09
|83
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:18:44
|84
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|85
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|86
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|87
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|88
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|89
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|90
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|91
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|92
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|93
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|94
|Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|95
|Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
|96
|Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|97
|Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:20:11
|98
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:20:17
|99
|Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:20:28
|100
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:20:41
|101
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:20:49
|102
|Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:20:58
|103
|Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:21:30
|104
|Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:22:13
|105
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:24:04
|106
|Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:24:18
|107
|Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:24:50
|108
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:26:26
|109
|Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:27:29
|110
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:30:27
|111
|Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|112
|Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|113
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|114
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:30:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD - Lampre
|8:01:00
|2
|Team Differdange
|0:03:29
|3
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|4
|Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:04:10
|5
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:07:28
|6
|Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:09:30
|7
|Lotto Bodysol Pcw
|0:10:44
|8
|Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:11:17
|9
|SP Table Ware
|0:17:06
|10
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:19:23
|11
|Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets
|0:20:58
|12
|Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:24:22
|13
|Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:24:32
|14
|Serbian National Team
|0:25:44
|15
|KTM - Murcia
|0:30:48
|16
|Cube Balaton Team
|0:33:38
|17
|PKD Tzar Simeon
|0:35:47
|18
|Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:36:12
|19
|Aegon Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|20
|TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:47:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|11:32:48
|2
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:52
|3
|Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:27
|4
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
|0:01:51
|5
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:02:13
|6
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:02:24
|7
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:03:34
|8
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:04:18
|9
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:05:01
|10
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
|0:06:05
|11
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
|0:06:27
|12
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:06:41
|13
|Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:06:43
|14
|Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|15
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:07:08
|16
|Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:07:45
|17
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
|0:08:14
|18
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:08:24
|19
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:08:42
|20
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
|0:09:14
|21
|Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:09:51
|22
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|23
|Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:10:53
|24
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:11:05
|25
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:11:23
|26
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|27
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:11:48
|28
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:12:31
|29
|Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|30
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:14:22
|31
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:14:25
|32
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:15:30
|33
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:15:56
|34
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:16:38
|35
|Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:17:06
|36
|Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:17:36
|37
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:17:41
|38
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:17:42
|39
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:17:47
|40
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:17:51
|41
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|42
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:18:05
|43
|Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:18:07
|44
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:18:44
|45
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:18:56
|46
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
|0:19:34
|47
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:19:54
|48
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
|0:20:20
|49
|Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
|0:20:37
|50
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|51
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:21:09
|52
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:21:53
|53
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:23:09
|54
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:23:15
|55
|Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:23:46
|56
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:24:08
|57
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:24:39
|58
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:24:45
|59
|Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:25:06
|60
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
|0:25:47
|61
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:26:03
|62
|David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:27:34
|63
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|0:27:44
|64
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|0:28:31
|65
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:29:27
|66
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:30:08
|67
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:30:16
|68
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:30:20
|69
|Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|70
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:30:28
|71
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:30:34
|72
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:30:58
|73
|George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:31:16
|74
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:31:17
|75
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:32:19
|76
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:32:20
|77
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:33:03
|78
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:33:35
|79
|Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:34:26
|80
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:34:37
|81
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:35:05
|82
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:35:09
|83
|Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:35:45
|84
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:36:07
|85
|Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:36:21
|86
|Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:36:43
|87
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:38:32
|88
|Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:38:42
|89
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:38:54
|90
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:38:58
|91
|Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:39:21
|92
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:39:32
|93
|Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:41:55
|94
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:42:52
|95
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:44:44
|96
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:46:16
|97
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:48:07
|98
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:48:24
|99
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:50:20
|100
|Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:50:53
|101
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:54:17
|102
|Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:56:30
|103
|Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:58:13
|104
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:58:59
|105
|Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:59:04
|106
|Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:59:06
|107
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|1:00:21
|108
|Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|1:00:53
|109
|Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|1:01:22
|110
|Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|1:01:52
|111
|Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|1:02:28
|112
|Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|1:04:06
|113
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|1:05:15
|114
|Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|1:11:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Differdange
|34:27:11
|2
|ISD - Lampre
|0:00:08
|3
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:06:15
|4
|Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:07:04
|5
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:15:11
|6
|Lotto Bodysol Pcw
|0:17:18
|7
|Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:18:50
|8
|Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:21:55
|9
|SP Table Ware
|0:26:08
|10
|Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets
|0:29:35
|11
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:32:41
|12
|Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:38:38
|13
|Serbian National Team
|0:40:56
|14
|KTM - Murcia
|0:47:48
|15
|Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:54:03
|16
|Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:55:27
|17
|Cube Balaton Team
|0:56:13
|18
|Aegon Cycling Team
|1:09:30
|19
|TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|1:18:20
|20
|PKD Tzar Simeon
|1:23:18
