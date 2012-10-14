Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) makes it two from two with his win in the Shipwreck Coast (Image credit: Immer Schon Photography)

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) has claimed a remarkable double by backing up Saturday's win in the 262km Melbourne to Warrnambool, with a solo victory in the 115km Shipwreck Coast Classic on Victoria's rugged south coast.

Teammate Rhys Pollock claimed second place 50 seconds in arrears with Alex Ray (Campolina) a further 11 seconds back.

Goesinnen made a solo attack on his four breakaway companions with five kilometres left to race, with no one able to answer his move.

"You do a lot of races every year and you don't get to win too many," he said after his second win in as many days. "It isn't like soccer, when you're always winning or losing.

"This is only my third win this year."

Earlier in 2012, Goesinnen won the second stage of the Flèche du Sud in Luxembourg as part of Drapac's annual European expedition.

The 28-year-old said that it was tough out on the road on Sunday, given the after-effects of a very tough day on the bike during the Melbourne to Warrnambool.

"I didn't have the best sleep and it was basically hard all day," he said. "Because it's 120kms, most people think it's easier but most of the bunch had seven hours of racing from yesterday, so from the start, everybody was already fatigued."

Sunday's race was marked by attacked from the outset with a 12-man break finally settling not far in. Among the riders in the escape were Josh Taylor, Chris Jory, Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing), Gordon McCauley, Goesinnen, Pollock (Drapac), Brenton Jones, Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Jay Bourke (John West Cycling), Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) and Karl Evans (SASI) gaining well over two minutes on the field.

As the kilometres ticked down, so did the break's advantage and with 30km left to race, the group's lead was 1:44 over the front of the field.

With the peloton closing in, five members of the break decided it was time to go for it. Goesinnen lead the way from Ray, Pollock, Rutherford and Bourke also escaping and soon building an advantage of over a minute to their pursuants.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2:35:06 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:50 3 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 0:01:01 4 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 5 Jay Bourke (John West Cycling) 6 Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing) 0:02:07 7 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 9 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 12 Karl Evans (SASI) 13 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:13 14 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:20 15 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:29 16 Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) 17 Callum Scotson (Lady Bay Resort) 18 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 Miles Scotson (SASI) 20 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Jarryd Jones (Warrnambool City Council) 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Scott Law (GPM - Wilson Racing) 24 Sam Stow (Campolina) 25 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team) 26 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Sean Whitfield (Lady Bay Resort) 28 Tim Hucker (Cheeseworld) 29 Tom Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 30 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 31 Hamish Middleton (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 32 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 33 Correy Edmed (Cheeseworld) 34 Daniel Herrewyn (SEW Eurodrive) 35 Kris Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 36 Chris Zucchet (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 37 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) 38 Edward Powell (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 39 Peter Howard (Lady Bay Resort) 40 Cameron McDonald (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) 41 Peter Smith (Plan B Racing) 42 Steve Duggan (Warrnambool City Council) 43 Daniel Lamb (SEW Eurodrive) 44 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 45 Michael Stringer (Warrnambool City Council) 46 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 47 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 48 James Butler (John West Cycling) 49 Josh Berry (Suzuki / Trek) 50 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 51 Hadleigh Milligan (Cheeseworld) 52 Matthew Lane (SEW Eurodrive) 53 Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing) 54 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Cheeseworld) 55 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 56 Karl Michelin-Beard (Cheeseworld) 57 Timothy Van Der Schans (Warrnambool City Council) 58 Andrew Roe (SASI) 59 Jesse Ewart (Parramatta Racing Team) 60 Stuart McManus (SEW Eurodrive) 61 Timothy White (Campolina) 62 Clive Silcock (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 63 Sam Lane (Wyndham City Council) 64 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 65 Andrew Ward (Campolina) 66 Nathan Elliott (Cheeseworld) 67 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 68 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 69 Jason Rigg (Wyndham City Council) 70 David Tozer (Campolina) 71 Sam McCallum (Cheeseworld) 72 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 73 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 74 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 75 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 76 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 77 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Suzuki / Trek) 78 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 79 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 80 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 81 Aaron Donelly (Cheeseworld) 82 Edward Bissaker (SASI) 83 Jake Magee (GPM - Wilson Racing) 84 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 0:03:42 85 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 86 Wesley Cordingley (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) 0:25:46 87 Matt Hand (Lady Bay Resort) 88 Mark Fagg (Campolina) 0:41:38 89 Thomas McDonough (Wyndham City Council) 90 Kyle Franson (Campolina) 91 William Key (Warrnambool City Council) 0:50:34 92 Marco Bramucci (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) DNF James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) DNF Julien Fleurus (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) DNF Fergus Sully (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) DNF Dan Wilkins (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) DNF Dylan Lindsey (SEW Eurodrive) DNF Darcy Woolley (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Timshel Knoll-Miller (Wyndham City Council) DNF Peter Mazzarella (Wyndham City Council) DNF Mark Scouller (Warrnambool City Council) DNF Steven Krybolder (Warrnambool City Council) DNF Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) DNS Dene Rogers (John West Cycling) DNS Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) DNS Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek) DNS Matthew Berg (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) DNS Daniel Strauss (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) DNS Lucas Hamilton (SEW Eurodrive) DNS Christopher Jehu (SEW Eurodrive) DNS Joel Strachan (Lady Bay Resort) DNS Luke Jones (Wyndham City Council) DNS Joshua Liston (Wyndham City Council)

Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 23 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 4 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 5 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 3 6 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 7 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 3 8 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 9 Jay Bourke (John West Cycling) 2 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 11 Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1 12 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 1 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing) 8 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 4 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 1 6 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 7:48:15 2 GPM Wilson Racing 0:02:18 3 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:04:46 4 John West Cycling 0:05:02 5 Campolina 6 Team Budget Forklifts 0:06:05 7 SASI 0:06:08 8 Plan B Racing 9 Lady Bay Resort 0:07:30 10 Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni 11 Warrnambool City Council 12 Cheeseworld 13 Suzuki / Trek 14 Sew Eurodrive 15 Wyndham City Council 0:45:39

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1: Allansford Cheeseworld # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 2 3 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 2: Nullawarre Town Sign # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 3: Nirranda Recreational Reserve # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 3 pts 2 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 1

Sprint 4: Bay of Islands Turn Off # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timshel Knoll-Miller (Wyndham City Council) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 2 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 5: General Stores # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 3 2 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 6: London Bridge Turn Off # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 2 3 Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 7: Boggie Creek Pub # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 3 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 8: Nirranda & District Tennis Club # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 9: Mepunga East Town Sign # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 3 pts 2 Jay Bourke (John West Cycling) 2 3 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Hill climbs - Climb 1: Dairy on Left CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 3 Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2

Climb 2: Black and Yellow Cross CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1