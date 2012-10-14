Trending

Double celebration for Drapac as Goesinnen wins Shipwreck Coast Classic

Pollock, Ray left to chase flying Dutchman

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) makes it two from two with his win in the Shipwreck Coast

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) makes it two from two with his win in the Shipwreck Coast
(Image credit: Immer Schon Photography)

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) has claimed a remarkable double by backing up Saturday's win in the 262km Melbourne to Warrnambool, with a solo victory in the 115km Shipwreck Coast Classic on Victoria's rugged south coast.

Teammate Rhys Pollock claimed second place 50 seconds in arrears with Alex Ray (Campolina) a further 11 seconds back.

Goesinnen made a solo attack on his four breakaway companions with five kilometres left to race, with no one able to answer his move.

"You do a lot of races every year and you don't get to win too many," he said after his second win in as many days. "It isn't like soccer, when you're always winning or losing.

"This is only my third win this year."

Earlier in 2012, Goesinnen won the second stage of the Flèche du Sud in Luxembourg as part of Drapac's annual European expedition.

The 28-year-old said that it was tough out on the road on Sunday, given the after-effects of a very tough day on the bike during the Melbourne to Warrnambool.

"I didn't have the best sleep and it was basically hard all day," he said. "Because it's 120kms, most people think it's easier but most of the bunch had seven hours of racing from yesterday, so from the start, everybody was already fatigued."

Sunday's race was marked by attacked from the outset with a 12-man break finally settling not far in. Among the riders in the escape were Josh Taylor, Chris Jory, Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing), Gordon McCauley, Goesinnen, Pollock (Drapac), Brenton Jones, Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Jay Bourke (John West Cycling), Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) and Karl Evans (SASI) gaining well over two minutes on the field.

As the kilometres ticked down, so did the break's advantage and with 30km left to race, the group's lead was 1:44 over the front of the field.

With the peloton closing in, five members of the break decided it was time to go for it. Goesinnen lead the way from Ray, Pollock, Rutherford and Bourke also escaping and soon building an advantage of over a minute to their pursuants.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2:35:06
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:50
3Alexander Ray (Campolina)0:01:01
4Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)
5Jay Bourke (John West Cycling)
6Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:02:07
7Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
10Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
12Karl Evans (SASI)
13Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:02:13
14Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:03:20
15Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)0:03:29
16Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts)
17Callum Scotson (Lady Bay Resort)
18William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Miles Scotson (SASI)
20Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Jarryd Jones (Warrnambool City Council)
22Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Scott Law (GPM - Wilson Racing)
24Sam Stow (Campolina)
25Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Racing Team)
26Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Sean Whitfield (Lady Bay Resort)
28Tim Hucker (Cheeseworld)
29Tom Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
30Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
31Hamish Middleton (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
32Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
33Correy Edmed (Cheeseworld)
34Daniel Herrewyn (SEW Eurodrive)
35Kris Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
36Chris Zucchet (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
37Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
38Edward Powell (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
39Peter Howard (Lady Bay Resort)
40Cameron McDonald (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
41Peter Smith (Plan B Racing)
42Steve Duggan (Warrnambool City Council)
43Daniel Lamb (SEW Eurodrive)
44Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
45Michael Stringer (Warrnambool City Council)
46Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
47Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
48James Butler (John West Cycling)
49Josh Berry (Suzuki / Trek)
50Joshua Harrison (SASI)
51Hadleigh Milligan (Cheeseworld)
52Matthew Lane (SEW Eurodrive)
53Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)
54Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Cheeseworld)
55John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
56Karl Michelin-Beard (Cheeseworld)
57Timothy Van Der Schans (Warrnambool City Council)
58Andrew Roe (SASI)
59Jesse Ewart (Parramatta Racing Team)
60Stuart McManus (SEW Eurodrive)
61Timothy White (Campolina)
62Clive Silcock (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
63Sam Lane (Wyndham City Council)
64Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
65Andrew Ward (Campolina)
66Nathan Elliott (Cheeseworld)
67Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
68Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
69Jason Rigg (Wyndham City Council)
70David Tozer (Campolina)
71Sam McCallum (Cheeseworld)
72Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
73Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
74Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)
75Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
76Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
77Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Suzuki / Trek)
78Harry Carpenter (SASI)
79Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
80Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
81Aaron Donelly (Cheeseworld)
82Edward Bissaker (SASI)
83Jake Magee (GPM - Wilson Racing)
84Alex Edmondson (SASI)0:03:42
85Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
86Wesley Cordingley (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)0:25:46
87Matt Hand (Lady Bay Resort)
88Mark Fagg (Campolina)0:41:38
89Thomas McDonough (Wyndham City Council)
90Kyle Franson (Campolina)
91William Key (Warrnambool City Council)0:50:34
92Marco Bramucci (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFLiam Dove (Plan B Racing)
DNFJames Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
DNFJulien Fleurus (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
DNFFergus Sully (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
DNFDan Wilkins (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
DNFDylan Lindsey (SEW Eurodrive)
DNFDarcy Woolley (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFTimshel Knoll-Miller (Wyndham City Council)
DNFPeter Mazzarella (Wyndham City Council)
DNFMark Scouller (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFSteven Krybolder (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFEdward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)
DNSDene Rogers (John West Cycling)
DNSTimothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
DNSBenjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)
DNSMatthew Berg (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
DNSDaniel Strauss (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
DNSLucas Hamilton (SEW Eurodrive)
DNSChristopher Jehu (SEW Eurodrive)
DNSJoel Strachan (Lady Bay Resort)
DNSLuke Jones (Wyndham City Council)
DNSJoshua Liston (Wyndham City Council)

Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Campolina)23pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
4Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
5Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)3
6Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
7Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)3
8Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
9Jay Bourke (John West Cycling)2
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
11Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)1
12Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)1
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)8pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
3Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)3
4Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Alexander Ray (Campolina)1
6Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling7:48:15
2GPM Wilson Racing0:02:18
3Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:04:46
4John West Cycling0:05:02
5Campolina
6Team Budget Forklifts0:06:05
7SASI0:06:08
8Plan B Racing
9Lady Bay Resort0:07:30
10Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni
11Warrnambool City Council
12Cheeseworld
13Suzuki / Trek
14Sew Eurodrive
15Wyndham City Council0:45:39

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1: Allansford Cheeseworld
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Campolina)2
3Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 2: Nullawarre Town Sign
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Campolina)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 3: Nirranda Recreational Reserve
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Campolina)3pts
2Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)1

Sprint 4: Bay of Islands Turn Off
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timshel Knoll-Miller (Wyndham City Council)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Campolina)2
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 5: General Stores
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Campolina)3
2Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 6: London Bridge Turn Off
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Campolina)2
3Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 7: Boggie Creek Pub
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Campolina)3pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 8: Nirranda & District Tennis Club
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Campolina)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 9: Mepunga East Town Sign
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Campolina)3pts
2Jay Bourke (John West Cycling)2
3Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Hill climbs - Climb 1: Dairy on Left CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)5pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)3
3Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)2

Climb 2: Black and Yellow Cross CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Climb 3: Cream Brick Farm House CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alexander Ray (Campolina)1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews