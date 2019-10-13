Haidet wins US Open of Cyclocross Day 1
Gage Hecht is second during Saturday race in Boulder
Elite Men: Baltimore - Baltimore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:57:14
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:00:03
|4
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:00:43
|5
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:01:32
|6
|Josh Direen (USA)
|0:01:37
|7
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:01:49
|8
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|0:01:53
|9
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:01:58
|10
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:02:14
|11
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:02:31
|12
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:02:42
|13
|Kevin Bradford-parish (USA)
|0:02:43
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:03:03
|15
|Sean Babcock (USA)
|0:03:27
|16
|Brennon Peterson (USA)
|0:03:39
|17
|Jack Tanner (USA)
|0:03:57
|18
|Jacob Peterson (USA)
|0:04:21
|19
|Steven Stefko (USA)
|0:04:27
|20
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|0:04:55
|21
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|0:05:14
|22
|Sam Brown (USA)
|0:05:23
|23
|Mark Severy (USA)
|0:05:44
|24
|Nathaniel Vacura (USA)
|25
|Christopher Winn (Aus)
|0:06:02
|26
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:06:30
|27
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|0:06:44
|28
|Andrew Loaiza (USA)
|0:06:55
|29
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|30
|John Hughes (USA)
|31
|Campbell Watson (USA)
|32
|Stephen Cochran (USA)
|33
|Aaron Vaughn (USA)
|34
|Randall Fransen (USA)
|35
|Christian Culpepper (USA)
|36
|Bryan Torian (USA)
|DNF
|Jonathan Baker (USA)
