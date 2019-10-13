Trending

Haidet wins US Open of Cyclocross Day 1

Gage Hecht is second during Saturday race in Boulder

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lance Haidet (USA) 0:57:14
2Gage Hecht (USA) 0:00:01
3Eric Brunner (USA) 0:00:03
4Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:00:43
5Cody Cupp (USA) 0:01:32
6Josh Direen (USA) 0:01:37
7Maxx Chance (USA) 0:01:49
8Jonathan Anderson (USA) 0:01:53
9Brannan Fix (USA) 0:01:58
10Allan Schroeder (USA) 0:02:14
11Cody Kaiser (USA) 0:02:31
12Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:02:42
13Kevin Bradford-parish (USA) 0:02:43
14Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 0:03:03
15Sean Babcock (USA) 0:03:27
16Brennon Peterson (USA) 0:03:39
17Jack Tanner (USA) 0:03:57
18Jacob Peterson (USA) 0:04:21
19Steven Stefko (USA) 0:04:27
20Kyle Johnson (USA) 0:04:55
21Andrew Frank (USA) 0:05:14
22Sam Brown (USA) 0:05:23
23Mark Severy (USA) 0:05:44
24Nathaniel Vacura (USA)
25Christopher Winn (Aus) 0:06:02
26Terol Pursell (USA) 0:06:30
27Kobi Gyetvan (USA) 0:06:44
28Andrew Loaiza (USA) 0:06:55
29Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
30John Hughes (USA)
31Campbell Watson (USA)
32Stephen Cochran (USA)
33Aaron Vaughn (USA)
34Randall Fransen (USA)
35Christian Culpepper (USA)
36Bryan Torian (USA)
DNFJonathan Baker (USA)

