Froome wins inaugural Shanghai Criterium

Uran and Barguil on the podium

Chris Froome wins the Shanghai Criterium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome's bike ready for racing

The Chinese flag flies alongside the race

Nicolas Roche awaits the start

Kenny Elissonde (Teak Sky)

Marcel Kittel tucked behind Fabio Sabatini

Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador during the race

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Full focus from Chris Froome

Dimension Data leads the peloton

Chris Froome rides alongside Michal Kwiatkowski

Kenny Elissonde leads a group of riders

Alberto Contador in one of his final appearances on the bike

Warren Barguil wears his polka-dot jersey

Marcel Kittel rides onto stage

Dimension Date introduced ahead of the race

Cannondale-Drapac says hello to the crowd

Alberto Contador rides off stage

Didi the Devil with some riders

Didi the Devil shows off his crocs

Chris Froome leads Rigoberto Uran and Warren Barguil

Greg Van Avermaet navigates a corner

Chris Froome attacks

Nicolas Roche in the bunch

Thumbs up from Alberto Contador

Trek-Segafredo is introduced on stage

Hello from Marcel Kittel and the Quick-Step team

The prize winners

Alberto Contador up on stage after the race

Warren Barguil finished third

Marcel Kittel crosses the line

Michal Kwiatkowski finishes

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Petr Vakoc edges Edvald Boasson Hagen across the line

Chris Froome sprints for victory

Alberto Contador waves as he crosses the line

Chris Froome celebrates his victory

Chris Froome attacks the bunch

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Alberto Contador during the race

Chris Froome winner of inaugural Shanghai Criterium

Chris Froome's yellow shoes

Petr Vakoc wins a prize

Spraying the champagne

The top three in the Shanghai Criterium

Team Sky is awarded the team prize

Michael Schar signs autographs

Nicolas Roche with Kenny Elissonde

Chris Froome shares a joke with his team

Something has tickled Marcel Kittel and Chris Froome

Alberto Contador gives his pistolero salute

Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors)

Marcel Kittel waves to the crowd

Rigoberto Uran takes second place

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) claimed victory in the inaugural Shanghai Criterium, seeing off Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb) in a three-up sprint.

"It wasn't easy, there were a lot of great sprinters here so the only option was to attack," said Froome. "We had great support from the public here in Shanghai. It's a great way to end the season."

The largely ceremonial race was set up this year by Tour de France organisers ASO to run ahead of the existing Saitama Criterium, which has seen a flavour of the Tour de France exported to Asia for the past five years.

More a chance to show off the stars and colours of the Tour than showcase serious racing, Froome, wearing the yellow jersey of Tour de France winner, triumphed on the flat course – made up of 20 laps of a three-kilometre circuit – in a field that included sprinter Marcel Kittel, who won five stages at this year's Tour.

There were numerous breakaway fluctuations, with Alberto Contador staying true to type in his final racing outing with some time out in front, but in the latter stages a group containing the leading rider of each pro team went clear. From there, polka-dot jersey wearer Barguil attacked and soon it was just him, Froome, and Uran, who was runner-up in July.

Barguil attacked under the flamme rouge but Froome pulled it back before holding off Uran in the sprint while the Frenchman sat up.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1:21:56
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:02
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:12
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:15
6Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China0:01:04
9Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
12Zirong Zhong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
13Wan Hei Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
14Jiahao Ren (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
16Hu Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
17Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
18Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
22Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
23Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
25Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:10
27Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
30Qiang Shen (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
32Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
33Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
34Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
35Chao Zeng (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
39Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
40Wan Yau Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
41Burr Ho (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
42Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:14
43Chen Liyi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:02:54
44Huangchen Guo (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
45Yi Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:02:57
46Zhongyl Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2
47Yu Yang (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2
DNFZhanhui Yuan (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

Sprint - Lap 4 - 12km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
4Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
5Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1

Sprint - Lap 8 - 24km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data5pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb4
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
4Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint - Lap 12 - 36km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4
3Koen De De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data2
5Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China1

Sprint - Lap 16 - 48km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb4
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data2
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors13pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data9
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data9
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb8
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
9Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
10Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China1
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
12Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:22:11
2Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China0:00:49
3Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
4Zirong Zhong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
5Wan Hei Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
6Jiahao Ren (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
7Hu Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:55
9Qiang Shen (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
10Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
11Chao Zeng (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
12Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
13Wan Yau Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
14Burr Ho (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
15Huangchen Guo (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:02:39
16Yi Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:02:42
17Zhongyl Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
18Yu Yang (Chn) Giant Cycling Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky2:44:56
2Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Cannondale - Drapac0:00:06
4Trek - Segafredo0:00:12
5Quick Step Floors0:00:15
6Dimension Data
7BMC Racing Team
8Cycling Team Of Hongkong China0:01:04
9Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
10Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
11Keyi Look Cycling Team0:01:10
12Giant Cycling Team0:04:44

