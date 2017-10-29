Froome wins inaugural Shanghai Criterium
Uran and Barguil on the podium
Chris Froome (Team Sky) claimed victory in the inaugural Shanghai Criterium, seeing off Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb) in a three-up sprint.
"It wasn't easy, there were a lot of great sprinters here so the only option was to attack," said Froome. "We had great support from the public here in Shanghai. It's a great way to end the season."
The largely ceremonial race was set up this year by Tour de France organisers ASO to run ahead of the existing Saitama Criterium, which has seen a flavour of the Tour de France exported to Asia for the past five years.
More a chance to show off the stars and colours of the Tour than showcase serious racing, Froome, wearing the yellow jersey of Tour de France winner, triumphed on the flat course – made up of 20 laps of a three-kilometre circuit – in a field that included sprinter Marcel Kittel, who won five stages at this year's Tour.
There were numerous breakaway fluctuations, with Alberto Contador staying true to type in his final racing outing with some time out in front, but in the latter stages a group containing the leading rider of each pro team went clear. From there, polka-dot jersey wearer Barguil attacked and soon it was just him, Froome, and Uran, who was runner-up in July.
Barguil attacked under the flamme rouge but Froome pulled it back before holding off Uran in the sprint while the Frenchman sat up.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1:21:56
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:12
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:15
|6
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|0:01:04
|9
|Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Zirong Zhong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|13
|Wan Hei Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|14
|Jiahao Ren (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|16
|Hu Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|17
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|23
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|27
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Qiang Shen (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|33
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|35
|Chao Zeng (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|40
|Wan Yau Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|41
|Burr Ho (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|42
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|43
|Chen Liyi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|44
|Huangchen Guo (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|45
|Yi Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|46
|Zhongyl Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2
|47
|Yu Yang (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2
|DNF
|Zhanhui Yuan (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|4
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Koen De De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|9
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|1
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:22:11
|2
|Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|0:00:49
|3
|Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|4
|Zirong Zhong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|5
|Wan Hei Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|6
|Jiahao Ren (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|7
|Hu Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:55
|9
|Qiang Shen (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|10
|Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|11
|Chao Zeng (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|12
|Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|13
|Wan Yau Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|14
|Burr Ho (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China
|15
|Huangchen Guo (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|16
|Yi Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|17
|Zhongyl Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|18
|Yu Yang (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|2:44:56
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|3
|Cannondale - Drapac
|0:00:06
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:12
|5
|Quick Step Floors
|0:00:15
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Cycling Team Of Hongkong China
|0:01:04
|9
|Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|10
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|11
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|12
|Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:44
