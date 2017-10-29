Image 1 of 56 Chris Froome wins the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 56 Chris Froome's bike ready for racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 The Chinese flag flies alongside the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 Nicolas Roche awaits the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Kenny Elissonde (Teak Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Marcel Kittel tucked behind Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 Alberto Contador during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Full focus from Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Chris Froome (Team Sky) claimed victory in the inaugural Shanghai Criterium, seeing off Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb) in a three-up sprint.

"It wasn't easy, there were a lot of great sprinters here so the only option was to attack," said Froome. "We had great support from the public here in Shanghai. It's a great way to end the season."

The largely ceremonial race was set up this year by Tour de France organisers ASO to run ahead of the existing Saitama Criterium, which has seen a flavour of the Tour de France exported to Asia for the past five years.

More a chance to show off the stars and colours of the Tour than showcase serious racing, Froome, wearing the yellow jersey of Tour de France winner, triumphed on the flat course – made up of 20 laps of a three-kilometre circuit – in a field that included sprinter Marcel Kittel, who won five stages at this year's Tour.

There were numerous breakaway fluctuations, with Alberto Contador staying true to type in his final racing outing with some time out in front, but in the latter stages a group containing the leading rider of each pro team went clear. From there, polka-dot jersey wearer Barguil attacked and soon it was just him, Froome, and Uran, who was runner-up in July.

Barguil attacked under the flamme rouge but Froome pulled it back before holding off Uran in the sprint while the Frenchman sat up.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1:21:56 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:15 6 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 0:01:04 9 Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 12 Zirong Zhong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 13 Wan Hei Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 14 Jiahao Ren (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 16 Hu Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 17 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 18 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 23 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 24 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:10 27 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Qiang Shen (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 33 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 35 Chao Zeng (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 40 Wan Yau Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 41 Burr Ho (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 42 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:01:14 43 Chen Liyi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:02:54 44 Huangchen Guo (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 45 Yi Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:02:57 46 Zhongyl Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2 47 Yu Yang (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2 DNF Zhanhui Yuan (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

Sprint - Lap 4 - 12km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1

Sprint - Lap 8 - 24km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 4 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint - Lap 12 - 36km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 3 Koen De De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 2 5 Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 1

Sprint - Lap 16 - 48km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 2 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 13 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 9 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 8 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 9 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 1 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:22:11 2 Hiu Fung Choy (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 0:00:49 3 Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 4 Zirong Zhong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 5 Wan Hei Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 6 Jiahao Ren (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 7 Hu Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55 9 Qiang Shen (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 10 Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 11 Chao Zeng (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 12 Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape 13 Wan Yau Lau (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 14 Burr Ho (Chn) Cycling Team of Hong Kong China 15 Huangchen Guo (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:02:39 16 Yi Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:02:42 17 Zhongyl Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 18 Yu Yang (Chn) Giant Cycling Team