Trending

British racer Ogden wins Shambhala four cross

Gaidov, Barta take second, third

Full results

Four cross
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Ogden (GBr)
2Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)
3Ondrej Barta (Cze)
4Matej Laktis (Svk)
5Charalampos Chaidemenakis (Gre)
6Zak Hurrell (GBr)
7Bobi Krumov (Bul)
8Michal Wiesenganger (Svk)
9Grigory Antonov (Rus)
10Georgi Radev (Bul)
11Vencislav Lukanov (Bul)
12Svetoslav Dimitrov (Bul)

Latest on Cyclingnews