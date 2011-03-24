Image 1 of 31 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) soloed to victory in stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Androni Giocattoli sets tempo in the peloton with race leader Roberto Ferrari on the front. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 31 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 31 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) en route to victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) rides alone in second place behind Sella. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 31 José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 31 Best young rider Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD) finishes fourth ahead of Pasquale Muto (Miche) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 31 A happy Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 31 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) recovers after winning stage three. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 31 Emanuele Sella is congratulated by team manager Gianni Savio. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 31 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of Coppi e Bartali. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 31 Stage winner Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) with his trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 31 Stage 3 podium (l-r): Stefano Pirazzi, Emanuele Sella and Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 31 Race leader Roberto Ferrari leads the peloton on a descent. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 31 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) gives thanks to his team. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 31 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) is a happy man (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Androni Giocattoli) finished 9th on stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the finish in Gaggio Montano. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale) cracked the top-10 on stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) finished 3rd, 53 seconds behind Sella. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD), leader of the young rider classification, finished 4th on the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) takes his first win since 2009. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Stage three winner Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Pasquale Muto (Miche - Guerciotti) crossed the finish line in 5th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 An ecstatic Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 The peloton rolls off the start line in Casalecchio de Reno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Japanese champion Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Mountains leader Luca Fioretti (Ora Hotels Carrera) awaits the start of stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) crossed the finish line in 6th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) has won the third stage of the Coppi e Bartali race through the central Apennines hills, thereby keeping the race lead for his Italian team. Androni Giocattoli had led the race since the team time trial in Riccione, and had the firepower to successfully defend the jersey.

The fast-driven 155.5km stage from Casalecchio de Reno near Bologna to Gaggio Montano included two testing climbs before three laps of a hilly finishing circuit, which proved to be exactly to Sella's taste. The best climber of the 2008 Giro d'Italia - who served a one-year suspension for EPO-CERA use later that year - set out to a spectacular solo victory with 17 kilometres to go, using the final hill of Gaggio Montano as his springboard.

Androni Giocattoli in control

A four-man break was able to get away in the beginning of the race, building up an maximum advantage of 3:40 after 50 kilometres. Matteo Fedi (De Rosa Ceramica Flaminia), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Juan Villegas (Colombia es pasion - Café de Colombia) and Simone Campagnaro (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo) were in command even though, at 41.050 km/h average, the first two hours of racing were fast considering the hilly course.

Under the pursuit of the leader's Androni Giocattoli team, the escape however slowly lost ground, and as the gap came down to only two minutes around km 95, three riders formed a counter-attack: Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli), Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF Inox) and Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo).

Fifteen kilometres later, the chasers had bridged up to the remainder of the leaders, but Campagnaro and Savini got dropped under the pressure. With the peloton also coming up dangerously close, many more riders eventually bridged up to the break, including José Rujano and Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) as well as Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini). A new group of 21 riders thus formed around km 123, closely followed by the bunch.

On the final, hilly circuit course, Rujano took the points at the first KOM summit in Gaggio Montano, where Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) took advantage of the descent to create a small gap.

But on the second of three ascents up the Gaggio Montano, Androni Giocattoli sent its second climbing ace Sella up the road to catch the two leaders, eventually replacing Malori. Pirazzi and Sella were thus in the lead with 16 kilometres to go, followed at only 18 seconds by a group of 25 men including Visconti.

The duo were able to extend their lead on the descent, and as they tackled the climb for the third and final time, Sella dropped his companion to finish it off solo. As he crested the hill, he had distanced Pirazzi by 10 seconds and the chase group by over one minute. In a final effort, he flew down the descent and celebrated his victory as he entered the finishing straight.

Full Results 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:56:47 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:35 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:53 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:59 5 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:00 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:05 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:12 9 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 10 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche 11 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 13 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 15 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 17 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:18 18 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 19 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 20 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:23 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:29 22 Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche 0:01:44 23 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:59 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:02:02 25 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:05 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:07 27 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:02:53 28 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 29 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:57 30 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:04:33 32 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:09 33 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 35 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:07:35 36 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 37 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 39 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 40 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 41 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 42 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 43 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 44 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 45 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 46 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche 47 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 48 Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT 49 Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 50 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 51 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 52 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 54 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 56 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 57 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 58 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 59 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 61 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 62 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 64 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 66 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:53 69 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:12:41 70 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:00 71 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 72 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 73 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 75 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 76 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 78 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:14:10 79 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:14:12 80 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 81 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 82 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 83 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 84 Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 85 Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT 86 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 87 Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 88 Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:26 89 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche 91 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 92 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 93 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 94 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 95 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 96 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 97 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 98 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 99 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 100 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 101 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 102 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 103 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 104 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:17:24 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:39 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:42 107 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 108 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 109 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 110 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 111 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 112 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 114 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 115 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 117 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 118 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 119 Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 120 Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT 121 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 122 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 123 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 124 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita 125 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 126 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 127 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 128 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 129 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 130 Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 131 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 132 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 133 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 134 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 135 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 136 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera HD Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:36:40 HD Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli HD Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia HD Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia HD Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox HD Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone HD Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis HD Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil HD Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo HD Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo HD Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg HD Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita HD Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita HD Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita HD Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley HD Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley HD Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley HD Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC DNF Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg DNF Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley DNS Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche DNS Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike

Points 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 5 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 4 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 3 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Gaggio MontanoInizio circuit 1 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 5 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Gaggio Montano 2nd lap 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 4 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 5 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 1

Teams 1 Androni Giocattoli 11:52:45 2 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:28 3 Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:31 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:07 5 Lampre - ISD 0:03:01 6 Team Vorarlberg 0:07:43 7 d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:07:46 8 FDJ 0:08:25 9 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:09:26 10 Adria Mobil 0:13:58 11 Geox-TMC 0:14:04 12 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:45 13 Endura Racing 0:15:39 14 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:17:55 15 Acqua & Sapone 16 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:11 17 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:22:30 18 Amore & Vita 0:22:44 19 Price Your Bike 0:26:58 20 WIT 0:33:35 21 Ora Hotels Carrera 0:55:10

General classification after stage 3 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10:31:32 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:52 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:14 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:22 5 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:01:27 7 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:30 10 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:35 11 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:37 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:38 13 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:44 15 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche 0:01:51 16 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 17 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:52 18 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:02:17 19 Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche 0:02:23 20 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:02:32 21 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:02:40 22 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:12 23 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:03:21 24 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 25 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:03:31 26 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:03:39 27 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:59 28 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:04:09 30 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:44 31 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:05:54 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:06:08 33 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:25 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:08 35 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:50 36 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 37 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 38 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:58 39 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:08:00 40 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 41 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:08:08 42 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 43 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 44 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 46 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:08:09 47 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:10 48 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche 0:08:14 50 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:08:16 51 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:21 52 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 53 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:25 54 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:08:34 55 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 56 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 0:08:41 57 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:08:52 58 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:08:53 59 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 60 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:08:55 61 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 0:08:58 62 Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT 0:09:07 63 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:13 64 Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:09:39 65 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:22 66 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:31 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:03 69 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:10 70 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:13:15 71 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:23 72 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:38 73 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:14:16 74 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 0:14:23 75 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:14:37 76 Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:45 77 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:14:58 78 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:15:30 79 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:15:31 80 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:15:38 81 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:15:42 82 Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 0:15:44 83 Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT 84 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:16:16 85 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:16:40 86 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:16:41 87 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 89 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:49 90 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:16:51 91 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:16:57 92 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:16:59 93 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:01 94 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 95 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:04 96 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche 0:17:05 97 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 98 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:07 99 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:17:12 100 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:17:35 101 Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:18:04 102 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:16 103 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:18:42 104 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:20:09 105 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:48 106 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:21:57 107 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:59 108 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:22:11 109 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:20 110 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 111 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:22:23 113 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:27 114 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:22:41 115 Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 116 Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 117 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 118 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:22:52 119 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 120 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 121 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 122 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 123 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:22:58 124 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:22:59 125 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 126 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 127 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 128 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:23:00 129 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 130 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita 0:23:05 131 Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT 0:23:14 132 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:23:26 133 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:29 134 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:25:25 135 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:25:29 136 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:28:35

Points classification 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 5 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 6 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 8 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 8 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 6 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 11 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 4 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 4 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 3 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 17 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountains classification 1 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 12 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 4 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 5 5 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 6 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 7 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 9 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 1 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Young rider classification 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10:32:46 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:30 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:54 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:54 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:36 6 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:06:46 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:06:54 8 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:56 9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:07:20 10 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:07:39 11 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:07:41 12 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:59 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:09 14 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:14:16 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:17 16 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:15:02 17 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:27 18 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:15:43 19 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:17:28 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:20:43 21 Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:21:27 22 Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:21:44 24 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:21:45 25 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:21:46 26 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:15