Victorious Sella comes back in style
Italian climber keeps race lead for Androni Giocattoli
Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) has won the third stage of the Coppi e Bartali race through the central Apennines hills, thereby keeping the race lead for his Italian team. Androni Giocattoli had led the race since the team time trial in Riccione, and had the firepower to successfully defend the jersey.
The fast-driven 155.5km stage from Casalecchio de Reno near Bologna to Gaggio Montano included two testing climbs before three laps of a hilly finishing circuit, which proved to be exactly to Sella's taste. The best climber of the 2008 Giro d'Italia - who served a one-year suspension for EPO-CERA use later that year - set out to a spectacular solo victory with 17 kilometres to go, using the final hill of Gaggio Montano as his springboard.
Androni Giocattoli in control
A four-man break was able to get away in the beginning of the race, building up an maximum advantage of 3:40 after 50 kilometres. Matteo Fedi (De Rosa Ceramica Flaminia), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Juan Villegas (Colombia es pasion - Café de Colombia) and Simone Campagnaro (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo) were in command even though, at 41.050 km/h average, the first two hours of racing were fast considering the hilly course.
Under the pursuit of the leader's Androni Giocattoli team, the escape however slowly lost ground, and as the gap came down to only two minutes around km 95, three riders formed a counter-attack: Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli), Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF Inox) and Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo).
Fifteen kilometres later, the chasers had bridged up to the remainder of the leaders, but Campagnaro and Savini got dropped under the pressure. With the peloton also coming up dangerously close, many more riders eventually bridged up to the break, including José Rujano and Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) as well as Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini). A new group of 21 riders thus formed around km 123, closely followed by the bunch.
On the final, hilly circuit course, Rujano took the points at the first KOM summit in Gaggio Montano, where Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) took advantage of the descent to create a small gap.
But on the second of three ascents up the Gaggio Montano, Androni Giocattoli sent its second climbing ace Sella up the road to catch the two leaders, eventually replacing Malori. Pirazzi and Sella were thus in the lead with 16 kilometres to go, followed at only 18 seconds by a group of 25 men including Visconti.
The duo were able to extend their lead on the descent, and as they tackled the climb for the third and final time, Sella dropped his companion to finish it off solo. As he crested the hill, he had distanced Pirazzi by 10 seconds and the chase group by over one minute. In a final effort, he flew down the descent and celebrated his victory as he entered the finishing straight.
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:56:47
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:35
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:53
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:59
|5
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:05
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:12
|9
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|11
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|13
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|15
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:18
|18
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:23
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:29
|22
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
|0:01:44
|23
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:59
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:02:02
|25
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:05
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|27
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:02:53
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|29
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:57
|30
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:04:33
|32
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:09
|33
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|35
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:07:35
|36
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|37
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|39
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|40
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|41
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|43
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|44
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|45
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|46
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
|47
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|48
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|49
|Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|50
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|51
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|57
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|58
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|59
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|61
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|62
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|64
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:53
|69
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:12:41
|70
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:00
|71
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|72
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|75
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:14:10
|79
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:14:12
|80
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|81
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|82
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|83
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|84
|Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|85
|Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
|86
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|87
|Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|88
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:26
|89
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
|91
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|92
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|93
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|94
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|96
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|97
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|98
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|103
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|104
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:17:24
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:39
|106
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:42
|107
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|110
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|111
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|112
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|114
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|115
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|118
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|119
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|120
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|121
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|122
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|123
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|124
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|125
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|126
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|127
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|128
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|129
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|130
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|131
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|132
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|133
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|134
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|135
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|136
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|HD
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:36:40
|HD
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|HD
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|HD
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|HD
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|HD
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|HD
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|HD
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|HD
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|HD
|Alexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|HD
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|HD
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
|HD
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|HD
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
|HD
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|HD
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|HD
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|HD
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|DNS
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
|DNS
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|5
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|4
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|4
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|5
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|1
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|11:52:45
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:28
|3
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:31
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:01
|6
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:43
|7
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:07:46
|8
|FDJ
|0:08:25
|9
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:26
|10
|Adria Mobil
|0:13:58
|11
|Geox-TMC
|0:14:04
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:45
|13
|Endura Racing
|0:15:39
|14
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:17:55
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:11
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:22:30
|18
|Amore & Vita
|0:22:44
|19
|Price Your Bike
|0:26:58
|20
|WIT
|0:33:35
|21
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:55:10
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10:31:32
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:52
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:14
|4
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:22
|5
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:01:27
|7
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:30
|10
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:35
|11
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:37
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|13
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:44
|15
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|0:01:51
|16
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|17
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:52
|18
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:02:17
|19
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
|0:02:23
|20
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:02:32
|21
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:02:40
|22
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:12
|23
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:03:21
|24
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|25
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:31
|26
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:03:39
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:59
|28
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:04:09
|30
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:44
|31
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:05:54
|32
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:06:08
|33
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:25
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:08
|35
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:50
|36
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:58
|39
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:08:00
|40
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|41
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:08
|42
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|43
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|44
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|46
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:09
|47
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:10
|48
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
|0:08:14
|50
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:16
|51
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:21
|52
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:25
|54
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:08:34
|55
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|56
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:08:41
|57
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:08:52
|58
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:08:53
|59
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|60
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:08:55
|61
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:08:58
|62
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|0:09:07
|63
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:13
|64
|Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:09:39
|65
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:22
|66
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:31
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:03
|69
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:10
|70
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:15
|71
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:23
|72
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:38
|73
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:16
|74
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|0:14:23
|75
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:14:37
|76
|Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:45
|77
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:14:58
|78
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:15:30
|79
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:15:31
|80
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:15:38
|81
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:42
|82
|Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|0:15:44
|83
|Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
|84
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:16:16
|85
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:16:40
|86
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:41
|87
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:49
|90
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:51
|91
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:16:57
|92
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:16:59
|93
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:01
|94
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:04
|96
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
|0:17:05
|97
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|98
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:07
|99
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:17:12
|100
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:17:35
|101
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:18:04
|102
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:16
|103
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:18:42
|104
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:20:09
|105
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:48
|106
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:57
|107
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:59
|108
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:22:11
|109
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:20
|110
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|111
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:22:23
|113
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:27
|114
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:22:41
|115
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|116
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|117
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|118
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:22:52
|119
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|120
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|121
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|122
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|123
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:22:58
|124
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:22:59
|125
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|126
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|127
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|128
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:23:00
|129
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|130
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:23:05
|131
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|0:23:14
|132
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:23:26
|133
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:29
|134
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:25:25
|135
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:25:29
|136
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:28:35
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|5
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|6
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|8
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|8
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|6
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|11
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|4
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|4
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|5
|5
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|6
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|7
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|9
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|1
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10:32:46
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:30
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:54
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:54
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:36
|6
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:06:46
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:06:54
|8
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:56
|9
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:07:20
|10
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:07:39
|11
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:41
|12
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:59
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:09
|14
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:14:16
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:17
|16
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:15:02
|17
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:27
|18
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:15:43
|19
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:17:28
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:43
|21
|Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:21:27
|22
|Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:21:44
|24
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:21:45
|25
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:21:46
|26
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:15
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|31:00:26
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|3
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:02:00
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:06
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:44
|6
|FDJ
|0:08:30
|7
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:08:49
|8
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:08:53
|9
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:50
|10
|Adria Mobil
|0:14:13
|11
|Geox-TMC
|0:14:27
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:15:08
|13
|Endura Racing
|0:16:15
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:20
|15
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:18:44
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:39
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:23:01
|18
|Amore & Vita
|0:23:57
|19
|Price Your Bike
|0:28:06
|20
|WIT
|0:34:57
|21
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:56:10
