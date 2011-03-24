Trending

Image 1 of 31

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) soloed to victory in stage three.

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) soloed to victory in stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

Androni Giocattoli sets tempo in the peloton with race leader Roberto Ferrari on the front.

Androni Giocattoli sets tempo in the peloton with race leader Roberto Ferrari on the front.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 31

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 31

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) en route to victory.

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) en route to victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 31

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) rides alone in second place behind Sella.

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) rides alone in second place behind Sella.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 31

José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack.

José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 31

Best young rider Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD) finishes fourth ahead of Pasquale Muto (Miche) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare).

Best young rider Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD) finishes fourth ahead of Pasquale Muto (Miche) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 31

A happy Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

A happy Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 31

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) recovers after winning stage three.

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) recovers after winning stage three.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 31

Emanuele Sella is congratulated by team manager Gianni Savio.

Emanuele Sella is congratulated by team manager Gianni Savio.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 31

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of Coppi e Bartali.

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of Coppi e Bartali.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 31

Stage winner Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) with his trophy.

Stage winner Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) with his trophy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 31

Stage 3 podium (l-r): Stefano Pirazzi, Emanuele Sella and Giovanni Visconti

Stage 3 podium (l-r): Stefano Pirazzi, Emanuele Sella and Giovanni Visconti
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 31

Race leader Roberto Ferrari leads the peloton on a descent.

Race leader Roberto Ferrari leads the peloton on a descent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 31

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) gives thanks to his team.

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) gives thanks to his team.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 31

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) is a happy man

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) is a happy man
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 31

Angel Vicioso Arcos (Androni Giocattoli) finished 9th on stage three.

Angel Vicioso Arcos (Androni Giocattoli) finished 9th on stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the finish in Gaggio Montano.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the finish in Gaggio Montano.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 31

Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale) cracked the top-10 on stage three.

Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale) cracked the top-10 on stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) finished 3rd, 53 seconds behind Sella.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) finished 3rd, 53 seconds behind Sella.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 31

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD), leader of the young rider classification, finished 4th on the day.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD), leader of the young rider classification, finished 4th on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 31

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) takes his first win since 2009.

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) takes his first win since 2009.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 31

Stage three winner Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

Stage three winner Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 31

Pasquale Muto (Miche - Guerciotti) crossed the finish line in 5th place.

Pasquale Muto (Miche - Guerciotti) crossed the finish line in 5th place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

An ecstatic Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his stage win.

An ecstatic Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

The peloton rolls off the start line in Casalecchio de Reno.

The peloton rolls off the start line in Casalecchio de Reno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Japanese champion Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

Japanese champion Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Mountains leader Luca Fioretti (Ora Hotels Carrera) awaits the start of stage three.

Mountains leader Luca Fioretti (Ora Hotels Carrera) awaits the start of stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)

Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)

Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) crossed the finish line in 6th place.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) crossed the finish line in 6th place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) has won the third stage of the Coppi e Bartali race through the central Apennines hills, thereby keeping the race lead for his Italian team. Androni Giocattoli had led the race since the team time trial in Riccione, and had the firepower to successfully defend the jersey.

The fast-driven 155.5km stage from Casalecchio de Reno near Bologna to Gaggio Montano included two testing climbs before three laps of a hilly finishing circuit, which proved to be exactly to Sella's taste. The best climber of the 2008 Giro d'Italia - who served a one-year suspension for EPO-CERA use later that year - set out to a spectacular solo victory with 17 kilometres to go, using the final hill of Gaggio Montano as his springboard.

Androni Giocattoli in control

A four-man break was able to get away in the beginning of the race, building up an maximum advantage of 3:40 after 50 kilometres. Matteo Fedi (De Rosa Ceramica Flaminia), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Juan Villegas (Colombia es pasion - Café de Colombia) and Simone Campagnaro (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo) were in command even though, at 41.050 km/h average, the first two hours of racing were fast considering the hilly course.

Under the pursuit of the leader's Androni Giocattoli team, the escape however slowly lost ground, and as the gap came down to only two minutes around km 95, three riders formed a counter-attack: Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli), Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF Inox) and Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo).

Fifteen kilometres later, the chasers had bridged up to the remainder of the leaders, but Campagnaro and Savini got dropped under the pressure. With the peloton also coming up dangerously close, many more riders eventually bridged up to the break, including José Rujano and Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) as well as Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini). A new group of 21 riders thus formed around km 123, closely followed by the bunch.

On the final, hilly circuit course, Rujano took the points at the first KOM summit in Gaggio Montano, where Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) took advantage of the descent to create a small gap.

But on the second of three ascents up the Gaggio Montano, Androni Giocattoli sent its second climbing ace Sella up the road to catch the two leaders, eventually replacing Malori. Pirazzi and Sella were thus in the lead with 16 kilometres to go, followed at only 18 seconds by a group of 25 men including Visconti.

The duo were able to extend their lead on the descent, and as they tackled the climb for the third and final time, Sella dropped his companion to finish it off solo. As he crested the hill, he had distanced Pirazzi by 10 seconds and the chase group by over one minute. In a final effort, he flew down the descent and celebrated his victory as he entered the finishing straight.

Full Results
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:56:47
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:35
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:53
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:59
5Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:00
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:05
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:12
9Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
10Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
11Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
13Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
15Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
16Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
17David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:18
18José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
19Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
20Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:23
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:29
22Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche0:01:44
23Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:59
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:02:02
25Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg0:02:05
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
27Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:02:53
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
29Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:57
30Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:04:33
32Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:09
33Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
35Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike0:07:35
36Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
37Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
39Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
40Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
41Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
43Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
44Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
45Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
46Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche
47Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
48Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
49Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
50Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
51Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
52Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
54Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
56Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
57Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
58Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
59Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
61Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
62Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
64Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
66Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:10:53
69Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:12:41
70Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:00
71Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
72Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
73Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
74Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
75Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
76Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
77Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
78Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:14:10
79Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike0:14:12
80Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
81Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
82Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
83Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
84Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
85Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
86Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
87Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
88Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:26
89Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche
91Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
92Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
93Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
94Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
95Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
96David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
97Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
98Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
99Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
101Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
102Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
103Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
104Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike0:17:24
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:39
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:42
107Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
108Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
109Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
110Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
111Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
112Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
113Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
114Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
117Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
118Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
119Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
120Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
121Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
122Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
123Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
124Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
125Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
126James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
127Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
128Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
129Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
130Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
131Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
132Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
133Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
134Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
135Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
136Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
HDAndrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:36:40
HDTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
HDGianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
HDMichele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
HDSacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
HDDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
HDAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
HDMarco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
HDRyohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
HDAlexsander Zadanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
HDStefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
HDAndrey Klyuev (Rus) Amore & Vita
HDVolodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
HDKristian Forbord (Nor) Amore & Vita
HDChristopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
HDJohan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
HDFilip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
HDEnrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFKristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFMatic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
DNFJoël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFHaavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
DNSGianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche
DNSNicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike

Points
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
5Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche4
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling3
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Gaggio MontanoInizio circuit
1José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale2
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Gaggio Montano 2nd lap
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
4Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
5Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ1

Teams
1Androni Giocattoli11:52:45
2Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:28
3Miche - Guerciotti0:01:31
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
5Lampre - ISD0:03:01
6Team Vorarlberg0:07:43
7d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:07:46
8FDJ0:08:25
9De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:09:26
10Adria Mobil0:13:58
11Geox-TMC0:14:04
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:45
13Endura Racing0:15:39
14Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:17:55
15Acqua & Sapone
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:11
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:22:30
18Amore & Vita0:22:44
19Price Your Bike0:26:58
20WIT0:33:35
21Ora Hotels Carrera0:55:10

General classification after stage 3
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10:31:32
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:52
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:14
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:22
5Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:01:27
7José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:30
10Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:35
11Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:37
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:38
13Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:44
15Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche0:01:51
16David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
17Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:52
18Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:02:17
19Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche0:02:23
20Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:32
21Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:40
22Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:12
23Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:03:21
24Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
25Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:03:31
26Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:03:39
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:59
28Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:04:09
30Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:44
31Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:05:54
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:06:08
33Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg0:06:25
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:08
35Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:50
36Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
38Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:58
39Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:08:00
40Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
41Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:08:08
42Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
43Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
44Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
46Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:08:09
47Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:08:10
48Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche0:08:14
50Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:16
51Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:08:21
52Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
53Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:25
54Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:08:34
55Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
56Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:08:41
57Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:08:52
58Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike0:08:53
59Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
60Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:08:55
61Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita0:08:58
62Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT0:09:07
63Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:13
64Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:09:39
65Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:22
66Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:10:31
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:11:03
69Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:13:10
70Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:13:15
71Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:23
72Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:38
73Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:14:16
74Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita0:14:23
75Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:14:37
76Scott Alan Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:45
77Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:14:58
78Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike0:15:30
79Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:15:31
80Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:15:38
81Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:15:42
82Diego Alejan Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT0:15:44
83Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
84Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:16:16
85Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:16:40
86Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:16:41
87Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
89Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:49
90Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:16:51
91Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:16:57
92Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC0:16:59
93Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:17:01
94Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:04
96Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche0:17:05
97Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
98Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:07
99Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:17:12
100Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:17:35
101Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:18:04
102Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:16
103Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike0:18:42
104David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:20:09
105Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:48
106Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:21:57
107Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:59
108Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:22:11
109Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:20
110Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
111Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
112Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:22:23
113Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:27
114Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:22:41
115Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
116Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
117Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
118Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:22:52
119Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
120Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
121Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
122Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
123Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:22:58
124Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:22:59
125Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
126Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
127Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
128Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike0:23:00
129Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
130Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita0:23:05
131Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT0:23:14
132Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:23:26
133Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:29
134Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:25:25
135James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:25:29
136Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:28:35

Points classification
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
5Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
6Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo8
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
8Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita6
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
11Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche4
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
13Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling4
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling3
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountains classification
1José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli12pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
4Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera5
5Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
6Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
7Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale2
9Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ1
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Young rider classification
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10:32:46
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:30
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:54
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:54
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:36
6Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:06:46
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:06:54
8Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:06:56
9Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:07:20
10Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike0:07:39
11Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:07:41
12Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:59
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:09
14Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike0:14:16
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:17
16Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:15:02
17Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:27
18Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:15:43
19Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike0:17:28
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:20:43
21Hugo Seb Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:21:27
22Carlos And Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
23Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:21:44
24Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:21:45
25Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike0:21:46
26Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:15

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli31:00:26
2Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:41
3Miche - Guerciotti0:02:00
4Lampre - ISD0:03:06
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:44
6FDJ0:08:30
7Team Vorarlberg0:08:49
8d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:08:53
9De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:09:50
10Adria Mobil0:14:13
11Geox-TMC0:14:27
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:15:08
13Endura Racing0:16:15
14Acqua & Sapone0:18:20
15Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:18:44
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:39
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:23:01
18Amore & Vita0:23:57
19Price Your Bike0:28:06
20WIT0:34:57
21Ora Hotels Carrera0:56:10

