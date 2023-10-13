Florian Vermeersch wins Serenissima Gravel
Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny) has won the third edition of Serenissima Gravel, the Belgian coming out on top of a seven-man lead group at the end of the 148km race in Cittadella.
The Belgian gravel Worlds silver medallist beat former gravel world champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a two-man sprint at the finish line.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
