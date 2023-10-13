Florian Vermeersch wins Serenissima Gravel

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Belgium’s Florian Vermeersch
Belgium’s Florian Vermeersch (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpixcom)
Jump to:

Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny) has won the third edition of Serenissima Gravel, the Belgian coming out on top of a seven-man lead group at the end of the 148km race in Cittadella.

The Belgian gravel Worlds silver medallist beat former gravel world champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a two-man sprint at the finish line.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1