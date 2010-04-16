Trending

Tibco tops in Miller one-two

Colavita cashes in for third and fourth

Image 1 of 13

Amanda Miller makes it a Tibco one-two.

Amanda Miller makes it a Tibco one-two.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 2 of 13

Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita).

Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 13

Amanda Miller (Tibco) en route to victory.

Amanda Miller (Tibco) en route to victory.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 13

Amanda Miller (Tibco) remained composed throughout the race.

Amanda Miller (Tibco) remained composed throughout the race.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 13

Melissa Sanborn managed to take fifth.

Melissa Sanborn managed to take fifth.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 13

Meredith Miller (Tibco) leads Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita) into the tight turn.

Meredith Miller (Tibco) leads Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita) into the tight turn.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 7 of 13

Alison Powers.

Alison Powers.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 8 of 13

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita).

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 9 of 13

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita) leads the break.

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita) leads the break.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 10 of 13

The pack finishes one of the early laps.

The pack finishes one of the early laps.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 11 of 13

Meredith Miller (Tibco) takes it all in at the start line.

Meredith Miller (Tibco) takes it all in at the start line.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 12 of 13

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita).

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 13 of 13

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita) leads Meredith Miller (Tibco) up the hill after the turnaround.

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita) leads Meredith Miller (Tibco) up the hill after the turnaround.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Results

Cat 1/2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Tibco)0:46:52
2Meredith Miller (Tibco)0:00:22
3Modest Vzesniauskaite (Colavita)0:00:32
4Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita)0:00:34
5Melissa Sanborn0:00:42

Latest on Cyclingnews