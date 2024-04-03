Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 live: bunch sprint versus a breakaway?

Refresh

And we have lift-off. Racing now underway in stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country

A reminder of the overall standings courtesy of our colleagues in FirstCycling (Image credit: First Cycling)

On today's menu: Km 8.5: Climb Otsondo (Cat 2 - 7.8 km at 6%)



Km 59.8: Climb Usategieta Gaina (Cat 2 - 10.8 km at 3.5%)



Km 70.1: Climb Uitzi (Cat 3 - 4.4 km at 7.3%)



Km 85.8: Climb Zuarrate (Cat 3 - 6.8 km at 3.4%)



Km 123: Sprint: Altsasu



Km 154.2: Climb Olabarria (Cat 3 - 1.7 km à 7.7%)



Km 172.5: Climb Lizarrusti (Cat 2 - 6.3 km à 5.2%)



Km 181.5: Sprint Etxarri-Aranatz



Km 190: Finish Altsasu

After a long neutralisation (11 kilometres) on what is already the longest day in the saddle, racing will be getting underway shortly and it will do so with a Cat2 climb in the first 10 kilometres.

Two non-starters reported: David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease A Bike). Gaudu is a former stage winner in Itzulia in 2021 on Mount Arrate, the day current leader Primoz Roglic (Bora-Hansgrohe) blew the race apart, and finished fourth last year, so was definitely a GC contender. He's apparently suffered a hand injury when one of the many riders who were affected by crashes on stage 2's chaotic finale.

The rollout for stage 3, Itzulia Basque Country's longest stage, is due at 12.43 local time and riders are heading through the neutralised section now.