Giro d'Italia still a 'serious option' for Wout van Aert despite multiple fractures

By Dani Ostanek
Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Belgian's pain is subsiding, though Visma-Lease A Bike say there is 'no news to report'

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) at the start of the recent Dwars door Vlaanderen
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) at the start of the recent Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Wout van Aert suffering several major injuries – including broken ribs, collarbone and sternum – at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Belgian star could still be in line to start the Giro d'Italia in May.

Van Aert was ruled out of both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix following the crash, with his debut at the Giro also a doubt as the Grande Partenza is only a month away.

Dani Ostanek
Senior news writer

