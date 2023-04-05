Scheldeprijs Men - LIVE: The sprinters get their chance in Belgium

Refresh

These are the routes of the men's and women's races. We'll have full reports from both. The route to @gemSchoten. 📍 #SP23 #SPmen #SPwomen pic.twitter.com/UETumBIFvUFebruary 17, 2023 See more

However, as the Cyclingnews blimp takes heigh, the sun is out and the weather is very spring like for Scheldeprijs.

The Scheldeprijs is positioned mid-week between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Previously the race has been contested by sprinters and run east from Antwerp on roads almost entirely within the Antwerp province. Since 2018, however, the inclusion of start towns to the west into the Netherlands' windswept Zeeland province have made for a somewhat more selective affair, depending on the weather. While Kittel has the most victories in the Scheldeprijs, Fabio Jakobsen has collected two of the last five editions.

The Scheldeprijs is considered the Classic for the sprinters. It is the oldest road race in Flanders and started in 1907 with a start and finish in Antwerp. The race did not leave the borders of Belgium until a route change in 2018, which included roads in the lower Netherlands.

The men face 205km of racing but first face a 7.2km neutralised sector.