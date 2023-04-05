Live coverage
Scheldeprijs Men - LIVE: The sprinters get their chance in Belgium
All the action from the mid-week Classic
These are the routes of the men's and women's races.
We'll have full reports from both.
The route to @gemSchoten. 📍 #SP23 #SPmen #SPwomen pic.twitter.com/UETumBIFvUFebruary 17, 2023
However, as the Cyclingnews blimp takes heigh, the sun is out and the weather is very spring like for Scheldeprijs.
The Scheldeprijs is positioned mid-week between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Previously the race has been contested by sprinters and run east from Antwerp on roads almost entirely within the Antwerp province.
Since 2018, however, the inclusion of start towns to the west into the Netherlands' windswept Zeeland province have made for a somewhat more selective affair, depending on the weather.
While Kittel has the most victories in the Scheldeprijs, Fabio Jakobsen has collected two of the last five editions.
The Scheldeprijs is considered the Classic for the sprinters.
It is the oldest road race in Flanders and started in 1907 with a start and finish in Antwerp. The race did not leave the borders of Belgium until a route change in 2018, which included roads in the lower Netherlands.
The men face 205km of racing but first face a 7.2km neutralised sector.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the men's Scheldeprijs race.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Scheldeprijs Men - LIVE: The sprinters get their chance in BelgiumAll the action from the mid-week Classic
-
Backstage at the Tour of Flanders - What's it like to watch the race live?Cyclingnews went behind the scenes at the biggest one day race of the year
-
Girmay, Van der Hoorn and De Gendt all out of Paris-RoubaixTour of Flanders crashes decimate Intermarché for cobbled Classic, team refocuses on providing opportunity for rising riders
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes: The biggest talking points ahead of the iconic cobbled ClassicStill no Arenberg, Trek-Segafredo's next in line, Vos under the radar and can Kopecky do the Flanders-Roubaix double?
-
Absence of crosswinds likely to return Scheldeprijs to a sprinters battle in 2023Philipsen, Cavendish, Ewan among those set to clash at mid-week Classic
-
Paris-Roubaix cobbles pass organisers' inspection, dry weather expectedArenberg Forest, Mons-en-Pévèle, Carrefour de l'Arbre keep five-star status
-
As it happened: Ide Schelling wins Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 after 'way too dangerous' descentSelect group breaks off the front on downhill finish into Leitza
-
'Shameful', 'way too dangerous' – riders condemn Itzulia Basque Country finishFast, twisting descent in the finale of stage 2 in Leitza draws rider complaints
-
Jumbo-Visma will use adjustable tyre pressure systems at Paris-RoubaixBoth Jumbo-Visma and Team DSM are set to finally use adjustable tyre pressure systems for this year's Hell of the North