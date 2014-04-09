Trending

Kittel wins the 2014 Scheldeprijs

Giant-Shimano sprinter takes third consecutive victory in Schoten

Image 1 of 41

Scheldeprijs victory number three for Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Scheldeprijs victory number three for Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 41

Luca Paolini (Katusha) finds time for a quick photo before the race

Luca Paolini (Katusha) finds time for a quick photo before the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) flew under the radar after his win at Flanders on Sunday

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) flew under the radar after his win at Flanders on Sunday
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 41

Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo)

Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Luke Rowe (Sky) out on his own

Luke Rowe (Sky) out on his own
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

Luke Rowe (Sky)

Luke Rowe (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

Waiting for the train to pass by

Waiting for the train to pass by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

The 2014 podium

The 2014 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

Three wins for Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)

Three wins for Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) at the start of Scheldeprijs

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) at the start of Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 41

BMC with two national champions prior to Scheldeprijs

BMC with two national champions prior to Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 41

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) during Scheldeprijs

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) during Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 41

David Millar (Garmin Sharp)

David Millar (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

Scheldeprijs...

Scheldeprijs...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

The Garmin mechanic checks out Nick Nuyens bike

The Garmin mechanic checks out Nick Nuyens bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on Theo Bos' wheel

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on Theo Bos' wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Another pair of one-off shoes for David Millar (Garmin Sharp)

Another pair of one-off shoes for David Millar (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Flamme rouge

Flamme rouge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

Balkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke

Balkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 41

Congratulations for Giant Shimano

Congratulations for Giant Shimano
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 41

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after the race

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 41

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won by many bike lengths in the Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won by many bike lengths in the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins number three in Schoten

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins number three in Schoten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) atop the podium at the Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) atop the podium at the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 41

The finish of the 2014 Scheldeprijs

The finish of the 2014 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Omega Pharma-Quick Step drive the peloton

Omega Pharma-Quick Step drive the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

The sprinters battle it out for the win

The sprinters battle it out for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his third straight Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his third straight Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) made it three in a row in Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) made it three in a row in Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 41

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) was happy in second place in Scheldeprijs

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) was happy in second place in Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) counts his consecutive wins in Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) counts his consecutive wins in Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 41

The 2014 Scheldeprijs podium: Tyler Farrar, Marcel Kittel and Danny Van Poppel

The 2014 Scheldeprijs podium: Tyler Farrar, Marcel Kittel and Danny Van Poppel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins in the Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins in the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the 2014 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the 2014 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 41

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third straight Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third straight Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) made the rest of the sprinters look as if they were glued to the tarmac, hitting out early in the bunch kick to win the Scheldeprijs over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).

Omega Pharma-Quickstep did the lion's share of the lead-out, working for Italian Alessandro Petacchi, but it was Kittel who profited, using the tailwind to power away from Petacchi, who faded back to fourth.

It is Kittel's third straight victory in the Belgian classic.

“It really means a lot for me to win here for the third time, especially after a superb job by my teammates," Kittel said.

“I knew that I could go early at the end as we had a tailwind. My plan was to jump 280m from the line and after perfect preparation for the sprint this was made possible. We showed today that we are one of the top teams – we stayed calm and finished the job perfectly. I’m really happy.”

For Tyler Farrar, the 2010 winner of the race and runner-up from 2012, second place was the best possible outcome when up against Kittel, but is yet another sign he is regaining the kind of speed that he was missing in 2013.

"There's no place to begin with Kittel," Farrar told Sporza. "His sprint is on another level. I always want to win, but I'm also happy with second place. We know how strong Giant-Shimano is. They have the best train this season.

"The team did everything possible to put me on Kittel's wheel. I'm proud of them, but I could do nothing against Kittel. But this was a good spring for me, with even a second in Dwars door Vlaanderen."

Danny Van Poppel (Trek) also showed his speed is on the rise, sneaking past Petacchi to get third. The result follows his victory on stage 1 of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen earlier this year, and chalks his name up with the best of the peloton's bunch sprinters.

"I came close to Farrar, but with Kittel, as is so often the case, I could not begin to overcome Kittel, and knew then that I would not sprint for the win. But I am very happy with a third place in such a big race. This is a very successful outcome. "

How it unfolded

Three days after a tumultuous Ronde van Vlaanderen the Scheldeprijs offered a chance for the big guns to spin out their legs from the cobbles, while the sprinters received a chance to add a Classic on their palmarès.

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the two previous editions and started a big favourite since Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) could not start due to illness and injury, respectively.

The 102nd edition of the Scheldeprijs departed from the MAS-museum of Antwerp in pleasant, sunny conditions, but a cold wind from the west reminded the riders approaching the sign-on podium that they were not there to catch some sun.

Soon after the start three riders tried their luck. The group included Daniel Summerhill (United Healthcare) but the peloton didn't let them go. A bit later Summerhill’s teammate Alessandro Bazzana had more luck. He was joined by Luke Rowe (Sky), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty – Groupe Robert), Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) and Ivan Balykin (Rusvelo). Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) tried to bridge across but fell short as the six worked well together and created a lead of more than five minutes.

The Belkin and AG2R team did most of the work in the peloton and brought the gap back down after the first hour of racing. While approaching the first feed zone halfway through the race the speed in the peloton was high. Several riders landed in a group behind the peloton, featuring many names who focused on Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix like Bernhard Eisel (Sky), Thor Hushovd (BMC), Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Stijn Vandenbergh (omega Pharma – Quick-Step). By that time the gap on the six leaders was down to just over a minute but a closed railway crossing turned things around. The peloton arrived as the crossing opened again but the race jury offered the six attackers back their original lead and – according to Sporza - an additional bonus. Meanwhile the riders in the dropped group managed to take back their position in the peloton.

After the railway crossing FDJ.fr, Giant-Shimano and Belkin led the peloton at a more steady pace and the breakaway group gained back a lead of three minutes. In the following fifty kilometres the gap went up and down between three minutes and 1:30 when hitting the cobbles of the Broekstraat a first time, just before hitting the local circuit of 16.4 kilometres. After the first loop the gap was down to 2:22. The FDJ.fr team and Omega Pharma-Quickstep did most of the work in the peloton and one loop later there were only 1:35 left between the leaders and the peloton.

At 11km from the finish Rowe accelerated in the lead group while Boonen pulled hard in the peloton, bringing the gap down to one minute.

Rowe was brought back by the breakaway, as Fedi tried his chances, but by 2.4km to go all of the leaders were absorbed, setting up the big bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:33:53
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
14Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
16Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
24Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
28Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
30Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
31John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
33Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
34Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
35Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
39Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
42Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
43Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:09
45Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:11
46Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:15
47Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
49Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
51Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
54Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:00:21
55Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
56Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:25
58Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:00:27
60Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
63Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
66Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
67Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
68Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
71William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
74Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
76Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
77Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
78Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
80Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
81Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
91Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
93Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
94Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
96Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
97Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
99Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
100Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
101Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
102Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
105Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
106Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:55
107Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
108Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
110Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
111Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:15
113Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:27
114Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
115Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
116Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
117Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:01:38
118Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
119Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:42
120David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
122Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:58
123Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:02:01
124Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
126Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:28
127Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
128Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:32
130Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
131Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
133Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
135Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
136Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
138Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
139Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
140Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
141Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
142Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
143Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:04:45
144Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
145Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
146Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
147Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
148Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
150Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
151Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
152Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
153Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:04:49
154Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
155Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
156Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
158Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
159Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
161Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
162Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
163Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
164Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
165Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
166Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
167Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
168Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Katusha
169Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
170Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
171Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
173Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNSJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFGrégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka

