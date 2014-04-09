Image 1 of 41 Scheldeprijs victory number three for Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 41 Luca Paolini (Katusha) finds time for a quick photo before the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) flew under the radar after his win at Flanders on Sunday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 41 Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 Luke Rowe (Sky) out on his own (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 Luke Rowe (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 41 Waiting for the train to pass by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 The 2014 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 Three wins for Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 41 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) at the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 41 BMC with two national champions prior to Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) during Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 41 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 Scheldeprijs... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 41 The Garmin mechanic checks out Nick Nuyens bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on Theo Bos' wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 41 Another pair of one-off shoes for David Millar (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 Flamme rouge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Balkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 41 Congratulations for Giant Shimano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 41 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 41 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won by many bike lengths in the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins number three in Schoten (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) atop the podium at the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 The finish of the 2014 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 Omega Pharma-Quick Step drive the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 The sprinters battle it out for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his third straight Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) made it three in a row in Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 41 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) was happy in second place in Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) counts his consecutive wins in Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 41 The 2014 Scheldeprijs podium: Tyler Farrar, Marcel Kittel and Danny Van Poppel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins in the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the 2014 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third straight Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) made the rest of the sprinters look as if they were glued to the tarmac, hitting out early in the bunch kick to win the Scheldeprijs over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).

Omega Pharma-Quickstep did the lion's share of the lead-out, working for Italian Alessandro Petacchi, but it was Kittel who profited, using the tailwind to power away from Petacchi, who faded back to fourth.

It is Kittel's third straight victory in the Belgian classic.

“It really means a lot for me to win here for the third time, especially after a superb job by my teammates," Kittel said.

“I knew that I could go early at the end as we had a tailwind. My plan was to jump 280m from the line and after perfect preparation for the sprint this was made possible. We showed today that we are one of the top teams – we stayed calm and finished the job perfectly. I’m really happy.”

For Tyler Farrar, the 2010 winner of the race and runner-up from 2012, second place was the best possible outcome when up against Kittel, but is yet another sign he is regaining the kind of speed that he was missing in 2013.

"There's no place to begin with Kittel," Farrar told Sporza. "His sprint is on another level. I always want to win, but I'm also happy with second place. We know how strong Giant-Shimano is. They have the best train this season.

"The team did everything possible to put me on Kittel's wheel. I'm proud of them, but I could do nothing against Kittel. But this was a good spring for me, with even a second in Dwars door Vlaanderen."

Danny Van Poppel (Trek) also showed his speed is on the rise, sneaking past Petacchi to get third. The result follows his victory on stage 1 of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen earlier this year, and chalks his name up with the best of the peloton's bunch sprinters.

"I came close to Farrar, but with Kittel, as is so often the case, I could not begin to overcome Kittel, and knew then that I would not sprint for the win. But I am very happy with a third place in such a big race. This is a very successful outcome. "

How it unfolded

Three days after a tumultuous Ronde van Vlaanderen the Scheldeprijs offered a chance for the big guns to spin out their legs from the cobbles, while the sprinters received a chance to add a Classic on their palmarès.

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the two previous editions and started a big favourite since Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) could not start due to illness and injury, respectively.

The 102nd edition of the Scheldeprijs departed from the MAS-museum of Antwerp in pleasant, sunny conditions, but a cold wind from the west reminded the riders approaching the sign-on podium that they were not there to catch some sun.

Soon after the start three riders tried their luck. The group included Daniel Summerhill (United Healthcare) but the peloton didn't let them go. A bit later Summerhill’s teammate Alessandro Bazzana had more luck. He was joined by Luke Rowe (Sky), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty – Groupe Robert), Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) and Ivan Balykin (Rusvelo). Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) tried to bridge across but fell short as the six worked well together and created a lead of more than five minutes.

The Belkin and AG2R team did most of the work in the peloton and brought the gap back down after the first hour of racing. While approaching the first feed zone halfway through the race the speed in the peloton was high. Several riders landed in a group behind the peloton, featuring many names who focused on Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix like Bernhard Eisel (Sky), Thor Hushovd (BMC), Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Stijn Vandenbergh (omega Pharma – Quick-Step). By that time the gap on the six leaders was down to just over a minute but a closed railway crossing turned things around. The peloton arrived as the crossing opened again but the race jury offered the six attackers back their original lead and – according to Sporza - an additional bonus. Meanwhile the riders in the dropped group managed to take back their position in the peloton.

After the railway crossing FDJ.fr, Giant-Shimano and Belkin led the peloton at a more steady pace and the breakaway group gained back a lead of three minutes. In the following fifty kilometres the gap went up and down between three minutes and 1:30 when hitting the cobbles of the Broekstraat a first time, just before hitting the local circuit of 16.4 kilometres. After the first loop the gap was down to 2:22. The FDJ.fr team and Omega Pharma-Quickstep did most of the work in the peloton and one loop later there were only 1:35 left between the leaders and the peloton.

At 11km from the finish Rowe accelerated in the lead group while Boonen pulled hard in the peloton, bringing the gap down to one minute.

Rowe was brought back by the breakaway, as Fedi tried his chances, but by 2.4km to go all of the leaders were absorbed, setting up the big bunch sprint.

