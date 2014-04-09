Kittel wins the 2014 Scheldeprijs
Giant-Shimano sprinter takes third consecutive victory in Schoten
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) made the rest of the sprinters look as if they were glued to the tarmac, hitting out early in the bunch kick to win the Scheldeprijs over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).
Omega Pharma-Quickstep did the lion's share of the lead-out, working for Italian Alessandro Petacchi, but it was Kittel who profited, using the tailwind to power away from Petacchi, who faded back to fourth.
It is Kittel's third straight victory in the Belgian classic.
“It really means a lot for me to win here for the third time, especially after a superb job by my teammates," Kittel said.
“I knew that I could go early at the end as we had a tailwind. My plan was to jump 280m from the line and after perfect preparation for the sprint this was made possible. We showed today that we are one of the top teams – we stayed calm and finished the job perfectly. I’m really happy.”
For Tyler Farrar, the 2010 winner of the race and runner-up from 2012, second place was the best possible outcome when up against Kittel, but is yet another sign he is regaining the kind of speed that he was missing in 2013.
"There's no place to begin with Kittel," Farrar told Sporza. "His sprint is on another level. I always want to win, but I'm also happy with second place. We know how strong Giant-Shimano is. They have the best train this season.
"The team did everything possible to put me on Kittel's wheel. I'm proud of them, but I could do nothing against Kittel. But this was a good spring for me, with even a second in Dwars door Vlaanderen."
Danny Van Poppel (Trek) also showed his speed is on the rise, sneaking past Petacchi to get third. The result follows his victory on stage 1 of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen earlier this year, and chalks his name up with the best of the peloton's bunch sprinters.
"I came close to Farrar, but with Kittel, as is so often the case, I could not begin to overcome Kittel, and knew then that I would not sprint for the win. But I am very happy with a third place in such a big race. This is a very successful outcome. "
How it unfolded
Three days after a tumultuous Ronde van Vlaanderen the Scheldeprijs offered a chance for the big guns to spin out their legs from the cobbles, while the sprinters received a chance to add a Classic on their palmarès.
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the two previous editions and started a big favourite since Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) could not start due to illness and injury, respectively.
The 102nd edition of the Scheldeprijs departed from the MAS-museum of Antwerp in pleasant, sunny conditions, but a cold wind from the west reminded the riders approaching the sign-on podium that they were not there to catch some sun.
Soon after the start three riders tried their luck. The group included Daniel Summerhill (United Healthcare) but the peloton didn't let them go. A bit later Summerhill’s teammate Alessandro Bazzana had more luck. He was joined by Luke Rowe (Sky), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty – Groupe Robert), Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) and Ivan Balykin (Rusvelo). Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) tried to bridge across but fell short as the six worked well together and created a lead of more than five minutes.
The Belkin and AG2R team did most of the work in the peloton and brought the gap back down after the first hour of racing. While approaching the first feed zone halfway through the race the speed in the peloton was high. Several riders landed in a group behind the peloton, featuring many names who focused on Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix like Bernhard Eisel (Sky), Thor Hushovd (BMC), Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Stijn Vandenbergh (omega Pharma – Quick-Step). By that time the gap on the six leaders was down to just over a minute but a closed railway crossing turned things around. The peloton arrived as the crossing opened again but the race jury offered the six attackers back their original lead and – according to Sporza - an additional bonus. Meanwhile the riders in the dropped group managed to take back their position in the peloton.
After the railway crossing FDJ.fr, Giant-Shimano and Belkin led the peloton at a more steady pace and the breakaway group gained back a lead of three minutes. In the following fifty kilometres the gap went up and down between three minutes and 1:30 when hitting the cobbles of the Broekstraat a first time, just before hitting the local circuit of 16.4 kilometres. After the first loop the gap was down to 2:22. The FDJ.fr team and Omega Pharma-Quickstep did most of the work in the peloton and one loop later there were only 1:35 left between the leaders and the peloton.
At 11km from the finish Rowe accelerated in the lead group while Boonen pulled hard in the peloton, bringing the gap down to one minute.
Rowe was brought back by the breakaway, as Fedi tried his chances, but by 2.4km to go all of the leaders were absorbed, setting up the big bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:33:53
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|14
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|31
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|33
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|39
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|45
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:11
|46
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|47
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|51
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|54
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:00:21
|55
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|56
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:25
|58
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:27
|60
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|61
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|63
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|71
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|78
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|81
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|93
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|96
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|97
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|99
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|100
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|102
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|104
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|105
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|106
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:55
|107
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|108
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|110
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|111
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:15
|113
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|114
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|115
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|116
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|117
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:01:38
|118
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|119
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:42
|120
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:58
|123
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:02:01
|124
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:28
|127
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:27
|128
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:32
|130
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|131
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|135
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
|138
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|140
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
|141
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|142
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:45
|144
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|145
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|146
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|148
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|151
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|153
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:49
|154
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|156
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|158
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|159
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|161
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|162
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|163
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|167
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Katusha
|169
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|171
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNS
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
