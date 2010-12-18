Trending

Scheldecross past winners

Elite men and women, 2006-2009

Elite men
2009Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2008Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne
2007Radomír Simunek (Cze) Palmans-Cras
2007(January) Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans-Cras
2006Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank

Elite women
2009Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
2008Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera
2007Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
2007(January) Marianne Vos (Ned)
2006Kathy Ingels (Bel)

