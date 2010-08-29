Trending

Kruopis tops Schaal Sels

Van Dijk, Porsev round out podium

Full Results
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras4:46:37
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
4Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
7Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
8Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
10Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
11Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
12Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:05
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:08
22Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
23Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
24Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
25Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
26Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
27Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
28Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
29Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
30Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
33Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
34Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
35Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
36Jeremy Yates (NZl) Qin Cycling Team
37Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
38Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
39Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
40Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
42Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
45Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
48Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
49Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans - Cras
50Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
56Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
58Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
59Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
62Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
63Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
64Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
66Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
68Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
69Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
70Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
72Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:01:12
73David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
74Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
75James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team0:01:24
76Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal0:01:40
77Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:01:47
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
79Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:02:25
80Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
81Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:04:57

