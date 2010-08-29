Kruopis tops Schaal Sels
Van Dijk, Porsev round out podium
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|4:46:37
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|7
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|11
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|12
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|17
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:05
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:00:08
|22
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|23
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|24
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|25
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|26
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|27
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|28
|Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|29
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|30
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|34
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|35
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|36
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Qin Cycling Team
|37
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|38
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|39
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|40
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|42
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|48
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|49
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|50
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|54
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|56
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|59
|Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|62
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|64
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|66
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|67
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|69
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|70
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|72
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:01:12
|73
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|74
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|75
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|76
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|0:01:40
|77
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:01:47
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|79
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:02:25
|80
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|81
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:04:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy