Swenson nails Leadboat Challenge with SBT GRVL victory

By published

De Crescenzo repeats as women's champion

Keegan Swenson wins Crusher in the Tushar 2022, the third round of the Life Time Grand Prix
Keegan Swenson wins Crusher in the Tushar 2022, the third round of the Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)

Keegan Swenson won his second race in a row in Sunday's SBT GRVL in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, out-sprinting Freddy Ovett and Payson McElveen on the 144-mile black course.

The victory came a day after Swenson won the Leadville 100 mountain bike race. Last month, Swenson won the Crusher in the Tushar, but this back-to-back double won the Park City, Utah native the coveted Leadboat Challenge.

In the women's race, Lauren De Crescenzo repeated as winner of the black course, coming to the line with plenty of time to celebrate with 13 minutes to spare ahead of Allison Whitney, while Ruth Winder rounded out the podium.

Pro Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swenson 6:16:57
2Freddy Ovett 0:00:01
3Payson McElveen 0:00:02
4Brennan Wertz 0:01:15
5Nathan Spratt 0:03:30
6Ethan Villaneda 0:03:49
7Dennis van Winden 0:05:13
8Nathan Haas
9John Borstelmann 0:09:08
10Matthew Beers 0:10:19
11Adam Roberge
12Russell Finsterwald 0:10:20
13Hugo Scala Jr. 0:10:24
14Innokenty Zavyalov 0:13:50
15Tanner Visnick 0:21:47
16Tanner Ward 0:22:51
17Stephen Mull 0:22:53
18Peter Stetina
19Cole Paton
20Laurens ten Dam 0:22:54

Pro Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren De Crescenzo 6:48:26
2Whitney Allison 0:13:17
3Ruth Winder 0:25:02
4Sarah Max 0:25:27
5Alexis Skarda 0:38:39
6Marisa Boaz 0:43:39

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews