Swenson nails Leadboat Challenge with SBT GRVL victory

Keegan Swenson won his second race in a row in Sunday's SBT GRVL in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, out-sprinting Freddy Ovett and Payson McElveen on the 144-mile black course.

The victory came a day after Swenson won the Leadville 100 mountain bike race. Last month, Swenson won the Crusher in the Tushar, but this back-to-back double won the Park City, Utah native the coveted Leadboat Challenge.

In the women's race, Lauren De Crescenzo repeated as winner of the black course, coming to the line with plenty of time to celebrate with 13 minutes to spare ahead of Allison Whitney, while Ruth Winder rounded out the podium.

Pro Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keegan Swenson 6:16:57 2 Freddy Ovett 0:00:01 3 Payson McElveen 0:00:02 4 Brennan Wertz 0:01:15 5 Nathan Spratt 0:03:30 6 Ethan Villaneda 0:03:49 7 Dennis van Winden 0:05:13 8 Nathan Haas 9 John Borstelmann 0:09:08 10 Matthew Beers 0:10:19 11 Adam Roberge 12 Russell Finsterwald 0:10:20 13 Hugo Scala Jr. 0:10:24 14 Innokenty Zavyalov 0:13:50 15 Tanner Visnick 0:21:47 16 Tanner Ward 0:22:51 17 Stephen Mull 0:22:53 18 Peter Stetina 19 Cole Paton 20 Laurens ten Dam 0:22:54