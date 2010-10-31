Trending

Rulliere bests Dumanchin in sprint

Gras takes third

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Charvieu-Chavagneux Isère Cyclisme0:46:29
2Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
3Irwin Gras (Fra)0:00:01
4Aurélien Gizzi (Fra) EC Villers-Semeuse-Boulzicourt0:00:04
5Thibaud Taboury (Fra) EC Saint-Etienne-Loire0:00:29
6David Menut (Fra)
7Alexandre Billon (Fra)
8Théo Vimpere (Fra) CRC Limousin0:00:30
9Camille Thominet (Fra) JS Ferté-Gaucher0:00:44
10Jimmy Turgis (Fra)0:01:03
11Thomas Lemaitre (Fra) AC Brévinois0:01:04
12Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Albi VS0:01:05
13Anthony Picard (Fra)0:01:17
14Emilien Viennet (Fra)0:01:22
15Pierre Garson (Fra)0:01:23
16Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)0:01:24
17Aurélien Daniel (Fra)0:01:30
18Bastien Duculty (Fra)0:01:36
19Vincent Louiche (Fra)0:01:39
20Nicolas Genevrier (Fra)0:01:42
21Glenn Le Queau (Fra)0:01:43
22Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes0:01:44
23Yoann Paillot (Fra)0:02:00
24Pierrick Valomet (Fra)0:02:03
25Julian Levasseur (Fra)0:02:08
26Jayson Valade (Fra)
27Alois Falenta (Fra)0:02:09
28Rudy Kowalski (Fra)0:02:23
29Alexandre Coffy (Fra)0:02:37
30Etienne Briard (Fra)0:02:38
31Pascal Leroux (Fra)0:02:39
32Hervé Ridart (Fra)0:02:40
33Clément Bomme (Fra)0:02:55
34Thibaud Bourdillat (Fra)
35Freddie Guilloux (Fra) POC Côtes de Lumière0:02:58
36Alexis Brodebeck (Fra)0:03:03
37Quentin Come (Fra)0:03:08
38Yohann Cron (Fra) UV Angérienne0:03:18
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra)0:03:19
40Maxime Motz (Fra)
41Clément Le Bras (Fra)0:03:30
42Adrien Soulier (Fra)0:03:31
43Antonin Hudrisier (Fra)0:03:45
44Maxime Huygens (Fra)
45Jérémie Piriou (Fra)0:03:46
46Paul Herman (Fra) CL Barlin0:03:51
47Erwan Goasguen (Fra)0:04:05
48Clement Moran (Fra)0:04:06
49Camille Dubois (Fra)0:04:16
50Jimmy Le Clainche (Fra)0:04:24
51Mickael Jacquot (Fra) Pédale Est Haguenau0:04:27
52Clément Koretzky (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille0:04:36
53Mathieu Fernandes (Fra)0:04:40
54Emilien Martin (Fra)0:04:45
55Alexis Caresmel (Fra)0:04:46
56John Da Cunha (Fra)
57Jérémy Bouillot (Fra)0:05:01
58Guillaume Valgalier (Fra)0:05:02
59Jérémie Duperron (Fra) VC Caladois0:05:24
60Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)0:05:29
61Adrien Duault (Fra)0:05:33
62Bastien Rolland (Fra)0:05:47
63Dimitri Corriette (Fra)0:06:06
64Clément Massacrier (Fra)
65Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:06:07
66Maxime Del Piro (Fra)0:06:20
67Clément Soumaire (Fra)0:06:40
68Nicolas Coste (Fra)0:06:42
69Christophe Balanec (Fra)0:06:46
70Florian Baris (Fra)0:06:59
71Simon Buttner (Fra)
72Julien Oberti (Fra)0:07:11
73Benjamin Becasseau (Fra)0:07:12
74Ludwig Van Rhyn (Fra)0:07:23
75Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:07:49
76Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
77Julien Campan (Fra) SSMC Miramas
78François Joseph Tritscher (Fra)
79Mickaël Hugonnier (Fra)
80Jerome Le Drogoff (Fra)
81Alban Roudot (Fra)
82Michael Douriez (Fra)
83Vincent Frazey (Fra)
84Nils Martin (Fra)
85Clement Poirier (Fra)

