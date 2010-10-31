Rulliere bests Dumanchin in sprint
Gras takes third
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Charvieu-Chavagneux Isère Cyclisme
|0:46:29
|2
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
|3
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|0:00:01
|4
|Aurélien Gizzi (Fra) EC Villers-Semeuse-Boulzicourt
|0:00:04
|5
|Thibaud Taboury (Fra) EC Saint-Etienne-Loire
|0:00:29
|6
|David Menut (Fra)
|7
|Alexandre Billon (Fra)
|8
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) CRC Limousin
|0:00:30
|9
|Camille Thominet (Fra) JS Ferté-Gaucher
|0:00:44
|10
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|0:01:03
|11
|Thomas Lemaitre (Fra) AC Brévinois
|0:01:04
|12
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Albi VS
|0:01:05
|13
|Anthony Picard (Fra)
|0:01:17
|14
|Emilien Viennet (Fra)
|0:01:22
|15
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|0:01:23
|16
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)
|0:01:24
|17
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|0:01:30
|18
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|0:01:36
|19
|Vincent Louiche (Fra)
|0:01:39
|20
|Nicolas Genevrier (Fra)
|0:01:42
|21
|Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
|0:01:43
|22
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes
|0:01:44
|23
|Yoann Paillot (Fra)
|0:02:00
|24
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|0:02:03
|25
|Julian Levasseur (Fra)
|0:02:08
|26
|Jayson Valade (Fra)
|27
|Alois Falenta (Fra)
|0:02:09
|28
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|0:02:23
|29
|Alexandre Coffy (Fra)
|0:02:37
|30
|Etienne Briard (Fra)
|0:02:38
|31
|Pascal Leroux (Fra)
|0:02:39
|32
|Hervé Ridart (Fra)
|0:02:40
|33
|Clément Bomme (Fra)
|0:02:55
|34
|Thibaud Bourdillat (Fra)
|35
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra) POC Côtes de Lumière
|0:02:58
|36
|Alexis Brodebeck (Fra)
|0:03:03
|37
|Quentin Come (Fra)
|0:03:08
|38
|Yohann Cron (Fra) UV Angérienne
|0:03:18
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|0:03:19
|40
|Maxime Motz (Fra)
|41
|Clément Le Bras (Fra)
|0:03:30
|42
|Adrien Soulier (Fra)
|0:03:31
|43
|Antonin Hudrisier (Fra)
|0:03:45
|44
|Maxime Huygens (Fra)
|45
|Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
|0:03:46
|46
|Paul Herman (Fra) CL Barlin
|0:03:51
|47
|Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
|0:04:05
|48
|Clement Moran (Fra)
|0:04:06
|49
|Camille Dubois (Fra)
|0:04:16
|50
|Jimmy Le Clainche (Fra)
|0:04:24
|51
|Mickael Jacquot (Fra) Pédale Est Haguenau
|0:04:27
|52
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:36
|53
|Mathieu Fernandes (Fra)
|0:04:40
|54
|Emilien Martin (Fra)
|0:04:45
|55
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
|0:04:46
|56
|John Da Cunha (Fra)
|57
|Jérémy Bouillot (Fra)
|0:05:01
|58
|Guillaume Valgalier (Fra)
|0:05:02
|59
|Jérémie Duperron (Fra) VC Caladois
|0:05:24
|60
|Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)
|0:05:29
|61
|Adrien Duault (Fra)
|0:05:33
|62
|Bastien Rolland (Fra)
|0:05:47
|63
|Dimitri Corriette (Fra)
|0:06:06
|64
|Clément Massacrier (Fra)
|65
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|0:06:07
|66
|Maxime Del Piro (Fra)
|0:06:20
|67
|Clément Soumaire (Fra)
|0:06:40
|68
|Nicolas Coste (Fra)
|0:06:42
|69
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|0:06:46
|70
|Florian Baris (Fra)
|0:06:59
|71
|Simon Buttner (Fra)
|72
|Julien Oberti (Fra)
|0:07:11
|73
|Benjamin Becasseau (Fra)
|0:07:12
|74
|Ludwig Van Rhyn (Fra)
|0:07:23
|75
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:07:49
|76
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|77
|Julien Campan (Fra) SSMC Miramas
|78
|François Joseph Tritscher (Fra)
|79
|Mickaël Hugonnier (Fra)
|80
|Jerome Le Drogoff (Fra)
|81
|Alban Roudot (Fra)
|82
|Michael Douriez (Fra)
|83
|Vincent Frazey (Fra)
|84
|Nils Martin (Fra)
|85
|Clement Poirier (Fra)
