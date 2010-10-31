Trending

Ferrier-Bruneau sprints to victory

Mani, Ferrand Prevot denied

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:40:17
2Caroline Mani (Fra)0:00:01
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
4Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)0:00:57
5Eva Colin (Fra)0:01:59
6Camille Darcel (Fra)0:02:40
7Bénédicte Herve (Fra)0:03:08
8Cynthia Huygens (Fra)0:03:11
9Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)0:03:22
10Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)0:03:23
11Marlene Petit (Fra)0:03:25
12Pauline Melaye (Fra)
13Christina Seiller (Fra)0:03:33
14Perrine Philippe (Fra)0:04:02
15Céline Wittek (Fra)0:04:03
16Melanie Guerrin (Fra)0:05:03
17Sandra Leaud (Fra)0:05:20
18Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:05:42
19Alna Burato (Fra)0:05:53
20Karine Bonhomme (Fra)0:05:54
21Marion Moulin (Fra)0:06:02
22Ludivine Carre (Fra)0:06:32
23Fanny Stumpf (Fra)0:06:49
24Justine Delannoy (Fra)0:07:11
25Coralie Piermay (Fra)0:07:14
26Alexandra Borruto (Fra)0:07:18
27Laurine Magniez (Fra)0:07:23
28Justine Morinaud (Fra)0:07:40
29Céline Ondet (Fra)
30Mélanie Fosse (Fra)
31Fanny Gouya (Fra)
32Charlotte Baris (Fra)
33Audrey Perreon (Fra)
34Pascale Metais (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews