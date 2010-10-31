Ferrier-Bruneau sprints to victory
Mani, Ferrand Prevot denied
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|0:40:17
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:01
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|4
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|0:00:57
|5
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|0:01:59
|6
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|0:02:40
|7
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra)
|0:03:08
|8
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|0:03:11
|9
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)
|0:03:22
|10
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|0:03:23
|11
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|0:03:25
|12
|Pauline Melaye (Fra)
|13
|Christina Seiller (Fra)
|0:03:33
|14
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|0:04:02
|15
|Céline Wittek (Fra)
|0:04:03
|16
|Melanie Guerrin (Fra)
|0:05:03
|17
|Sandra Leaud (Fra)
|0:05:20
|18
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|0:05:42
|19
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|0:05:53
|20
|Karine Bonhomme (Fra)
|0:05:54
|21
|Marion Moulin (Fra)
|0:06:02
|22
|Ludivine Carre (Fra)
|0:06:32
|23
|Fanny Stumpf (Fra)
|0:06:49
|24
|Justine Delannoy (Fra)
|0:07:11
|25
|Coralie Piermay (Fra)
|0:07:14
|26
|Alexandra Borruto (Fra)
|0:07:18
|27
|Laurine Magniez (Fra)
|0:07:23
|28
|Justine Morinaud (Fra)
|0:07:40
|29
|Céline Ondet (Fra)
|30
|Mélanie Fosse (Fra)
|31
|Fanny Gouya (Fra)
|32
|Charlotte Baris (Fra)
|33
|Audrey Perreon (Fra)
|34
|Pascale Metais (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy